Prince Harry’s trial against NGN has been delayed for more settlement talks

Going from memory, Rupert Murdoch/NGN also made very late-stage settlement offers to Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant in their separate cases against NGN. I believe Sienna’s case was close to heading to trial when NGN offered her a huge settlement which she felt she had to take. Same with Hugh, although I don’t think his case was as close to the trial date. In any case, today has been very dramatic in London.

Today was supposed to be the start of Prince Harry’s trial against NGN, after literally years of hearings, maneuvers and NGN smears. NGN made Prince Harry a “massive” settlement offer just before the trial. The judge allowed both sides to meet, talk and negotiate for a couple of hours, then they went back to court without Harry signing off on the settlement. Then both sides asked the judge to extend the delay so they could keep talking and negotiating. NGN’s lawyer argued that the settlement offer will be null and void once the trial starts, so that’s why both sides are trying to talk out of court right now and get a delay. Except the judge wants to get this thing going, so he turned down the requests for a delay. Now NGN’s lawyers will walk over to the appeals court to appeal the judge’s decision. Effectively, NGN and Harry will get their delay.

A few things… NGN’s settlement offer probably is huge and Harry would be foolish if he didn’t give the offer some time and serious consideration. Even if Harry wins this case, it’s likely that his award will be quite small, and then on top of that, he would have to pay NGN’s legal fees because they offered him such a large settlement to get out of it. But I just don’t see Harry settling with only a financial offer. He will absolutely want some kind of strong admission of wrongdoing on NGN’s part. I’m also so glad that Harry didn’t fly into London for this – he gets to weigh his options with Meghan by his side, and David Sherborne representing his interests in person (and on the phone with Harry).

Hudson says he will seek to appeal judge’s ruling immediately on expedited basis if request is denied Judge Fancourt says drily that would achieve the desired effect of securing a delay to give time for settlement talks. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 21, 2025

Judge denies request for more time, and denies request for appeal – acknowledges that attorneys can file further appeal from Court of Appeal nearby. In effect, the two sides get the delay they want. Judge clearly aggrieved. https://t.co/54JDBFqNVk — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 21, 2025