Prince Harry’s trial against NGN has been delayed for more settlement talks

Going from memory, Rupert Murdoch/NGN also made very late-stage settlement offers to Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant in their separate cases against NGN. I believe Sienna’s case was close to heading to trial when NGN offered her a huge settlement which she felt she had to take. Same with Hugh, although I don’t think his case was as close to the trial date. In any case, today has been very dramatic in London.
Today was supposed to be the start of Prince Harry’s trial against NGN, after literally years of hearings, maneuvers and NGN smears. NGN made Prince Harry a “massive” settlement offer just before the trial. The judge allowed both sides to meet, talk and negotiate for a couple of hours, then they went back to court without Harry signing off on the settlement. Then both sides asked the judge to extend the delay so they could keep talking and negotiating. NGN’s lawyer argued that the settlement offer will be null and void once the trial starts, so that’s why both sides are trying to talk out of court right now and get a delay. Except the judge wants to get this thing going, so he turned down the requests for a delay. Now NGN’s lawyers will walk over to the appeals court to appeal the judge’s decision. Effectively, NGN and Harry will get their delay.
A few things… NGN’s settlement offer probably is huge and Harry would be foolish if he didn’t give the offer some time and serious consideration. Even if Harry wins this case, it’s likely that his award will be quite small, and then on top of that, he would have to pay NGN’s legal fees because they offered him such a large settlement to get out of it. But I just don’t see Harry settling with only a financial offer. He will absolutely want some kind of strong admission of wrongdoing on NGN’s part. I’m also so glad that Harry didn’t fly into London for this – he gets to weigh his options with Meghan by his side, and David Sherborne representing his interests in person (and on the phone with Harry).
Hudson says he will seek to appeal judge’s ruling immediately on expedited basis if request is denied
Judge Fancourt says drily that would achieve the desired effect of securing a delay to give time for settlement talks.
Judge denies request for more time, and denies request for appeal – acknowledges that attorneys can file further appeal from Court of Appeal nearby.
In effect, the two sides get the delay they want.
Judge clearly aggrieved. https://t.co/54JDBFqNVk
I hope that Harry gets everything he wants and then some!!
Me too Susan Collins!
I’m glad he’s in California for this also.. whatever he decides is best for his family is fine, even if my hopes were he could take them down. I hope whatever he decides he gets some peace and closure.
This is how I feel, too. If he can get assurances that the Murdoch rags will back off Meghan, I will completely understand him taking the settlement.
He’s already gone further than most people in fighting this.
That really has to happen as a condition. The abuse of Meghan needs to end in the media.
I hope Harry also demands a public apology for Murdoch’s henchmen hunting Diana. I would also love for it to go on public record Camilla’s complicity with the media Charles and William too.
The suspense! So we won’t know until they either announce a settlement sometime in the next 24 hrs or go to court in the morning.
I know Jais it has been nail biting following on BBC live updates! I am surprised Judge didn’t agree the adjournment in the afternoon if an agreement can be reached that is satisfactory to both sides?
My absolute favorite detail from npr’s coverage was when Murdoch’s lawyers asked for a private meeting with the judge and was denied with the judge saying, “In this, of all cases, I’m not going to start having secret hearings.” Amazing. 🍿
Did the bbc have live coverage within the courtroom? I’m here for it if it goes to trial.
Mine too, Jais!
*slightly off topic* I take an interest in astrology, today the sun entered 1° Aquarius. Astrologers say that this finally marks the beginning of what is described as the “new world”
That’s my favorite detail, too. With all the press and conspiracy theories and possible pressure from “outside sources,” the last thing the judge wants is more secrecy in a case about illegal secret doings.
This is such a frustrating aspect of the UK law. The law is intended to incentivize settlements given the massive backlogs and court time that is saved by not having trials. I understand the idea, but the problem is that the way the law is written, it doesn’t account for billionaires with unlimited resources, like Murdoch. If you win but the monetary damages are less than the rejected settlement offer, you have to pay all of your own and opposing sides legal costs.
Hugh Grant is on record talking about the amount he would have owed had he WON- he estimated 10 million GBP.
The other aspect of this is how much in lawyers’ fees Murdoch/NGN are racking up. The right to a defense is a core fair trial right, it’s incredibly important and I’m not in favor of limiting any defendant’s right to defend themselves. But, it can also be used as a pressure point, particularly if you know the other side is on the hook for the fees. I’m not saying that is what is happening here, there are legitimate massive legal costs with Harry’s discovery requests and all the filings.
If Harry is looking at potentially 20 million or more in lawyers’ fees, I think he has to take the settlement. Very unfortunate and I have no idea how the law could be reformed, but I hope it is soon. I hope he’s able to get some type of admission, but I’m not holding my breath.
What are the chances that the RF pitched in to sweeten the pot? I wouldn’t put it pass them. They really don’t want those emails to be shown to the public.
I’m wondering the same thing Shanta, it’s very curious.
Same
My thinking as well Shanta
I wonder if the BRF is throwing something on the side, into this settlement? Not like the Sussex’s coming back for royal engagements but maybe something about security or stopping the nonsensical smear campaigns and trying to overshadow the Sussexs? The BRF has much to lose if this does go to trial, perhaps even more than NGN. Also, I don’t see Harry settling if any kind of NDA is attached.
I just said the same thing. I wouldn’t put it pass them. I’m sure that Harry wants them to call off their dogs when it comes to Meghan and the children. Break them Harry.
They had all these time to offer whatever the huge settlement they offered now. But, they spent all that time writing lies, hit pieces against Harry and his wife. I am sure Harry put aside some money for this case to prepare for the worst outcome. I hope he doesn’t settle or at least gets a statement of apology from Murdoch’s people. Otherwise, whatever they pay him, they will continue to lie that he is delusional / paranoid and that they never did anything criminal.
Is this settlement talk only with Harry? What about the former MP who didn’t settle so far?
This is a good point. Watson could settle and Harry could continue or vice versa. They both could settle or they both could not.
I understand that Harry’s under no obligation to financially destroy himself to make a point. However, I worry that the entire principle of this case will be lost, and that is public disclosure of the dirty deeds and wrongdoings by this despicable media. Further, no sooner will they settle than the same media
will be right back at lying and crucifying Harry and his family. First smear articles? About how Harry was only in it for the money.
Exactly. I wonder if Harry’s lawyer can negotiate that all Murdoch media outlets can never report on his family again. No articles, no photos or write insinuating articles.
I bet both legal parties are in constant contact with their respective clients thrashing out a statement and, I suspect, NGN wants to stop Harry divulging the monetary offer and fall short of any admission of wrongdoing on their part.
I can’t see Harry accepting that at all.
Also, Watson must have backers with very deep pockets because he’s not independently wealthy
I also want to add that the RF are involved up to their necks in this – and I’m talking about Senior Private Secretaries and, possibly, their Principals named in numerous emails.
Remember, Harry was warned of punitive measures (no doubt at Charles’ behest) if he went forward with this particular case, and then Frogmore, security and financial support taken away when he did so.
I hope the settlement is many, many, many millions and orders to back off their family at the very least.
What happens if there is a settlement, would it be announced in open court tomorrow or later on tonight if a deal is reached?
I hope he gets to see the extent of Murdoch’s criminality, he’s made aware of everyone involved and he negotiates that no Murdoch publication can ever report on his family.
Though, I would also like to see a trial and everything laid bare for the public to judge. I bet his extended family would be exposed for the snakes they are.
He’ll settle and like Sienna Miller stand with his chest ouut and say they were wrong in doing what they did.
It must be really bad what’s in those emails. Not good for the RF to be plotting against their own.
This is NGN desperate for nothing to be revealed in this case. I would love for the case to go ahead but if Harry decides to settle I will understand. I just don’t see him settling without NGN admitting guilt and issuing an apology.
I hope he gets a lot of money and a public acknowledgment of wrongdoing and that NGN throws KP and William under the bus to boot.
The evil parties involved aren’t too bright. Even a middle school child knows that emails are forever, even if they’ve been deleted. NGN and the RF never dreamt their illegal machinations would ever come to light.
I don’t mind if he settles but it should be a really unprecedented amount north of 100 mil. Hope he will settle if Murdoch if assumes some accountability or wrongdoing or a head or two on a platter.
Didn’t Fox settle with Dominion for close to a billion? Let’s see how big they can go?
That settlement better be at BARE MINIMUM 8 figures. Preferably 9 figures. With every refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing or apologize the price should go up.
i said in the other post that I am with Harry whether he settles or not. he must have a really strong case for NGN to make such a massive last minute offer. And I think whatever is in the evidence, there must be some things that are very very damaging to the royal family.
I agree Becks1 and was really looking forward to having all that be reveled but at the end of the day Harry must do wants he feels is best. All that being said, Virgo’s do have extraordinary amounts of courage and aren’t afraid to go after those who harm others, plus we can hold a grudge like no other :):)
We all know Harry isn’t pursuing this for cash, he wants a public apology, full admission of accountability and cast iron clad agreement to leave him, Meg and the kids out of their rags from now on forever. Harry won’t settle and will go to trial unless he gets the right settlement to protect his family. NGN are keen to keep all of this outside court so just how far are they prepared to yield to settle?
I hope he only settles with a stipulation that the smear campaigns from Murdoch media stops.
I agree but unless he also gets that’s from other media outlets will that be enough. Don’t get me wrong it would be huge but it wouldn’t eradicate it.
I read awhile back that Meghan wants him to settle and put it behind him! I hope he gets everything he wants if a settlement is made! I think being free from the island of hate would be worth it!
Suppose NGN defence is that we didn’t source stories on Harry via illegal information gathering, we simply have an understanding with the Palace. We meet for a chat and horse trade stories. We were told that we can print anything about Harry but to go easy on other senior royals? Oh yes we don’t have to stoop that low and bug Harry because royal aides do the leaking/ briefing all the time!
That wouldn’t work with every story. I believe Mirror tried that with some articles too. However, some of the stories were obviously taken through illegal means because they were related to Harry’s private dealings like private talks with his girlfriend, Harry didn’t share with anyone.
As for what to expect tomorrow, the lawyers indicated they are close to agreement over a settlement. If that’s true, the question is about what any settlement would entail.
Anything that includes an admission of liability regarding illegality at The Sun – or of a cover up at News Group – would be humiliating for the publisher, which has spent years and millions of pounds denying such allegations.
We expect to learn more tomorrow morning, and we will be sharing updates from 10am on our social media channels.
A source close to the case told Hacked Off: ‘One of the positives in this drama is that Lord Tom Watson is a very seasoned and even-handed operator. He’s using his skills as former trade union negotiator and they are being deployed to good use in a bid to get an outcome that is beneficial to both parties.’’
I prefer he carries forward.[ Maybe it is weird the very media harry is suing is saying Harry is close to closing on a deal. ] to literally save himself , their children and Meghan from future smear campaigns through public outing in court,, of murdoch et al. And media antics in specific.
Setting new precedents others can use to stand up for themselves. Unlike prior when everyone even wealthy people had to stop standing up for themselves.
Meghan got them to admit wrong doing and, looky looky, they, media conglomerate arms, still continued
Smearing Meghan. To date.
[ I think M and H are not actually pressed by it, by now, they comment and keep on, but they know why the smearing happens, it is empowering to know ]
Current admissions through a trial would be a public outing all media would have to report on. How embarressing for the papers and the people named. but, if conceeded to by mMurdoch et al, in a settlement how would that prevent future or other editors or publishers from doing as they want with illegal doings- unless a precedent of recognition in courts of; it is possible media is scummy/ illegal also. Not the falsehood that : media is honest and would never!
Money is not power, outing the corruption , is long term change making.
Harry is the wealthy freight train steadily bearing down on the conglomerate media.
It looks like The media named in the suit is terrified and horrified at Harry’s steady pacing.
Harry is clever, if he ignored considering an offer, however last minute or got in The way of the oppossing sides interest in keeping talks going he would look too confrontational and grudge bearing. Let the other side have the room to say their peice last minute as they habitually do. A judge being irritated now is better than a trial where the judge starts to thinks Harry ignored last minute settlement talks.
But I trust Harry to take care of his business and follow through with his goals he has stated, however he chooses. The rest of us still benefit.
