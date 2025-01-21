Donald Trump didn’t even bother putting his hand on the bible for his oath of office

I didn’t watch any part of Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Come to think of it, I didn’t watch any part of his first inaugural either. Since this is my job, I tend to microdose this kind of sh-t and just look through the photos to see what storylines are there. Imagine my shock when I came across the photos of Trump taking the oath of office… and he didn’t have his left hand on the bible. Did he forget? Is the oldest president ever to be elected too senile to remember to put his baby fist on the bible? Or is there something happening with his left hand/arm and he couldn’t move it properly? Come and get your village idiot, Evangelicals. This is what you wanted – a demon who couldn’t even put his ugly orange hand on a bible, lest it burn his rapist flesh.

The photos of that ugly man trying to kiss his wife are pretty funny too. As many suggested, that is probably why Melania wore the hat in the first place, so her husband would be blocked from kissing her. Other random thoughts… did George W. Bush fall off the wagon? He had the vibe of a man who started day-drinking.

As for the rest of it… I’ve seen the headlines about his inauguration speech and people are already feigning outrage over “the Gulf of America” and his “two genders only” crap. What did people expect? He didn’t turn into a completely new person? He’s the same serial sexual predator, fascist, moron, racist and dumbass as always. What I find interesting is the guest list – since the inauguration was held indoors, in the Capitol Rotunda, there was a very tight limit on which donors/celebrity guests could be invited. Rupert Murdoch got an invite, as did Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. Bezos even brought Lauren Sanchez, who looked like a horse’s ass in her exposed lace bustier. What was somewhat shocking is that Logan Paul, Jake Paul and Conor McGregor were also on the shortlist. McGregor, like Trump, is an adjudicated rapist. The Pauls are sleazy influencer types. I’d love to know if all of those whackjob big-money donors are mad that they didn’t get a seat but Conor McGregor did.