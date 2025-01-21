Donald Trump didn’t even bother putting his hand on the bible for his oath of office

I didn’t watch any part of Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Come to think of it, I didn’t watch any part of his first inaugural either. Since this is my job, I tend to microdose this kind of sh-t and just look through the photos to see what storylines are there. Imagine my shock when I came across the photos of Trump taking the oath of office… and he didn’t have his left hand on the bible. Did he forget? Is the oldest president ever to be elected too senile to remember to put his baby fist on the bible? Or is there something happening with his left hand/arm and he couldn’t move it properly? Come and get your village idiot, Evangelicals. This is what you wanted – a demon who couldn’t even put his ugly orange hand on a bible, lest it burn his rapist flesh.
The photos of that ugly man trying to kiss his wife are pretty funny too. As many suggested, that is probably why Melania wore the hat in the first place, so her husband would be blocked from kissing her. Other random thoughts… did George W. Bush fall off the wagon? He had the vibe of a man who started day-drinking.
As for the rest of it… I’ve seen the headlines about his inauguration speech and people are already feigning outrage over “the Gulf of America” and his “two genders only” crap. What did people expect? He didn’t turn into a completely new person? He’s the same serial sexual predator, fascist, moron, racist and dumbass as always. What I find interesting is the guest list – since the inauguration was held indoors, in the Capitol Rotunda, there was a very tight limit on which donors/celebrity guests could be invited. Rupert Murdoch got an invite, as did Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. Bezos even brought Lauren Sanchez, who looked like a horse’s ass in her exposed lace bustier. What was somewhat shocking is that Logan Paul, Jake Paul and Conor McGregor were also on the shortlist. McGregor, like Trump, is an adjudicated rapist. The Pauls are sleazy influencer types. I’d love to know if all of those whackjob big-money donors are mad that they didn’t get a seat but Conor McGregor did.
From left, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai arrive before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, January 20, 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president
Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive before the 60th presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
president-elect Donald Trump departs the North Portico of the White House on the morning of his inauguration in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States, is being sworn in today, though the planned outdoor ceremonies and events have been cancelled due to extreme cold temperatures.
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States
U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump embrace after he took oath on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S.
President-elect Donald J. Trump kisses Melania Trump during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, January 20, 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president
US President-elect Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives for the inauguration ceremony before he is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC
Melania Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Melania Trump as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States
Barron Trump (L) and First Lady Melanie Trump (R) listen as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in an inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump’s planned outdoor inauguration ceremonies and events are being held inside today due to a forecast of extreme cold temperatures.
He probably knew that he would have burst into flames if he had
I can’t figure Lauren out. Wasn’t she considered smart? She was nice looking. Now she looks like a blow up hooker doll – no matter the occasion. Gotta assume that’s all Jeff.
They’re all disgusting. I wouldn’t blame W for day drinking before that mess.
Two bibles, and he touched neither. Good Christian, my ass.
The only good thing was the MAGA morons who bitched about egg and gas prices but charged thousands to go to DC, finding themselves SOL for watching the event. The jumbotrons that were supposed to be where the ceremony was originally scheduled got removed by Trump’s inauguration committee. Most had to watch on TV from hotel rooms, 😆
I’m from CA and my county Sherrif’s Posse raised $100,000 to ride horses in Trump’s parade, and when they got their with their horses, the parade was canceled, and they had to send the horses back. 😂