The Murdochs just made a ‘massive’ settlement offer to Prince Harry

For months now, I’ve wondered if the Murdoch family’s News Group Newspapers have made settlement offers to Prince Harry. I’ve wondered about how many offers have been put on the table and the size of the offers. Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne has indicated in a couple of court hearings, ahead of the trial, that at least one offer was made but that Harry rejected it because he is hellbent on seeing this through. There’s an extra layer of danger for Harry – even if the trial goes in his favor and he wins a substantial award, he could still be out millions of dollars/pounds. That’s especially true if the trial doesn’t go in his favor. This is why the Murdochs have successfully avoided any and all trials for their years of hacking, blagging and harassment. NGN has spent over a billion dollars settling with their victims, and the trial which starts today in London will be the first time anyone has gotten this far with NGN. So, obviously, the Murdochs have now made a last-ditch effort to settle with Harry. NPR’s David Folkenflik has been following the case for a long time, and he’s in London for this trial. This is what he tweeted out this morning:
There has been a massive offer from Murdoch’s camp to resolve the hacking suits from Prince Harry and former MP Tom Watson, according to a person with knowledge.
Few want this more than Wash Post CEO Will Lewis, who is placed at center of allegations of a coverup…The complaints allege a conspiracy by top Murdoch British executives, including Lewis to conceal criminality at his UK tabloids 14 years ago.
Harry/Watson previously resisted offers, saying Murdoch empire & executives would escape full accountability for what happened at the Sun
Murdoch spokesperson at News UK declined immediate comment as did a lawyer for Harry/Watson
Much activity in lawyers’ meeting rooms in the Rolls Building High Court.
Lewis has denied all wrong-doing and is not a defendant in the case. News UK has denied hacking into Tom Watson’s voice mails and says Harry is bringing up charges too late.
Again, Murdoch’s lawyers and those for Prince Harry & have been granted more time to meet – presumbably to talk about offer of massive settlement from Murdoch camp to cut off epic tabloid hacking trial at its start
This reminds me of the noticeable chill that ran down a lot of spines when the judge in this case gave Harry access to a treasury of messages and communications between NGN and Buckingham Palace/Kensington Palace. Harry has indicated that there is a lot more to expose in this trial. From the way NGN and the British media has behaved around this case, I’ve gotten the sense that Harry is in a much stronger position than many would have you believe. I wonder how much NGN is offering as a settlement, although the amount honestly makes no difference to Harry. I feel like he would only settle if NGN made a series of disclosures, admissions or acknowledgements, and I doubt that will happen. Still, I will update this post if/when we know more.
Update: it looks like no deal or settlement has been reached. Court has resumed and no one is saying that any kind of offer was accepted. The two sides did ask for more time to talk, but the judge was like NAH. I’m probably going to have to write another post, because now the two sides are appealing the judge’s refusal to delay the trial by a day.
Update:
Judge in Murdoch hacking case denies both sides’ request for another 2 hours— says he can see there are talks but that trial should start.
Asked by News UK atty to speak in private, Judge says “In this of all cases, I’m not going to start having secret hearings.”
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 21, 2025
Yikes, so massive he had to say it twice.
I’m thinking 100 million pounds. That’s enough to bury Harry financially even if he wins, and it’s still pocket change to Murdoch…
Edited to add: I’m not a lawyer, could someone please explain why Harry can’t have his cake and eat it too? Can’t the trial begin and then Harry can accept a settlement at some point during, once enough has aired that he feels satisfied he and other victims have had their day in court? (I thought in civil cases, the judge will always accept a settlement from both parties….)
I believe, in Mirror case, that happened. Harry won for the articles picked by the judge and on other articles he accepted a settlement with Mirror accepting the guilt. On Murdoch case, the same thing can happen right? It isn’t like they are gonna hear thousands of articles. What the tabloids want is to declare innocence while paying people to shut up. If Harry wins again, Murdoch and his evil men / women are gonna be found guilty in the court, which they have avoided so far.
Lady Esther – I’m not a lawyer either but I’d assume that at a certain point, if damaging information about the paper’s dirty deeds has already been released then they lose any reason to offer a settlement. They’re offering to settle to prevent that info getting out. It also may be a one time offer or something – he either has to accept now or it goes to trial and the offer is withdrawn. That sort of thing.
I would think that even with him rejecting the settlement, he could still win the judgment including damages, right?
Expose them and still get money to cover his legal fees and whatever else.
I’m rooting for him.
I am a lawyer (although this is not my area of law). @Lady Esther and @SussexWatcher — yes, exactly right. NGN wants a settlement pre-trial to avoid all the obvious horrible shit they did coming out. If you start the trial they can of course still settle, but it’d be a lower offer. NGN is panicked that Harry is seeing it through and the shit is about to hit the fan and it all coming out.
Win or lose Harry would have to pay the opposition’s costs because of the way the system operates in the UK. In cases of this kind the parties are expected to make every effort to settle in order to avoid wasting court time. If the settlement offer is higher than the damages awarded to a Plaintiff then the Plaintiff is responsible for the Defendant’s legal costs. In this case the Defendants have claimed their costs are in excess of £15 million. It would be up to the Judge to approve costs and he could fix costs at a lower amount but the damages awarded would almost certainly be far less than the approved costs.
Break them Harry……… Then covertly give the e-mails to a reputable person in the press…..
So basically the UK court system, with the excuse that publicly airing facts damaging to the establishment is “wasting the court’s time,” ensures that if a large enough settlement is offered those facts will have no chance of ever being released. That’s a really crap “justice” system.
I’m an Australian lawyer so understand the British system. Our legal system is based on the common law British one, which we learn. I believe Harry’s offer refers to this English case law: Calderbank v Calderbank. It’s a ‘Without Prejudice’ offer to settle proceedings by any party and waive the privilege to seek indemnity costs (all costs) from the refusing party if the court award is less favourable.
It’s not always referred to in Australian law these days since we have codified the genuine ‘offer of compromise’ and Calderbank is common law. But it is still utilised.
I’m thinking that the massive settlement doesn’t mean in terms of money but what Harry really wants. I’m sure there would be money that Harry would donate to charities of his choosing but maybe the massive is the things Harry wants to be admitted too.
I don’t understand this mindset that Harry should DONATE any funds that comes his way to charity. Harry needs to keep the money to pay for the huge security cost brought on by the antics of the Royal Family and the Press .
I am sure the settlement offer is a drop in a bucket compared to the money they have made selling lies and terrorizing his mother until her death, and him his entire life. Now they make money targeting his wife and children… I doubt the settlement will hurt Murdochs organization at all . If Prince Harry does settle I hope it is without signing any NDA.
Keep going and keep safe, Harry!
This ^^ stay safe and keep going.
I don’t think he’d take a settlement unless it included exposing certain things plus an admission of wrongdoing. He’s said he’s not doing this for the money but rather to expose their business practices and the connection between his own family and the media.
It really makes you wonder how much dirt Harry’s side has if the paper is willing to make a massive offer.
It’s possible they’re negotiating some sort of liability or public accountability statement in addition to the settlement money.
Harry should do whatever is best for him, but I’m guessing that the Vanity Fair story didn’t do the damage they were hoping. That and whatever the judge allowed them access to between the newspapers and the courtiers must be unbelievably damaging. It may not just be Murdoch that’s pushing this I have a feeling that King Charles and Prince William probably have strong thoughts about this, as well as any of those higher ranking courtiers that now have cushy peerages. If he settles I hope that it’s with a concrete admittance of guilt, with specifics. None of that we acknowledge there was wrong doing in the past stuff.
The v f was just a rehash of what derangers,have written over the years. Plus no proof of the bullying charges.
I don’t understand what damage VF was supposed to do. “Meghan is bully, Harry is stupid.” They wrote this story multiple times. They aren’t convincing anyone who already didn’t believe these lies.
Honestly I think that they were just hoping to trade off the reputation of the magazine to put gold wrapping around a turd. They did the same thing with Newsweek until it became obvious that the Newsweek of 2023 was not the Newsweek of 2005. They know that people roll their eyes when a damaging Harry and Meghan story comes out of the British media, even out of the supposed broadsheets like the Times and Telegraph. They’re hoping to cycle their lies through American media. Which is why all the Penske owned media seems to be having their turn. I mean there’s no coincidence that the Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Vanity Fair are all owned by the same group.
@Dee(2), people noticed they are moving these articles to the reputable media now. There was one article in a big magazine, calling Meghan “narcissist” together with Trump, Elon and her picture was on the center, not Trump or Elon. It was that moment people were laughing about how the media is so obviously lying about Meghan. So, I don’t think, even with a big magazine name, they are converting anyone else against Meghan or Harry here.
Yes, that was my first thought after “Yikes!” – is Murdoch getting the nudge from Charles?
If it goes to court, I’m curious how much Murdoch is going to throw Charles and William under the bus. I’m thinking a lot?
I’m not sure what is happening behind the scenes here, but I think its clear whatever is going to come out is going to be incredibly damaging for the royal family, especially charles and William – maybe William more than any of them. While I know Harry wants justice and I understand that to a certain extent (I dont think any of us can “fully” understand his motivation here because it wasn’t our lives that were dragged through the mud, you know?), I also think if it comes out that there was system wide wiretapping and breaking into voicemails and such – people would shrug. Most of us assume that was happening anyway.
But finding out that William was telling Becky English or Rebekah Brooks to write XYZ story about Harry but keep silent on certain stories about William – that would be very very damaging, both to the tabloids (outing them as propaganda tools) and the royal family.
So I think something like that is what is lurking just under the surface.
Honestly, whatever Harry decides to do, I support him. I want him to see this through and to win but I also want him to protect his family and make the right decisions for them, financially and otherwise. So I’m with him whether he settles or not.
@becks1 – ITA with every word in your post, but let’s not forget Camilla. I still believe part of the reason KCIII went in so hard against Harry was to protect her. He’d happily leave William to the wolves but, Camilla is a whole different ball game. If just one of those emails show her using Harry to protect one of her own then she’s toast and there is absolutely nothing KCIII can do to save her fragile reputation.
Harry has to be the bravest member of the Royal Family, They must be guilty. If they were innocent they would be challenging him to prove his case.
It really is shocking to consider what information he must have on his family. It must be much worse than just collusion because he pretty much already knew that lies about him (and later Meghan) were being fed to the papers to keep stories about the heirs quiet. Poor Harry. But maybe on some level, having hard evidence makes it easier to heal and move on.
I think you are right. Having hard evidence makes it easier to heal and move on, as well as to be heard and seen (not necessarily Harry, but to shine a light on these “strategies” and people involved). I believe this is his best security investment for the future. Making their tactics visible and opening people’s eyes. To destroy their playbook to the point where they would make fools of themselves if they opened it up again.
He is the only real man in that family. Props to him for taking the case this far.
Remember how the RF *never* said that Harry had lied in “Spare”.
The only thing we heard was that they were disappointed with him, that he was so mean to have published things at all.
OK, that’s two things.
Anyway, here’s hoping with all my heart that Harry stays safe, so he can take down the RF and NGN/Murdoch this year, and ANL/Harmsworth-Rothermere next year.
Fingers crossed for a win and for the truth to finally come to light.
He is so brave. I cannot imagine the pressure he has been under. Go Harry.
He absolutely is. It goes back to 1996. Diana was still alive. They tried to gaslight her constantly. Called her paranoid. I think Harry can prove what they did. He may even know for sure who helped throw her under the bus at court. And WANTS it to come out for her. He protected his wife & children. Now he wants to finally protect his mother. This was never about $$$. It’s about vindication and truth. Finally.
Wishing Harry the very best
Hopefully if he settles it is without any NDA.
Could any barristers weigh in on the risks? What happens if NGN declares bankruptcy before, during or after negotiations? Does a settlement automatically entail an NDA? What happens To Harry if NGN wins? If NGN loses, is Harry free to tell his story anywhere, anytime?
US lawyer here living in UK but not a UK barrister. In a nutshell, they won’t settle without an NDA. They can negotiate terms and Harry can push for some acknowledgements of hurt feelings, missteps, apologies etc, but no way do you get a huge payout + admissions about wrongdoing in public. You buy the silence about the wrongdoing with the huge settlement and an NDA. If Harry loses, since he brought the case he’d have to pay NGN legal fees and costs (that’s how it works in the terrible UK system — really disincentives people bringing claims as it’s a huge financial risk — that’s why so many other plaintiffs in this case like Hugh Grant settled and dropped out). If Harry wins outright or loses outright at trial he can still tell his story.
More than that if Harry WINS, but the damage award is a penny less than the settlement offer, he’d have to pay NGN legal fees and costs. My guess is the “massive offer” dwarfs anything Harry could hope to get if he wins at trial so Harry has to consider that even if he wins he still has to pay NGN legal fees (in addition to his own). Remember Harry was awarded 140,000 pounds in damages against the Mirror Group. Given that NGN has claimed in past 8 figure legal fees, this is quite the gamble for Harry. He has to weigh whether he can afford to pay multiple millions in legal fees for NGN (and his own) even if he wins.
NGN would do anything to keep this case out of court. The amount offered must be immense. I am with Kaiser that for Harry this is not about the money and that Harry resigned to the possibility of being out of pocket even if he wins. I read a few weeks ago a piece saying if Harry can overcome the issue regarding the time limitations there is a high chance Harry to win. He might still has to pay the NGN’s legal costs if the judgement is below the offered settlement.
I am again with Kaiser that NGN needs to offer more than just money such as a public apology and/or admission of guilt. I am not sure if NGN will go so far.
I do not wish to go down a rabbit whole but I am wondering if there are “secret” communication between NGN and the royal family to keep this out of court at all cost as there might be some embarrassing information about the royal family disclosed during the court hearings.
I’m pretty confident he has planned for any damages awarded being less than a previous settlement offer and banked enough to cover all the legal fees he’d then be responsible for as a result of this. He’s likely viewing those fees as well worth it to get all the horrors of what they’ve done into the daylight and on the record.
SarahCS I agree. I think by now Harry should have a good idea about the cost and that he put money away.
I believe this is not about money for Harry. He wants accountability. NGN need to offer more than money.
This. Harry is going to have to pay their legal fees if it goes to court and he’s known that for a while and that hasn’t changed. Just bc the settlement money is going up doesn’t mean he’ll pay more bc he likely always knew he’d be paying the lawyers fees for NGN plus his own. And I have no problem with Harry settling even if I’d love to know what could have been revealed in court and for Murdoch to finally go to court after spending close to a billion on settlements.
But would the media publish the embarrassing information?
Sunnyside up Harry was granted access to more e-mail between the office of the royal family and NGN. If the case goes ahead this will be part of the evidence and NGN would not have a say about this information being published. The point of this court case is to get the information out in the open about what was and is going on in the newsrooms of the tabloids.
Settlements almost never include a public statement of apology or accountability because that leaves the defendants open to future lawsuits from other parties. In addition, 99% of settlements include an NDA and sealed findings, with only the monetary amount being made public. The case that Harry has brought against NGN involves BRF/BP/KP, and none of those institutions want their relationships with UK media exposed. Good luck, Harry!
But a deal could possibly include how he and his family are written about in the press in the future. His OWN contract. Murdoch turning tables on the lying would be huge. Then if it’s broken, Harry gets to spill. Not lie FOR the Sussexes like they do with the rf but he truthful. It would totally f with the rf special relationship with the press.
Wow, dramatic last minute offer! They reeeeeally don’t want any of this out there. So naturally I really want it to continue so it all comes out😂. Harry has to do what’s best for him though. While it’s not about the money I actually just get scared for his safety in all this.
I agree with you Jais, I want it to go to court and find out all that was done and all of the RF’s involvement, but I want what’s best for Harry more. And given what happened to Diana I worry about his safety as well.
On a different note, I wonder if the RF are adding their own money secretly to the settlement offer in hopes he’ll accept?
I wonder if Harry has written another book already to go about what went on and has kept on going in the media .
Harry is brave for doing the right thing. I’d contribute to a gofundme, although im sure all our contributions together would be a drop in the bucket against NGN’s war chest.
Well, I believe we are many.
Harry and his lawyers really must have the goods on the BM and the royal households to make this offer. Admission of guilt, apologies to Meghan and back off her and the children along with the money.
That would be wonderful if that happened .
I would love for this to happen.
Maybe not admissions but I’m betting backing off them 100% would be part of the deal and if it’s reneged on he spills everything. That would blow Willy’s tiny mind. Harry would have him over a barrel, even as king.
Harry has to do what he thinks is right for him and his family. Personally I’d love him to take it to court but, if they’re offering a “massive” sum (i.e upwards of £100m) I can understand why he (and Watson) would settle. Whatever Harry and Watson has on NGN is big and they’re running scared. However, if even by winning they bankrupt themselves then they should take what’s on offer under the proviso they have a full and unreserved apology for what both men (and their families) have been through.
Having come this far any offer from them would have to include some element of admission of wrongdoing as he’s clearly not in this for the money. He wants to expose them and unlike so many others has the resources to do so.
Laura D, since this lawsuit includes breaking into homes and putting tracking and listening devices in cars, I have a feeling that Watson’s claim may be even more horrendous since he’s a former PM. Add that on top of what will likely come out about all of this and how it ties to the brf is really mind boggling. I can see why Harry and Watson have been so determined to get all of this out in the open.
I actually think the Judge did the right thing here. There has been ample opportunity to offer a ‘massive’ settlement, and they needn’t have waited until the morning the trial started. Whatever happens I keep thinking Harry and Watson will want some kind of admissions and I can’t see the media doing that.
If it’s a s***t load of money I hope he takes it and uses it to fund his lawsuit against the DM in 2025. Using Murdoch money to take down Harmsworth (such a fitting name for such a lowlife) would be poetic justice.
Lovely idea.
If Harry settled I hope he had them printing retractions on the front page and website for a year for their readers to see and naming names. And write a book about it.
Good luck, Good King Harry.
IIRC, the reason for all the settlements is that in the UK, you don’t have to just win, you have to get a ruling where the damages offered are greater than the settlement offer or you still have to pay the other sides costs.
So they are now offering enough money to let Harry know that if he moves forward he will have to pay their costs. A truly ghastly way of doing things. Basically lets wrongdoers get away with no consequences other than a monetary fine every time. And the truth never comes out.
I’ve commented above that I’m sure he’s anticipated this and has the money out aside. It’s a necessary cost to get their actions into the open.
As indicated for Harry’s lawyers to request an adjournment it means NGN has a massive settlement. I think Harry will only take it if he gets an apology.
Something is seriously wrong with the legal system when it would cost Harry millions of dollars to bring the case to trail whether he wins or loses the case, especially if he loses the case. Whatever happen to the concept of justice for the everyman.
Should settlements be allowed when criminality is involved
It went out of the window years ago.
Rmbr: in the uk its “the king’s court,” NOT “the people’s court” as in civilized societies.
Any decision taken in uk courts (both criminal and civil) has to be within the parameters of what the monarch is ok with. So I imagine judge fancourt (and all other judges, especially in cases that involve uk institutions) keeps that uppermost in his mind when he makes decisions about both the conduct and outcome of cases.
Its ironic, really, because many commonwealth countries that have the UK privy council as their final court (which, of course, is headed by chuckyTheTURD) believe strongly that they get better justice there than in their own courts. Thats why theres conflict in many of these countries that wish to get rid of the monarchy as their head of state but also wish to keep the privy council. Which is a non-starter: you hv to get rid of both or keep both.
At the risk of seeming contrary-as Harry is clearly in the right-Murdoch was at Trumps Inauguration. This huge settlement offer likely is tied with threat of deportation/immigration documentation . If Charles and William want this to go away, if there is any chance Harry and Meghan are splitting it might make sense to take the money-
The trashing of Harry and Meghan needs to end. Now. I hope this happens and there are apologies. Including from the “senior” Royals.
chiclit, I can’t see Murdoch putting himself into the type of situation that would come back to bite him. Negotiating about Harry’s visa would boomerang on Murdoch. Harry is not going to be deported. I don’t know why people think this is a real thing. This is simply another way to harrass Harry.
People often wonder who is funding Samantha for her lawsuits against her sister, but isn’t it possible that someone is funding Harry? He has rich and even very rich friends.
I honestly thought that a while ago for people that have been involved in other lawsuits with him like Elton John. The British legal system is a little confusing to me so I don’t know if there’s any legalese in the settlement agreements that may prohibit people from covering costs for other lawsuits against the same entity. Seems like something you couldn’t legally do but who knows.
H got a ton of money for Spare……both on the front end and the backend. Its only logical to believe that he has earmarked that money to fight his legal battles with the shitmedia which, in collusion with his shitfamily, caused such grief to both his life and that of his mother’s.
Its called poetic justice. Look it up.
Both NGN and Harry ‘s lawyers have asked Judge for a further delay of 2 hours to discuss things more. Judge has refused permission for an adjournment!!
Judge relented and gave 10 minutes adjournment so Harry ‘ s barrister ran out of court to phone him for consultation!
Yes, I’m glued to the BBC live feed!
It is so nail biting!
I feel like I’m watching an episode of “Succession” only with less swearing…
Whatever is going on, it must be huge because neither Harry nor Murdoch want to risk the judge’s ire!
The drama. Future book material from Harry? A thriller based on whether the trial will make it to court. I can see it.
Is there a link for the BBC Live feed?
Court case not starting today as
A denial of a delay, but court leaves anyway
published at 14:38
14:38
Imogen James
Reporting from the High Court
The lawyers are refused permission to appeal by the judge.
Mr Justice Fancourt won’t let them appeal his decision to delay the proceedings.
But now, the lawyers can go to the Court of Appeal against this.
The court has risen and exited, and it’s likely this is the last of the action in the Rolls building courtroom until tomorrow.
Excellent live feed from the BBC. Hope Harry puts the pot of coffee on, it’s going to be a long night!
I wonder if the BRF is throwing something on the table along with NGN to get Harry to settle?
This was my thought as well. I could see them desperately trying to avoid this going to trial and possibly secretly adding to the pot.
Fact Check: VF is still owned by Condé Nast and has not been sold to Penske Media like the Hollywood trades (Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Deadline Hollywood).
Go Harry go! We’re with you!
Thank you. Not everything is Penske. But there are connections everywhere. One of their royal editors Katie Nichols is named in one of Harry’s lawsuits so🤷♀️
Harry may accept a settlement with a public apology, full accountability taken and a cast iron legally binding agreement that they cease and desist from attacking him and Meghan ?
I think no NDA would be a must from Harry’s side, he wants to be able to get out what was done to him and so many others.
What just happened?
published at 14:52
14:52
Imogen James
Reporting from the High Court
If things weren’t confusing before, they certainly are now.
We were struggling to hear the judge in the press room, and were piecing together the legal jargon of what just happened, when another journalist burst into the room with answers.
Now, we are all scrambling to update our editors, and trying to make sense of this confusing situation.
In a long-winded way, the lawyers today got what they wanted. The judge denied their request to delay the court, but because they have appealed it, this isn’t a “delay” technically, but they won’t be sitting until Wednesday morning.
So now, as we have done for most of the day, we wait.
I wonder if the BRF is throwing something on the table to get Harry to settle? The BRF has just as much to lose as NGN. I just hope that Harry would never settle if an NDA is attached.
It’s felt like both a long and short day here in the Rolls Building,
Long, because there’s been a lot of waiting around. And short because there’s been less than an hour of actual court proceedings.
Journalists around me are saying they have never seen anything like this before.
We had three delays, and then an early finish after the lawyers requested another delay – which was denied – but then they left to appeal this decision, effectively bringing the hearing to a close.
The judge was not happy with this, as he wanted to push on. I think we all did.
So, as things stand, the first day of the Prince Harry and Lord Watson case against News Group Newspapers is yet to kick off.
We aren’t sure of the reasons for all the back and forth, but both teams of lawyers argued together for this further delay.
“We are very close, there is an issue with time and gaining instructions,” the NGN lawyer said.
There are whisperings here as people wonder if a settlement could be reached, which is how many of the cases against the publisher have ended.
But Prince Harry so far has been adamant about taking the case to trial.
For now, it’s not been the day we expected, but it’s been an interesting watch nonetheless.
Harry is such a warrior.
He is. And to me it’s obvious he is fighting for his mom and Meg and that keeps him pushing forward.
Wow! For someone so dumb, gullible, uninterested in anything, and needing parenting, Harry has Rupert Murdoch shitting himself.
Say it again for the latecomers!
It’s incredible. So sorry Harry isn’t smart enought to dress and feed himself, but he’s still bringing the Murdochs to the courtroom/settlement/payoff. For myself, as a US person, if a public lawsuit is settled, especially “massively,” then it’s seen here as an admission of guilt. It is crazy that the judge is like “let’s read all this material, who needs to settle?” I will say if Harry receives yet another settlement, the Windsors will ultimately have to stop whining about how poor he is. OTOH, I guess that could be done if he just goes to trial and wins.
@Sasha – Yip! It definitely looks like Murdoch paid off the wrong brother! 😆
#GogetthemHarry
In UK lawsuits, do you have to ask for specific damages or does the jury/court decide?
No amount of disclosures or concessions or admissions on the part of NGN will be the same as a defeat in court, as far as informing the public goes. I hope Harry doesn’t settle.
Murdoch doesnt own everything yet. If a settlement is reached other pals in publishing, journalism o f Murdock are not held to the, at this point, pretend included “clause” of any Murdoch deal , to “lay off” all the Sussex or those Harry loves.
It feels like an inefficient way to right wrongs- for long term impact. And being as prepared as Harry is.
Outing in a court murdoch and media antics, would let everyone know that if they read going forward swill then it is likely a smear of the targets. Be it those in the private or both public and private sphere, like the Sussexs. The standard gets raised across all media.
I , as well , hope Harry takes it into the trial.