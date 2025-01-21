“There are rumors about Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield??” links
  • January 21, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Romance rumors about Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield?? [LaineyGossip]
Hot photos of James McAvoy, as a treat. [RCFA]
Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid cheered on the Eagles. [JustJared]
Rest in peace, Cecile Richards. [Jezebel]
Review of Back in Action (Cameron Diaz’s comeback movie). [Pajiba]
“Boundary phrases” for dealing with hateful people. [Buzzfeed]
Kid Rock tried to hit on a reporter. [Socialite Life]
I still don’t know why Snoop Dogg did it. [Hollywood Life]
Billy Ray Cyrus looks like sh-t. [Seriously OMG]
I’m not trying to start a war, but I don’t get the “George MacKay is hot/attractive” thing at all. Maybe I just need to see a different angle. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““There are rumors about Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield??” links”

  1. JC123 says:
    January 21, 2025 at 12:32 pm

    I appreciate the political coverage you do, especially since this site is really the only place I’ll be getting news for the foreseeable future.

    But please, when you cover that person, please do not show his face in the thumbnail of the story. Please use any other relevant photo. Heck, a stock photo of a DC monument would work.

    It is intensely triggering to see his face. It’s so anxiety inducing. It’s disgusting. So please, if it’s something you can avoid, I would be so grateful.

    If you can’t do that, I’d appreciate if any fellow readers have any methods (apps, extensions, etc.) that work to block his face from showing on safari. I don’t want to block full headlines, just his face (his name would be a bonus). I’ve looked around but haven’t found anything that doesn’t require me to code (which I don’t know how to do).

    Thank you.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    January 21, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    Cecile Richards dying on the same day that Trump took the women’s reproductive health page off of the White House website is too much. I am so terrified for all of us women. I cry at night worrying about my daughter’s safety. We already know what it looks like in certain states where pregnant women are being government sanctioned murdered by medical neglect. Taking that web page down signals to me that we are going to see a national ban on women’s reproductive medical access.

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      January 21, 2025 at 1:14 pm

      Same feelings here. I burst into tears when I heard Cecile Richards had died. It’s as if we’ve lost our last warrior.

      Women who vote against their own interests will never cease to infuriate me.

      Reply
  3. Erin says:
    January 21, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    Re: Snoop – he did it for the check. He’s been a corporate shill for years. Last year my company (Rocket) hired him for our annual company meeting. It was ridiculous.

    Reply
  4. wendy says:
    January 21, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    I hope so for Demi — Andrew Garfield? Would!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment