“There are rumors about Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield??” links

Romance rumors about Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield?? [LaineyGossip]

Hot photos of James McAvoy, as a treat. [RCFA]

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid cheered on the Eagles. [JustJared]

Rest in peace, Cecile Richards. [Jezebel]

Review of Back in Action (Cameron Diaz’s comeback movie). [Pajiba]

“Boundary phrases” for dealing with hateful people. [Buzzfeed]

Kid Rock tried to hit on a reporter. [Socialite Life]

I still don’t know why Snoop Dogg did it. [Hollywood Life]

Billy Ray Cyrus looks like sh-t. [Seriously OMG]

I’m not trying to start a war, but I don’t get the “George MacKay is hot/attractive” thing at all. Maybe I just need to see a different angle. [OMG Blog]