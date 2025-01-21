“There are rumors about Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield??” links

Romance rumors about Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield?? [LaineyGossip]
I appreciate the political coverage you do, especially since this site is really the only place I’ll be getting news for the foreseeable future.
But please, when you cover that person, please do not show his face in the thumbnail of the story. Please use any other relevant photo. Heck, a stock photo of a DC monument would work.
It is intensely triggering to see his face. It’s so anxiety inducing. It’s disgusting. So please, if it’s something you can avoid, I would be so grateful.
If you can’t do that, I’d appreciate if any fellow readers have any methods (apps, extensions, etc.) that work to block his face from showing on safari. I don’t want to block full headlines, just his face (his name would be a bonus). I’ve looked around but haven’t found anything that doesn’t require me to code (which I don’t know how to do).
Thank you.
get the Make America Kittens again extension, it replaces his picture with pictures of kittens
OMG I love it!!!
Unfortunately, that extension has tracking features that can see your personal info.
Robert James Ritchie hitting on a woman during an interview is the cringeiest thing. Gross!!
Cecile Richards dying on the same day that Trump took the women’s reproductive health page off of the White House website is too much. I am so terrified for all of us women. I cry at night worrying about my daughter’s safety. We already know what it looks like in certain states where pregnant women are being government sanctioned murdered by medical neglect. Taking that web page down signals to me that we are going to see a national ban on women’s reproductive medical access.
Same feelings here. I burst into tears when I heard Cecile Richards had died. It’s as if we’ve lost our last warrior.
Women who vote against their own interests will never cease to infuriate me.
Re: Snoop – he did it for the check. He’s been a corporate shill for years. Last year my company (Rocket) hired him for our annual company meeting. It was ridiculous.
I hope so for Demi — Andrew Garfield? Would!