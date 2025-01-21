Elon Musk did a Nazi salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration party

Elon Musk got a prominent position at Donald Trump’s indoor inauguration yesterday, as you can see in these photos. He was seated close to the Trump family, and beside Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Incidentally, Musk is now heading up the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) all by himself – Vivek Ramaswamy got pushed out before the inauguration, and Ramaswarmy’s face-saving cover story is that he plans to run for governor of Ohio. The real story is that Vivek irritated the f–k out of Trump. Trump is also irritated by Musk, but Musk is the virtual co-president and Trump’s puppet-master. Which means that contrary to internet rumors, Musk will be getting a West Wing office, and he already has a White House email.

Speaking of Musk’s power over Trump and Musk’s power within the Trump camp, Musk was the headliner at the Trump inaugural party at the Capital One Arena. As he spoke to the crowd of MAGA dumbf–ks, Musk decided to do a stiff-armed Nazi salute. Because he’s a Nazi, his father is a Nazi and I believe his grandfather was a card-carrying member of the Nazi party. I don’t have the bandwidth to describe the rhetorical journey the MAGAts have gone through in the past twelve hours to explain how Musk didn’t do the salute, but it was just a joke, but he did do it but it’s no big deal. I don’t care. Dude is a Nazi.

Grandson of Nazi party members, Elon Musk, throwing up Nazi salutes at the US presidential inauguration while the crowd of Republicans go wild with applause and cheers. pic.twitter.com/S1rX9rX8E3 — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) January 20, 2025