Dr. Jill Biden wore a vibrant purple Ralph Lauren ensemble for the inauguration

These are photos from the Bidens’ White House greeting for the Trumps, plus a few pics of the formal goodbye on the Capitol steps between the Bidens and Trumps for the inauguration. All of what happened on Monday is a combination of inaugural protocol and tradition, and the Bidens followed it precisely, unlike the Trumps in 2021.
I’m giving all of this the low energy I feel it deserves, but I am be so sad to see Dr. Biden and President Biden go. Jilly looked lovely in her vivid purple Ralph Lauren ensemble. In case you were wondering about Jill’s earrings, they are diamonds from Briony Raymond. I didn’t see any ID for the black pantsuit worn by Kamala Harris, the princess who was promised.
As for the Republican women, Melania Trump wore a custom look by Adam Lippes. I saw “Carmen Sandiego” trending during the inauguration and I knew it was about this B. The hat was a choice, but hey, at least we didn’t have to see her pissy face. Usha Vance wore a dusty pink Oscar de la Renta coat. De la Renta also dressed Usha for an event Sunday night. People are already saying that designers will likely have a different energy when it comes to dressing or not dressing the women of this administration, and I think de la Renta dressing Usha Vance is evidence of that. To be fair though, de la Renta has always dressed political wives of all parties. Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the inauguration – she wore green and carried a Dior bag. She got fresh face work too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Washington, DC – Donald Trump officially begins his second term as the 47th president of the United States, marking his return to the White House after a four-year hiatus.

Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden,
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden,
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden
Pictured: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Usha Vance, J.D. Vance
Pictured: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Usha Vance, J.D. Vance
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.
Featuring: Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Where: Washington DC, District Of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jan 2025
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Purple is for death and mourning for Catholics. Or at least it is in my family. Hilary wore purple the day after the 2016 election, with Bill in a matching purple tie.
I thought it signified Democrat blue combined with Republican red makes purple.
Am I being too optimistic?
Yes. Joe may be hoping for compromise, but Dr. Biden is a Philly girl — she’s sending a message of mourning and rebellion here.
Purple is also a suffragette colour – which was my first thought. Women in the US are losing a lot of their hard won rights and there will be a big fight to get them back.
Yes, it’s all those things so I guess it means whatever you want it to mean. I preferred MVP in ALL black. No ambiguity there.
The energy is very „the adults have left the building” and nobody can predict what kind of madness is to be expected. I am European, keeping my fingers crossed for all sane Americans – please survive next 4 years. Europe is very anxious as well.
Thank you. I was so sure that this wouldn’t actually happen given all of the shenanigans. The midterm elections in 2 years should make a difference.
Midterms will make a difference if the Dems stop their internal finger pointing, get a plan, and start messaging now what that plan is and show results.
Someone on the internet’s wrote that Melania looked like the Hamburglar. Can’t unsee. 😀
OMG
😂😂
Not the Hamburgler!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The one that made me cackle was a comparison of Melania in that hat looking like the pizza hut logo from the 80s. Nobody out pizza’s the hut.
A hat that covers her eyes and half of her face is not suitable for the inauguration. And her dress is so severe it looks intimidating
I saw a post about how she looks like she could be in the “Smooth Criminal” video. “Meli, are you ok?!?” 🤣🤣🤣
☠☠☠
This hat looks so stupid, it’s insane. It looks like she’s trying to hide the fact that it’s one of her clones who showed up.
I was in Italy last week and at a dinner party Saturday night where every single European at the table (8-10 of them) were saying they’re excited because DJT will invest more in US bases and send more troops, which helps their economies. Another 4 people from the UK were saying how much they love him. The 4 Americans at the table (including me) were just stunned. 😳
My cousins and friends in Europe are worried about the future of NATO, and Putin’s ambitions, now that Tr*mp is back.
Well they do love their facista Meloni in Italy who was at the inauguration with the guy who is currently destroying Argentina. Facist uber alles unite!
Sadly the older generation of my French family (bar my mum who lives in the UK) are all MAGA and love Putin and in my peer group I have some grave doubts about my cousin’s husband. Even my grandmother who was alive when the Nazis invaded.
Good lord the trumps are homely. Can you imagine if they intermarried with the Windsor??
I hope there’s no attempt at matchmaking between one of the trumps and a Windsor
I hope they all rot in hell. That’s all I got today.
I did not recognize Ivanka. 😳 Hopefully she scuttles back to whence she came.
Ivanka was dressed like Serena Joy in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Since this would bug the heck out of him, Trump lost some height. Biden is as tall as him in this pic and Vance appears taller
Melania literally covered her whole face, and didn’t bother to look up for the photo of incoming and out-going. What was being said between her and Joe? I didn’t watch the farce, but her whole demeanour seems very disrespectful. Ivanka seemed to have a new face.
Ivanka does, sadly her husband and brothers do not!
On my screen, Jill’s coat looks royal blue, and Usha’s looked like pepto-bismal.
I would have worn all black with a giant hat and face veil because America and decency as we know it died yesterday.
Is it just me or does Usha always seem to look incredibly uncomfortable?
Kushner went heavy on the Botox or got a forehead lift.
Trump went to kiss Melania on the cheek and couldn’t because of the brim. 😆