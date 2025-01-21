Dr. Jill Biden wore a vibrant purple Ralph Lauren ensemble for the inauguration

These are photos from the Bidens’ White House greeting for the Trumps, plus a few pics of the formal goodbye on the Capitol steps between the Bidens and Trumps for the inauguration. All of what happened on Monday is a combination of inaugural protocol and tradition, and the Bidens followed it precisely, unlike the Trumps in 2021.

I’m giving all of this the low energy I feel it deserves, but I am be so sad to see Dr. Biden and President Biden go. Jilly looked lovely in her vivid purple Ralph Lauren ensemble. In case you were wondering about Jill’s earrings, they are diamonds from Briony Raymond. I didn’t see any ID for the black pantsuit worn by Kamala Harris, the princess who was promised.

As for the Republican women, Melania Trump wore a custom look by Adam Lippes. I saw “Carmen Sandiego” trending during the inauguration and I knew it was about this B. The hat was a choice, but hey, at least we didn’t have to see her pissy face. Usha Vance wore a dusty pink Oscar de la Renta coat. De la Renta also dressed Usha for an event Sunday night. People are already saying that designers will likely have a different energy when it comes to dressing or not dressing the women of this administration, and I think de la Renta dressing Usha Vance is evidence of that. To be fair though, de la Renta has always dressed political wives of all parties. Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the inauguration – she wore green and carried a Dior bag. She got fresh face work too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to “Dr. Jill Biden wore a vibrant purple Ralph Lauren ensemble for the inauguration”

  1. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    January 21, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Purple is for death and mourning for Catholics. Or at least it is in my family. Hilary wore purple the day after the 2016 election, with Bill in a matching purple tie.

    Reply
    • lamejudi says:
      January 21, 2025 at 7:56 am

      I thought it signified Democrat blue combined with Republican red makes purple.

      Am I being too optimistic?

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        January 21, 2025 at 10:31 am

        Yes. Joe may be hoping for compromise, but Dr. Biden is a Philly girl — she’s sending a message of mourning and rebellion here.

    • SarahCS says:
      January 21, 2025 at 8:35 am

      Purple is also a suffragette colour – which was my first thought. Women in the US are losing a lot of their hard won rights and there will be a big fight to get them back.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 21, 2025 at 9:21 am

        Yes, it’s all those things so I guess it means whatever you want it to mean. I preferred MVP in ALL black. No ambiguity there.

  2. AnnaG says:
    January 21, 2025 at 7:58 am

    The energy is very „the adults have left the building” and nobody can predict what kind of madness is to be expected. I am European, keeping my fingers crossed for all sane Americans – please survive next 4 years. Europe is very anxious as well.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      January 21, 2025 at 8:59 am

      Thank you. I was so sure that this wouldn’t actually happen given all of the shenanigans. The midterm elections in 2 years should make a difference.

      Reply
      • Visa Diva says:
        January 21, 2025 at 9:12 am

        Midterms will make a difference if the Dems stop their internal finger pointing, get a plan, and start messaging now what that plan is and show results.

  3. Kristen from MA says:
    January 21, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Someone on the internet’s wrote that Melania looked like the Hamburglar. Can’t unsee. 😀

    Reply
  4. Amy G says:
    January 21, 2025 at 8:11 am

    I was in Italy last week and at a dinner party Saturday night where every single European at the table (8-10 of them) were saying they’re excited because DJT will invest more in US bases and send more troops, which helps their economies. Another 4 people from the UK were saying how much they love him. The 4 Americans at the table (including me) were just stunned. 😳

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      January 21, 2025 at 8:16 am

      My cousins and friends in Europe are worried about the future of NATO, and Putin’s ambitions, now that Tr*mp is back.

      Reply
    • alexc says:
      January 21, 2025 at 10:07 am

      Well they do love their facista Meloni in Italy who was at the inauguration with the guy who is currently destroying Argentina. Facist uber alles unite!

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      January 21, 2025 at 10:32 am

      Sadly the older generation of my French family (bar my mum who lives in the UK) are all MAGA and love Putin and in my peer group I have some grave doubts about my cousin’s husband. Even my grandmother who was alive when the Nazis invaded.

      Reply
  5. koro says:
    January 21, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Good lord the trumps are homely. Can you imagine if they intermarried with the Windsor??

    Reply
  6. Aimee says:
    January 21, 2025 at 8:21 am

    I hope they all rot in hell. That’s all I got today.

    Reply
  7. JanetDR says:
    January 21, 2025 at 9:02 am

    I did not recognize Ivanka. 😳 Hopefully she scuttles back to whence she came.

    Reply
  8. Dee says:
    January 21, 2025 at 9:49 am

    Since this would bug the heck out of him, Trump lost some height. Biden is as tall as him in this pic and Vance appears taller

    Reply
  9. tamsin says:
    January 21, 2025 at 10:23 am

    Melania literally covered her whole face, and didn’t bother to look up for the photo of incoming and out-going. What was being said between her and Joe? I didn’t watch the farce, but her whole demeanour seems very disrespectful. Ivanka seemed to have a new face.

    Reply
  10. tamsin says:
    January 21, 2025 at 10:28 am

    On my screen, Jill’s coat looks royal blue, and Usha’s looked like pepto-bismal.

    Reply
  11. M says:
    January 21, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    I would have worn all black with a giant hat and face veil because America and decency as we know it died yesterday.

    Reply
  12. Nina says:
    January 21, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    Is it just me or does Usha always seem to look incredibly uncomfortable?

    Reply
  13. VOArtiste says:
    January 21, 2025 at 1:35 pm

    Kushner went heavy on the Botox or got a forehead lift.

    Reply
  14. BQM says:
    January 21, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    Trump went to kiss Melania on the cheek and couldn’t because of the brim. 😆

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment