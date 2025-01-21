Dr. Jill Biden wore a vibrant purple Ralph Lauren ensemble for the inauguration

These are photos from the Bidens’ White House greeting for the Trumps, plus a few pics of the formal goodbye on the Capitol steps between the Bidens and Trumps for the inauguration. All of what happened on Monday is a combination of inaugural protocol and tradition, and the Bidens followed it precisely, unlike the Trumps in 2021.

I’m giving all of this the low energy I feel it deserves, but I am be so sad to see Dr. Biden and President Biden go. Jilly looked lovely in her vivid purple Ralph Lauren ensemble. In case you were wondering about Jill’s earrings, they are diamonds from Briony Raymond. I didn’t see any ID for the black pantsuit worn by Kamala Harris, the princess who was promised.

As for the Republican women, Melania Trump wore a custom look by Adam Lippes. I saw “Carmen Sandiego” trending during the inauguration and I knew it was about this B. The hat was a choice, but hey, at least we didn’t have to see her pissy face. Usha Vance wore a dusty pink Oscar de la Renta coat. De la Renta also dressed Usha for an event Sunday night. People are already saying that designers will likely have a different energy when it comes to dressing or not dressing the women of this administration, and I think de la Renta dressing Usha Vance is evidence of that. To be fair though, de la Renta has always dressed political wives of all parties. Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the inauguration – she wore green and carried a Dior bag. She got fresh face work too.