Donald Trump’s second inauguration drew pathetic TV viewership, sad!

When Donald Trump moved his second inaugural indoors, it was a two-for-one joke. One, the bigly macho man was scared of some chilly weather. Two, everyone knew that if the inaugural had gone ahead outdoors, the crowd would have been sparse and sad, and Trump would have looked like a giant loser. So he forced everyone into the Capitol Rotunda for the inauguration and he still managed to get a pathetic crowd size, this time in television viewership.
President Donald Trump’s inauguration numbers are in, and the notoriously ratings-obsessed president isn’t going to be happy. Early figures suggest that Monday’s proceedings, which were moved indoors due to frigid weather, took hefty dive—more than a third, according to Nielsen figures—in comparison to Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration.
Nielsen found that ratings across ABC, CBS and NBC’s coverage of Trump’s swearing in as 47th president on Monday hovered around 26.05 million viewers on average from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m (ET), reported The Hollywood Reporter. According to Nielsen’s ratings, viewership for the two previous inaugurations—which includes Trump’s first term—fared much better. About 32 percent, to be exact.
Around 39.87 million people tuned in to watch Biden take the oath of office in 2021. A hair behind Biden, Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 pulled in an average 38.35 million viewers. However, THR reported that viewership then was measured from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (ET).
In terms of where audiences tuned in to watch the presidential fanfare, Fox News overwhelming held the most viewership. During the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. window, Fox peaked at around 10.59 million viewers, just behind its coverage for Trump’s first swearing in.
Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all had significantly fewer viewers for their second entries into the White House, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
As I said before, I didn’t watch either of Trump’s inaugurals. I only watched the Carrie Underwood video and I looked through the photos, which is when I was surprised to see that Trump couldn’t manage to put his tiny hand on the bible for his oath of office. What’s up with MAGAville though? Why aren’t they celebrating? Why didn’t they tune in to watch this sh-thead? Why does it feel like, post-election, the people who voted for the Leopards-Eating-Faces Party are actually really mad?
From left, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai arrive before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, January 20, 2025.
president-elect Donald Trump departs the North Portico of the White House on the morning of his inauguration in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025.
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump embrace after he took oath on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S.
US President-elect Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives for the inauguration ceremony before he is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC
Melania Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Melania Trump as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Barron Trump (L) and First Lady Melanie Trump (R) listen as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in an inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025.
That’s because everyone was there!
I am alone in thinking that there was some shenanigan’s with Bezos/Musk and Zuck to screw with the voting data? I know only Trump cries fowl when he loses, but I have a feeling that if anyone was going to interfere, it would be them.
No, you’re not alone.
Nope, you’re not alone and this is not us being sore losers just sceptical and also based on Musk and his connections. Trump also made that weird statement about Musk knowing about computers and helping to win Pennsylvania which most media seem to have glossed over.
We need investigative journalism in Politics back, instead of journalists wasting time and resources on “investigating” whether Meghan, Duchess of Sussex “bullied” her staff and other nonsensical deep dives.
The night before the inauguration Trump was yammering. “Elon knows everything there is to know about computers. Those vote counting computers. Thank you Elon.”
Never forget, daughter-wife also was granted all those patents for VOTING MACHINES during Felon 47’s first term of grifting.
Not just you. I will go to my grave believing there was something hinky about this election. I mean, he and his cronies said multiple times that they didn’t need votes that they had the votes. Narcissists love to tell you that they’re breaking the rules and dare you to stop them.
I’ve said that from Day 1. We will probably never find out, unless there is a whistleblower and even then, it’ll be too late, since they are already enacting his odious policies.
I hope @Kaiser does a story on the forced follows on Instagram (Meta) of the POTUS, VP and FLOTUS accounts. It happened to me yesterday. My account followed those accounts without my knowledge three times and I had a jump scare when their posts/stories showed up on my feed. Three times I unfollowed them and then I blocked them so they would stop. If I look up those accounts now, it still says I’m following them even though I have them blocked. I am seeing others posting about this now too. So Zuck is in kahoots with trying to force MAGA content on his users.
What the hell? Seriously? I don’t have a fb account anymore but I would be absolutely furious by this.
Definitely not alone.
That loser won because a majority of Americans did NOT show up to vote. I’m not surprised folks didn’t tune in. Tune in to see what exactly. A wanna be billionaire taking an oath he’ll break over and over, with other loser billionaires. A ridiculous imitation of The Devil Wears Prada in a First Lady. A wannabe Beyonce level singer with f*cked up lips. That makes for “Nothing to See Here TV.”
If they did it, they did it because no one would cry foul, we would take the gentleman way out and let him have it. That what i believe they did in order to avoid a repeat of J6 which could be worst than the first time
I don’t think they did anything, Elon Mush is an idiot who buys companies , acts like he’s the founder and then ruins them. They like to act like they’re smart but nah….
I love this for Cheeto. We all know how obsessed he is with ratings and crowd sizes.
It’s because a lot of people voted for him simply out of spite or because they are greedy assholes — and him and Musk have already alienated a huge chunk of the real MAGA cult AND everyone else is just sick of him.
Also, I was reading more about Vivek’s vision for DOGE and I gotta say, the whole DOGE thing is silly but even so his approach was way smarter than Musk’s; which it’s clear Musk is just using DOGE to weasel himself and ingratiate himself with Trump. The 69% of voters who either didn’t vote at all (37%) or who voted for Trump (32%) can go kick rocks and I wish their was a way to insulate the rest of us from this bs.
And I know a lot of people of color who were either upset about Biden’s handling of Gaza (as if there will even BE a Gaza when trump is done with it) or just blatant sexists/misogynists or self-loathing and refused to vote for Kamala, even though she was clearly the better candidate. I will never forgive them for that.
He literally just fired the head of the Coast Guard because she is female, apparently. Some BS about having the right people in the right job.
I don’t care who you are, when you see top officers being fired, you worry about your own job. The military, not the MAGA military but the real military, are going to hate him. I’m saying this as vet.
They have made it clear they don’t want women serving in the military- they consider them “DEI hires,” who, in their bigoted view, have no merit. My understanding is that women have been finishing at or near the top in the military academies for years now so their misogyny and stupidity is likely in for some strong legal challenges
Okay, so I’ve never bought the Fauxlania theories, but the way that hat covers her eyes really makes me wonder if that was a body double and not Melania.
I have the same suspicion. She looked younger and smiled more than Melania ever does. That hat is now iconic. And not in a good way.
Agreed!
I agree that it’s super suspicious but I have a theory about Melania now. I think she graduated from negotiation a prenup or her and Barron’s place in his will. I think she was promised to get wealthy on her own right, way beyond the measly 100K appearance fees. She got her own crypto coin and I’m sure other business ventures are in the pipeline for her. The other incentive: political career for Barron. Did you see his performance when his father thanked him? He is not a child to be protected anymore. He is intern No1 now. And that is worth it for Melania to move into the WH, which she now did with no delay or hesitation.
She also got $40 million from Bezos for Amz to do a documentary. So yeah, negotiations were had and she got what she wanted.
I’ve avoided all media so I haven’t seen anything except here today. She looks like she bought a halloween costume of some cartoon villain to wear at this dystopian inaugural event. So on brand for her.
For someone whose best friend is the telly , this would hurt him bigly
I think the reaction among MAGA has been dampened by the infighting and the dawning realization among some of them that they’re being thrown under the bus.
There have been no executive orders to bring down the price of eggs. The price is actually going up because of bird flu.
They expected most democrats to scream and cry and freak out the way they did in 2020. They don’t know what to do with the fact that most of us just resigned ourselves in disgust and started preparing. They feed off the attention and power they get from feeling like they got one over on you. With people leaving platforms like Twitter and refusing to engage, they have only each other to turn on.
I think they are realizing that owning libs when all of us are checked out, protecting our peace, is anticlimactic.
Exactly! They can’t own us if we’re not available on the market.
Yeah, I think the fact that everyone is over it and just like “Enjoy harvesting the crops and working in the meat processing plants, MAGA.” has taken all of the fun out of it for them. Decent humans leaving shitter has helped as well.
I wonder if way deep down, it is dawning on any of them what they have done. They gave up their freedom for🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚.
Oh wait, those dummies aren’t even going to get cheap eggs. Instead, they’re going to lose their homes.
So what, only a third of people who voted for him could bring themselves to actually watch him be sworn in? lmao.
I’m not sure I have the emotional bandwidth for another round of this with him but what other option is there? I cant move, cant hide my head in the sand, etc. I’m just thankful I live in a very blue state for the (admittedly very small) protection that gives right now.
That is IF those people “voted” and it wasn’t all rigged. I put nothing past them at this point.
They are mad because we are not reacting, crying in the streets, filing lawsuits. We know the 💩show that is coming. Wait until these seniors find out that 🍊 removed the capped prices for medications that the Biden administration negotiated for Medicare and Medicaid.
Who is going to tell the seniors that, though? Billionaire-owned MSM is rolling over and is going to be nothing more than state run TV from here on out. The tax cuts are worth more than their “news” channels or newspapers, as Jeff Bezos has made perfectly clear.
There was an inauguration?
I spent Monday visiting Boston’s MLK statue, seeing the movie Sing Sing, and treating myself to a nice early dinner.
I highly recommend Sing Sing. Colman Domingo is fantastic and the film’s message is powerful and uplifting. The arts are transformative
Not sure about this inauguration thingie.
sounds like a wonderful day!
It was! And I capped it off watching my beloved Celtics win against the Warriors and seeing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum ghost Steve Kerr at the end of the game.
A few things- his core voting population probably didn’t have Monday off to sit home and watch the inauguration and or are no longer engaged enough to care- their guy won, they don’t have to riot, their terrorist J6 friends are free. All is well is MAGA land. I did have Monday off, my family normally makes it a point to watch inaugurations for their historical significance, but this time we had really important things to do…we snowshoed in a park with our dogs and went sledding, lol. Looks like we didn’t miss much, though it would have been nice to see the Underwood kerfuffle live.
I celebrated the King holiday and never had any intention of watching this racist buffoon.
I refused to watch it and have severely curtailed my viewing of political shows. I still watch Meidas Touch, Farran Balanced (he actually worked with RFK Jr before he became a jack@ss) and a couple of others but not like I used to. And who wanted to watch that sh*tshow when we’ll be living in one for the next 4 yrs?
MAGA is still infighting – when they’re not panicking over Felon47 likely doing what he has repeatedly promised to do. Somehow, they had convinced themselves that his hateful policies wouldn’t affect them. They are very upset about his Cabinet picks of mostly 1%ers (talk about people who “Didn’t Earn It/DEI!). And Vivek Ramaswamy didn’t even last a full day in this “admin” before he got the boot – which, along with the advertised deportations will definitely make MAGA happy – until they understand what the millionaires/billionaires, most of whom they don’t like, have planned for our safety nets and the billionaires become trillionaires thru robbing us and our govt of money and resources. And with Given gone, DOGE is now solely in Elon’s hands/control. It really sucks that the rest of us will also be subjected to the hateful and idiotic policies of Felon47 and his admin of idiotics.
I don’t think there’s any conspiracy on the low ratings. Watching the inauguration is boring for most people and his Joe averages in MAGA land won’t bother. The majority of watchers were probablly dems trying to grasp the absurdity.
I think it’s Real Melania because she wore a hat that protected her from Orange kissing her on the cheek and to signal she’s only half-there anyway because she doesn’t GAF. Also, her hand on his back looks like Melania pushing Trump away, which tracks for their relationship. We will see her VERY rarely (good) and the Fake Melanias will take over again. Actually, I don’t give a shit. I plan to peace out for the next four years.
He looked absolutely exhausted yesterday😬He was falling asleep hunching over in his ill fitting suit.
I couldn’t stand the thought of watching any of it and I managed to avoid it all. I have decided to limit my tv news to the CBS morning show and PBS/NPR. I went out and about Tuesday and went to progressively more populated areas. The area is red, but the more rural area, the more fanatical people support mango. The people without homes in the largest city I went to looked healthier, cleaner and better cared for than most the citizens in the the small towns. Most of the rural folks won’t survive the cuts mango plans or another badly handled pandemic. They have no clue what they have happily done to themselves.
They’ll have to up his adderall dosage.
People on the news were saying that he transferred the inauguration inside so that people will be forced to draw a parallel with the insurrection he started. I don’t know if he’s smart enough to think like that but I could see the other republicans fascists around him wanting to remind people of that shameful day.