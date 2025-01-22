Elon Musk: Democrats need better dirty tricks, they call everyone Hitler

The saddest thing about all of this is that millions of Americans knew exactly what would happen and how bad it would get immediately. We warned everyone, we told everyone what would happen, we painted a vivid picture of the dumbest, most racist and most corrupt oligarchy, and we were dismissed and ignored by people who wanted the dumb orange fascist to come back. So here we are, in a multi-day cycle of “did Donald Trump’s biggest and dumbest benefactor do a Nazi salute” discourse. Yes, he did. Elon Musk did a Nazi salute three times on stage at an inauguration party. Predictably, this discourse is now about “did he really mean it” and “he’s autistic” and “Democrats call everyone a Nazi!”

Elon Musk’s one-armed salute before a cheering crowd during President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities has ignited a swirl of debate about the true meaning of the tech billionaire’s gesture. Many observers said that Musk appeared to be imitating the Nazi salute made infamous by Adolf Hitler (which is also illegal in some countries like Germany). But defenders pushed back, including some Jewish groups. Musk himself shrugged off the scrutiny. In a post on X, he contended that Democrats were politically motivated in fueling the discussion. “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks,” he wrote. “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.” (He added a sleeping emoji.) The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was a prominent guest throughout Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, and was a major supporter of Trump’s campaign as well as a vocal opponent of what he considers to be “woke” politics.

I’m using People as a source because I have that f–ker muted and blocked. From what I understand, Musk has AT NO POINT said “of course I didn’t do a Nazi salute, I hate Nazis.” He can’t say it because he does not feel that way at all, and because it would be a blatant lie. And now people have to spend time and energy on “was it really a Nazi salute/or a dirty Democratic trick to convince me that it was a Nazi salute.” Four f–king years of this sh-t.