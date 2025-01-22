King Charles & Prince William might visit America next year for some big events

One of the many ways in which Donald Trump’s term will suck is that he will be “president” during some really huge events in the next four years. There’s the World Cup next year, which will be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. The LA Olympics are in 2028. And next year, we also have the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. For the 200th anniversary in 1976, Queen Elizabeth II attended some of the events, even if the whole point of the Declaration of Independence was telling the British monarch to go f–k themselves. Well, Trump will be president next year, I guess, and it’s likely that he will host King Charles and Prince William for the celebration.
King Charles and Prince William could visit the U.S. next year to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and boost relations with Donald Trump, who has frequently spoken of his admiration and respect for the British monarchy.
The London Times reported Monday that “senior royals” were being “lined up” for the task and that plans had been discussed at the highest levels of government. Any such visit could be enormously helpful to the U.K., especially given that the British government and the Prime Minister Keir Starmer have both been attacked by Trump and his social media hitman, Elon Musk.
While no formal suggestion has yet been tabled, diplomats are said to favor the celebrations of 2026, when the soccer World Cup will also be held in America. Prince William is a soccer fan and patron of Britain’s Football Association.
A senior U.K. government source told the Times: “Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the royal family. He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William and has spoken highly of King Charles. A royal tour to the U.S. would help reinforce the ‘special relationship’.”
Another source was cited as saying: “Playing up to his pro-monarchist tendencies is one of a number of important ways we can exert our soft power. You saw that during his first administration and can expect to see it again.”
[From The Daily Beast]
I like how everything is built on the assumption that both Trump and Charles will be around and willing to do any of this next year. All I’m saying is that the guy who is still receiving cancer treatments looks perkier than the ancient despot who couldn’t lift his orange baby fist and place it on the bible. The thing about the World Cup is sort of interesting too – it seems to me like William is too much of a lightweight to attend the 250th anniversary events, but he’ll be up for some football matches… even if he was fired from the Football Association presidency.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Please don’t
Right, I hope they’re booed right back to Salt Island.
My first thought also..
So instead of hanging out with pedophiles and taking money from Bin Ladens the royals will go to America to hang out and make deals with Nazis and rapist felons. Sounds about right.
Oh boy. I am so excited. Really. For all of this. I’m sure Felon 47 will have us in great relationships with Mexico and Canada in time for the World Cup. And there will be no irony in a man who wants to be king presiding over a celebration of our break from monarchist rule.
On this day, any thread about Bully should be one that contrasts his cowardly buckling to murdock in a paltry hush money deal vs Prince Harry’s bold brave perseverance going after the dragons of Britain’s shitmedia.
Hear, hear! The cowardly prince should be hanging his head in shame.
I can’t get over that photo of Pres Cheeto and Willnot where Trump is walking away from him while Will still grasps his hand. Will looks desperate.
Trump is known for using his over strong, over long handshake as a (pathetic) power move and I assume he is the one maintaining the iron grip here as he turns away, because that would be consistent with his past behavior. I don’t think Wills is desperate to hang on, I think he’s desperate to be released. And that’s probably the last time I’ll stick up for him this year!
Yes. This is trump trying to be the alpha dog by not letting go of anyone hand. I’m sure he was turning away to get the best camera shot. Just like someone keen that we know he’s always looking for the photo op.
Stay home you’re not welcome here!!!
I will give up my chocolate for a week (this is a serious hardship!) if Willy shows up in America this year.
This is a ‘maybe he could show up really’ giving him some good press, but he won’t follow through. He doesn’t know how.
That one picture of William and Trump would give me pause if I were William.. it screams NO RESPECT , NO TIME FOR YOU
Oh boy. I am so excited. Really. For all of this. I’m sure Felon47 will have us in great relationships with Mexico and Canada in time for the World Cup. And there will be no irony in a man who wants to be king presiding over a celebration of our break from monarchist rule.
Wow, such a long story. And not ONE word about Prince Harry, not a single one? Some lesson learnt?
Great observation! 👍
Honestly I love this for the Royal Family. Send over Charles and William as much as you want. Watching them suck up and fawn over the orange dictator while he completely dominates them will actually bring me a lot of joy. This Trump presidency is going to be such a massive disaster for everyone (including us non-Americans) that every time the Royals are with Trump they will further degrade themselves.
I’m curious if Camilla or Kate will go. If Camilla goes, it will look super awkward for Egg to go by himself, no?
Like the tiara events.
Exactly, isn’t it a snub if Kate doesn’t accompany her dear husband? Or is their marriage in trouble? Or is her health still unsure? All these questions have been asked about Meghan whenever Harry appears solo!
Come kiss big Orange’s ring. And give him some royal honor/title with big ass sash. That’s so appropriate for these two royal weasels.
Heheheh. We can get more photos of about to burst surgically enhanced boobs stuffed in too tight fancy, schmancy designer corseted evening wear. You know Lauren Sanchez and the Trump gals will out their babies all over the newsfeed to go with your morning cuppa. And you know the weasels are going to ogle. MAGAs really like their women surgically enhanced to the point their faces start to look like Jim Carey’s character in the Mask.
Awful, dreadful, but not the first time a Windsor royal has cozied up to the wrong side (looking at you Edward VIII)
A great relationship with the late Queen, she couldn’t stand him but she knew how to do her job.
We are not a colony or a commonwealth country— why would they come here?
Maybe to try and overshadow The Sussexes on their home turf? Chuck and Will truly think that associating with the Orange Turd will be a win against H&M instead of making them look weak and pathetic for sucking up to a racist, regressive con man. IMO they have no business going there. The Commonwealth should be their only focus. But that’s just my opinion.
Trump is going to use Chalres and William as acquisitions. A monarch and his heir as new toys to play with. The UK is frightened about a Trump presidency, despite what they say. Look at what Trump is doing to Canada, a Commonwealth country. Don’t tell me No 10 and Parliament are not afraid the UK will be hit with tariffs too. Elon Musk is also meddling in UK politics. Musk is apparently getting an office in the White House and he has no official government role (DOGE is made up) Trump is thrilled that the UK monarch and the heir is going to come to him. Remember during his first term Trump went to the UK and Charles and William did not meet with him. Trust Trump did not forget that snub. Chuck and Billy are going have to suck it up for the UK, and that includes dealing with any potential uncoverable questions about the Sussexes. US media will ask, even Trump can’t muzzle all of them.
The UK has more to worry about than Canada because they don’t sell primary resources to the states at a discount, including oil. Parts of the U.S. also receive hydro from Canada, especially New York State. Despite the way the American media plays it, the U.S. relies a lot on Canadian trade and they will pay far more for gas unless they decide to ship it from Venezuela.
Once the UK left the EU they made themselves very vulnerable in trade matters. I suspect they work a bit more for trade with Canada where the PM, regardless of who it might be, isn’t an idiot regarding trade and how that works.
They would invite KC3 and Pegs to our big F—k You party? That’s hilarious actually 🤣
William will likely come to Canada for the World Cup events, especially if England matches are scheduled here.
Are we thinking Will’s rider about “work” is it must include alcohol, celebs and above all football ? If Will wants to be taken seriously why all the Mr Benn dressing up and doing badly performed skits? Rageaholic Will baring his teeth, shouting and punching the air at the Euros lends credence to all the incidents of him loosing it with family and staff.
William would only come to any country if it involves football, how else can he pretend that all the crowds came out specifically to see him?
And I cannot believe cancer-stricken Charles will bother to come over to anywhere in North America, because that would only raise endless questions over whether or not he will visit “dear boy” Harry and his beloved grandchildren on US soil….
@Lady Esther KC prioritised meeting Beckham over his own son when Harry was on a visit to UK last year so he’s more than capable of visiting Trump in US to then snub his son again! What a terrible dad and grandad!
oooh, I don’t think 47 will be prez for all that long. His cabinet will probably declare him incompetent and Vance will be the next prez, unless the cabinet figures out a way to ‘fire’ Vance and somehow install Musky as #48.
I used to think stuff like this wouldn’t be possible, but seems traditions, rules, laws, decency norms, don’t mean much any more so having Musky as a prez wouldn’t surprise me in the least.
Musk can’t be POTUS because under the US Constitution you have to be born in the US and at least 35 yrs old. Musk was born in South Africa so he’s out. Princess Lilibet would be eligible in 32 yrs because she was born in CA.
But he could treat KC3 and Will to a Nazi salute during their visit in keeping with their German heritage. If he could do it at the inauguration in front of the world I wouldn’t put it past him.
For what it’s worth, I believe that Prince Archie would also be eligible as he was a US citizen at birth due to having a US citizen for a mother. That’s how John McCain and a few others were able to run for president – you don’t have to be born on US soil.
If you have an American parent then you are a natural born citizen. The issue is more about when neither parent is American but the child is born on U.S. soil.
That’s why it was so ridiculous when the birther nonsense started for Obama because he was born in Hawaii when it was a U.S. state and his mother is American.
You don’t have to be born in the U.S., you just have to be born a citizen (e.g. to citizen parents in Panama or Canada like some past candidates) and not a naturalized citizen.
America doesn’t want you. We overthrew our colonial masters almost 250 years ago. If you do choose to force yourselves on us, kindly pay your own way. If Harry – a Prince of the Realm – isn’t entitled to taxpayer security in his own homeland, why should we American taxpayers pay for a British monarch’s security while visiting America?
Can’t wait, Snookums.
I’m envisioning a hilarious state dinner full of Bezos, Zuckerberg, Will Lewis, Musk, Lauren Sanchez and the kardashians and then William and Kate. I’m pretty checked out of giving this administration and it’s co-conspirators, hanger-ons and cheerleaders any kinds of attention, but even I can admit those pics could be cringingly funny.
Given that William’s friends/handlers at the Daily Mail were telling Trump to invade THEM instead of Greenland, this should be interesting.
Well, they are coming because of racist orange person in office, so they will be in great company. Like minds!