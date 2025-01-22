King Charles & Prince William might visit America next year for some big events

One of the many ways in which Donald Trump’s term will suck is that he will be “president” during some really huge events in the next four years. There’s the World Cup next year, which will be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. The LA Olympics are in 2028. And next year, we also have the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. For the 200th anniversary in 1976, Queen Elizabeth II attended some of the events, even if the whole point of the Declaration of Independence was telling the British monarch to go f–k themselves. Well, Trump will be president next year, I guess, and it’s likely that he will host King Charles and Prince William for the celebration.

King Charles and Prince William could visit the U.S. next year to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and boost relations with Donald Trump, who has frequently spoken of his admiration and respect for the British monarchy. The London Times reported Monday that “senior royals” were being “lined up” for the task and that plans had been discussed at the highest levels of government. Any such visit could be enormously helpful to the U.K., especially given that the British government and the Prime Minister Keir Starmer have both been attacked by Trump and his social media hitman, Elon Musk. While no formal suggestion has yet been tabled, diplomats are said to favor the celebrations of 2026, when the soccer World Cup will also be held in America. Prince William is a soccer fan and patron of Britain’s Football Association. A senior U.K. government source told the Times: “Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the royal family. He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William and has spoken highly of King Charles. A royal tour to the U.S. would help reinforce the ‘special relationship’.” Another source was cited as saying: “Playing up to his pro-monarchist tendencies is one of a number of important ways we can exert our soft power. You saw that during his first administration and can expect to see it again.”

I like how everything is built on the assumption that both Trump and Charles will be around and willing to do any of this next year. All I’m saying is that the guy who is still receiving cancer treatments looks perkier than the ancient despot who couldn’t lift his orange baby fist and place it on the bible. The thing about the World Cup is sort of interesting too – it seems to me like William is too much of a lightweight to attend the 250th anniversary events, but he’ll be up for some football matches… even if he was fired from the Football Association presidency.