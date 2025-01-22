Mail: The Sussexes should come back to the UK & be the new Sophie & Edward

The Daily Mail published this story several days ago, and it took me a minute to get to it. It’s worth it just for the laughs, honestly. The Mail has been especially hateful to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following that Vanity Fair hit-piece, and the Mail is still waging their years-long campaign to convince their readership that the Sussexes are deeply unhappy in America. This is a new low for the Mail though – here’s the title of the piece: “Edward and Sophie were the Harry and Meghan of their day but after their private careers became a well-publicised disaster, they rejoined the family and knuckled down to turn the public’s view of them around – could the Sussexes now follow their lead?” First of all, Edward and Sophie were never “the Harry and Meghan of their day.” Secondly, the desperation is just oozing off these losers – “please come back, we miss you, we want you back!”
They were a young couple who wanted to be ‘half in, half out’ of the Royal Family but struggled after their plans ran into difficulties, causing them to be lampooned by the press. No, not Prince Harry and Meghan, this is the story of the late Queen’s youngest son Edward and his wife Sophie.
But there are a number of remarkable similarities in the two couples’ stories, the biggest being they shared a belief that they wanted to contribute to the Royal Family from time to time while carrying out their own activities. When Sophie and Edward married they insisted on not giving up their day jobs – she in PR and he in television production – which was unheard of in royal circles at the time. However the decision to carve their own path eventually blew up in their faces after a series of public scandals. Sound familiar?
Sophie was caught boasting to an undercover journalist about her PR firm’s royal connections, Edward’s film company tried to avoid a ban on filming his nephew Prince William at university, and there was his disastrous TV show It’s A Royal Knockout in 1987.
Now referred to as ‘the Harry and Meghan of their day’ for trying to do things outside of the traditional Royal Family framework, Edward and Sophie eventually gave up on their commercial activities and became full-time royals. And although in the aftermath of the slew of scandals it was thought Edward and Sophie would never recover, they proved the doubters wrong and after nearly 25 years of hard work, are now regarded as valued supporting members of the family.
Some have suggested that the couple’s path to redemption could be an example for Prince Harry and Meghan to follow. After all there are reports Harry is unhappy in America and has been looking for a way to return to royal life in the future, with claims he has been asking former aides on advice for his ‘rehabilitation’ strategy.
Courtiers told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden in November that they are increasingly convinced that Harry wants to resume his old way of life, when he felt he was using his privileged position to make a difference for worthwhile causes.
It’s true that Richard Eden quoted COURTIERS, who apparently openly proclaim to Mail reporters that Harry will come back any day now. It’s beyond wishful thinking – it’s the sort of magical thinking of an alternate reality. In the same week that Prince Harry scored an enormous victory against one of the most powerful press barons in the world, the Mail was openly suggesting that Harry and Meghan are flops who are desperate to come back to the UK and be the new Sophie and Edward.
Sigh. They’re still trying to make Sophie and Edward relevant?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/ has REMOVED its ROYALS tab from the banner altogether… and a search for Meghan returns virtually nothing – and most of it positive. I’d say he got a fair lot more in that settlement than just money!!
Careful, DM … maybe you could be next!
YASSSZZZ!!! 🥰🌟😍😜🙏🏾
This is so awesome!!! We will start to see little by little, over the next couple of months/years, just how much of a win this victory for Harry truly is.
Harry definitely got a lot of concessions from NGN. Harry had NGN by the b…s.
I am wondering if the Sun has to print the apology in tomorrows paper.
DM will definitely take notes and probably will notice that Harry not settle for less than a full apology and admission of wrongdoing.
I hope it stays that way🤞🏼🙏🏼
This looks especially pathetic from the DM after Harry’s big win 🤣🤣🤣
Extremely pathetic, and a bit funny. They are reduced to reporting about a woman who got eaten by her pug dogs and a couple of articles about couples’ romances! Nothing at all about royals!
I almost feel sorry for their reporters sitting at their desks, staring into their computer screens, with nothing to write about that anyone wants to read! Probably also checking their bank balances since their jobs are no doubt in danger.
And to even suggest that M&H would want to be Sophie and Edward is doubly embarrassing for this so-called newspaper!
Extremely pathetic, because even Ed and Sophie don’t want to be Ed and Sophie.
Bwaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha,🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this is so funny🤣🤣🤣.
“After all there are reports that Harry is unhappy.”
These reports come from the tabloids!
I’m astonished that this stuff gets written and published and makes anyone any money. How these tabloids are in business is simply mind boggling to me
Meanwhile, Harry has never looked happier in his entire life. I can’t believe anyone would actually buy any of this.
Says a lot about the intellect of brits who keep these rags in business.
They spent the Sandringham summit laughing into their tea at the sheer idea that the “dunce” and that “starlet” would be successful without the backing of the royal family. And five years later they are still trying to gaslight that they were the problem all along, even though the current senior royals are in shambles, that Harry is unhappy, even when he is quoted verbatim saying how happy is he is and could have never had the life he has now in the UK, and that they are unsuccessful when a 90 second trailer for a TV show got 40 million views.
Cope.
They seriously underestimated Harry and why would they think Meghan wouldn’t/ couldn’t go back to working, she wasn’t born rich.
Didn’t Charles cut off their funding and security bc Harry refused to drop this specific case? Fool. I hope he feels like a fool today. He is also too friendly with the current sun editor Newton. As is William.
Yes exactly. So much of this was about getting him to stop the court cases. And here we are years later and he’s won (and he’s free). Would love to be a fly on a wall in a palace today.
Sad .. for Sophie and Edward to be dragged again. I guess they are used to it by now. And maybe made peace with it as they are supported handsomely for the rest of their lives – kids as well
Will be interesting the next days and weeks how DM keeps at their hate campaign – or not against H and M ..
it’s old, tired and not really newsworthy anymore.
😂😂😂😂😂. The desperation is off the charts with this bit of fantasy lol. Again the Sussexes ARE NOT COMING BACK!!!!!! They have wonderful lives and a happy family and they moved on to better things.
It’s so odd — Harry’s extremely rich and lives as he chooses. Why on earth would anyone suggest he voluntarily return to the cage of royal life? The delusion runs deep over in the British media. Why is there still a royal family?? They are the lamest reality show going these days.
This is more BS KC and The not sunshine band drove Harry and Meghan to leave out of jealousy. Their abuse of them has been non stop every which way. Harry worships his wife and children and he will do whatever to protect them. Nothing on earth would induce him to return and expose his wife and children to harm. The Fail and tabs are left with the dregs. Why don’t they scrutinise RF finances and value for money and they’d have plenty to report on?
This is so sad. The British press and the Palace should just admit they made a mistake forcing Harry and Meghan to leave and that they want them to come back because the rest of the family is boring.
Being tampon king means never having to admit you made a mistake. Everything is someone else’s fault.
Clearly they’re talking to their younger readers as those old enough to have lived through that period are having differing recollections.
William and Charles vetoed the half in half out. I don’t recall Harry and Meghan being “lampooned” for this request except by the usual ones who constantly slammed them. The Sussexes left five years ago. There is no sign of their wanting to “go back” after William authorizes his minion Knauf to have the “bullying” report against Meghan with no proof. Kate let a lie about Meghan stay in the media and big brother tried to interfere in Harry’s marriage plans. Meghan was subject to racist comments as were the Sussex children. And despite the critics saying the Sussexes failed they were major successes. Sophie and Edward really don’t have that great a time, they have to play up to William. He may want Louis to inherit the Edinburgh title not James.
Lol, they never tire of getting it wrong, do they? Always predicting things will happen and always disappointed.
Instead of revisiting the past, they best get ready for their lawsuit. The Sussexes are not coming back to a cage when they can travel the world freely and live as they choose.
My first thought upon seeing this headline – why on earth would they do that??
The answer of course is that they won’t. And the full headline should read “the sussexes should come back to the UK SO WE CAN CONTROL THEM like Sophie and Edward.”
I often wonder if Edward looks at Harry’s life and dreams of what might have been. After all he almost made it out.
If Sophie didn’t get caught for accepting bribes and talking badly about Queen, they would last a little longer outside of the system. However, the Sophie tapes were too much that QE2 had to intervene.
I bet the old Sophie and Edward would have something to say about that.
Poor Edward, he’s just a ghost of a man.
If Harry were truly unhappy he is wealthy enough for he and Meghan to live wherever they choose and the U.K. Is not in the list.
“However the decision to carve their own path eventually blew up in their faces after a series of public scandals. Sound familiar?”
No, it doesn’t sound familiar, you DM morons. What public scandals have H&M been involved in?? Are the public scandals in the room with you now, DM?
This is so funny to me because Harry won his case, got an apology, is banking big bucks because of it and we are being reminded that sophie and Edward are broke so had no choice but to go back to the institution and they also took the time to remind us of all what Edward and sophie did 😂😂😂
So Meghan and Harry have had disasters which have blown up in their faces? Public missteps? Harry can only do good in the RF. Oh and his image needs rehabilitation? Wow! The delusion is a lot.
Edward’s tv network didn’t work out and the Sussex’s Spotify contract didn’t work out so basically Edward knows what it’s like to be a Black woman driven to suicidal ideation by racism and pulling security for your Black son before he was born. Twinsies!!!!!! FFS!
Sophie wasn’t actually the female married-in who kept her pre-royal job. That was Fergie, who continued working in art publishing up to her first pregnancy.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2013/08/princess-diana-sarah-ferguson-relationship
I wonder why she didn’t think of going back to that line of work after her divorce. It might have done a lot to restore her reputation – as it did for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.