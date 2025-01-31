Donald Trump blamed the Potomac plane crash on Joe Biden & DEI

It’s astounding that millions of people forgot what it was like in the first Trump term, the daily onslaught of incompetence, cruelty, bad policy, lies, bigotry, racism and hate. During the Biden administration, I could go weeks without thinking about the presidency, nor was I ever worried that President Biden would lose his temper and defund the government or fire every federal employee, or blame a plane crash on DEI. Apparently, that’s what millions of Americans wanted, so they’re getting what they asked for. So here we are… not even two full weeks into Donald Trump’s second term and his incompetence has already killed 67 people. 64 people died on the American Airlines plane, which crashed into a US Army blackhawk (with three people inside) over the Potomac. It’s actually looking more like the blackhawk crashed into the plane, btw. There are reportedly no survivors. It’s incredibly tragic and tributes and stories are coming in for the people who lost their lives.

On January 20, FAA administrator Michael Whitaker stepped down after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. Musk beefed with Whitaker because of the FAA’s oversight of Musk’s company, and Whitaker knew that he would be fired by Donald Trump anyway. Additionally, in the first 24 hours of the Trump presidency, Trump was already f–king with air traffic controllers and the FAA, and the effect was felt immediately – there was not adequate staffing at Reagan airport’s air-traffic-control station on the night of the crash.

Basically, it took everyone a matter of minutes to compile comprehensive evidence of why the Potomac plane crash was Donald Trump’s fault. Which is why he panicked, threw on some burnt sienna makeup and waddled to the White House press room for a press conference on Thursday. He immediately blamed the Potomac crash on… DEI, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. That’s their latest “racist dog-whistle.” Previously, everything was blamed on “woke” or “critical race theory” or “Obama’s birth certificate.” Trump also blamed President Biden for the crash too. After the press conference, Trump waddled back into the Oval Office and they set up a little play for him. They had him sign a document assigning blame for the crash on Joe Biden and DEI.

Insanity — Trump signs an order blaming Biden and DEI for flight dangers pic.twitter.com/rsrxItGEkP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

Vance also tried to do clean-up on Trump’s DEI-caused-a-plane-crash mess, telling reporters that DEI is absolutely to blame here, because white people get so stressed out by the thought of Black people existing, they crash planes.

Vance is saying that even if no black people were involved in the crash, the stress of having to work with black people makes the white employees blameless https://t.co/PUjVcvhL6G — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) January 30, 2025