Donald Trump blamed the Potomac plane crash on Joe Biden & DEI

It’s astounding that millions of people forgot what it was like in the first Trump term, the daily onslaught of incompetence, cruelty, bad policy, lies, bigotry, racism and hate. During the Biden administration, I could go weeks without thinking about the presidency, nor was I ever worried that President Biden would lose his temper and defund the government or fire every federal employee, or blame a plane crash on DEI. Apparently, that’s what millions of Americans wanted, so they’re getting what they asked for. So here we are… not even two full weeks into Donald Trump’s second term and his incompetence has already killed 67 people. 64 people died on the American Airlines plane, which crashed into a US Army blackhawk (with three people inside) over the Potomac. It’s actually looking more like the blackhawk crashed into the plane, btw. There are reportedly no survivors. It’s incredibly tragic and tributes and stories are coming in for the people who lost their lives.
On January 20, FAA administrator Michael Whitaker stepped down after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. Musk beefed with Whitaker because of the FAA’s oversight of Musk’s company, and Whitaker knew that he would be fired by Donald Trump anyway. Additionally, in the first 24 hours of the Trump presidency, Trump was already f–king with air traffic controllers and the FAA, and the effect was felt immediately – there was not adequate staffing at Reagan airport’s air-traffic-control station on the night of the crash.
Basically, it took everyone a matter of minutes to compile comprehensive evidence of why the Potomac plane crash was Donald Trump’s fault. Which is why he panicked, threw on some burnt sienna makeup and waddled to the White House press room for a press conference on Thursday. He immediately blamed the Potomac crash on… DEI, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. That’s their latest “racist dog-whistle.” Previously, everything was blamed on “woke” or “critical race theory” or “Obama’s birth certificate.” Trump also blamed President Biden for the crash too. After the press conference, Trump waddled back into the Oval Office and they set up a little play for him. They had him sign a document assigning blame for the crash on Joe Biden and DEI.
Vance also tried to do clean-up on Trump’s DEI-caused-a-plane-crash mess, telling reporters that DEI is absolutely to blame here, because white people get so stressed out by the thought of Black people existing, they crash planes.
The lunatics are finning the asylum. Watching in horror from Canada as his hateful playbook creeps north into our country too.
I’m watching from Europe… He’s crazy, batsh*t crazy….
What a mess. It’s clear to me that the Trump Administration is at fault for this. The main question is why was the Blackhawk there?
As I understand it, it is not unusual for helicopters to be in that airspace. Republicans in Congress have resisted every effort to divert some of the commercial traffic to Dulles because it would inconvenience them.
It’s the airplanes that shouldn’t be there. Reagan should have been shut down long ago. Locals use Dulles and Baltimore. And the military have to be there to protect the airspace from possible terrorist attacks and transport politicians and dignitaries.
Respectfully, I think we need to wait for the results of the investigation. The early reports point to a myriad of factors at play.
This is so obscene. We have to stop calling it DEI, btw. We should just acknowledge that these horrible Nazis are saying only white males are fit to perform jobs that require competence and responsibility. And they are doing this as they hire the most incompetent, dangerous, and deranged people they can find to run whatever is left of our government after they make it small enough to fit in a female womb. Now, they have demanded that top FBI leadership resign. What could possibly go wrong there? My guess is this is the political purge which precedes rounding up “the enemy within”. Goddess help us all!
Yes I’m gonna start calling it White Male Syndrome that they all suffer from. They believe only white males should have jobs. I read that the only way to get under a narcisist’s skin is to mock them. And now his cult is shouting DEI is to blame for everything just like him. The stupidity is mind boggling.
As the daughter of a narcissist, I will say that if you want to piss a narcissist off, mock them. If you want them to leave you alone, be as uninteresting as possible (gray rock).
A combination of the two — mocking them and shrugging at their insanity (observe and detach) — is the best way for us to proceed, which is why the “these guys are so WEIRD” direction that the Harris campaign took at the beginning was so effective. I will never forgive the stupid old school political consultants that steered her away from that.
When asked if he would go and visit the site of the crash, that scum sucker said “What am I gonna swim there?” No compassion and devoid of any humanity. I will never forgive this who voted for him and those who continue to defend this.
Those deaths are on his dead, he has blood on his hands and one day he will pay. In this life or the next.
He can probably see it from his balcony. He’s just too scared to get back in one of those helicopters he usually flies in all over DC to get anywhere.
I had that prickling “what does this remind me of” feeling when he said that, and then remembered it was Blake Lively talking about fans of her latest movie who were survivors of relationship violence. Ugh. People without empathy are the worst.
This loss of lives is all so tragic, and unnecessary — and then Felon47’s maladministration goes ahead to prove everyone that they have no idea about how things work IRL.
I didn’t expect anything but incoherent, disgusting blabber from the 🟠 one’s drug-addled brain, but blaming President Biden and DEI was a bit much.
What’s really enraging though: Vance with his racism, proudly worn on his sleeve, talking about hiring standards. He should know, because if not for Peter Thiel’s $$$, he wouldn’t have a job.
Wondering how Usha Vance is feeling in all this, the dark money must really be worth it.
And Vance got into Yale because of DEI!
He also blamed Obama–don’t forget that.
Honestly, I’m less interested in blaming Trump for the plane crash than I am blaming him for his absolutely vile and unconscionable presser. It was a horrific tragedy and there’s still a lot of unknowns here so it feels a bit icky to jump to politicizing this. But what is absolutely, unequivocally apparent from his press conference (and what is obvious to C/Bers) is that this man is utterly devoid of integrity, compassion, personal responsibility, basic human kindness and honestly another other positive attribute we associate with good leadership.
I just cannot believe how stupid this country is for willfully putting this shitbag back in office.
@kitten: as people keep saying-cruelty is the point. this article, like so many others, says something like ‘don’t people remember what it was like?’. people do remember. they just don’t care. they just do not care about anything beyond their own nose. people are so excited about being able to say the n-word and doing the n-zi salute in public, they literally don’t care about anything else. they think they’re safe. and they are. until they’re not. and compared to what’s happened this last month, his first term was nothing.
white men finally figured out they weren’t the smartest people in the room, and the rest of us have been paying for it ever since.
Right. Trump and Musk have given them permission to embrace their worst instincts, mask off. I also see people on the left doing the same (shocking how many leftists use the r-word) and on one hand I get it: it’s tempting to speak their language in an attempt to level the same cruelty towards them. But folks need to fight that urge. Remember: they want us to become the same monsters they are because then they don’t have anyone holding them accountable. They want to be able to point to us and say “look, you’re just as awful as we are”. RESIST.
No words. I just. These absolute ghouls. One more day left in January, I guess? My heart goes out to everyone affected by the plane crash.
These last two weeks seem like an eternity. I don’t know how we can stand four years of this.
I hear ya, Jais. Dark, dark, times.
Here is my sad attempt to cheer us up: his supporters might love his “policies”, but most of them don’t like the shit he did yesterday. They don’t like the angry, unhinged Trump who says infuriatingly stupid and divisive shit. I know it doesn’t change anything about our current circumstances or the next four years, but I DO hope he keeps reminding his supporters what a raging asshole he is–I want them to feel that shame.
INFURIATING and DISGUSTING.
God – they really are the WORST.
Why isn’t the media in those press briefings pushing back on his DEI comments? They ask him questions but they never call him out on the stupidity and danger of it. The media is having a field day hoping this will give them ratings because Trump is saying Trump things and they get to play aghast and shocked on those stupid pundit shows. Also, did anyone catch Hegseth at the same presser backing the burnt-faced dictator saying DEI is over and any openings at the DOD will be merit-based only. Is tragic irony lost on this ahole? He’s talking about merit-based??!!! Dude, you are NOT the one. Ugh. I can’t watch anymore of these press briefings.
One reporter did ask him for proof of his DEI comments and his reply was that he didn’t have proof but he did have common sense.
Some did and they won’t be invited back, trust.
Look, he’s an authoritarian, guys. We can’t expect the White House Press Corps to be full of smart journalists who are hellbent on holding him to account–this is not 2017. We need to support independent journalists who do the hard work and a lot of those folks will never be invited to Trump’s WH Press Corps for obvious reasons. The WH Press Corps will soon be stacked SOLELY with Trump sycophants: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/28/business/media/white-house-press-briefing-podcasters-influencers.html
He’s going to do his best to shut down every talking head, every journalist, and every news media organization that either holds him to account or paints him in an unfavorable light. He’ll threaten lawsuits against Maddow or Hayes or whoever and the network will have to decide whether it’s worth losing tens of millions of dollars to fight him or to just tamp down or censor what their news anchors say.
It’s the authoritarian playbook.
CNN is reporting the helicopter should have maneuvered out of the way. All this horror is on Trump’s watch and that document he signed has no weight. NTSB findings do. Sadly, Trump is going to try to force the investigators to blame Biden and DEI in their official report or be fired.
I’ll bet that the mere presence of black BOXES in the cockpit was enough to make the pilots so anxious that they lost control. Or maybe they misheard it as “black foxes” and thought that Pam Grier was going to hijack the fucking flight. Makes sense.
We should probably rename Blackhawk helicopters. Just to be safe.
I know you’re joking, but the rampant racism of wide swathes of the general public — be it in the US or over here in Europe — is indeed disgusting.
The Black Hawks are being phased out, the successor has been in production since 2022.
Briefly setting aside the tragedy and sheer horror of this, it’s interesting watching them react TO something as until now they’ve been setting the tone/pace with all the cruel and ridiculous pronouncements. That was bad enough but now everyone is being reminded again that there is absolutely no competence or even basic humanity at the top of this administration.
This is a really good point. Their incompetence is definitely highlighted when they have to respond to events. His default response is to follow the DARVO playbook. And it shows his rear-end hanging out.
Straight out of Nazi playbook. Blame everything on “dei” (read: black people) to get the country to be apathetic or happy when they start to enact state sponsored violence against us. I am terrified.
So Trump cuts funding and jobs for Air Traffic Controllers and 2 Kansas Senators add another flight to an already incredibly busy airport that should have been shut down years ago, led to this series of mistakes that didn’t have to have to happen.
My god, that top picture of him! He looks completely out of it. I have so much contempt for everyone who who voted for this heartless, wildly incompetent lunatic.
His comments were shocking but not surprising. We can always expect the worst to come out of his mouth. He’s straight up detestable. But can we talk about how he looked? My god. When he started the firings he should have started with his hair and makeup people.
If there is the teeniest tiniest silver lining from trumps reaction, it’s that I have seen quite a few Trump supporters turn against him on social media.
MC, I have seen the same thing that you have, that trump supporters are turning on him. Their voices are even louder today. I hope this will translate into votes against him in 2026.
Yeah same which is good and bad. Like, it’s good that they have buyer’s remorse, but it’s also fucking infuriating that they had complete amnesia about his first term–so much so that they voted for this insanity a second time.
This article from NBCNews is so well-written. I think it’s exactly how Trump’s behavior should be covered by regular media in parallel to articles containing just the facts:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-national-mourning-airing-grievances-dei-rcna190002
A tweet from January 2024 has been brought up over the past couple of days. Musk tweeted that it would take a plane crash that kills hundreds of people to reverse DEI. That is why Trump is blaming this in DEI.