The Times of London sent a reporter to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes

For years now, British tabloids and newspapers have been sending reporters to Montecito, California to stalk the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s a cottage industry in the UK, and I guess it’s a plum assignment for Salt Island reporters. They get an all-expenses-paid trip to California, where they get to rent a car and wander around Montecito, begging people to say something about Harry and Meghan. Every single one of the articles has a judgmental vibe – judgmental about Americans, judgmental about how “their prince” would choose to live in a quiet, elite beach community. Well, right after the Murdochs settled out of court with Prince Harry, the Murdoch-owned Times of London published this piece: “Inside Montecito, Harry and Meghan’s super-rich home town.” Yes, the Times sent a reporter to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes too, just like the Mail and the Telegraph. And that dumb German documentary. This piece is just so sad…
I realise I must be nearing Montecito, the small, unassuming, ocean-side neighbourhood north of Los Angeles that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex call home, when I hear a helicopter purring overhead. The fifth most expensive zip code in the US, here Meghan and Harry’s neighbours include Katy Perry, Natalie Portman, Jeff Bridges, Michael Douglas, Neil Young, Michael Keaton, Oprah and, until recently, Ellen DeGeneres. Their newest is Gwyneth Paltrow, who’s moving into her huge eco-house with her husband, Brad Falchuk. I listen to the whirring blades in the sky and wonder if it’s Harry doing the school run. But I daren’t look up. I am too petrified. I have hired a car in the US for the first time and am bowling along an eight-lane freeway out of LA.
I am here because I have watched the trailer for Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, an eight-part lifestyle series (coming in March) revolving around the Sussexes’ gorgeous, sun-drenched life in Montecito. In it the duchess, glowing with honey skin and white teeth, promises to show us how baking, tablescaping and arranging flowers can be conducted “in the pursuit of joy”, making every moment magical, from sifting flour to eating lettuce.
Convinced by the jaunty soundtrack and how good Meghan looks, I decide to head to Montecito in search of such joy-filled moments for myself. I rent a convertible and take Route 101 up the coast.
They call the Santa Barbara coast the American Riviera, so I imagined I’d pull up somewhere as glamorous as the Croisette in Cannes. Instead, I arrive at an uninspiring collection of low beige bungalows housing a collection of Mom and Pop shops — a post office, a hardware store, a needlepoint shop. Surely Harry and Meghan didn’t move halfway across the world for this?
[From The Times]
You get the idea – this woman flew thousands of miles to wander around Montecito, going into stores and telling herself “I bet Meghan has been here, I hate it so much.” And that’s the whole pathetic story – these papers send their reporters to California to simply be in proximity to the Sussexes, and they’d rather do that than cover the left-behind Windsors. Like, the Princess of Wales and Prince William have been out and about a lot this year. King Charles just became the first monarch to visit Auschwitz. Poor Princess Anne had a life-altering injury last year. Y’all wanna do deep dives on any of that?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. Harry's side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in "sudden death" extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry's Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as "H. Wales" on the scoreboard.

Pictured: Prince Harry

BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. Harry's side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in "sudden death" extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry's Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as "H. Wales" on the scoreboard.

Pictured: Prince Harry
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry's side is taking on Folded Hills.

Pictured: Meghan Markle

BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo.

Pictured: Meghan Markle

BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry honors a Santa Barbara helicopter pilot at Kevin Costner’s One805Live! event
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry honors a Santa Barbara helicopter pilot at Kevin Costner's One805Live! event

Pictured: Prince Harry
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.

Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.

Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.

Pictured: Megan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Huevo is the one who travels in copter with whiney blades. The school run belongs to huevo
Yeah, the writer is trying to suggest that Harry does the school run in a helicopter which is absurd. Of course her doesn’t. But you know who probably does and uses a helicopter like a taxi? William. He probably has to take the helicopter in from wherever he’s staying before he can do the school run. And that’s assuming Carole/Kate/nanny isn’t doing it that day. Lordy, the projection even in this silly article, omg.
William would take Carole in the copter so she could go shopping
Sure, the helicopter must be Harry…. it couldn’t possibly be a news helicopter, the police, life flight to hospital … couldn’t be anyone but Harry.
Taking the chopper to do a school run is straight out of Willy’s playbook, not Harry’s.🙄
Says pegs the school run is mine
This person sounds very jealous
Let them. keep it up. When the world “rights” itself (pardon the pun, I do NOT mean “becomes right wing,” but rather, sorts itself out to right-side-up and back to common sense) there will be legislation against this kind of harassment. The Media and Murdoch have no shame. For the most part, Harry/Meghan are untouchable and the media cant handle it. They sure did move into the right neighborhood.
I mean it is a nice job for a reporter I guess? A bit of vacay. Until they get there and realize no one will talk about the Sussexes except that same British guy who always does.
“I bet Meghan has been here, I hate it so much.” hahahahah I love it, spot on. The problem with focusing on the left behinds is the lack of clicks and comments. Someone pointed out this week in the comments that on the Fail, for example, WandK posts get about 300 comments, KC and Sidechick 200 and H and M commments are in the thousands. Most of them salivate over hating on them, and some try to clap back at the trolls. It is interesting that under the H and M posts, many people idolize Huevo and Keen in comparison with the Sussexes, and yet under the posts about the Waleses, the comments are overwhelmingly negative these days.
“They get an all-expenses-paid trip to California, where they get to rent a car and wander around Montecito,”
This one apparently didn’t. She complained that she couldn’t afford lunch in Montecito. Maybe a sign of Murdoch needing to tighten the belt, after paying more than a billion for the NOTW/Scum lies and innuendos?
I appreciated how the Squad found out more about this person in no time flat, including her living in a camper van on an industrial estate in Suffolk (?), and her being friends with that racist Julie Burchill.
But she rented a convertible (on Murdoch’s dime)…I wonder what her per diem was (for food?)
Anyway, the jealousy of Americans in general, and Californians specifically…with slamming Meghan the cherry on top….I cannot understand how British PR people live with themselves, truly
This isn’t what real journalists do. This is what obsessed fans of pop stars do. I remember back in the day, when New Kids on the Block were all the rage, how many people used to book hotels all over the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston (which is hilarious, considering Dorchester’s reputation), hoping to run into one of the New Kids. Contemporaneously, the Outlander weirdo fans do the same thing all over Scotland, hoping to run into “Jamie Fraser.” One woman even went so far as to book art studio time in the place that Sam Heughan’s mother owns. Weird, obsessive, crazy stuff. But again – this is what WEIRDO FANS do, not REAL JOURNALISTS.
Those “British royal specialists” are looking more and more psycho these days.
But back to this: what exactly is the plan here? Wander in and out of stores hoping to run into the Duke & Duchess (or, Archie & Lili)? And then what? Tell Meghan to her face how she’s the Yoko Ono of the Royal Family (or worse, hit her with racial slurs)? Push past the security that they no doubt have to snap an exclusive photo so they can bitch and moan about them for the next 20 years? Scream about how Harry will never be King?
And if that doesn’t happen, what then? If some shopkeeper grows a set and calls the police on these people for being weird stalkers (it’s a shame that H&M didn’t move to Wellington, FL, where there’s concealed carry laws), and the police rightly arrest them, WHAT THEN? How are these deranged British tabloid muckrakers going to explain to a judge how Americans are all SCHTEWPID and how VITAL the BRITISH ROYAL SPECIALISTS are to do their jobs?
Come back to New York, you weirdos. Come try that mess again, that you chase H&M all over our streets, to the point that the NYPD issues a public statement about how weird y’all are, and how you jeopardized the lives of REAL NYers to feed your obsessive delusions. Then turn around and pout about how the NYPD is SO MEAN for doing that, and SO SCHTEWPID.
I can tell you what they’ll do now, though any American familiar with various police forces in this country can draw their own conclusions.
(I am a blockhead. Can confirm. As a matter of fact, I still drive past Joey Mcintyre’s house whenever I’m in Jamaica Plain. LOL. )
I love every word of your comment, it’s so true. These deranged writings they publish are so obsessed, stupid and repetitive. I don’t understand why the British public tolerates this anymore. Even those who idolize the royals, how are they not offended by the stupidity of this??
And why did the Times send this person to Montecito, when half a dozen other idiots have been there and came home with nothing? Maybe she went on her vacation time because she is so obsessed? Hence she couldn’t afford the restaurants.
*slowly raises hand* last year I talked my sister into making the 5 hour trek to Montecito for a weekend of shopping and dining. My sister doesn’t follow the royals but vaguely knows about my “Sussex obsession” and since she’s always up for a road trip, away we went. Montecito was a sweet little town, and yes the “mom and pop” stores were there but also some wonderful boutiques where I, surprisingly, found lots of items I could afford. We had dinner at Tre Lune, where the Sussex’s dined with the Brooksbanks, and it was one of the best meals I’ve ever had! While I’m not in a rush to make the 5 hour trek a yearly trip, I do think about it with very fond memories.
Harry doing school runs in a helicopter? He’s not the one with a tax payer helicopter at his disposal.
And why the line about white teeth? I know, as a whole, British cosmetic dentistry isn’t like America’s but still. Very weird. Like Meghan is a horse or something.
Derangers even praise huevo for commuting in copter s. The reporter has not been paying attention
“I take route 101 up the coast”….ummm….this person doesn’t know what they’re talking about!!!
I mean I guess so if they started out in Ventura?
They’re correct … 101 is the coastal route from LA to Santa Barbara.
Oh my goodness give it a damn rest. You all said,” if you don’t like our coverage as a taxpayer funded Royal then you can just leave!!”. They left. They moved 11 time zones away. They have been back a minimal amount of times to any taxpayer funded royal events. Why do you random British reporter need to see what they’re up to in Montecito? Why do you need to know if what Meghan’s show focuses on, is the reality of the area? Do you also do that for any other TV show, any other movie? You sneered down your nose at them just knowing that they were never going to leave, and if they left they would never be successful. You were wrong. Get over it it’s been YEARS.
Right? and why do people still read it in the UK like it was true journalism? It’s repetitive af, how are people not bored of this, even the most deranged??
A collection of mom and pop shops actually sounds cute. And aren’t low beige buildings a socal aesthetic? The writer is complaining about things that sound quite nice.
Right? A convenient hardware store and a needlepoint shop, the horror!
The low buildings aren’t “beige”, they’re more of a darker sand color with dark wood trim and doors. Farther up the main street, the buildings become more of a white, stucco with a Mexican cabana influence.
So very sick of all these nonsense stories. Anything to TRY to take them down but it never works.
Considering SoCal, it was most likely a news or law enforcement helicopter.
The trouble with media and newspapers is that they do not challenge each other articles and opinions right or wrong. They leave it to the press regulator to impose standards and the press regulator only acts when readers complain.
What amazes me is that when you cut through the tabloid noise, H & M are kind of boring. And I really don’t mean that in a bad way. I just mean that they clearly prefer to entertain at home or go to friends’ homes, every once in a while they go out to eat, they travel independently or as a family, they work and they take vacations. If it wasn’t for the media (British tabloids) and the loathsome Heritage foundation screaming at and about them every minute, we’d hear about them… What? 12 times a year or so? Which is another reason I never understand when ppl call them attention seeking. Ummmm huh?
But they are, you’re right! If this was anyone else, it would be two friends looking at an Instagram reel. ” Who’s that?, oh that’s my cousin Meghan, she used to live in the UK with her husband for his job but he quit and they moved back to California and started their own business. They travel for work, and sometimes do stuff with charities that he started at his old job. Oh cool.”
Seriously that would be it.
@Lilpeppa40: You’re so right. The same thing happened when Meghan moved to the UK. The British press was expecting her to be all about town but she wasn’t and Richard Eden was perplexed when she and Harry and moved to Windsor because he thought that Meghan would want to stay in the city.
Where their kids are at school driving to the helicopter location would actually take them longer than getting in their car to drive them driveway to driveway.
Don’t forget the French documentary and the Sun sent Matt Wilkinson there in 2023. They didn’t post an article but he admitted it after the fact on that video pod he does. What I ABSOLUTELY LOVE about these we’re going to montecito stories is that they never get any info. Nothing. The stories are full of either speculation or a rehash of things that were in the public domain already. Or nasty innuendo from that former tabloid editor that lives there. That means that the Sussexes have the privacy and peace that they were seeking. They do this nonsense because they have to convince themselves and they audience of haters that they have created that the Sussexes life is not happy. It is truly pathetic.
Nobody calls it the American Riviera. That’s an out of touch British reporter trying to make a story out of nothing and just pissed that they wouldn’t talk to him.
Wow, if the trailer alone makes a person fly halfway around the world to experience “the joy,” imagine what will happen when the show actually streams – there’ll be pilgrimages and bus tours and souvenir stands with Meghan dolls…
So stupid.
The Times was a grown up paper before Murdoch took it over, read by the people who ran the country, now it is read by those who want others to think they run the country. It’s actually Murdoch who runs the country which is why we left the EU. “When I go into Downing Street they do what I say; when I go to Brussels they take no notice”
Do they understand how this makes British people look to sensible people around the world.
‘They are bitter bitter bitter…..’
But it doesn’t matter what the rest of the world thinks after all we are British, we had an empire of which the sun never set. (joke, but I do remember a teacher bragging about the empire when I was at school in the 50s.)
Why do these people continue to display their low levels of intelligence?
There is a reason that H&M chose this quiet and outwardly “unassuming and uninspiring” town. The same as all the other high profile residents who trusts people to keep their mouths firmly shut.
Has this nimrod seen pictures of the Sussexes mansion? There is nothing dull or drab about it, and there’s certainly no reason to feel sorry for poor Harry.
Go back to your dull and drab trailer. Harry is doing just fine!
The royal reporter for Sun also went to Montecito in August 2023. He said he went to find out if there was any truth to the story that Harry and Meghan was divorcing. He said he didn’t find any evidence. Anyway this is just stalking. The British press sending reporters all the way to Montecito shows that the rest of family is boring and irrelevant.
That’s why there are more stories about H and M than there are about any of the other royals.
Good lord, The Cut interview showed that Meghan was the one going back and forth to pick up Archie.
Why would they take a helicopter……
Not sure why the reporter thinks the Santa Barbara area would be anything like Cannes? Part of its charm is that it’s more of a laid-back, small town vibe. It’s for people who want to be able to walk along the shore with their dog and kids and eat some seafood at a quaint old restaurant without the glitz and hustle and gawking.
After following Meghan’s story, I am more sure everyday that J.K. Rowling really didn’t use any imagination while creating the character Rita Skeeter. In some ways, the royal reporters sound more fictitious than that witch.