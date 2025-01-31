“Taylor Swift will attend the Grammys & be a presenter” links

Taylor Swift is confirmed to appear at the Grammys on Sunday. She’s nominated and she will be a presenter, but I don’t think she’s going to perform. [Just Jared]

Rest in peace, Marianne Faithfull. [NYT]

Colman Domingo went to the Valentino show. I love that he’s such a dandy, but I’m not into the Valentino pajamas look. [RCFA]

Horoscopes for Aquarius Season. [OMG Blog]

“Carlos Plaza” sounds like the name of a mall. [Socialite Life]

Renee Zellweger wore vintage Balmain to another Bridget Jones premiere. [LaineyGossip]

A review of Companion, which sounds interesting. [Pajiba]

This is not the look for Laverne Cox. [Go Fug Yourself]

Matthew Lillard is returning to the Scream franchise? [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance star went on a political rant. [Starcasm]

The Grammys are on Sunday! [Hollywood Life]

Wealthy parents describe why they cut off their kids. [Buzzfeed]