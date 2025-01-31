“Taylor Swift will attend the Grammys & be a presenter” links
  • January 31, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Taylor Swift is confirmed to appear at the Grammys on Sunday. She’s nominated and she will be a presenter, but I don’t think she’s going to perform. [Just Jared]
Rest in peace, Marianne Faithfull. [NYT]
Colman Domingo went to the Valentino show. I love that he’s such a dandy, but I’m not into the Valentino pajamas look. [RCFA]
Horoscopes for Aquarius Season. [OMG Blog]
“Carlos Plaza” sounds like the name of a mall. [Socialite Life]
Renee Zellweger wore vintage Balmain to another Bridget Jones premiere. [LaineyGossip]
A review of Companion, which sounds interesting. [Pajiba]
This is not the look for Laverne Cox. [Go Fug Yourself]
Matthew Lillard is returning to the Scream franchise? [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star went on a political rant. [Starcasm]
The Grammys are on Sunday! [Hollywood Life]
Wealthy parents describe why they cut off their kids. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Taylor Swift will attend the Grammys & be a presenter” links”

  1. Tiffany:) says:
    January 31, 2025 at 3:41 pm

    No coverage of the Fire Aid concert?

    Reply

