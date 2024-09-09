The Mail sent Jan Moir to Montecito to stalk Prince Harry for his 40th birthday

The British media has already spent several weeks hyping Prince Harry’s 40th birthday, which is on September 15th. He is a Virgo King, and I appreciate the reminders for his Virgo King status. What I don’t understand is why these people are going Full Stalker and screaming, crying and throwing up about Harry’s birthday and What It Means. The man has lived quietly in Montecito for over four years. He has made it abundantly clear that he does not f–k with 99.9% of the people he left behind in 2020. Why did the Daily Mail send their most unhinged columnist Jan Moir to Montecito just to stalk Harry? And why is this piece dripping with bile towards Californians, Americans and celebrities? Moir’s piece- “Inside Harry’s glitzy Montecito world as he turns 40. JAN MOIR visits the enclave and poses the tantalising question: What DOES the Prince do all day?” – is journalistic malpractice. Here are the parts which I found most telling:
Yet for most people, waking up on your 40th birthday inside a nine-bedroom Californian mansion with a beautiful wife and two adorable children would surely be a testament to success and achieving life goals. A vindication of good fortune and even better planning. So on the morning of September 15, Prince Harry could be forgiven for congratulating himself on the road he has travelled to reach this point. As his milestone birthday approaches, he certainly deserves credit for having the courage to change history and his own destiny by choosing a future he felt was a better fit for his family and for himself.
Yet although Harry has gained much in the four years since he fled to America to escape the oppression and tyranny of inherited wealth, it could be argued he has lost even more. As he reaches his fifth decade, he is far removed from the life he once knew and has lost touch with many of the friends he once had, while a sinkhole of family estrangement has opened beneath the soles of the grey suede booties he still inexplicably favours.
Perhaps the truth is that the Duke of Sussex had to destroy his past to create his future – but even those sympathetic to his cause wonder if he really had to damage so many other members of the Royal Family in the process. Boom, boom went his relentless artillery, wounding nearest, dearest and even firing a few cannonballs at the monarchy itself. The blames and claims made in his best-selling memoir Spare, along with accusations levelled in various television specials, appalled many in royal circles.
Today, Prince Harry’s reward for this treachery is living the American dream, right down to the five-car garage, the azure swimming pool and the orange and lemon trees in his own citrus grove. Yet there must be moments when even he wonders if the juice was worth the squeeze.
Turning 40 is a milestone for anyone, but it brings the Duke to a crucial crossroads. Surely it is now or never to make some kind of amends with his family back home. Not just for himself and his wife, but to provide a rich family heritage for his children, rather than the cold void of relatives they will probably never meet and memories they will never have.
In California, this birthday will no doubt be quite different: not just the dishes served but also the flavour of the life he lives. How does he fit in, what does he do all day? Surely there are only so many Zoom meetings, chicken feeds and strategy-planning sessions you can fit into an afternoon, along with the school runs and the meditation sessions he never skips. Yet amid the sunshine and the palm trees, does Harry ever wonder if he has escaped one prison only to end up trapped in another?
[From The Daily Mail]
What prison is he trapped in now? The prison of well-seasoned food, a beautiful wife, happy children and meaningful, fulfilling work? That kind of prison? They have nothing else to hold over his head. Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, Charles refuses to make appropriate security arrangements, and Charles and William are sick with jealousy and rage towards Harry and that negativity spills out constantly, putting a target on Harry’s back. Instead of just admitting that Harry is better off and in a happier and healthier situation now, they cry about how his kids need to know the Windsors, or how Harry should want to spend time with the old mates who said racist sh-t about his wife. The crux of it is: why doesn’t Harry miss us like we miss him? Why doesn’t he want to be his father and brother’s scapegoat? Why is he so successful and busy, why does he keep making the Windsors look so dull and lazy?? Anyway, surely the Mail would be better off financing Jan Moir’s trip to Norfolk to investigate WTF is really going on with the royals y’all actually pay for.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Who knew a good part of an island would have trouble dealing with rejection? Incredible that after their racist attacks, insults and bile, they feel so rejected by H&M. There are really some insane people in the uk!
You should know. We all should. Look at the Revolutionary War. And here you have the what they realize is the best prince, leave their cloudy island for Black biracial American woman.
They are sick with envy, anger, sadness, bitterness etc. etc.
The part that baffles me is they all knew he was the best prince. Play stupid games, get stupid prizes, and all that.
We’ll keep him, thanks.
I keep hearing Jonathan Groff singing “You’ll Be Back.” [from the musical Hamilton]
Harry gets so much done. So much.
I look at Harry and Meghan’s lives and think – how the heck do they do it all? Because what we see is the tip of the iceberg. They are so thorough and prepared for every event and encounter and meeting.
And they are also able to be present where they are and not thinking about the 3million other initiatives and visits and launches they have coming down the pike. Not to mention the basic family stuff – one of the kids has a cold and the cough is going on a little long etc.
I do admire them. I also admire the incredible team that they have built around themselves to ensure that they are able to churn out top tier level work.
What he does all day is none of her business!! He is a private citizen! She should worry about what the lazy leftovers do all day. She doesn’t have to travel too far to find out. Just two places Pegs and then Can’ts. Go find out what they are doing.
💯
The question of what he does all day is one that several CB posters have asked about W. JM is clearly trying to rewrite work-shy Willy’s reputation by deliberately ignoring H’s more industrious work history.
Absolutely this. MSM is using the same tactics against Kamala Harris, by dismissing her accomplishments and failing to double down on Trump’s faults. BTW, she forgot to mention that Harry also now has 100 bathrooms!
Yes @Agnes. The bathrooms have questions! Mainly What about US! And why were they not mentioned? Jan better watch out as those 50 billion bathrooms of Montecito are coming for her…
Exactly, Sure Says! Looks like Moir’s objective is to downplay Harry’s accomplishment so that Willard doesn’t look so bad by comparison.
So they sent the bitter British blob with the wandering eye to stalk Prince Harry in his new home.. I guess there is truly no low they won’t sink to. She should be ashamed of herself.
There should be a law that would prohibit malicious filth such as Jan Moir from going to spy on Montecito residents. What does Harry do all day? How is it any of her fuc**g business what’s on Harry’s agenda? Maybe Moir feels that Harry should be in London cutting ribbons on behalf of William. Moir would love to have Meghan and their children living at Frogmore cottage so she can write filthy lies about them for money.
And here I am thinking that 2024 is almost over, what have William and Kate done 🙄🙄🙄 I guess I’m the only one interested in William and Kate 🤣🤣🤣
Well Fall & Winter keening season is just about to start for W&K. It starts in late September and runs until Khate’s Christmas concert. What is keening season it’s where W&K cut ribbons, bring nothing to food banks but photographers to take their pictures and closely follow what H& M do and come out the next day cosplaying hoping they can knock H&M off the front pages for publicity. Keening Season has become as predictable as the Farmers Almanac for W&K. So pull out your popcorn and enjoy the show.
Is this a joke? Everything we’re saying here since the beginning of the year about bald bearded lazy prince WILLIAM in this report: what does he do all day? Surely there are only so many Zoom meetings, you can fit into an afternoon, along with the school runs. They added chicken feeds and strategy-planning sessions, there at least that more for harry. Wtf is William doing? Nothing to show for since YEARS
Zoom meetings, the school run, those are William’s excuses for doing nothing.
They are trying to put this on Harry because they know we have joked about William being the Zoom King and having a Zoom coronation. They are getting ahead of the narrative, trying to convince people that HARRY doesn’t do a damn thing, when we all have eyeballs and can see who is absolutely worthless.
Hint: It isn’t the Sussexes, and you all know it.
The usual projection because all of these questions should be aimed at W&K. What do they do all day? They’re certainly not in zoom or strategy meetings. And they are trapped in a kind of prison (without the will or courage to escape like H did). Do you think W woke up on his 40th birthday feeling happy with his life? I very much doubt it.
Apparently, the folks in Montecito did not talk to ‘no Neck’ what a wasted trip to write the same drivel, that she usually writes from her toilet.
That’s the part that cracks me up! Um, what did she actually learn, because this is all the same ol’, same ol’ the rota vomits daily, and twice on Sundays. I hope the Daily Mail had to pay thousands in travel expenses for this “article” that gives zero substance.
At least she got to see for herself the tragic conditions in Montecito!
For a few days anyway. And she can’t exactly write about that, now, can she?
“He is far removed from the life he once knew and has lost touch with many of the friends he once had.” Could have been said of him (or anyone) on joining the military. Did they lament then? Sounds like regular life when people move for military service, graduate and go to different universities, take a job that requires travel or moving elsewhere, get married and stop hanging with single friends… The writer is a moron.
Harry has a loving family back home: the Spencers.
And these kind of articles always omit that the other windsors also talked about the family yet they hid behind RR’s or biographers.
Of course it’s all Meghan’s fault. The narrative the tabloids are pushing is that Harry really misses his family and wants to move back “home”, and that witch won’t let him.
They will never accept that “home” is California and Harry’s family is Meghan and their children.
You just have to look at the “working’ royals to see what joy and frivolity Harry is missing! They all look thrilled to greet each new day with a loving heart and helping hands, if by thrilled you mean digging their own graves with their bare hands because they all look like they can’t wait to hop in them. Who could blame them, their lives do look terrible.
This year Harry has done tours to 2 countries after he and Meghan were invited, went to Canada as Invictus Games founder to look at where next years games will be held, became a Legend of Aviation etc etc.
Better ask what the heir is doing because the spare is doing far more and that island isn’t even paying him!
“Anyway, surely the Mail would be better off financing Jan Moir’s trip to Norfolk to investigate WTF is really going on with the royals y’all actually pay for.” This, right here is the perfect question. Why do they care so much? Why is it unthinkable and intolerable that Harry is happy. Not only is he happy, but he gives back and contributes consistently. Unlike TOB Harry looks for ways to improve the lives of others. Mere ribbon cutting wouldn’t suit him at all. So maybe Jan Moir should look at the left behinds and figure out what they do to earn the income and status they so enjoy. Maybe find out what the cost is of those velvet robes. How much does ermine go for these days? How many bathrooms are in Royal Lodge? How many cars does Charles own? How about William? Do they actually own those helicopters? Harry isn’t costing the Brits a penny. Can William say the same? What does William do to prove that cost is justified?
Yes! Kaiser’s question is perfect. Go to Norfolk and investigate. I can’t believe they sent this person to montecito. Aside from the stalker vibes, from what I read, she could have written this whole thing from uk. There was nothing new. Same old playbook of bitter. The DM wasted some money and she got a vacay.
It was a junket.
The way they continually use military attack language with Harry stories is so offensive. They’ve been doing it for the last few years and it’s deliberate. They think they’re being clever. It’s always grenades, bombs, canons etc. Evil trolls. I hope they all suffer.
Standard longing and desperation from the press.
Treachery is a word not applicable to harry. He went with his wife and children and left the toxicity. William was the one who helped create much of the toxicity
Incredibly hard to understand the amount of desperation these folks have for all things Sussex. Traveling to this couple’s hometown for what? If this couple saw them, they would not acknowledge them. Are they attempting to show the Sussexes we will find you? You are not safe from us.This is a private community where privacy is expected and respected. They tell on themselves daily by their every utterance re this couple. You would think Harry was the king who left his kingdom.
I don’t know if it’s the sign of the times, but I’ve consumed copious amounts of material on Edward VIII — pre and post abdication. And I don’t get that the British were then this obsessed with him and Wallace. Oh, there was anger and disappointment, but there were no British press following them around the Isle of Capri or Manhattan as they milked his royalty. The British press, then, would have been justified in this level of obsessive coverage, because he had been after all the King. I think the problem is two-fold:
(1) The British monarchy at the time of Edward’s abdication, was strong. His brother and SIL, ascended the throne to great fanfare and popularity; the monarchy today just seems to be on its last leg. Where’s the young and modern William and Kate that the public was promised 10 years ago? Who’s working today, other than the very old, very fragile Monarch? and (2) in the same vein, Prince Phillips warning about the death of other European monarchies seems apt here. The British monarchy’s fan base has been reduced to its demi glace, a bunch of royalists led primarily by the British media.
@Proud Mary – there was a massive embargo on the British press to not print anything about Edward and Wallis (short for Bessiewallis) until the divorce case of Wallis Simpson from her American husband was heard in October 1936. The British press even tried to take US newspapers off news stands in London and pages were torn out of American magazines to keep it a secret. It wasn’t until Edward abdicated that all hell broke loose and Wallis started getting hounded by the press, death threats made, and she had to run off to Schloss Enzesfeld to escape the media.
Did this writer want harry not to marry so he can be with his friends most of whom are Williams friends
Not true, they always had different friends.
Some of them backed William after all the future king and all that. Not all loyal friends.
Whether or not they were William’s “friends”, I just don’t think they are or were Harry’s friends, if they could only support him when he was drunk and falling out of night clubs, and they didn’t know or care that he was living in a dungeon. Nor did they know or care that he was shopping at TK Max, and was never invited over for dinner by his only sibling, who lived in newly-renovated mansions and castles. They were never his friends. I, for one, have come to the conclusion that I’ll rather have no friends, then have phony friends, who only want to be around me because they can hitch their wagon to whatever star they think I’m carrying, and don’t care to know if I’m well. I’ve suffered through some dark spaces, while I was smiling publicly. I now have much fewer material possessions than during those days when I was supposedly successful and at the top. But I am at peace. I recognize that in Harry. Not only are his physical living conditions better, but he did it all without the help of the British tax payer. We should all be very proud of him.
Didn’t the British press say that Harry was irrelevant now so why are constantly sending reporters to stalk him in Montecito? Jan Moir doesn’t realise that her piece is doing the opposite of what she thinks it’s doing. All I got from it was that Harry is living a much better life now than he did as a working royal and that for most of his life he spent his birthdays alone.
They are really going through it this summer. I guess like his marriage they only gave this “tantrum”, five years. Must be sinking in that they are running out of time to write poor Grandpa stories especially when the Spencer’s keep popping up. And William…..well, yeah. The way they write about his life though is so bizarre to me. The snide mentions of nice weather, and beautiful views, and the fact that he works out and meditates each day. Like these are all things that most people agree are good for you, what kind of Dickensian nightmare do you think people should live in?
It kind of makes me laugh…..oh no! Harry is in prison! A prison in his own mansion with an azure swimming pool and his beautiful wife and kids and his million bathrooms! Surrounded by mountains and hiking trails and the ocean and beaches etc. THE HORROR!!
What does he do all day? Whatever the hell he wants Jan Moir.
Hate fan fiction for an audience of two….
What does Kate do all day? Stay in England, save the airfare, and find out the answer to that question.
Dear British Media, stop trying to make “fetch” happen. It’s never going to happen! I wish we could just pull a Kamala and drop a dry response to “whatever this is” every time these dumbass stories drop.
Rich family heritage for the children yet many derangers want the children’s titles removes. So which is it
Rich family heritage. More like Deliverance with money and costumes.
Here’s some ” rich family heritage” for you:
Your grandma was abused and allowed to be hounded to an early death by your grandpa.
Your great grandma was so angry that we chose to honor her by naming you after her.
Your grandpa and uncle instigated all manor of hateful venomous attacks against your mom.
Your grandpa took away the home your great grandma provided to us ensuring that you had no place to live in our home country.
Your grandpa took security away from us and sic his media hound dogs on us ,putting our life at serious risk from insane people who insist on hating us for no reason.
There’s so much more “heritage” to unpack, I could go on for days, but I gotta go to work.
A few additions to your excellent list!
Your grandpa and your uncle’s wife (the “sister” your dad never had) had “concerns” about your skin color.
None of that family condemned the “journalist” that compared you to an ape.
A haughty hag aunt or something wore racist jewelry to meet your mother for the first time.
Your FK uncle and his wife have racist artwork in (one of) their homes.
Yes, i would be crying into my beer to miss occasions with this rich family heritage.
Oh, all this, and that time when a royal reporter wrote an article referring to 10-month-old Archie as a brat, and wondering if he will be up to task, when it comes to jostling with his cousin Louis.
Wondering what would happen if the DF sent a (foreign-based?) reporter to do the same with the other brother and fund this (freelancer?) to write articles about wtf he does that evade the British curtain of silence about the actual royals.
What memories does Jan want the children to have. Like the time Kate steered clear of Meghan and baby Archie and did not let Louis go to see archie.
Or ignoring the invitation to Lili’s birthday party. The Tabloids were so proud to announce that the Wails snubbed the invite.
The same memories I have of my maternal relatives…being left out, pretty much ignored, always fourth fiddle to the rest of my cousins, oh yeah and also hearing them talk about how much they hated my dad. And that’s without all the royal crap. Trust me, I would have been so much better off if I had had no contact with those people.
Getting their kids away from the royal system, the courtiers, the wales, Charles and Camilla was the best thing they could have ever done. The most nurturing, loving and protective choice they ever could have made. That’s what Harry should be proud of at 40.
They need to learn how to curtsy and bow down to the superior, higher-up royals. (s)
Pretty risky to turn around QEII’s original assessment of a young Kate Middleton (What DOES she do all day?) onto Harry. And an odd comparison, as Harry just finished a successful tour in Colombia while the leftbehinds have been out of the spotlight for months.
Exactly.
I actually kind of love how the new genre of Harry hit pieces from the UK is ” well yeah he lives in a beautiful paradise in a mansion with his gorgeous wife and kids he always talked about wanting and he can do the work he wants without having to ask for permission from his rage filled brother and looks happy, tanned, and moisturized every time we see him but surely he cant be happy without us, RIGHT? PLEASE MISS US!”
For years they’ve been trying to convince the sad sacks who read their papers that Harry was going to fail and his marriage was falling apart and they’ve seemingly just given up and now are just openly hoping he misses them; he doesn’t babes. Womp womp
The Fail wasted their money because Moir wrote the same tripe she always writes at home. Nothing in the article offers any new perspective. I wish the area hotels would just be all booked when these fools come to town.
So, Moir crawled out of her cave into the California sunshine to ask the question that tantalizes no one. We all know what Harry does every day – he lives, he works, he plays.
And “cold void of relatives” pretty much describes the RF ever since day one – why would Harry want to go back to that?
And from the Cheshire cat grin on his face whenever he looks at Meghan (particularly in Columbia) we know for sure he getting some sweet,sweet loving from his totally hot amazing wife!!
Chew on them apples JAN.
And what do you do all day, Jan Moir? Write garbage for a paycheck, that’s what. Lofty ambitions, no?
One thing we know Jan Moir has done was to convince her bosses that she could find out so much private info about H&M by traveling to Montecito. She got a great vacation in sunny California, and took advantage of a boss’s stupidity. Dummies.
Spending the day in Zoom sessions and strategie meeting and preparing for those meetings sounds exactly like the job a lot of sucsessful C-Level executive.
Is she old hag complaining that Harry is actually working?
What a stupid article! We know Harry actually works because we see the outcomes. What I really want to know is WHAT DOES PRINCE WILLIAM DO ALL DAY???!!!! Enquiring minds want to know! IYKYK.😂
Surely the garden bushes she’s hiding in need to be watered, get her out like this. And then call the police of course.
What Moir and the BM fail to realize that well off Americans who live in well off communities don’t talk to the press, especially tabloids. They can’t bribe them to talk like they can the Markles to because they are wealthy; and any staff for these households who tattle can be fired. I think the tone of the articles reflects that Moir came up empty and her bosses were none too pleased.
People like this don’t respond or indulge sneak media or people asking questions because they don’t want anyone to spill on them if someone comes around trying to get in their business. Plain and simple, they cover each other. This article is a weird non-assignment, these folks need hobbies.
Poor thing, travelled all the way to California and still ended up writing an article that was the usual “it is said” “one supposes” kind of thing. Fantasy thy name is the British media.
“Oh no!! What does Harry do all day??”
As if they don’t obsessively go over Harry & Meghan’s website, didn’t scream for weeks about the IG and Archewell country visits to Canada, Nigeria and Columbia, and aren’t crying about his packed schedule during UN climate week in NY.
they think he misses his old life as the spare. bwahahahahaha
Moir and other British tabloidists have yet to explain how Prince Harry “damaged” the Royal Family, who clearly revealed their true selves by evicting PH and his young family, by withholding security, and by public lack of support for the 5th in line.
Jan Moir and the British press just don’t get that Harry enjoys the peace and privacy he wants here because the culture here is different towards tabloid media. Most people don’t give interviews and information for gossip magazines. For example, I was APPALLED that the VICAR of Harry’s uncles memorial was giving interviews to the Sun detailing his interactions or lack thereof with his brother at a memorial. That just sounds bonkers to me. I would not have any respect for him anymore if I was a member of his congregation. That kind of thing just seems normal in UK because I’ve seen no push back for it on him. Harry has to move in secret in the UK to have any kind of peace. I’m glad his uncle was able to provide that. Respect to him.
She is not a journalist but the lowliest bottom feeder of an arseholish Brit press
Why so they bother to write these nasty screeds when the actual reality constantly contradicts their lies. What does he do all day? Obviously their trips to Canada, Nigeria, Colombia aren’t done over zoom. Does the upcoming trip to NYC and those events Harry is headlining not have a lot of work put into it? They are also part of their community and attend local events. She talks about family estrangement but the Spencer’s showed up for Harry and he showed up for them. The problem is Charles and William, especially William and they all know it. WTF are they even talking about ?
I wish they would let them live in peace
They have been through enough
I love H & M living their happinesses w their babies
Keep it up 💗
Well, SOMEONE is jealous.
What the UK hasn’t figured out yet is that they need to put up some guardrails to stop the media from lying and gaslighting the populace. The wield a lot of power simply because too many people read their articles and believe them. This has already been shown to have serious consequences. The bm were HUGE Brexit supporters and would say whatever they wanted to make that happen. The government (if it hasn’t been too compromised) needs to stop that crap.
There are those in the msm in the US who are trying some of the same tactics. What they are starting to discover is that people stop their subscriptions or don’t read them online. People are starting to go online to find balanced reporting from those who are not the msm. The UK would be better off if they had some podcasters/youtubers doing the same.
At philip’s funeral William and charles insisted they didn’t understand his point of view. At Oprah’s interview meghan said they keep at us so this is our answer. They have since said we’re looking forward and Harry said I’m n not going back. The family refuses to listen
I am enjoying the thought of Jan Moir slinking amid the fruit trees in Montecito, getting increasingly enraged because she doesn’t have an azure swimming pool! She doesn’t have a five-car garage!
As for that “cold void of relatives they will probably never meet and memories they will never have,” I’m sure Archie and Lili are going to miss all those dreary Christmases in Scotland, the weighing-in, the icy bedrooms, the frosty relatives.
I can’t believe that no one has mentioned one of the big projections—– Harry’s grey shoes that he supposedly over wears. I’ve never noticed this with Harry but William’s brown shoes have been mentioned multiple times on this website.
Prince Harry is about to receive $8 Million dollars from a trust left by his grandmother. This will make him even *more* independent of Salty Isle and I suspect this is why they are freaking over his 40th birthday.
I’m curious about this “inheritance” which is supposed to be the second installment from a trust fund. I believe Harry has said on the record that he had not received any inheritance from great-grandmother. This 4oth birthday present appears to be a two week topic for the tabs, but I’m not sure if it isn’t just another thing they are making up.
I’m sure H&M’s security team have a photo book of all these rota reporters so they know who’s lurking around Montecito. Can you imagine spotting Jan Moir hiding behind a potted palm at the local Starbucks?