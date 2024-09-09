WaPo is clearly trying to ‘Meghan Markle’ VP Kamala Harris in a new article

It’s a good time to point out, again, that Jeff Bezos appointed a sleazy British tabloid guy to the CEO position at the Washington Post. The guy is Will Lewis, and he’s already done the most to turn the venerable institution into Fleet Street on the Potomac. He tried to bring in more of his old Murdoch-media buddies, and he’s playing by British-media games when it comes to trying to shut down stories about his own history of criminal and unethical behavior. Well, now this British-tabloidization of an American newspaper has seeped into the American presidential race and coverage of that race. WaPo published a long-read called: “Kamala Harris ran her office like a prosecutor. Not everyone liked that.” Would you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t just be ordered around by staff? Who does she think she is? Yes, the Post is absolutely trying to “Meghan Markle” VP Harris. Where have we heard that before??

VPOTUS has a demanding management style!! On the day after President Joe Biden decided to end his reelection bid in July, more than 300 former staffers for Vice President Kamala Harris publicly endorsed her candidacy — a flurry of alumni support with little precedent in this already unusual campaign….But in interviews, former staff who signed the letter acknowledged it also addressed one of Harris’s perceived weaknesses as a candidate and elected official: her demanding management style. People who have worked for Harris say her interactions with staff can resemble a prosecutor prying details from a witness, asking pointed questions about everything from her schedule to policy briefings. Biden threatened to fire people if he caught them leaking sh-t about Harris: The situation for Harris grew so worrisome in the summer of 2021 that Biden summoned his senior staff and issued a warning: If they were leaking negative stories about Harris, he would fire them, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting. Biden, who as president was surrounded by a cadre of close advisers who had stayed with him for decades, also privately called Harris to reassure her that she retained his support, they said. VP Harris wants her staff to know what they’re talking about?! Some of Harris’s early staff was also discomfited by her prosecutorial leadership style, former staffers said, which included pointed questions from Harris about footnotes in their reports or the reasons behind why certain items had been added to her schedule. “It’s stressful to brief her, because she’s read all the materials, has annotated it and is prepared to talk through it,” said one former aide. “You can’t come to the vice president and just ask her to do something,” said another staffer. “You need to have a why.” You can’t compliment her!! That behavior manifests in other encounters, the staffer continued, such as when someone pays her compliments. “She’ll turn to them and say ‘why?,’ and that throws them off,” the staffer said.

[From WaPo]

There’s a lot more in the article, and what’s weird is that this is like the fifth attempt in the past three months to portray VP Harris as an “angry Black woman” whose “forceful” managerial style makes white people cry salty white tears. Sound familiar? The exact same people are running the exact same play that they ran on the Duchess of Sussex. The 5 am emails, the white tears, the inability to cope when answering to a Black woman boss. “It’s stressful to brief her, because she’s read all the materials, has annotated it and is prepared to talk through it.” OH NO, she’s prepared? She read the materials and wanted to discuss it?? No wonder these people are former staffers – they sound like f–king morons.