Tominey: Kamala Harris is ‘the Meghan Markle of American politics’

The Telegraph still employs Camilla Tominey, even if Tominey’s curiously anti-Sussex “royal sources” have dried up in the past year. Tominey moved from royal gossip to right-wing political commentary, and she had a rough few months as she tried (unsuccessfully) to scare people into voting for the Tories in the British election. Now the UK election cycle is over and Labour has power, Tominey is now trying to turn her political savvy (lol) to the American election cycle. Would you believe that Tominey has opinions about Vice President Kamala Harris? Would you believe that those opinions involve the Duchess of Sussex?
There had always been something strangely familiar about Kamala Harris. But I couldn’t quite put my finger on it – until she emerged from Joe Biden’s shadow after the US President announced his resignation on Sunday. The penchant for spouting word salad; the slightly awkward misplaced laughter; the courting of chat show hosts; the celebrity iPhone moments; the loathing of Donald Trump; the unfortunate bullying allegations. And then the penny dropped. Meghan! Kamala Harris reminds me of the Duchess of Sussex.
As she continues to spoon Montecito jam into jars, I wonder what Prince Harry’s wife is thinking right now. It has been suggested that Meghan one day dreamed of being the first mixed race, female President of the United States. Now Harris could beat her to it.
Meghan was once the toast of Oprah Winfrey. Now Harris is the darling of the US chat show scene, having been salivated over by Drew Barrymore. Meghan once actively sought out a relationship with Michelle and Barack Obama, now they are busily endorsing Harris’s presidency. (Was it just me or did that staged phone call between the Obamas and Harris have shades of Meghan telling Harry “Beyonce’s just texted”, just as the Netflix cameras were conveniently rolling?).
And the rhetoric! Both Meghan and Kamala spout this sort of pseudo-spiritual psychobabble that sounds perfectly progressive but doesn’t always make that much sense. The Duchess once declared: “Reflecting on where I came from helps me to appreciate and balance what I have now.” But on reflection, might she have preferred to have come up with Harris’s now-infamous catchphrase: “What can be, unburdened by what has been”. I mean, if you heard Meghan uttering these words at some point during the Sussexes’ 2019 tour of South Africa, you really wouldn’t have batted an eyelid, so accustomed had you become to her sociology-degree speaking style.
Both women have spoken out in support of each other in the past. “Meghan, we are with you,” Harris tweeted when things were getting tough for the royal couple before Megxit. The Duchess, in turn, welcomed Harris’s nomination as vice president a year later. Meghan has not yet publicly endorsed Harris for president. But it can surely only be a matter of time.
I’m not sure a white political commentator would get away with this kind of bitter and snide ad hominem attacks on two mixed race women here in America. Well, someone like Tominey would absolutely try, and she would be widely mocked and ridiculed by the American media and social media. The one thing women like Tominey will always have is the audacity, you know?
It’s interesting that she mentioned VP Harris’s tweet of support for Meghan, because Kamala actually tweeted her support for Meghan several different times over the years. Tominey also failed to mention that Doug Emhoff attended and spoke at the Sussexes’ Mental Health Festival last year. The Biden-Harris administration has been supportive privately and publicly of the Sussexes, as has Hillary Clinton. I guess what I’m saying is that… of course Meghan is probably super-excited that a California girl like Kamala Harris is running for president. Meghan is not fuming that Kamala “beat her to it,” because the whole “Meghan is going to run for president” thing was truly just some British tabloid fiction. Meghan and Kamala are not in competition because they are not in the same place whatsoever. This attempt to denigrate both of them by comparison falls flat because Meghan and Kamala are both awesome in completely different ways.
CT seems the type who would be a Trumper. And isn’t “the slightly awkward misplaced laughter” a description of Kate, not Meghan.
Also word salad is Kkkate and not Meghan. Meghan has an actual education. Maybe ‘word salad’ Camel Toe could take a few lessons.
Kate has a very good education. She has chosen to do nothing with it, but she does have it.
Sometimes dim people get into university. Passing a few tests is not the sign of brilliance, especially when you have money and can get tutors or test prep. Kate has never shown any sign of intellectual rigour. Also Kate was known to copy off her classmates at St Andrews. William of course would have passed regardless of what he did because of his status.
OrignialMich, attending an expensive institution for the purpose of landing a prince, doesn’t constitute having “a very good education.”
They want Meghan to endorse Kamala so bad because they’re bored and are desperately asking for a new controversy from their cash sow and Meghan is paying them dust. I have never seen a press wanting to get someone’s attention as the British press wanting Meghans attention. They will never get over the fact that she didn’t bow to them and make them feel special. She doesn’t care for their approval and will not return to that country for the foreseeable future. That press backed the wrong horse, made enemies out of their cash cows and still won’t let go.
It’s so grade school, isn’t it? They’re hopping up and down, waving their arms and shouting “Look at me, look at me!!!”
It’s bipolar at this point and is boring. “Come back we need your star power and wave to us but we hate you and want you to disappear”. “ Why did you leave us and not look back. We weren’t serious even though we paid people to lie on you, ruined your relationship with my father, targeted your children and abused you in print, online, radio and television” you can tell the press are used to getting their way and Meghan/Harry were brave to say enough is enough.
@Brit – the British press are used to getting their way because the RF need them, but Harry and Meghan don’t. The collaboration between the press and the RF in trashing H&M has become a trap they don’t know how to get out of.
@eurydice How long do you think this agreement is going to stay in place? With Harry basically saying that Meghan and by extension their children will not be returning to that country until further notice, you can tell that has angered the press and the other royals are not as interesting or engaging. Will the papers even last until 2027?. They way the rota and papers are going, it’s like they need Harry and Meghan back to save their careers.
That’s a very interesting question. Probably, the “healthiest” solution is for Charles to amend the agreement by allowing Harry and Meghan to have security. The press gets more content and the RF can free themselves from constantly having to hate H&M, outwardly at least. And that might buy some time for the younger generation to grow up and, possibly, become more interesting.
Misogynist racist idiot is going to say idiotic misogynist racist crap.
No surprise there.
Omg, two WOC said something and did something – they must be exactly alike!!
yep, this.
on a separate but related note, as an American this whole comparison premise is just….incoherent. They are two completely different people doing completely different things. Tominey sounds like she’s incredibly ignorant, or maybe had one too many, or both,
I’ve never read anything by CT that was intelligent. I wonder, who is her audience here? The US voters don’t look to her for political commentary and this isn’t even that. It’s not even a real slam at Kamala or Meghan. Oooooh, tremble, Meghan might endorse Kamala – so what if she does?
It really shows how parochial the pinched faced Tominey truly is. Even Fox News doesn’t drag Meghan into their criticisms of Kamala Harris because there is a far bigger world than one inbred family.
This is the kind of article someone writes when they’re desperately seeking attention. The fishing for hate-clicks is giving desperation. It’s not even clever. The writing is middle-school.
Tominey bragged about being a keynote speaker at a Heritage Foundation event a couple of years ago. She is a convinced racist.i wish she would trot this nonsense out to American media, she would be destroyed. She is nothing more than another gutter rat who has used Meghan’s name in every dismissive way possible. Her jealousy of Meghan is pathetic. Meghan has paid her dust because she is unworthy of the spit that comes out of Meghan’s mouth or the gum under her shoe.
Camilla the Liar Tominey conveniently forgot to mention that both have wonderfully supportive husbands who look at their wives with pride and love. Her delusion and jealousy know no bounds.
But anyway, I’m sure both women would be honored by the comparison to each other. And at the rate things are going, it’s clear that things will end up for Kamala Harris as successfully as they’ve ended up for Meghan. One is living her best life in Montecito and the other will soon be the POTUS.
Non jealous women like CT would be honoured to be compared to either woman. They are smart, well educated, well spoken, passionate and dedicated.
Stay jealous that you can’t even stand in their shadow Tominey.
I am a proud member of “shares her name” club and I throw it around all the time. “Hello I’m Meghan, like the Duchess of Sussex.”
The only downfall is that we have that whackadoo McCain in our ranks 😩
Tominey has no background in political reporting, just hitting up her contacts in KP to gin up malicious stories about Meghan. She has egg on her face for her reporting on a Tory landslide when Labour wiped them out. So she goes back to her crutch of Meghan bashing for people to read this mess. So how racist you are by bashing two accomplished WOCs.
Camilla t has Meghan on her mind all the time
Clearly she never found a losing (racist) horse that she wouldn’t back. Here’s hoping the US can also put the right-wing horrors firmly behind you in November.
You know a part of thinks Kamala Harris’s presidential bid is going to benefit Meghan. People are starting to recognise the racist, misogynist attack against Kamala Harris are just the regurgitation of Meghan attacks.
So Camilla, if she is clever should realise she is walking into a mine field with this.
Literally so with the Heritage Foundation trying to get Prince Harry’s emigration records for BM consumption, and both the BRF and Trump having Epstein ties yoking them to some of the same press people who were working against both H&M and Stormy Daniels. There might be scrutiny of the BM from many new angles in the States if people catch wind of trying to pair the VP and Meghan.
And let’s not forget the Heritage Foundation is also behind Project 2025. The British media, by continuing to platform the Heritage foundation in their attacks against Harry, are just tying themselves to fascism, racism and anti-democratic forces.
We might just see the fall of the British tabloid media😂 I hope it’s messy.
I couldn’t bring myself to read it but there was a headline in the Guardian yesterday about the misogyny coming front and centre now that Kamala is the presumptive candidate. I don’t know if they got into the racism too but yes, more focus is now being given to how women are treated as a result of this situation.
Edit to add that Interested Gawker goes into more detail on this piece a few comments down.
On the same day Biden confirmed her wasn’t running and endorsed Kamala, there were already people on social media pointing out that they will give her the Meghan Markle treatment. Camilla just took a few days longer than expected.
You have to be one extremely miserable bitch to be as nasty as CT.. (never forget she has ties to the Heritage Foundation)
This is one of the stupidest things Tominey has written, and that’s saying a lot.
First – OF COURSE the call between VP Harris and the Obamas was staged! I dont know how these things work precisely, but I’m sure the Obama team reached out to say they were going to endorse Kamala and they wanted to do it on a phone call or whatever and so it was arranged. There’s nothing nefarious or sketchy about that.
Word salad and uncomfortable laughter describes Kate, not Meghan.
The bullying allegations were baseless.
The loathing of Donald Trump – a lot of us loathe the man.
I could go on but honestly…..this is just so stupid.
I wonder if Camilla thinks the Queen really jumped out of that plane with James Bond.
😂
Camel toe is sure one salty bitter hater. Stay mad you tool.
The private school system in England formatted people like Camilla Tominey into bullies.
She never studied journalism of course and her mediocre grades didn’t allow her to attend a prestigious university. She got a 3-year BA in Legal Studies and that was that, but she had forged the ultra Conservative connection back in school, having been in the private system before the age of 7.
So true. And really, being white is all she’s got. She has no intelligence, no looks (!), and no talent. She brings nothing to the table beyond being white and mouthy.
Who’s more obsessed with Meghan? Richard Eden or Camilla Tominey?
Camel toe needs to stfu. She is nothing more than a hate baiter who is also a racist. She isn’t a journalist.
I don’t know if the British papers get much US attention but Saturday’s Carole Cadwalladr’s piece in the Guardian warned and outlined the way SM platforms will use misogyny and racism as a weapon against her candidacy and declaring these tactics risk for all women and a ‘code red emergency’. There is push back and greater awareness of this phenomenon taking hold. The abusive treatment of the BM towards Meghan Markle remains the most egregious example but the tentacles of that BM misbehaviour are truly mixed in to the same Heritage Foundation outfit that’s pushing the 2025 business, there may be further sunlight on the ways the Murdoch press and Social Media are strung through British and American politics in nefarious ways too.
Tominey is a snobbish, Tory racist twunt.
I really don’t understand this word salad at all. It’s pretty clear that MM is all about her man, her family, and her business (probably in that order). At no time has she exhibited political aspirations. She is however about philanthropy which can intersect with business. I truly implore the Brits to stay out of our politics. It just different OK? I will say this also: We. Don’t. Care. About. Royalty. Many of us do not understand divine right of kings. IJS.
I knew this would be tripe as per CT’s usual, but it still angered me. It dismisses the abilities of two phenomenally accomplished women, her racism drips from every other word, and the writing is only semi-coherent. Although we shouldn’t be surprised that Kate’s onetime mouthpiece can only see/frame women as competitors.
I have met so many Karens in my life like Camilla Tominey, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles. They glare at you disdainfully while they observe you or while being forced to converse with you. Often wearing an expression where they look like they’ve smelled their own fart. Making unnecessary passive aggressive comments totally unrelated to the conversation at hand. I believe “taking cheap shots” is how my sister characterised it. Why? Simply because you exist in “their” spaces. Not because of a perceived slight or any fault on your part. Unfailingly competitive and territorial of every other white person in that space. Especially, if someone else seems vaguely interested in you or wants to be your friend. They will do anything and everything to poison your chances by publicly belittling and humiliating you.
So you are made to feel less than or unworthy of these spaces and its present occupants. I’m so glad I have retired from this social prison.
Wow, what the hell, CT? She even mentioned Oprah & the Obamas.” How dare these POC exist in positions of power” CT thinks as she spews out this hate.
The narcissism of this woman 🤥
This is bitchiness a la that Petronella woman. Neither woman seems capable of anything more than personal attacks against another woman, as vile as nay misogynistic diatribe from their male counterparts. They are so full of bitterness and bile.
Literally the only things these women have in common is that they are both from California and both are half-Black. And the fact the Black part is why Tominey feels the need to compare them is such a lazy a$$ dog-whistle. She needs to stick to being a two-bit Royal commentator.
Misogynoir is a helluva drug!
The comments are paywalled, but I am kind of curious to know whether the majority of responses is in agreement or is “What the hell?”
What is wrong with those people??? They needle H&M, say nasty lies about them in the media and when Sussexes defend themselves, the imbeciles say ‘this is why we don’t trust them, they talk to the media’. Just like the Republicans who accuse Dems of making things political after the republitards make things political. Smh, they’re so pathetic.
Camilla Tominey is the Liz Truss of journalists.
That deranged column was like a racist Mad Libs … fill in the blanks among the names of famous Black Americans (Kamala, Meghan, Obama, Oprah, Beyonce).
I really can’t say if #camilliatominmeyisaliar is a racist or just lazy. I guess both can be true. Wait, doesn’t she work with Heritage Foundation? Yes, she’s racist.
This racist seems to think she can use some people’s hatred of Meghan Markle to turn people against Kamala Harris.
How is that going to work? How many American are reading CT’s article?. The Brits spend way too much of their time on American politics. Most Americans wouldn’t know what Tory or Labour means or what country it’s associated with. If you mention England they might know the Queen (the one and only Elizabeth II). That’s it. Most Americans couldn’t name the U.S. Secretary of State let alone the British prime minister. CT needs to start writing about things that matter to her own country and not worry about two women of color in another country going about their business.
I can’t say what I really think of CT here because I would get banned, but I’m still willing to think it and risk the bad karma. That’s how much I loathe her.
Kamala, Meghan. Meghan, Kamala. Something similar but I just cannot put my finger on it. Is it that they are both Californian women who can deliver a great speech? Nah. I guess I’ll never figure it out.
Well, I guess they are both wildly popular, highly accomplished and they both are endorsed by Beyonce? Is that…bad?
It’s crazy what is going on with all that abuse of Meghan. As a member of Mumsnet I’ve seen countless threads pulled and comments deleted that are positive about Meghan. In the UK there is some seriously weird shit going on when it comes to how people who like Meghan are being got at, it’s become a national obsession!
Sigh. Both are women of color, ergo, both have the same ambitions? Is that it, CT? These two women have had completely divergent paths in life, I’m just astounded at CTs ‘reasoning’. While working on her thinking skills, she may also want to brush up on the definition of ‘word salad’; may I suggest watching a few videos of the POW for examples?