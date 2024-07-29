Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz emerges as a favorite on Kamala Harris’s VP shortlist

One week ago, Vice President Kamala Harris was shoring up the delegates and party support to ensure that she will be the official Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. I’ve never seen someone hit the ground running like VP Harris – the speed with which she assumed the role of nominee was amazing and she’s already been campaigning her ass off. Meanwhile, there was of course an immediate concern for VP Harris and her campaign: who would be her running mate? They’ve been doing quick-yet-thorough vetting on at least six boring white men, because she’s absolutely going to choose a white guy running mate. Everyone’s made their peace with that. So who is the best contender? Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear? North Carolina’s Gov. Roy Cooper? Arizona’s Senator Mark Kelly? Illinois’s Gov. Pritzker? Pennsylvania’s Gov. Shapiro? That was Harris’s shortlist five days ago or so.
Well, some of those guys have been campaigning as well, making this a veepstakes via television appearance. Something really funny has happened too – while Gov. Beshear has gotten really high marks in his TV appearances, a dark horse has emerged, someone who wasn’t even on some of the shortlists: Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz. Walz’s TV appearances are already legendary, and his folksy, regular-dad style of attacking the Trump-Vance campaign has gotten high marks. His insistence that Donald Trump and JD Vance are simply “really weird” has even been adopted by the Harris campaign. Bloomberg even reports that Gov. Walz is on the latest shortlist:
Vice President Kamala Harris is zeroing in on a group of potential running mates, as she faces a two-week dash to make the biggest decision of her nascent presidential bid. Harris is considering a wide range of vice presidential candidates from the Democratic Party’s bench, though people familiar with the process say a short list has emerged including three elected officials with nationwide appeal: Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said she “directed her team to begin the process of vetting potential running mates” but declined to elaborate on the search. Harris is expected to make a selection by Aug. 7, in order to align with the party’s plan to virtually nominate a ticket by that date.
Picking a vice presidential candidate will cement the Democratic standard-bearers to take on Republican nominee Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance in the November election. Harris’ sidekick can serve as a force multiplier who can campaign and raise money on her behalf, while ideally complimenting her strengths and covering any vulnerabilities.
Most on Harris’ list are White, male politicians with centrist leanings who could help Harris appeal to swing-state voters, as well as business leaders and donors. They have a track record of attacking Trump and his firebrand style of politics. Walz has gained momentum with progressives, enough to vault himself into consideration, according to people familiar with the matter.
Allies of Harris say chemistry between the vice president and whoever she picks is just as important as their political attributes. Harris knows firsthand the pressures of being No. 2 on the Democratic ticket and is weighing her experience as she makes a selection, according to her supporters.
Personal chemistry should not be underrated, which is why I think Gov. Walz has emerged as a favorite too – he seems really normal, he seems like the kind of folksy guy who tells dad jokes and appeals to a lot of Rust Belt voters. I could absolutely see Walz and VP Harris getting along really well on a personal level (he’s a bit like Doug, tbh). NBC News said as much too – they did a really nice profile on Walz, with many Dem sources saying that Walz is seen as someone who can “shore up the Blue Wall” in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. His biography makes him an attractive candidate too – a veteran, a former public school teacher, very pro-labor, very popular with the progressive wing of the party and popular because of his family-friendly policies. What’s more is that… Walz really wants it. He’s been happy to make the TV show rounds and make the case for Kamala Harris and for Democrats nationwide. Anyway, I’m calling it: I think Tim Walz is going to aw-shucks his way into the vice presidency and Kamala Harris’s heart.
I’m all for job sharing the VP position, because I can’t decide between Mayor Pete and this guy.. but no matter who is chosen I will support the ticket.
I love this guy and think he is a better choice for right now. His accomplishments in MN are outstanding and he is working with very small Dem with the state legislature. I think he is likely to pull in working class white men who were popular with Joe Biden in 2020. Mayor Pete for Sec of State or he has moved to MI with term limits with Gretchen Whitmore in her last term so his political future is much brighter than it would be in Indiana.
Pete is great too. Man the calm way he just recasts every question. And he’s edgy too. I could be comfortable with him too but I dont think he helps with any state – no party apparatus. He doesn’t have that to offer. But they all have pros and cons.
Whoever she think she can work with for 4 years, that’s who she should pick.
Someone here in comments on Celebitchy mentioned him (don’t sleep on him!) and that was first I’d heard of him. He’d be a great choice.
I love that she has so many options and through their auditioning process, the US is seeing strong Democrat men that stand up really well against the weird ones.
(This is Duch btw, forgot to sign in!)
Same Anonymous/Duch. FancyHat started my introduction to him.
Amy, FancyHat, Brassy Rebel and Jason introduced me (I was unfamiliar with him) to Tim Walz, and he left a great first impression. All of the veep candidates have plusses and minuses, but he seems like a level-headed guy who can communicate really well. As long as Kamala Harris can work well with him and he passes the vetting process, I can get behind him.
We have a deep field of candidates. I trust KH and the vetting to give us a great ticket.
He’s been really great on social media as well. Apparently he used to be very pro NRA and then after Parkland maybe his daughter talked to him about it and now he has an F rating from the NRA. He said on X that he still owns guns, but he understands that the common sense gun laws Dems want to pass aren’t going to affect his gun ownership. I think he could be an effective communicator on that issue which is a big issue for a lot of undecideds/MAGAs.
I saw a clip of him explaining how democrat’s policies aren’t “socialism” and again he was very effective – just saying “we build roads. We build schools. if someone is in trouble, we help them.”
I think he has a real chance and if you had asked me two weeks ago I could not have told you the governor of Minnesota, lol.
ETA and because people were asking last week – that’s Wes Moore in these pictures with him, the Maryland governor.
Yes, i think his approach to guns might be really enlightening for all the “men’s men” out there. I have always admired his MN political accomplishments & had never really considered him as a larger figure on the national stage. But – he has all the goods and seems like a great guy. Kind of reminds me a bit of Biden in the Obama era…minus some of Joe’s goofy gaffes (which I personally found quite endearing)
I like him! I saw a video of him teasing his daughter that turkey was vegetarian. Obv, I’m assuming he did not make her eat turkey. It was really cute. A teacher and a veteran. Come on.
Right? It doesn’t get much better than that!
OK and one more comment (😅) walz looks very good in that suit, top picture.
My only reservation about having Tim Walz a heartbeat away from the presidency is that Minnesota will miss him. We’re a progressive oasis with very high quality of life – and he’s responsible for or contributed to a lot of what’s great here.
Is there anyone working on his team that could be a good successor in Minnesota? If he was chosen.
His Lieutenant Governor would succeed him. She is kick ass herself. Her name is Peggy Flanagan and would be not only our first woman governor but our first Native American governor.
I’m Irish and when I read the name Peggy Flanagan I assumed she must be Irish, that is a very Irish name, I have many aunty peggy’s.
I love that a native American’s name is Peggy Flanagan 💕🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸
I mean, we need a veep from a swing state, truly. Minnesota is not a swing state. He can help, but we need someone from MI, AZ, PA, NC, GA, NV, or WI.
We need a veep who appeals to the voters who populate swing states more than we need someone from a swing state. One reason Minnesota hasn’t become a swing state is Tim Walz’s appeal to rural and white working class voters.
I’d add Pete Buttigieg to the list even though I think it’s unlikely that he would be the pick. But he’s a great defender of the Biden-Harris administration and has been going on offense, kicking ass and taking names on Faux News and CNN alike.
I love what I’ve seen (and learned) of Walz but I have some concern with his age. And even though he comes across as energetic and relatable I wonder if they want a younger ticket. But I love that he’s the one who started the “they’re weird” trend and he’s definitely got that midwestern charm to him.
He was born in 1964, so he’s the same age as Kamala.
I was just going to point that out! Seems like a good communicator that can explain things in a way that most people can grasp.
I will always support Pete Buttigieg, and it kills me that so many people are basically saying “Look what he could do, except the gay thing …”
I have my fingers crossed that we are past that, that Kamala takes her Drag Race purple pantsuit, and she and the rest of the US supports the wonderfulness of Mayor Pete.
Tim Walz is only six months older than Kamala, April 1964 to October 1964.
I looked him up, because someone mentioned it, and I couldn’t believe that.
Oh alright. Why did I think he was older?! Maybe I’m thinking of one of the other shortlisters? Thanks for the correction.
@SussexWatcher Cooper from NC is older, so maybe that’s who you were thinking of.
I did see a meme that was like – how are Walz and Harris the same age (comparing their looks) and then the response was “one spent years teaching” or something like that 🤣
He’s joked about that. “I was a lunchroom monitor. That takes it out of you” (paraphrasing)
Waltz really does want it. He has been making the rounds and he is very good. I had hoped for Roy Cooper but he didn’t seem to want it. I think Waltz would be great with her.
One issue with Cooper is that his Lt Gov is a Republican. That makes both Walz and Beshear more interesting/attractive candidates.
Honestly there’s a pretty good field!
Before he became the most progressive governor in the country, Tim Walz represented a conservative district in southeastern Minnesota for ten years. He is who Bernie Sanders wants to be but never figured out the formula. Yesterday, Jake Tapper interviewed him and pointed out that Republicans are attacking his very progressive record as governor (with just a one seat majority in the state Senate), including universal free breakfast and lunch for all public school kids. Walz smiled and replied,”What a monster! We’re feeding kids so they can go back in the classroom and learn.” He’s a treasure. And if chosen, he will be a national treasure.
He sounds great!
As a Californian, I had no idea who this guy is. I love how plain spoken he is. He also knows how Congress works in addition to being a governor. He has enough red meat for the stump and has the mid west bona-fides. I think he would be a great governing partner. He’s much better than Mark Kelly, who the conservative leaning independents want. We need someone out there who can make the case with Harris. I’m here for Walz.
Not saying this is you, Nicole, but I am constantly amazed by the number of people around the country who think that Minneapolis constitutes the entire state of Minnesota. They even think Minneapolis is the capital. That’s St. Paul. Smaller cities and small towns are dotted throughout the state. Agriculture is still a major industry which helps make our state fair one of the largest and best in the nation. Not to be all Chamber of Commerce, but there’s a lot to recommend.
Whoa! What about anything the commenter said, led you to your conclusions? From an outside perspective…there’s no connectivity there. And if there isn’t? Make your own stand-alone comment.
The thing about all this VP vetting has shown the deep bench the Democrats have with a lot of people being relatively young.
Each time I get excited about one candidate another comes to the forefront that brings something else to the table.
So get out and vote! And check your registration… I’ve seen several mentions of voters being purged.
Fuzzy Crocodile, Thank you for mentioning people being purged! I also commented a few days ago about a friend who discovered that they weren’t registered to vote anymore. It is extremely important —EXTREMELY IMPORTANT— to check if you are registered this year. It doesn’t take long to verify this with your local board of elections if you haven’t heard anything.
I truly don’t understand why people have to register to vote. What a hassle. In my country, every adult automatically receives their voting pass through the mail. Only a judge can decide if someone’s inelegible to vote (for example if you’re convicted of a serious crime).
Honestly, Walz is perfect. I didn’t know who he was until this weekend but he’s not hard to love. VP Harris is making all of the right moves.
I truly don’t have an issue with a boring old white man as VP. I’m a female of mixed race and the opposite of this demographic. But when you really study the voting public, Caucasian is the largest race in the US (as of now) and, psychologically, most people want a candidate that represents them. And having a white male on the ticket is something that the Magas can’t mock. As for boring, I would like someone that’s steady and calm.
Also while yes Walz and Pete are white they aren’t boring! They are highly charismatic, funny, great communicators and imo fun to watch. So not sure why just because them being white they are getting labeled boring. I mean Cory Booker is not white and he’s pretty boring to watch.
I’ve been loving him in interviews the last week. He is doing the absolutely critical work of pointing out that the GOP is an emperor with no clothes. They are deeply f*cked up and weird people. I’ve talked to a few Minnesotans who have told me, basically, he’s amazing and there’s no way she doesn’t pick him.
We haven’t spoken, yet…but I live in Minneapolis. They were right. He is the real deal. Minnesota has produced some of the best, most sincere, liberal politicians ever. Walter Mondale. Paul Wellstone. I will even include Al Franken. Our liberal politicians are what they should be. Pro-labor. Pro-union. Anti-racist. Pro-family. Pro-immigrant. Pro-science…but also? Pro-rural America.
I live in Minneapolis. This man is the real deal. The only real criticism? No one knows him. Today…we have Google. Get to know him. We are “fly-over” country. But MN has always been blue. We are consistently on the lists of best healthcare, best education, strongest state economy, best quality of life, best cities and towns to live in. Tim Walz reflects our values. Strong labor unions, support for families and those in need…combined with support for women’s rights, immigrant’s rights, concern for the environment, respect for science. I encourage you all to learn who this man is. I am personally grateful he has been the governor of our state over some scary years for our neighboring states. And…sadly…I welcome my Iowa sisters who were just stripped of their rights to self-determination with the quote from our lieutenant governor, Penny Flanagan, who said at Whole Woman’s health (a non-profit abortion provider), “So, if you’re afraid, come to Minnesota, we’ve got you.”
He is great yes, but we need Kelly or Shapiro, ideally Kelly. We need a swing state and Kelly/Shapiro will deliver that.
My money is on Kelly, he checks a lot of boxes and the governor can appoint someone in his place, since his spot is not up for reelection until 2028/2029, not 100% sure.
It’s true Minnesota is not a swing state, but Tim can talk to those voters (white working class, rural voters). We are loaded with those voters here in Minnesota which is why Trump keeps thinking he can win here. Tim and Amy Klobuchar are white working class, rural voter whisperers. The campaign can put him in western Pennsylvania. I guarantee he will connect.
If she picks Kelly or Shapiro, she will lose the youth vote.
Why would you say that? She is already bringing youthful energy on her own; she doesn’t need more. She / We need the swing voters.
I think Walz puts us in serious contention in PA – maybe not as solidly as Shapiro would obviously, but still serious contention. And I think he will also help in Wisconsin (which went for Trump in 2016 but we took it back in 2020) and Michigan (same thing). I think he’ll help keep those states blue AND I think he could be a factor in other swing states.
Something to keep in mind – we dont just need a VP who will deliver states. We need a VP who will force the trump campaign to spend money in states that they thought were sure bets. I guarantee the Trump campaign is starting to get nervous about PA and MI in a way I doubt they were 2 months ago. So they’re going to have to spend more there. If Walz helps with support in Ohio, even if Ohio stays red, it will mean the Trump campaign has to spend more money THERE, or more money in North Carolina, etc. And that’s a good thing.
The last few vp picks have been from “safe” states. They were picked for other qualities.
Walz and my other fave Andy Beshear would definitely have “regional” appeal (unless, say, Wisconsin folks don’t like him). Minnesota is safe D and Kentucky probably wouldn’t flip, but it’s all about personality.
I am a big Mark Kelly stan but he doesn’t have exec branch experience and Arizona is pretty volatile. He’s needed in the senate.
We don’t need a swing state! We need someone to help us in swing states. Delaware has never been a swing state and Obama picked Joe, California isn’t a swing state and Joe picked Kamala.
If Walz appeals to swing state voters it doesn’t matter what state he is from.
She could honestly choose anybody and they would still be a better choice by many miles than Vance.
I had no idea who Walz was until last week with his “these people are weird” clip, and now I love him! I think he would be a brilliant pick- Shapiro and Kelly both present some problems with the younger vote, as well. Walz avoids that and is strong in the most important aspect of being a VP candidate- he’s an attack dog, without seeming aggressive and unpleasant. Team Kamala no matter what and also, Team Walz!
Tim Walz is the most compatible with Kamala imo. I hope he gets picked for VP.
I could see it but she is extremely close with Pete.
Walz is the head of the democratic governors association. He’s a national “party leader” though he hasn’t really had a national profile up until now. He’s been incredibly effective in making MN better. I think he’ll be able to effect greater change going forward as a governor rather than VP. I’d be happy to vote for him again in ’26. (MN governors aren’t term-limited, unlike Cooper and Shapiro.)
I have historical misgivings about him as a national candidate, though I’d be happy to be proven wrong. Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale were the last Minnesotans who tried in ’68 and ’84. It, uh, didn’t go well. They lost to Nixon and Reagan. A MN VP candidate paired with a last-minute substitute, who’s also a black woman? I’ll pray that history rhymes rather than repeats.
Go back and look at electoral maps. MN hasn’t gone red since Nixon’s first term. It’s reliably blue. It doesn’t move in sync with WI, MI, or PA. It’s not a swing state or a bellwether.
All that said, I’m willing to endure the results of Trump thinking he can win this state. We did elect Tom Emmer and Michelle Fischbach after all. Keep spending money here, GOP! Pour your resources in! Wisconsin is irrelevant and Minnesota is winnable! Hold lots of rallies to show off your weirdness! When Minnesotans call you “different” that’s a compliment. Quadruple down! Those Lutherans love spicy vitriol!
I’m Minnesotan and here in MN WE ADORE TIM WALZ. Seriously he’s the most popular gov in a long time and everyone just loves him. I would hate to lose him because he’s so fantastic and he has done so much for the state but I can’t be selfish – he would make an absolutely kick-ass VP. I love Pete too but I think he should stay in the cabinet for now in a more high-profile dept like State. He’s make an an amazing Sec of State – and the State Dept is a serious mess right now after the Trump Admin tried to gut it. Blinken has been ok but if we could get a superstar Sec of State who can re-establish our rep on the world stage that would be great.
Preach! From a fellow Minnesotan. I am not religious…so I can’t say blessed. But we have been incredibly fortunate to have this man as governor…particularly during the pandemic. It was Tim Walz and Dr. Michael Osterholm (google that – also MN) speaking reason then. They kept us as safe as they could. We had some of the lowest rates of infection and the strongest economic bounce-back. We don’t have a big percentage of millionaires or billionaires. I am not sorry about that. I am grateful. My late husband always said to keep up the horrible cold weather scenarios or people would descend like flies when they realized the quality of life we have. Everytime I see a jet pass over? I am grateful they are not descending. And…don’t ever move here. Shit sucks. And it’s cold. 😂
I love this guy! And so I’m all about him or Mayor Pete, but to be fair she can pick a Turkey club and I’ll vote for her, I’ve been on the Kamala bus since she was a senator. Even went to a fundraiser in 2019.
But I really like this guy, I like how he explains things, I like how he is open to listening to different perspectives. And how he defends his ideas.
Right now, I must admit my standards are fairly low. I want someone who can kick azz in a debate. After seeing a clip of this guy’s appearance on Fox, I was cheering, “I WANT HIM, I WANT HIM!!”
I’m sorry, although I’m not saying the Dems should give up on the South, I just think it’s a pipe dream to assume we can take a red state from Trump, because, VP nominee.