Which boring white man will be chosen as Kamala Harris’s running mate?

Democrats are still brimming with excitement over Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential candidacy. Enthusiasm is off the charts. The money is rolling in. Harris is putting the right people around her. Elected Democrats quickly lined up behind her and they’re ready to ride her coattails in down-ballot races. One of the biggest items on VP Harris’s to-do lists is “choose a running mate.” As soon as people understood that VP Harris is The One, we quickly understood that she would choose the least scandalous white man she could find. We need someone who is a good public speaker, someone between the age of 45-65, someone who already has a political base, and hopefully someone who can help out in swing states. The NY Times compiled their list of contenders:
ANDY BESHEAR
Governor of Kentucky, 46
Mr. Beshear is a two-term Democratic governor from Kentucky, a solidly Republican state. When he first won in 2019, his victory was regarded as a fluke; Mr. Trump won the state by about 30 percentage points three years earlier. But last year, he easily won re-election. He has emphasized the “common good,” working with Republicans on legislation, including medical marijuana, and often talks about his Christian faith. It’s a message that could be particularly appealing for Democrats now, as they try to win over moderate white voters in the suburbs.
ROY COOPER
Governor of North Carolina, 67
Mr. Cooper is the governor of what might at best be called a swing-ish state — Barack Obama won there in 2008. Picking Mr. Cooper might put it in play, or at the least, press the Trump campaign to invest money in a state it would otherwise not have to worry about. In 2020, when Mr. Trump won the state by 1.3 percentage points, Mr. Cooper was elected by 4 points. But he is term-limited, so he cannot run again. And if Mr. Cooper gets the nod, every time he leaves the state to campaign, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a very conservative Republican who is running for governor, becomes the acting governor.
MARK KELLY
U.S. Senator from Arizona, 60
The Arizona senator rose to national prominence after his wife, Representative Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt in 2011. Mr. Kelly, a veteran of the Navy and a former astronaut, began campaigning for stricter gun control. He won his Senate seat in 2020. He has carved out an image as a moderate in Arizona, building a coalition that relied on white women in the suburbs as well as young Latino voters who were crucial in delivering the state to Mr. Biden in 2020.
JB PRITZKER
Governor of Illinois, 59
Mr. Pritzker has been the governor of Illinois since 2019. That is not a battleground state, but he is a billionaire, and could help finance the campaign. That’s no small matter as Mr. Trump has seen an avalanche of financial support since Mr. Biden’s poor debate appearance in June. Mr. Pritzker – who would be the second Jewish running mate on a major-party ticket in history if he were picked – has drawn Democratic attention with his attacks on Mr. Trump. “Do they really want a president who is a felon who faces jail time?” Mr. Pritzker said in June.
JOSH SHAPIRO
Governor of Pennsylvania, 51
Mr. Shapiro was elected as governor in 2022 after serving as the state’s attorney general. Pennsylvania is a must-win state for Democrats, and Mr. Shapiro’s stock among Democrats rose after he swamped his Republican opponent in 2022, Doug Mastriano, winning 56 percent of the vote. As demonstrations against Israel spread across campuses this fall, Mr. Shapiro — who is also Jewish — denounced the rise in antisemitism after the attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7. He also won praise for overseeing quick repairs after a messy bridge collapse on I-95 last year.
The Times also listed “less likely contenders” for VP: Wes Moore (governor of Maryland), Tim Walz (governor of Minnesota), Pete Buttigieg and Gina Raimondo. I agree that none of those people will be chosen as a running mate. I also think Gov. Shapiro won’t be chosen, even if Pennsylvania is a battleground state. Shapiro comes with too much “baggage” politically. I also think Gov. Pritzker is at the bottom of the shortlist, just because he doesn’t bring much to the table politically or demographically.
So, yeah, I think the VP race is between Beshear, Kelly and Cooper. I’ve seen a lot of North Carolinians advocating for Cooper – he’s enormously popular in NC, he’s scandal-free, he’s a decent family man and he’s unlikely to have many political ambitions outside of being VP. With Cooper on the ticket, it’s very likely Harris will win NC, which would be a huge deal. But I think senior Democrats are really pushing for Mark Kelly. They were actually pushing for Kelly at the top of the ticket when they were trying to force President Biden out of the race. Kelly brings a lot to the table too – he’s a veteran and astronaut and a “man’s man” who supports women’s rights. But here’s the thing… that would be two “Western Democrats” on the ticket together. We need some regional balance, which both Beshear and Cooper bring.
Don’t sleep on Beshear.
100%. I think Beshear fits the need for this race to a tee. Much stronger to me (Southern state, gov, cross-party, Christian, etc.) than Kelly for this particular race. Don’t get me wrong, Kelly is great. But just think the strategy for this race favors Beshear or Cooper.
My Southern relatives also prefer Beshear over Cooper. They find him more charismatic and liked how he handled the storms.
Further, I’m afraid she does need a white guy, but I think bland would be a mistake. The most important part is someone who works well with her though! Wishing her lots of luck with her running mate choice!
Listen up: I just got a text from a friend who was shocked to learn that she wasn’t listed to vote. To be on the safe side Get. In. Touch. With. Your Board of Elections. And Make Sure You Are Indeed Registered To Vote!!
I’m sooo here for Uncle Andy. I’m a progressive from Kentucky so he wasn’t my most favorite in 2019 but the way he handled the pandemic, the Eastern Ky floods, and the Western Ky tornadoes, along with the Republican supermajority in the state house has turned me into a ride or die Andy supporter. He has done such a fantastic job as a governor and knows how to work with people in red states, which is important. I love him and also think he would be a good strategic choice. I’m also a big fan of Mark Kelly, but I’d like to see a (my) southern governor on the ticket.
Yes, optics play a huge factor in these type situations. Apparently, he’s a decent governor, he and his wife give off that Kennedy-ish youthfulness that appeals to a lot of people (ie getting the kiddies to the polls) and he’s from a southern state. Don’t think they’d they’d want to risk Kelly’s AZ seat.
“that”
Can I propose Andy Besher, Gov of KY. He is young and very good speaker. A lot of talk about Mark Kelly. I know he seems like a nice guy but he is a lousy public speaker. If he goes up against JD Vance it will be like the Trump/Biden debate from 3 weeks ago. A governor adds gravitas to the ticket.
If you haven’t see it, check out #heaintfromhere on the site formerly known as Twitter. They are dragging Vance to hell after Beshear tore the hide of off him during an interview.
I cried laughing.
i love the ones that are just dragging him for washing his cast iron skillet. One was like HE PUTS IT IN THE DISHWASHER!!!!
Becks1. I did see it and you are right. Beecher nailed Vance. It was a sight to be seen!
Wow, I totally disagree – I think it’s a two-man race between Kelly or Shapiro, with Shapiro having the edge. What baggage does he bring? Pennsylvania is a fierce battleground state, she needs the East or Midwest (so that rules out Kelly whom otherwise I like) and it could be seen as a gracious nod to Biden to select someone from Pennsylvania.
The others don’t have a hope IMO. I agree she needs a solid white dude to bring in those who clench at the thought of a Black woman president. She needs geographical reach. The others don’t bring that. No one cares about Kentucky votes-wise or thinks she’ll have coattails there. And Pritzker? Other than money he doesn’t bring anything BUT baggage….and don’t even talk to me about Newsom, there’s no way in hell even if he was interested that the US would vote for a full-on California ticket…
Shapiro is in favor of school vouchers and wanted to put male juveniles alongside a maximum security prison.
https://www.lehighvalleynews.com/state-regional-news/shapiro-recommits-to-school-vouchers-during-business-matters-interview
https://jlc.org/news/shapiros-18m-plan-would-house-youth-grounds-maximum-security-mens-prison
Kelly voted against the the Pro Act.
Beshear is young and progressive in a deep red state. I think he or MN Gov Tim Walz are the best choices, though I have PTSD from 2016 about a genial white guy named Tim as VP for a woman.
Finally someone mentions Walz. Unlike Kaine, Walz isn’t boring and he’s gotten more accomplished as Governor of MN than just about any Governor in the country with razor thin margins in the state senate. He’s funny and is great on offense. Plus being ex-military and an ex-teacher makes him my dream pick.
If I can’t have him, the only other choice is Shapiro who would seal PA for Dems.
I live in NC and Cooper gets things done especially when we have a state congress that is mostly democrats. We don’t have that now. He brought a lot of jobs to this state and when covid hit he did his best to keep people safe . He is scandal free and I believe he would make a great VP do I would pick him.
As a fellow North Carolinian, I’d love to see Cooper on the ticket as I think it will also help with Josh Stein’s governor race (since Stein is running against another terrifying Republican pick). Cooper also won’t disrupt currently held seats since he’s term limited for NC governor.
But I think Beshear or Kelly are more likely choices based on age. I like Shapiro and I know Pa. is important, but Shapiro was recently elected as governor.
Only baggage I have seen so far with Kelly is he’s the only Democratic senator to not support legislation that would make it easier to unionize and labor leaders have expressed some concern over him.
I think it’s going to come down to Kelly or Shapiro, and I’m leaning towards it being Kelly. Combat Navy pilot, NASA shuttle pilot, and Senator. Common sense gun laws are a big deal to most Democrats too, and that’s a deeply personal issue to him.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this decision has been in the works and done for a while now.
Kelly has a story. I am all for Kelly. IVF, wife’s near assassination, NASA, and he is not a career politician.
He may a white male, but he is an accomplished person, admirable even.
Please, don’t let it be Pritzker.
Kelly has military/astronaut history and is proficient with foreign relations, he’s already been to Mexico to work with their new woman president because of the border they share. Closely partnering with Mexico to achieve border goals is smart. Biden won AZ by only 10,000 votes, it’s a tossup state. I could really see his appeal to independents and rural America, seems really comfortable in small towns.
I’m sure they are also considering who is in line to replace them/can they get another Dem voted in for some of them. Becuase long term is it better to have this person as VP or keep them where they are and have a Dem Sen/Gov/rep who can actively help with policy on the ground.
The whole anti-Putin online military brigade would vote for a Harris-Kelly ticket in *swarms* because there’s a sense that there would be no more shilly-shallying, and Russia would finally get its ass kicked out of Ukraine. But they might need Kelly in the Senate still. I hope it’s him because the Dems need all the fighting power they can get, not just another Casper the Friendly Ghost VP.
AZ’s governor is a Democrat, so Kelly’s replacement would be a Democrat.
North Carolinian here, and, yep, I do love my Governor. He is a thoroughly normal and good man who has been an unflinching bulwark against the worst impulses of our malicious GOP. He is also, however, the opposite of electrifying. Maybe that’s good?
I read yesterday that Kelly also comes with pretty significant baggage because of some of his labor stances. The unions don’t like him.
In the end, I don’t care who she picks as long as we win. I see pros and cons with them all and she is never going to make everyone happy. I’ll learn to love her choice.
Cooper is my Gov and I have met him several times and know someone who works closely with him. He is not a nice guy, actually he is wretched as is his wife. Is he as bad as Trump, no, but seriously anyone but Cooper.
I would personally love for it to be Mark Kelly.
I’ve never heard a word against him. How is he “wretched”?
Salema– tell me more….
Cooper is also my governor, but I know shockingly little about him other than that he has managed to keep things remarkably ok(ish) in NC despite the far-right takeover of so much else.
Sidenote– amazing to see so many NC celebitchies in the thread!
Yes, would like to hear more about how Cooper is wretched? I’ve never heard anyone but MAGA say a negative word about him. I know plenty of people in the Triangle who interact with him regularly.
This doesn’t track for me either…have also met him on a few occasions (as far back as when he was the NC Attorney General) and also have friends who work with him regularly. They all find him delightful and have nothing but positive things to say. The only people I know who don’t like him are on the extreme right…and they haven’t personally interacted with him. He’s a man who brings the calm, if that’s a useful character trait in national politics I can’t say, but we used to call him Papa Cooper (or Daddy Cooper) at the school I taught at during the pandemic because his press updates were so soothing.
It is wild to me that my governor, Roy Cooper, is even in this conversation. Lol.
I really wish it could be Buttigieg. He has really impressed me as Transportation Secretary, and that’s usually not a department I hear much about.
Him being gay, though, very sadly, precludes him. I do hope, though, he’s going more to do in a Harris administration.
Kelly means potentially losing a Senate seat. Let’s not do that.
In AZ the Governor is a Democrat would appoint a new senator. Their law requires it be someone of the same party, so if he was tapped as VP his seat would be replaced by another Democrat to finish his term.
okay – that is good to know! so we wouldn’t lose a seat, at least not right off the bat.
A democrat can be appointed but that doesn’t mean they will be helpful or even useful.
Unfortunately we’ve learned the hard way with Manchin, Simera etc that some “Democrats” work to thwart them leave the party.
It’s a big risk to replace an active helping sitting Senator.
My money is on Kelly or Bashear. Kelly may be from the West but he’s from a Red state that is a BORDER state – which mean be has bona fides in regards to immigration and can speak on it with some authority.
I really like Shapiro, Beshear and Kelly
Shapiro or Bashear. We need to go young to balance out Vance.
Vance might not be around for long. I believe a lettuce watch has been started.
That’s funny. Lmao.
I know it is petty, but I heard the same rumblings that Dem Leadership wanted him at the top of the ticket. That he would even allow this makes me say no to Kelly. I am with Cooper. Hoping that he will bring Mod, Ind from the south and hopefully help Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson. Robinson is full on maga and a deranged man.
I think it will only be Kelly if they can ensure the seat stays blue. holding the senate is too important right now. I agree he would be a good pick, but we need that blue seat.
I will say – he’s a boring white man yes – but Shapiro is very good on social media – or whoever runs his social media is, lol. He’ll put out a lot of tiktok-esque clips – he had one a few months ago about whether or not PA would ban abortion or something and the clip was just him looking at the camera going “this ain’t texas” to beyonce. And there have been a few others like that where I’m like, oh that’s actually funny. someone knows what they are doing.
And he would help us with Pennyslvania which at this point is more important than Kentucky, sorry KY.
I think it will be Shapiro or Cooper.
Re: Kelly, AZ requires that his seat be filled by the same party.
That would still mean whoever replaces him would have to compete for seat in a couple years, thus risk losing a Senate seat.
We love our Andy “Bae-shear” here in Kentucky. He’s the real deal. He got us through Covid with the GOP fighting him tooth and nail.
Kelly has zero executive experience and is a first-time senator. I’m afraid I have to disagree with choosing him.
Shapiro is fantastic and would help us where we need help to win also. Pennsylvania is an important state for us. He is Jewish. God forbid, we have a Jewish First Husband and Jewish vice president during such an anti-Semitic period in the USA.
I have listened to each man on the list and they are not boring. I see the reason the people voted for them and they won. In my opinion only, I like Beshear because he knows how to refute and rebuttal J. D. Vance. He has already done it and called him out as a hypocrite who pretends to be a hillbilly while in the lap of billionaires. Cooper is needed in North Carolina to stop the Republicans from gutting the gains the Democrats have made in the state and to turn it completely blue.
I live in North Carolina and while Roy Cooper isn’t exciting, he’s also no Tim Kaine. He has been an OUTSTANDING Governor in a state with one of the worst gerrymandered legislatures in the country. His handling of COVID saved lives and he has been nothing short of tremendous with all odds stacked against him.
With JD Vance having a -6pt net favorable rating after the RNC convention (the lowest of any VP since 1980), almost any of the contenders recommended would be fine. JD has no charisma, is boring and a flip flopper. I think most voters are looking for stability and competency in an administration, not chaos and petty vengeance. I personally would love to see a Kamala Harris/Jasmine Crockett (Democratic Congresswoman from Texas) ticket but having 2 Black women on a presidential ticket who would work hard for this country would break most people’s brains (esp racists and sexists). But I’m a big picture person and know that the DNC would pick a competent white guy who would help Harris win.
I think it’s between Cooper and Beshear. I think Kamala should pick Beshear because he’s younger.
@Mila thanks! I saw that a special election would be necessary and nope. But if it’s an appointee, then okay.
I just want to say how nice it is to hear all of your opinions on the other candidates and how positive they are. I’m in AZ and love the idea of Kelly on the ticket, but it makes me feel so much better to hear that there are seemingly several other great options too from others who have experienced it first hand!
67 is kind of old if you’re thinking about 8 years as VP and then running for president.
Im in NC as well and I also love Cooper but I do feel like his age stands out as a negative compared to the other options. I’d be happy if he was chosen if it meant ensuring NC went blue but I’m more excited by Beshear as an option the more I learn about him.
The only one on that list I like for VP is Pritzker. I don’t think the Dems should make the mistake of removing Kelly from the Senate and opening that seat up for an election. I like Pritzker ‘cuz he’s a really good debater (well, and his family have their name on an award). He’ll wipe the floor with JD “I Hate childless women” Vance. It’s the same reason I like Gary Newsome, but he’s not on anyone’s list. I just wish the Dems had the guts to put two women on the ticket.