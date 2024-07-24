“Coco Gauff & LeBron James will be Team USA’s Olympic flag-bearers” links

Coco Gauff & LeBron James were chosen as Team USA’s flag bearers at the Olympic Opening Ceremony! Coco is the youngest flag-bearer in Team USA’s history. She got so emotional when her friend Chris Eubanks announced the honor! [Vogue]

