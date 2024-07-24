“Coco Gauff & LeBron James will be Team USA’s Olympic flag-bearers” links
  • July 24, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Coco Gauff & LeBron James were chosen as Team USA’s flag bearers at the Olympic Opening Ceremony! Coco is the youngest flag-bearer in Team USA’s history. She got so emotional when her friend Chris Eubanks announced the honor! [Vogue]
What’s Karlie Kloss’s favorite Taylor Swift song? [Just Jared]
Luke Thompson’s Benedict will be the lead of Bridgerton’s Season 4. [Hollywood Life]
Emma Corrin truly has the most bonkers style. [Socialite Life]
Blackpink is reuniting for a new world tour. [LaineyGossip]
I hope Armie Hammer’s comeback attempt crashes and burns. [Pajiba]
And Just Like ThatAidan Shaw’s pants are terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]
What’s the Little Mix drama now?? [OMG Blog]
Blake Lively wore Balmain to an afterparty. [RCFA]
I hate these kinds of Guinness World Records. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance couple got married in Vegas. [Starcasm]
Conan O’Brien still has a thing for his ex Lisa Kudrow. [Buzzfeed]

2 Responses to ““Coco Gauff & LeBron James will be Team USA’s Olympic flag-bearers” links”

  1. DeeSea says:
    July 24, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Coco and LeBron! What a couple of great picks!

    Reply
  2. yikes says:
    July 24, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    RDJ is behind Armie Hammer’s comeback for sure. He hasn’t met a terrible white man that he didn’t want to save. I hope they both crash and burn.

    Reply

