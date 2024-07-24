“Coco Gauff & LeBron James will be Team USA’s Olympic flag-bearers” links

Coco Gauff & LeBron James were chosen as Team USA’s flag bearers at the Olympic Opening Ceremony! Coco is the youngest flag-bearer in Team USA’s history. She got so emotional when her friend Chris Eubanks announced the honor! [Vogue]
Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer @CocoGauff. 🇺🇸
The moment Coco got the news from her teammate @chris_eubanks96… 🫢#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/yjIWPjm6J1
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 24, 2024
Coco and LeBron! What a couple of great picks!
RDJ is behind Armie Hammer’s comeback for sure. He hasn’t met a terrible white man that he didn’t want to save. I hope they both crash and burn.