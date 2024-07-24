Mail: Duchess Meghan will embark on a political career if Kamala Harris wins!

There’s nothing quite like Britain’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex’s “political ambitions.” They disparage Meghan for “using her title to interfere with American politics.” They excitedly blare the lie that Meghan is “making the right noises for a political career.” They had Meghan as a top contender for Kamala Harris’s vacated Senate seat (in 2020-21) and the late Diane Feinstein’s Senate seat (last year). This whole time, Meghan has just been a normie Democrat, supporting women’s rights and voting rights and advocating for moms as a private citizen. But now the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column is forecasting an ambassadorship for Meghan if and when Kamala Harris becomes president.
Should Kamala Harris beat Trump to the White House, will her friend Meghan embark on a political career? In 2020, when Harris became Joe Biden’s running mate, Meg was effusive. ‘I’m so excited to see that kind of represent-ation,’ she told Gloria Steinem. ‘You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.’
Harris has been similarly supportive of Meghan, especially over her Black Lives Matter campaigning. Any chance of President Kamala appointing Meghan as US ambassador to the Court of St James’s?
[From The Daily Mail]
Just a reminder: these people truly have no idea how America’s political system works or the particularly weird way the Democratic Party’s retail politics functions. If we get President Harris – god willing – she will have a long list of major donors who will get ambassadorships and positions on White House councils for Issues Plaguing Various Communities. That being said, Meghan is legitimately a huge fan of VP Harris, and VP Harris has shown and tweeted support for Meghan and Harry as well. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff even went to (and spoke at) Archewell’s Mental Health Festival last year too. Personally, I’ll be super-excited if we get to see Meghan actually appear in public to support VP Harris in some way.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Supporters greet Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they walk in the Capital Pride Celebration in Washington, DC on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Washington, D.C. – United States Vice President Kamala Harris announces the disbursement of nearly $1.25 billion for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), via the Rapid Recovery Program in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC.
Washington, D.C. – United States Vice President Kamala Harris announces the disbursement of nearly $1.25 billion for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), via the Rapid Recovery Program in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC.
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Vancouver, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Vancouver Canucks hockey game in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Harry did the ceremonial puck drop and then the pair watched the contest from the owners box.
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
RENT FREE 😍😍😍 AT LEAST THEY CAN SEE HER POTENTIALS 😍😍😍
Possibly the most racist take ever from the Fail.
Not that Meghan wouldn’t be an excellent ambassador!
Yes please! Preferably at The Court of St. James!
My god this obsession with Meg and politics is a sickness with these idiots. They know nothing.
So I guess Charles and William are right now hold up in a dark corner trying to prevent Kams from winning? Seriously, this level of obsession with another human being is just too scary. Like that comedian said, I just don’t know why the DM hates that black woman. They no absolutely nothing about American politics. They just sit around pulling shite from their orifices. They get paid for this garbage.
They made a point of reporting that CIII wrote some sort of missive to Trump after the ‘assassination panto’ the other week. Yoked to Andrew, those pictures of Maxwell on the throne with Spacey, said to be able to go in and out of the palaces freely and shown with ‘he who shall not be named’ relaxing at QEII’s favourite retreat, old photos of Kate photographed with Branson… is it a wonder? BRF and portions of BM are fighting to keep power they gained and are controlled by those honeytraps and blackmail. Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump are the big name associates who never get called on the carpet as the all the criminality go unchallenged and unpunished for all they dribble documents out, photos and information out. One assumes a Harris presidency is a clean break from all that. That’s a danger to them as well as a reduction of power and influence and leaves the door open to accountability.
The bots and sock puppet SM accounts against Harris are already in full swing, same playbook as H&M, perhaps very much part of the same overarching game.
I doubt that the DM hates her but they love the amount of clicks that un nice and un truthful stories about her get. She’s their best earner as long as the stories are not nice. It is the shareholders who are the important ones and no one must stand in their way, however un nice that is.
I don’t think the DM would recover if Meghan were to campaign for Harris. They would have to close shop because they would collectively lose it.
Weren’t we told last week that America hated Harry and Meghan and nobody wanted to associate with them but this week Meghan could be in line for an ambassadorial position because she once spoke positively about Kamala Harris. These tabloids need to pick a lane. When will they stop making up nonsense and let Meghan live her life?
Yes because if one biracial Black woman does something then of COURSE another biracial Black woman will as well. Because BLACK people are all the same (this is sarcasm folks – I am a Black woman).
Right! Many, maybe most, White folks tend to see us as a monolith. They seem to think we all know each other, we vote the same, we think the same, we have the same hopes and dreams and we all act with the same agenda. They can’t seem to understand that we are all unique individuals. But because we are not considered important enough to get to know personally, they can make up any shit to tell each other about “the blacks”.
In my eyes, white people would rather cling to their own narratives about us. It’s more comfortable. And supports their own agenda.
This, this, THIS !!!!
Ameerah, the only thing I can think of is why in the world would Meghan be interested in a political office/position? That would be so limiting to her. Not only is this just more racist crap, but it doesn’t even make sense. I’m white and I can’t believe they keep pulling this chestnut out of the fire.
Even if she does, if she does something preserved as wrong she’ll be trashed like PBO and FLOTUS O so…
Oh good grief they really want her in politics desperately so they have an entire new narrative to bash her about hourly.. like she isn’t smart enough to figure that out🤦🏼♀️.
Oh no! Now that VP Harris is running for President, the black women are coming for us! They’re going to think they can do any jobs, can help run government … What’s next? This is totally crazy. But then, that’s the environment we live in, isn’t it? It’s indicative of the sickness permeating our society.
Give “those people” an inch and they’ll take a mile. Yes indeed, those were words I heard while in a management position years ago and nothing has changed . So Kim, it is a sickness in our environment, but let’s call it for what it is, blatant discrimination to protect those in power who appear to be older white males.
Kim, it’s not a sickness. It’s just more of the bias in society that’s been baked in and needs to be called out LOUDLY ever time it happens. I’m white, and if something is said in my orbit, I immediately point it out. It’s what all of the white people should be doing.
President Kamala – I love the way that sounds! It just rolls off the tongue.
Anyhoo, if 45 could put all of his evil and incompetent family members and cronies in positions of power in the govt (even those who couldn’t get security clearances) why can’t Kamala? Meghan is smart and capable and would be an effective player in any role she undertakes. And she constantly proves that. 45 is trying to sue Prez Biden and VP Kamala bc Kamala will get the money previously raised for the campaign (idiotic move since she’s on the ticket). However, and here’s something I hope keeps the MAGA Supreme Court up all night every night, they recently passed a ruling granting a ridiculous amount of presidential immunity and privileged communications (to help Trump’s court cases and bc they assumed he would win this election) so….
Chantal1, they also knew that Biden would never use it (although I wouldn’t mind him using it to fix a few things before he leaves). They really don’t know what Kamala Harris will do. I love that for her.
They know they are lying. It is just an excuse to go after her. The same way the right is crying for years that Michelle Obama is gonna run for President, even though she said many times she isn’t interested in Washington.
Getting ready to write the story about how Kamala snubbed her.
They said she was gonna do all the brand deals like an Instagram influencer and when she didn’t, they wrote that no brand wanted her 😂😂 They are shameless.
I wont lie, President Harris naming Meghan as the ambassador to the UK would be hillarious. It wont happen sadly but still…
They want her back in a public position so bad. Any excuse to legitimize having a go. I hope this isn’t a signal for how they’re going to be through the whole campaign, it’ll get boring real fast.
These people are obsessed. She’s not going into politics and neither is Michelle Obama. And Barack Obama is not trying to become President again or be a Supreme Court judge. The right wing’s obsession with fear mongering Black people in high ranking positions is nauseating.
Lort. The 🐀’s desperation for copy is rank. Reminder to the Rota: Harry and Meghan got the @#$% out of that cesspool of hate more than 4 and a half years ago and are never coming back. The invisible contract is gonna bankrupt anyone that even partially depends on the royals and willy is going to be a worse king than he is POW.
We all know that the RR are full of bile and fever dreams, BuT, hear me out, I kinda wonder what would happen if President Harris appointed Meghan as Ambassador to England. Hahahaha. Their minds would explode. The RF would have to be polite, welcoming, and dare we say accommodating to the ambassador for their used-to-be-biggest-ally-who-they-still-need. (I know it won’t happen -and I very much doubt they’d choose to go back and live there- but a girl can dream and laugh).
I love Meghan and I would love to see her in politics. I would also love to see her back in film, because she is a charismatic, magnanimous actress with incredible screen presence. She’s one of the best parts of Suits and captivates every moment she’s on screen, IMO! But maybe she just likes being a mommy and if that’s the case, go girl!
Grant, and she loves to be able to do good things around the world. If she went into politics, she would be limited. She and Harry have a life where they get to create their boundaries.
At this point I think it’s counterproductive to repeat these dumb, designed to distract or cause disruptions stories that come from the some of the press, ESPECIALLY the British press at this point. They don’t understand American politics or entertainment but say stupid stuff because they can and it whips their idiot base into a frenzy. Just drop the crazy rope and don’t repeat the nonsense.
Somehow, I don’t recall Meghan campaigning for Black Lives Matter. Meghan is a Voting Rights, Women’s Rightsand Girls Empowerment campaigner. Anything connection to BLM has only been tangential.
Vinnie, the speech she gave to her alma mater was definitely BLM.
Meghan, as a member of the British RF (yes I know, but even so), is expected to appear totally impartial in politics, so has to be super-careful over the next few months.
Both she and H remain HRHs, Archie and Lili are HRHs too. It really is vital that H&M show no preference for either Democrats or Republicans. They’ll play into the hands of the British Establishment if they don’t – they’ve come too far for that.
H&M are not working members of BRF and they are free citizens. Meghan is also American and has a right to free speech, which includes political speech. She just can’t run for political office since she has a title from BRF. Anyway, she is attacked whatever she does. It doesn’t matter if she just sits at home and keeps silent for years. So, we shouldn’t victim-blame people who are targeted by rightwing media intentionally and expect them to live a life in fear. She should do whatever she wants to do.
Harry and Meghan are lefties, as was the late Queen, although it might be hard to believe from her position, I suspect that W an K are right, the day the late Queen wore an EU flag hat at the state opening of parliament said it all. (In days of old her hat was the only way women were allowed to have an opinion. )
Unblinkered, Meghan is an American citizen and she has the US Constitution backing her right to free speech–which include free political speech. To date, it’s very clear she is advocating for women’s rights. I suppose by the lines that you draw she’s not supposed to do that.
The obsession with Meghan is real.
Have Meghan and Kamala even met? It’s weird that the BM randomly calls people friends when Harry and Meghan don’t socialize with them or see them outside a professional setting.
Tin foil tiara: I don’t think the fear of Meghan entering politics, the real fear is Harry and Meghan’s children entering American public life. Archie and Lili could earn prominent political posts in the states, with Lili running for POTUS.