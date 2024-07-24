Mail: Duchess Meghan will embark on a political career if Kamala Harris wins!

There’s nothing quite like Britain’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex’s “political ambitions.” They disparage Meghan for “using her title to interfere with American politics.” They excitedly blare the lie that Meghan is “making the right noises for a political career.” They had Meghan as a top contender for Kamala Harris’s vacated Senate seat (in 2020-21) and the late Diane Feinstein’s Senate seat (last year). This whole time, Meghan has just been a normie Democrat, supporting women’s rights and voting rights and advocating for moms as a private citizen. But now the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column is forecasting an ambassadorship for Meghan if and when Kamala Harris becomes president.

Should Kamala Harris beat Trump to the White House, will her friend Meghan embark on a political career? In 2020, when Harris became Joe Biden’s running mate, Meg was effusive. ‘I’m so excited to see that kind of represent-ation,’ she told Gloria Steinem. ‘You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.’ Harris has been similarly supportive of Meghan, especially over her Black Lives Matter campaigning. Any chance of President Kamala appointing Meghan as US ambassador to the Court of St James’s?

[From The Daily Mail]

Just a reminder: these people truly have no idea how America’s political system works or the particularly weird way the Democratic Party’s retail politics functions. If we get President Harris – god willing – she will have a long list of major donors who will get ambassadorships and positions on White House councils for Issues Plaguing Various Communities. That being said, Meghan is legitimately a huge fan of VP Harris, and VP Harris has shown and tweeted support for Meghan and Harry as well. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff even went to (and spoke at) Archewell’s Mental Health Festival last year too. Personally, I’ll be super-excited if we get to see Meghan actually appear in public to support VP Harris in some way.