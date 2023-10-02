The Mail thinks Duchess Meghan is in contention to replace Sen. Feinstein

When I wrote about Senator Dianne Feinstein’s passing last Friday, I came SO CLOSE to making an off-hand joke about “Gov. Newsom should appoint the Duchess of Sussex to fill the remainder of Feinstein’s term.” You know why I stopped myself? Because A) I didn’t want to be ghoulish, B) it wasn’t the time or the place and C) I didn’t want people to take my joke seriously. The California political system is crazy enough without it turning into a Sussex Squad vs. royalist issue. That being said, for years now, the British media has been convinced that Meghan plans to run for office (she does not) and that the entire reason why she and Harry moved to California was to prepare for an eventual political run (nope). Those people know nothing about American politics and they are incredibly loud and wrong. Speaking of, guess what the Daily Mail’s top story was this weekend?
She has made no secret about her left-leaning politics and belief that women can change the world. So it may come as no surprise that Meghan Markle’s name was being bandied about in Hollywood last night as a long-shot replacement for Californian Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Indeed, within minutes of 90-year-old Feinstein’s death being announced on Friday, the Mail on Sunday was told ‘phones lit up’ with speculation the Duchess of Sussex could throw her hat in the ring to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term.
A major Democratic donor who is close to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom – who will choose Feinstein’s replacement – told the MoS: ‘Meghan is definitely a long-shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened.’
Feinstein’s death has produced a unique situation where Newsom, 55, California’s charismatic Governor who is considered a Presidential frontrunner should anything happen to 80-year-old President Joe Biden, has free reign to pick someone to replace Feinstein until the next election is held in November 2024. He was placed in a similar position in October 2020 when then-candidate Biden chose another Californian senator, Kamala Harris, to be his running mate against Donald Trump.
At the time, The Mail on Sunday reported that a senior Labour Party source confirmed Meghan had been ‘networking among senior Democrats’ with a view to building a grass roots campaign to fuel her political ambitions – with the US Presidency her ultimate aim. She and Prince Harry reportedly held a virtual hour-long meeting with Gov. Newsom but he picked another candidate.
A source said Governor Newsom had pledged to replace Feinstein with a black woman, adding: ‘The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election. Governor Newsom cannot elect any of those candidates to the position now as it would be seen as a huge, and very unfair, advantage. If he puts any of the very good black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favouritism. So he needs to find a woman of colour who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring. There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.’
But the ‘buzz’ around Meghan as a replacement the late Senator Feinstein has left some Democrats cold. One senior source said: ‘I don’t think you can take Meghan seriously.’
I’m surprised that they actually got Newsom’s political calculation correct, that he couldn’t or shouldn’t appoint someone who will run for the seat next year, so he has to appoint someone who has no interest in doing anything besides fulfilling Feinstein’s remaining term. Is that person Meghan? No. As I said on Friday, there’s a deep, deep bench of qualified California Democrats and if Newsom appointed someone far out of the California political world (as Meghan is), it would be seen as particularly bad form. This also goes for Oprah, who said (on the record) earlier this year that she has no desire to replace Feinstein.
PS… Gov. Newsom will reportedly announce that EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler will fill Feinstein’s remaining term. The elegance of that decision!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Just to see the heads explode I wanted it to be true. I knew it wasn’t though. But now we can get all the articles about Meghan being rejected by Newsom and the idiots on X talking about how she is hated by California politics and was rejected from the start.
Who are these sources who say she has been networking with democrats to become a senator? I believe she is left leaning but I have serious doubts about being a politician. I’m sure she has things she sees that can be changed and I believe she works for change but being a politician I have doubts.
The only phones that “lit up” were the Mail’s trying to get someone to make nasty comments about why Meghan was unacceptable for the job. Now when someone else is appointed, they can make nasty comments about how she didn’t get the seat. Same old lies and BS with unnamed “sources”.
Yes, that was just to generate more income and stories for the DF. They also haven’t explained why on earth Meghan would want to switch gears from what she’s been doing to spend a huge chunk of her time in Washington DC in the Senate which has been difficult for Democrats for years. Especially when California has decent candidates. This made no sense whatsoever.
Its because again these UK nobs seem to know nothing about US geography, let alone US politics. This is just the Dior story 2.0.
Jesus H. Christ, what ridiculousness. They are desperately hoping she’ll run for President so they can harass her even more than they do already.
The upshot of being president is life-long protection. I’d like to see paparazzi contend with, for example, Biden’s protection detail.
They called up a Democrat donor who said, “Guys this is unhinged and a huge long shot,” and they somehow spun that into, “So we have a chance that this is true?”
I am rolling my eyes so hard.
Clickbait to incite hate
Politics is a choke collar. You can come in with an agenda, but there are thousands of others who also have an agenda, not to mention keeping in line with political party goals. Outside of politics. Meghan can focus on her specific causes and also work on her non-political interests.
The only people “bandying her name about” are the fool British media 🙄
Dailyfail lying again just to get clicks. Meghan’s not going for something like that while they have 2 small children nor do I ever except her to run for office. Seems she and Harry are doing exact what they’ve dreamed of doing. Laphonza Butler is an excellent choice! Highly accomplished and experienced in advocating for women and girls, a huge labor/union supporter, Emily’s List president and more. While I like all 3 announced candidates for the spot at the end of the day I’d like to see Adam Schiff win.
They’re such idiots. The insane way they use Meghan’s name for trigger clicks tells the world they’re hurting for business and will scrape up anything because she’s their golden goose.
Serious question – has Meghan EVER said she wants to run for office? Not post Harry, but at any point in her Tig or Suits days? I feel like she’s always been about activism and philanthropy, not holding elected office.
So that said…..this is just about the DM et al making up a rumor and then writing endless stories about that rumor as if they didn’t start it.
She’s never said she wanted to enter politics. Her dream was to work for the State Department.
What was frightening about this article was how quickly the rest of the media picked it up and ran with it. Even when they knew there was not an iota of truth to the story. News sources would have known that Newson had named Lupunza Butler as the new senator but, it didn’t stop Susanna Reid on GMB being particularly nasty about Meghan running. When GMB were dragged across Twitter for ‘fake news’ the programme then had a poll and discussion about whether Meghan would be a good politician.
The only positive I could take from this deliberate mauling of Meghan is it further supported Harry and Meghan’s argument that the media no longer reports news but, creates it.
I feel such secondhand embarrassment for the idiot who wrote this story.
I never had USA politics on my Bingo card for Meghan. I’ve always presumed (and that may be wrong of me) that her influence and reach was more global? That she could then tap into any issue she personally connected with globally, without being locked into voters and USA politics. I think she has more to offer than being a Senator or Governor
This would attract derangers to the comments sections.
The person who wrote this deluded piece is the woman who was babysitting Toxic Tom. Nuff said.
If her name was in serious consideration, legitimate political reporters would have said this rather than one Fail reporter.
Sigh. This is annoying.
They never thought it was true – they write these stories as a means to criticise her and generate additional hate. Some idiots believe there is a hint of truth and will hate her for being ambitious, for not respecting the UK or whatever, and others will think she is naive or egotistical- either way the daily mail takes it as a win for themselves and I hate that people let them by believing what is so clearly an insanely fake story.