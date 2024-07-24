VP Kamala Harris on Donald Trump’s Project 2025: ‘We’re not going back’

I said this a few days ago, but ever since President Biden dropped his reelection bid and simultaneously endorsed VP Kamala Harris, the vibes have been immaculate. People are shocked that doomscrolling has turned to hopescrolling, as it’s just one great story after another for Democrats. VP Harris held her first rally as the (presumptive) Democratic nominee yesterday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was a packed and enthusiastic audience! Her speech was badass, as she blasted Donald Trump’s Project 2025 and accidentally-on-purpose discovered her campaign’s new tagline: “We’re not going back.”
Packed crowd erupts into chants of "WE’RE NOT GOING BACK” when Vice President Harris mentions Trump’s Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/Zo0kJtZ5GQ
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 23, 2024
Amazing. Do you think VP Harris and her staff knew that line would be so important? Anyway, the party quickly coalescing behind VP Harris has gotten some dudebro donors’ panties in a twist, because those men really were pipe-dreaming about a mini-primary which would have seen VP Harris passed over. That being said, some of those dudes quickly saw the light, like Netflix’s Reed Hastings. Hastings had previously pulled his promised donations until President Biden withdrew from the race. Now Hastings is putting $7 million into a PAC backing VP Harris.
The money part of this story is more important than most Democrats realize – if there had not been a huge and immediate wave of donations pouring in as soon as President Biden endorsed VP Harris, I’m not sure everything would have gone as smoothly as all of this. Per WaPo, the Harris Campaign raised $100 million from 1.1 million donors in the first 41 hours following President Biden’s endorsement. Future Forward PAC, a group supporting Biden’s reelection (and now supporting VP Harris), received $150 million in commitments in 24 hours after Biden’s withdrawal. Not only that, but down-ballot Democrats are no longer panicking – VP Harris has coattails.
Harris on Project 2025: "Can you believe they put that thing in writing?" pic.twitter.com/LKwsKJPUH8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Doomscrolling to hopescrolling is so accurate. I’d actually stopped looking at any news r twitter last week because I felt so sick to the stomach by the carrying on and reports.
My existential dread has been real. I’m feeling energized now and am hoping for the best.
She’s intelligent, she’s well-spoken, and she’s excellent when she can use her DA skills. She’s good at thinking on her feet and taking action. The need to run a campaign that showcases and supports her skills and she will wipe the floor with him.
I even stopped watching colbert monologue as he was knocking Biden aa weeks after the debate when he returned from vacation.
There is a lot of hope out there!!! It feels so good . I love the new “we won’t go back” she gives some hope. She is a smart woman of color who can kick the orange racists diaper wearing butt!!!
Me too! Felt so hopeless about all the chaos everywhere I quit reading any news. Now, when I take a peek, things are so energized and hopeful it lifts my day.
“Doomscrolling has turned to hope scrolling.” So true! Another very positive sign out of all the positive signs is tens of thousands of new volunteers have signed up for the Harris campaign. More people to knock on doors, make phone calls, and get out the vote. I know there will be tough days ahead, but for now, I’m just enjoying the hell out of all this. And sleeping better than I have in months of worry and anxiety.
You can sign up to help the campaign:
events.democrats.org
I love her. I wish I was American so I could vote for her. She has amazing achievements and perfectly points them out against Trumps’s “achievements”.
And to think that just last week nobody wanted to be American! Not even Americans like me.
I was reading an article today – an interview with Trump’s niece. She said he is scared because of her achievements and because she is everything he does not like: a woman and Black. Then add she was a prosecutor, yeah I can see he is scared. I can’t wait to watch the debate. I will pop some popcorn and have a beer as I raise my glass to her.
There is no way he’s debating her.
Doomscrolling to hope scrolling is the perfect way to phrase it.
I do think the overwhelming support for Harris immediately has been a surprise to many but I think its been energizing and I think many of us now feel good for November. The more donations, the more endorsements – we just feel better and better.
Someone yesterday mentioned Abigail Disney being someone who was calling for Biden to step down and apparently she has also made a very large donation to Harris’s campaign.
She is a smart lady. All she needs is visibility cos the role of VP is a bit ungrateful. Kamala, please, keep talking about that bloody awful 900 pages of pure doom and gloom, the world needs to see those magats for what they are…
100%
I was talking with a (male) coworker yesterday about everything that has gone down the last week and I was contrasting the energy around Kamala with how it felt in 2016. Of course I voted for Hilary, but it felt more like it was the forgone conclusion – which is different than feeling excited. I recognize that I’m biased – I voted for Kamala in the primaries and have always liked her – but the energy is just different.
I watched the inauguration with my daughter and I have a picture of her watching the screen when Kamala came on. My daughter turns 18 in August and can vote for Kamala in her first presidential election. For the first time in a long while, I feel hope.
I’ve had a front row seat to watching my husband’s people lurch rightwards. One of the things they utilize is negativity from the left.
Personally, I am well aware that some people doubted PJB should step down and some people doubted that VPKH should be the Democrats candidate. Respectfully, it’s time to focus on the future, because any negativity about what certain Democrats did or didn’t do is going to be used by Trump to try and get him reelected. Seriously.
Trump and company are already mounted a legal challenge, using racist tactics, and it’s about to get worse. I can guarantee that they are going to be crawling around sites like this spreading division and focusing on how some people are taking/ took longer to get behind VP Harris helps Them, Not Us. Our base is motivated, but we need to keep up that momentum and spread out.
I felt real despair when all the schizz went down with Biden. Somehow Kamala Harris has stayed so far in the background, I just thought she’d get slaughtered by the dudebro/George Clooney faction of the Democratic party, and not be allowed to take her rightful place as the POTUS nominee. She said, naw, and so did the dollar bills flowing in. She is EXACTLY the counterpoint we need to the Trump/Thiel broligarch fascists. You can feel that she is actually pissed off by the women’s rights that have been stripped by the “servile SCOTUS,” and is not going to pull any punches. This was the right move because we need a FIGHTER in our corner. GO Harris!
She’s been doing amazing.
Trump and his stupid lawsuits made me roll my eyes and the articles of impeachment they introduced on Harris yesterday too. The GOP is a clown show.
You know what has been so amazing? The republican convention took up so much space last week, and everything seemed so gloomy and yes, hopeless. And this week, with Biden’s announcement and excitement about Kamala, I realized that I haven’t thought about TFG and his party of losers for a full two days. And hopefully, more endorsements come in this week, we might hear from Biden, too…then the Olympics will take up the next two weeks, then the democratic convention…could we go a month without hearing from Agent Orange? That would be so amazing for my mental health.
I love her! This is a Black job I can get behind! Let’s gooooooo
Still worried because based on polling now there are more undecideds with her. I hope it starts to even out, but I say once again, the Dems that were behind the push to get rid of Biden did not want Kamala Harris and though they are putting on the most false faces ever about this, some of their down balloting polling is not improving, see Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester. There’s still a real possibility the Senate flips.
That said, I hope that white women and white men show up. The GA poll shows that Trump is doing better than Kamala there.
And also the crappy op-eds this morning screaming about a coronation and this wasn’t a democracy sounds like the freaking podbros and some of the commentary that was coming out over this weekend. People are real salty that Biden outflanked them and pushed Harris in front before they could stop it.
I hope Biden’s address gets those who feel betrayed by this back on the horse, because we need them to vote.
Focussing on polls is counterproductive at this point. There is no perfect magical unicorn candidate, but Kamala Harris is as close as it gets. Women’s rights are on the line, and we need a woman to fight back, men just don’t really get it in the same way.
Hey some of you all don’t get it. The media was screaming about Biden polling poorly against Trump and internal polling showed him costing the Dems the majority in the Senate and losing seats in the House. They claimed that the same polling showed Kamala would not be much better. I beg of some of you to please follow Joy Ann Reid and Lawrence O’Donnell who broke this mess down on Sunday through this week. So it can’t be ignore the polls for Kamala though we used that to push out President Biden.
Either way I am happy for Kamala because the answer to saving us all was not freaking Dean Phillips or Joe freaking Manchin.
Once again going to say that white men and women need to show up. I recall Stacey Abrams being really shocked when the voter breakdown in GA finally was shown and how many white men and women went for freaking Kemp. The media was screaming about Black people not being for Stacey and that was not the demographic she needed to move. Every Black woman and men I have talked to this week has been saying the same thing. Quit telling us you know the assignment and show up and vote and make sure you talk to your family members to vote.
Polls show that Youth is 25 points in favor of Harris, and she just entered the race on Sunday. New voter registration since Biden dropped out also saw a 700% spike. If Dems use polls to push Kamala out like they did Biden, instead of to get in formation and fight, there is no hope or path forward.
Agnes totally agree. I hope the youth vote that went up for Biden in 2020 goes up even more for Kamala. That could help offset this stupid undecided and the white women/men polls that are showing that it’s going down.
Also after this year, we got to talk about polls and what crap they were. AOC was saying the same thing last week. Her polls showed her losing and her own internal polling didn’t show how big her win was going to be.
The polls I’ve been seeing are starting to shift in Harris’ favor. It’s not a huge shift, but it is happening and I think as the Harris campaign machine really lifts off the ground we’re going to see the polls continue to creep in her favor, especially as Trump seems to have gone off the rails.
And I think the down ballot races will start to reflect that as well. It was never going to be an immediate turn around, and this race was always going to be very close. We need to keep our heads in the game and fight for this.
And yes, white women need to show up and do their/our part (I’m white but I vote consistently Dem across the whole ticket.) But I’m pushing this with other white women in my life and I’m donating and I’m going to try to get on that conference call tomorrow night.
That’s good Becks! I am still shocked that 2020 showed that women still went for Trump at like 55 percent. I don’t get it.
The media was hungry for game of thrones style fighting among candidates. Only Kamala emerged and she got record number of small donations from voters. Since she got voters on her side that quickly, the leaders of the party followed. No one is demanding a primary debate and throwing their hat to the competition. With whom is she supposed to fight for the ticket? No one is challenging her.
I agree Seraphina. I want Ezra Klein and Ross Douhout to pound sand. They wanted the Dems to be in disarray and party infighting. It’s gross and awful they keep pushing this was not done and the voters, oh the voters. They are full of crap.
I wish the Dems had did this better and I honestly think that this mess is going to cost us some seats. I keep seeing people saying they are not going to vote for Adam Schiff now and that’s not a seat we saw turning red. We mess around out there and Garvey is going to get in.
So Dems need to come together and shut up and quit talking to the freaking press.
ML, I already signed up as a volunteer in my state to help out the Harris campaign. I hope others do and I hope that white women swing over please. Cause that’s going to cause an issue in some of the swing states.
Walking the Walk, I wish I could allay your fears, but obviously, we know how some people are. What I can say is that in my bubble, she has everyone fired up, hopeful and excited. You need to get your core voters to show up, and right now this is happening. It’s always better to have a candidate to vote for than showing up at the polls to vote against someone! Next, Americans love winners. Those undecided voters will be influenced by the fact that VP Harris got on the phone and got the people behind her with huge donations in a couple of days. A couple of her weaknesses from 2020 are turning into strengths as well. She’s been chosen by President directly and it totally helps her that PJB is seen as being moral and putting the country above his own interests. Undecided is much better than “against.”
Yes!!!! From dooms scrolling to hope scrolling. Project 25 is something everyone should familiarize themselves with because it will affect many many Americans and will cause ripple effects on a global scale as well.
I feel like a window has been opened and the fresh clean air coming in is allowing me to breathe again.
“We’re not going back” EXCELLENT tagline, well done! *chef’s kiss*
The GOP can go kick rocks. Once Biden announced he was stepping aside and threw his support behind Harris, it was like a switch turned on amongst the base. It was the small donors and base of the party that sent a loud and clear message through their flood of donations that THEY were selecting Harris to be their choice. All the dude bros are salty they didn’t get their way and the voters reclaimed control.
Please make sure if you didn’t actively register to vote that you are indeed eligible to by contacting your board of elections. Very important!
The Trump campaign is big mad because the money donated to the Biden campaign has now gone to the Harris campaign. They’re going around saying it’s unfair but I think that if we were to look at the donations received by the Trump campaign there would obviously be some shady stuff so they might need to reconsider that move.
WE ARE NOT GOING BACK 😍😍😍
I am as cynical as they come these days, and even I have some hope.
This is only my opinion, but I’m not a big believer regarding these so-called undecided voters. I think most people have decided.
This race is about getting your people out to the polls. Joe didn’t bring that energy. I think Kamala can. I’m hoping she can. If she hits on not only how awful the alternative is but gives some concrete info on how to empower the middle class (and she’s already weaved that into her initial message), we just might. Keep the faith. Knock on doors. Vote blue.