VP Kamala Harris on Donald Trump’s Project 2025: ‘We’re not going back’

I said this a few days ago, but ever since President Biden dropped his reelection bid and simultaneously endorsed VP Kamala Harris, the vibes have been immaculate. People are shocked that doomscrolling has turned to hopescrolling, as it’s just one great story after another for Democrats. VP Harris held her first rally as the (presumptive) Democratic nominee yesterday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was a packed and enthusiastic audience! Her speech was badass, as she blasted Donald Trump’s Project 2025 and accidentally-on-purpose discovered her campaign’s new tagline: “We’re not going back.”

Packed crowd erupts into chants of "WE’RE NOT GOING BACK” when Vice President Harris mentions Trump’s Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/Zo0kJtZ5GQ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 23, 2024

Amazing. Do you think VP Harris and her staff knew that line would be so important? Anyway, the party quickly coalescing behind VP Harris has gotten some dudebro donors’ panties in a twist, because those men really were pipe-dreaming about a mini-primary which would have seen VP Harris passed over. That being said, some of those dudes quickly saw the light, like Netflix’s Reed Hastings. Hastings had previously pulled his promised donations until President Biden withdrew from the race. Now Hastings is putting $7 million into a PAC backing VP Harris.

The money part of this story is more important than most Democrats realize – if there had not been a huge and immediate wave of donations pouring in as soon as President Biden endorsed VP Harris, I’m not sure everything would have gone as smoothly as all of this. Per WaPo, the Harris Campaign raised $100 million from 1.1 million donors in the first 41 hours following President Biden’s endorsement. Future Forward PAC, a group supporting Biden’s reelection (and now supporting VP Harris), received $150 million in commitments in 24 hours after Biden’s withdrawal. Not only that, but down-ballot Democrats are no longer panicking – VP Harris has coattails.

Harris on Project 2025: "Can you believe they put that thing in writing?" pic.twitter.com/LKwsKJPUH8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2024