Duchess Meghan had lunch with Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Santa Barbara

The Duchess of Sussex was seen outside this week! It’s the first time we’ve seen “street style” Meghan in a while, right? While she was seen at the ESPYs two weeks ago, there were no paparazzi photos of Meghan out in Montecito for several months. Well, Meghan was seen on Sunday, having lunch with Kimberly Williams-Paisley at a Montecito hot spot.

Meghan Markle and Kimberly Williams-Paisley caught up over an Italian meal last weekend. On Sunday, July 21, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, and actress and activist, 52, were seen leaving Tre Lune in Montecito, California, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Italian restaurant and celebrity hot spot is in the same Santa Barbara enclave where Meghan lives with husband Prince Harry and their kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dined at Tre Lune a few days before Meghan’s birthday last August. The pair, who are both alumni of Northwestern University, caught up over pasta and wine, PEOPLE understands. Williams-Paisley graduated from Northwestern in 1993, and the Duchess of Sussex earned her degree in 2003. Meghan and Williams-Paisley aced summer style, with the Duchess of Sussex wearing a white Anine Bing button-down tucked into jeans with Chanel flats. She accessorized with Ray-Ban aviator shades and two gold necklaces, carrying her Dior Lady D-Lite handbag.

It feels so random that Meghan would be friends with Kimberly, but maybe it’s the actress connection or maybe it’s the Northwestern alum connection or maybe they’re just neighbors or something. No, that’s not right, the Paisleys live in Tennessee? So who knows. As for the restaurant… I remember looking up Tre Lune’s menu before, so that must be one of Meghan’s favorite local places. The menu is amazing and I would love to try like five of those pasta dishes. I’m dying to know Meghan’s order.

Something I do know is that Meghan’s ability to accessorize causes the British press to freak out every single time. For this outing, Meghan wore “accessories worth £61,795” and of course they’re including her engagement ring and Dior purse. She also wore a Cartier necklace, because Meghan loves some sparkle and some gold jewelry. The Dior bag is the Lady Dior, which they named in honor of Princess Diana. My least favorite part of the ensemble? Those terrible jeans. The wash is too light and the cut is tragic.

