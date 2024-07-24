Duchess Meghan had lunch with Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Santa Barbara

The Duchess of Sussex was seen outside this week! It’s the first time we’ve seen “street style” Meghan in a while, right? While she was seen at the ESPYs two weeks ago, there were no paparazzi photos of Meghan out in Montecito for several months. Well, Meghan was seen on Sunday, having lunch with Kimberly Williams-Paisley at a Montecito hot spot.

Meghan Markle and Kimberly Williams-Paisley caught up over an Italian meal last weekend.

On Sunday, July 21, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, and actress and activist, 52, were seen leaving Tre Lune in Montecito, California, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Italian restaurant and celebrity hot spot is in the same Santa Barbara enclave where Meghan lives with husband Prince Harry and their kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dined at Tre Lune a few days before Meghan’s birthday last August.

The pair, who are both alumni of Northwestern University, caught up over pasta and wine, PEOPLE understands. Williams-Paisley graduated from Northwestern in 1993, and the Duchess of Sussex earned her degree in 2003.

Meghan and Williams-Paisley aced summer style, with the Duchess of Sussex wearing a white Anine Bing button-down tucked into jeans with Chanel flats. She accessorized with Ray-Ban aviator shades and two gold necklaces, carrying her Dior Lady D-Lite handbag.

[From People]

It feels so random that Meghan would be friends with Kimberly, but maybe it’s the actress connection or maybe it’s the Northwestern alum connection or maybe they’re just neighbors or something. No, that’s not right, the Paisleys live in Tennessee? So who knows. As for the restaurant… I remember looking up Tre Lune’s menu before, so that must be one of Meghan’s favorite local places. The menu is amazing and I would love to try like five of those pasta dishes. I’m dying to know Meghan’s order.

Something I do know is that Meghan’s ability to accessorize causes the British press to freak out every single time. For this outing, Meghan wore “accessories worth £61,795” and of course they’re including her engagement ring and Dior purse. She also wore a Cartier necklace, because Meghan loves some sparkle and some gold jewelry. The Dior bag is the Lady Dior, which they named in honor of Princess Diana. My least favorite part of the ensemble? Those terrible jeans. The wash is too light and the cut is tragic.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

34 Responses to “Duchess Meghan had lunch with Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Santa Barbara”

  1. Joanna says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:23 am

    I LOVE her style!!

    Reply
  2. BLACKFEMMEBOT says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:23 am

    Such a simple outfit but she makes everything she wears look so incredible! I’d kill for her jewelry collection, M is the reason I bought myself a gold watch and tennis bracelet when I got my first big girl paycheck after I graduated.

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      July 24, 2024 at 8:50 am

      She just looks “rich” and I love it!

      Reply
    • Midnight@theOasis says:
      July 24, 2024 at 8:54 am

      I’d love to have the necklace she’s wearing. It’s gorgeous.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 24, 2024 at 9:23 am

      What I like about her jewelry game is how much she rewears her pieces. They always say how much it costs and I’m like yeah but she’s worn these pieces over and over. It’s not like she steps out in all new jewelry every time we see her.

      Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:25 am

    I also wear jeans and white top to lunch dates. She is just like me for real 😭😭 My only accessory is my smart watch though and it costs nothing.

    Reply
  4. Everything is Roses says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:27 am

    I like it! Timeless and classic. The jeans take it down a notch from “lady who lunches”.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I actually like the jeans, lol. She does the jeans and white shirt look so well. Hope they had a fun lunch!

    Reply
  6. Kate says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:32 am

    The ELLEN Salad on the menu is named for Ellen- Ellen. This is one of her favorite spots in town.

    Reply
  7. Lisboeta says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:36 am

    These jeans are actually super on-trend and flattering in a cool way. I love the light wash.

    Reply
  8. Tina says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:40 am

    I think the Piasleys actually live in Montecito. They are also philanthropists so likely have lots in common.

    Reply
  9. LM says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:41 am

    I love the watch. Obviously way out of my price range. Does anyone know a good lookalike?

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      July 24, 2024 at 9:18 am

      No one would mistake them for Cartier, but check out some of the Swiss Army Watches and see if any of them give you the vibe that you’re looking for.

      I have 2 in silver. I’m not sure if they come in gold.

      Reply
  10. Susan Collins says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:42 am

    She looks great! Love seeing her out living her life and having lunch with an acquaintance.

    Reply
  11. Wagiman says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:50 am

    🙄🙄 At the accessories count. They don’t even count Kate’s clothes let alone accessories.

    I could not go to lunch in a white shirt. I don’t have that level of trust.

    Reply
    • Foodie Canuk says:
      July 24, 2024 at 9:13 am

      @Wagiman – I hear you! I love wearing white – but oh my stars, its a challenge- especially with a decent set of tata’s that work as a food shelf! I crowed to Mr. Foodie Canuk the other day when I made it through a red sauce pasta lunch and didnt spill a thing on me!! Whahoooo! LOL

      Reply
      • Wagiman says:
        July 24, 2024 at 9:17 am

        Ha ha! I too have a ‘food shelf’ with my H cups so negotiating Italian food especially is tricky!

  12. Over it says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:52 am

    Meghan’s jewelry, bags and shoes make me wish upon a star. I really really love it all. She looks so cute and most importantly , happy and free

    Reply
  13. girl_ninja says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:56 am

    They’re both wealthy women who have Hollywood in common. No surprise that they’re hanging out together. Kimberly’s accompanied her husband to the state dinner for the Kenyan president last month. He performed with the Howard Gospel Choir for the dinner. So it’s possible that their political views align.

    Reply
  14. Midnight@rheOasis says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:56 am

    Does the Daily Fail have paparazzi walking the streets of Montecito looking for a Sussex sighting? That disgusting tabloid rag is obsessed.

    Reply
  15. Maxine Branch says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:57 am

    Love the entire outfit. So California cool. Meghan always dance to her own beat when it comes to her fashion. Love this for her. When you are cool without seeming to try so hard exemplify Meghan’s style.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:58 am

    Meghan looks fabulous as always.

    Reply
  17. BlueSky says:
    July 24, 2024 at 8:58 am

    🚨 BM: “rich woman has lunch at nice restaurant wearing high end jewelry that we didn’t pay for” 🙄

    Reply
  18. Hypocrisy says:
    July 24, 2024 at 9:00 am

    There is something truly vile about price tagging a woman every single time she is caught out in public..this is one of the things I hate most about the tabloid media.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      July 24, 2024 at 9:12 am

      It’s bile inducing as the rags are acting like she’s owes them answers on what she spends her money on and must justify why she deserves nice things. MM is an independently wealthy woman living her life on her own terms, they need to do a cost evaluation on the leftovers and ask why they are not providing value for tax payers money.

      Reply
  19. Foodie Canuk says:
    July 24, 2024 at 9:13 am

    @Wagiman – I hear you! I love wearing white – but oh my stars, its a challenge- especially with a decent set of tata’s that work as a food shelf! I crowed to Mr. Foodie Canuk the other day when I made it through a red sauce pasta lunch and didnt spill a thing on me!! Whahoooo! LOL

    Reply

