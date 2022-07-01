Duchess Meghan is ‘making the right noises’ for a political career, apparently

While I’m thousands of miles away from Fleet Street, I can feel the sweaty panic as the British media tries, with all their might, to smear the Duchess of Sussex after her Vogue discussion with Gloria Steinem. Here in the US, the Vogue piece landed like many other pieces from celebrity women. As in, celebrity women are using their voices to speak out against the Dobbs decision, to talk about their stories of reproductive choice, and to help other women to organize and get active.
Of course, Meghan’s statements landed differently in the UK, as outlets like the Daily Mail ran to Republican congressmen and asked them to blast Meghan. One Republican congresswoman told the Mail: “This is just another attempt from the ex-royals to insert their British drama in American politics. I don’t think anyone on this side of the pond cares for Meghan Markle’s opinion on killing babies. However, I think her running for President would be a great episode for The Crown.” That quote is absolutely horrifying on like twenty different levels, and interestingly enough, most British outlets didn’t go as far as all that to slam Meghan as a pro-choice advocate. So now everything has shifted back over to “Meghan is going to run for office!” and “Meghan is going to run for President!” Because all of these people are incredibly stupid.
Meghan Markle is ‘certainly making the right noises’ when it comes to a potential career in United States politics, according to royal expert, Russell Myers. Speaking on the ‘Lorraine’ show today, he discussed the comments Meghan, 40, made to Vogue over the weekend about the repealing of Roe v. Wade during a conversation with feminist author and activist Gloria Steinem, 88, and journalist Jessica Yellin.
The conversation reignited rumors that the royal may be planning to enter politics, which Russell said he thought is likely.
‘Prince Harry and Megan have moved over to the United States. They’ve got their financial freedom. They’ve got their essential freedom from the royal family so they can speak on political issues,’ Myers said. ‘And certainly, Meghan was speaking to Vogue at the weekend, talking about Roe versus Wade, a very, very controversial abortion law that has been repealed in the US.’
Meghan also hinted in their Vogue conversation that a trip to the political capital may be in the cards, suggesting that she and Gloria could be ‘taking a trip to DC together soon.’ Referring to this, Myers said: ‘Now Meghan has said, you know, that [she] might be in Washington very soon. So does she have political ambitions? I do think she does. And she’s certainly rubbing shoulders with the right people and making the right noises. So, you know, sometimes it might not seem so ludicrous that she might stand for office because she’s certainly making the right noises.’
… Do these people not understand the difference between political activism versus running for office? I’m really asking. If anything, these past few years have only emphasized that Meghan will continue her political activism AND that she has no desire to run for office or put herself out there in any way. Meghan isn’t “making the right noises” to run for office, she’s discussing in plain terms what needs to be done and how she’s interested in personally lobbying elected officials on reproductive rights issues.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Lame as lame can be. Meghan doesn’t want to President.
Why aren’t they more invested in Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge getting her PhD in Early Childhood Development 🤣
Silly wabbit! That takes real work, and work is for plebs! 😂🤣😝
When you’re not already rich and famous a political career is a great option for someone passionate and ready to make a difference. But if you already have a platform without the constraints of an elected office, why go into politics? Celebrities do it all the time but Meghan especially doesn’t need to. She has the media’s attention.
This exactly. Guys, there is no reason for us to even entertain this utter nonsense. There is 0% chance Megan will run for any kind of office. Why on earth would she want to?? She is already scrutinised within an inch of her life due to her royal status, becoming a politician in the US would NOT be a step up for her in any way shape or form and would only invite even more millions of people to harass, stalk and threaten her.
This is fantasy garbage writing. No one should buy it.
Not shocked by the garbage they spout. All that surprises me is they didn’t say she’s running for Pres. with Gloria Steinem for her running mate!
Does anyone really think Meghan wants to spend any amount of time on trade routes, and all the other garbage presidents have to deal with. She gets to work for the causes she believes in, this is what she has always wanted!
Bettyrose, ITA. Politics would be very limiting for Meghan. I can’t imagine she would give up her passions to pursue some elected office. What I find much more interesting is that the British tabloids really don’t understand US politics at all. They are truly showing their ignorance. I frankly was cheering about the ERA being brought back to life. I can’t wait until the Republicans/Extremists in WA DC have to vote on that. Okay, show the women in the states you represent what you REALLY think about them. It’s a brilliant strategy.
Personal pet peeve of mine: If you mean WA DC then don’t forget the DC. I live in Washington State and this really drives me crazy.
Oh please. She’s had the experience of being in the news every day, reading lies about herself constantly, and wondering if everyone around her is trying to stab her in the back. It was terrible for her mental health, and she hated it. There’s no way she wants to run for office.
I swear, both the royals and the Republicans are really telling on themselves. They think everything is a ploy for money or power or both because they can’t imagine having actual principles and issues that they care about without ulterior motives.
It shows how the press disregards Meghan’s mental health struggles.
Well, sure, drag out all the old stupid guesses about what Meghan will do next. Lol, these worn out stories, retreads, all in service of trying to make people forget about the grift and racist behavior that the BRF is now famous for—it only works on the people who love paying taxes so these “royals” can swan around, pretending they are better. Lol
Yeah, Meghan’s not running for office. I know there are political activists in the UK so I’m not getting why the press thinks that just because Meghan has returned to the work she did before that she wants to be a politician. Another thing they don’t realise is that Meghan joining the Royal Family was political.
“…Do these people not understand the difference between political activism versus running for office? I’m really asking.
Exactly this. They do NOT understand the difference. They are willfully obtuse, arrogant and stupid. Meghan has ALWAYS been like this. Meghan has always wanted to support people/women and elevate their lives for the better. She wants to leave the world a better place and it’s as simple as that.
In all due respect, they do understand, and your point is well taken as a reasonable person but…
The UK tabloid media simply wants to piss on her newly rediscovered agency by distorting her views, since they can no longer silence her nor partake in the economy around her.
The only two this these types of people care about is power and money.
They are no longer at the centre since the move so why not nudge the political activism into a future political career?
* edited -The only two things these types of persons care about is money and power.
Uh-oh, Britain. A Congresswoman said: “I don’t think anyone on this side of the pond cares for Meghan Markle’s opinion on killing babies.” Sounds like your reproductive rights are in the line of fire and you could be next. Keep your eyes peeled and the right wing out of your business, your wombs, and your government, forever.
🙄 And what of it?!
She has every right to run for any office in the US she’s eligible for…if she so chooses.
If they actually paid attention to who she was pre royal they would known this has always been the norm for her but instead they were busy crafting an image of what they wanted her to be…
After her UN speech I did think wow she sounds presidential.
Now do I think she’ll ever run for office..who knows what life brings 20 yrs down the line but definitely not now.
This is so lame. Basically, the same way KP thought Meghan had “ an agenda” and “woke” ideas to forever change the monarchy, she obviously must have an “ agenda” to be President, otherwise she would just be quiet and disappear forever, and not constantly dominate UK news headlines because they won’t stop talking about her. They really think that, no matter that so many prominent women are speaking out about this backwards, chaotic decision by the courts, that millions of us are horrified and angry. Nope, she just wants to kill babies and be President. The British press really is a nonentity in Meghan’s life at this stage, other than a potential lawsuit due to their shoddy, dishonest reporting.
Nail-head. Harry has always been about reforming things, Bulliam has wanted to maintain the status quo to protect his privilege. That’s why they were concerned Harry found someone with similar views, who supported him in his quest to use his privilege to help others, rather than just help himself (I see you, Willnot).
ah yes, the noted political experts of the uk tabloids.
LOL that a royal expert has any idea what would be the “right noises” for a political career in the US.
Look, I don’t think she’s going to run for office. I think she wants to influence policy and affect change through other means, and that’s her focus. I also think she’s had enough of the press attacks and fishbowl life and isn’t going to put herself out there more than she is now (i.e. as a private citizen making appearances for her chosen causes.) But that’s a lot more boring for the press then “omg meghan is going to run for president!!!!”
Meghan already has a large platform without the constraints of holding public office. Why would she leave one toxic institution to go and join another one? Utter nonsense. This constant projection by the British Media that Meghan is one day going to be President is just pure fantasy. They would LOVE her to do that, but Meghan is already killing it without having to answer to a single person.
These people also think that Harry will return to royal life after experiencing freedom. Totally delusional.
They’re afraid of any WOC holding public office (see Michelle Obama, see Oprah), so they put out these scary stories to rile up their base and make sure they go on the attack to render these women into submission and turn them off from holding political office. It’s all part of the same racist strategy. It’s right there before our very eyes, we all just have to open them.
“ Do these people not understand the difference between political activism versus running for office?”
Yes they do. This is just an exercise is intellectual dishonesty to rile people up.
I refuse to give the DM clicks, so I can’t look myself, but was that Congresswoman named? I’m asking because who refers to the USA as ‘this side of the pond’??? In Canada, I’ve only ever heard that phrase in jest. Was she given cash and a script?
I am also not clicking but would put money on it being Marg Taylor Green or Lauren Boebert. They talk in cliches because they’re too dumb to have independent thought.
Don’t forget the other braintrust, Marsha Blackburn.
That sounds like something Scamantha “in hospital” Grant Markle would say. Very pretentious. And if you’re not interested in what a royal person has to say about American politics, then why speak to the British news? Why not just say “No Comment.”
A woman openly has an opinion so she must be planning to run for office. Wow, is someone from 1935 writing for the daily fail?
All of this makes so little sense that it doesn’t even make sense to comment yet here I am cuz these ppl grind my gears lol. Ridiculous from top to bottom but mostly, what on earth does the Republican congressman mean by “inserting British drama”?!?! I’m so confused. This was an American decision, it’s affecting American women and tons of people, esp American women are speaking out. What on earth is “British drama” about it? I stg…
I think the way a Jurassic demographic of America views women and the rights of all minorities that anyone affected who has a platform should think of themselves as having a political career. Lizzo? Political career. Meghan thee stallion? Get in here with your politics. Taylor Swift? Bless her, she’s political. Meghan? Ya, political career.
Let all of them make the “right noises” and keep calling out the s**tty views held by politicians who can’t stand the thought of equality or minority groups having autonomy over their own bodies. We can have a thousand “politicians” in the making. (And I say minority because it’s not just women, it’s also the trans community and others who are being told they have no say over themselves)
She isn’t, but she’d be a great congresswoman if she did.
Yes because isn’t being abused and smeared enough as a private citizen. 🙄
The tabs keep on spreading this. She never made any announcement. People can be activists without running for office.
“Making the right noises” rather than speaking, arguing, articulating, etc…? Watch to see if this kind of verbiage continues because it nastily links to traditions of denying Black people their voices and ability to hold intellectual discourse.
So all the celebrities tweeting, IGing, releasing statements, giving interviews in support of reproductive freedom are now considering a run for President?
Though I would love to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who with his wife came out swinging in support of pro choice) in a debate with some of the pro life idiots.
Let her run for President. Legally, nothing’s stopping her. Harry would be the perfect First Gentleman, and we all know he’d rock those semi-annual presidential spouse brunches.
The British press would be apoplectic.
If she said nothing then these same fools would be taunting her for that. They’ve got their Kate-Pod who can stand there and say “How interesting!”, be happy with her. And remind me to mention this when we hear Camilla advocating for domestic abuse victims, Eugenie for sex trafficking victims or Sophie for whatever it is she advocates for, period rights or whatever. Gmab.
The Brits are subjects not citizens I truly don’t think they understand that when you are a citizen of a Democracy there is a belief in that country that everyone has a responsibility to be politically active if you want a government that represents you. Its why all there “outrage” about Meghan saying go vote or lobbying behind the scenes doesn’t land in the USA. Meghan is an American and is seen as doing her duty as a citizen. Americans may or may not agree with her views but no one would dispute she has the right to voice them. Well except for those hideous extreme right wing hypocrites who tell basketball players to shut up and dribble while crying about free speech and cancel culture.
This is migraine inducing nonsense. What is her real objective?
Her real objective is to remain politically active without running for political office. Read the posts.
It’s interesting to note that even the most right wing tabloids in the UK don’t attack Meghan for her pro choice stance. It really shows how right wing and radical the Americans forced birth anti choice people really are compared to most of the democracies in the world.
But they match on the sexism though. They want their women to be silent broodmares on both sides of the Atlantic.