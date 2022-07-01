The Sun: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got engaged a few months ago

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged, according to the Sun. On one side, I think the Sun is a dumb tabloid and they make up a lot of dumb stories. On the other side, the Sun broke the Tiddles exclusive six years ago, and in the past, Taylor has used some lower-tier tabloids to break news. And Joe Alwyn IS British, it makes some kind of sense that Joe’s friends might sell some info about him to a British tabloid. All of which means… I halfway believe this engagement story.

Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have secretly got engaged. The loved-up couple have no plans to formally announce their happy news but have ­confided in their inner circle. A pal of Conversations With Friends actor Joe, 31, says he bought the superstar singer, 32, a ring which she wears “behind closed doors”. The famously discreet couple, who have only been pictured on the red carpet a handful of times, have not told some members of their team. Last night, a source close to Joe said: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too. Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — ie behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement. “They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.” There are no specific details of the wedding yet and it is not known if the couple will officially confirm the news. Their engagement comes five years after they first started dating and marks a big turnaround in US hitmaker Taylor’s love life.

[From The Sun]

“If and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them…” OMG, hey Tay-Tay. So I guess they are engaged. Or, secretly engaged, with Taylor only wearing her ring “behind closed doors.” Just a reminder, Joe is 31, Taylor is 32. That’s kind of long in the tooth to be “secretly engaged.” But I get it in Taylor’s case – she has stalkers. She has people tracking her private plane. She hides in trunks to leave her apartment. I get why she would want something just for herself, without needing to share everything with her fans.

Curiously, JoeTay were on vacation in the Bahamas last week and… paparazzi got tons of pics of them. Usually, JoeTay are much more undercover. It’s weird.

Taylor Swift and her BF Joe Alwyn took a dip in the ocean while on vacation in the Bahamas, making out while swimming around. https://t.co/hV5OWBbmop — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2022