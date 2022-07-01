The Sun: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got engaged a few months ago

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged, according to the Sun. On one side, I think the Sun is a dumb tabloid and they make up a lot of dumb stories. On the other side, the Sun broke the Tiddles exclusive six years ago, and in the past, Taylor has used some lower-tier tabloids to break news. And Joe Alwyn IS British, it makes some kind of sense that Joe’s friends might sell some info about him to a British tabloid. All of which means… I halfway believe this engagement story.
Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have secretly got engaged. The loved-up couple have no plans to formally announce their happy news but have confided in their inner circle. A pal of Conversations With Friends actor Joe, 31, says he bought the superstar singer, 32, a ring which she wears “behind closed doors”. The famously discreet couple, who have only been pictured on the red carpet a handful of times, have not told some members of their team.
Last night, a source close to Joe said: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too. Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — ie behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement.
“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.”
There are no specific details of the wedding yet and it is not known if the couple will officially confirm the news. Their engagement comes five years after they first started dating and marks a big turnaround in US hitmaker Taylor’s love life.
“If and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them…” OMG, hey Tay-Tay. So I guess they are engaged. Or, secretly engaged, with Taylor only wearing her ring “behind closed doors.” Just a reminder, Joe is 31, Taylor is 32. That’s kind of long in the tooth to be “secretly engaged.” But I get it in Taylor’s case – she has stalkers. She has people tracking her private plane. She hides in trunks to leave her apartment. I get why she would want something just for herself, without needing to share everything with her fans.
Curiously, JoeTay were on vacation in the Bahamas last week and… paparazzi got tons of pics of them. Usually, JoeTay are much more undercover. It’s weird.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift is seen hand-in-hand with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a very cold day as they go for a long walk after having lunch at a West Village restaurant. The couple had an entourage of friends and four bodyguards in tow. The pair were keeping a very low profile trying not to be noticed as they walked from the West Village to Washington Square Park and parts of the Soho area.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift makes a rare appearance with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as they step out together after the holidays. Taylor and Joe are seen sticking close and holding hands as they make their way to their ride after dinner ahead of the New Year.
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn holding hands leaving the BAFTA party at Annabel's in London
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn holding hands leaving the BAFTA party at Annabel's in London
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn make a rare public appearance together leaving the SNL after-party in NYC.
New York, NY – Superstar Taylor Swift, actor Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively arrive at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival Q&A held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
Is this a reaction to Zawe Ashton’s baby bump reveal in Vogue this week? Has that feel.
Most definitely!
Yes!!! Name checking Vogue specifically was so obvious.
I don’t think she cares. He wasn’t an ex she ruminated over. Her song lyrics have hinted that she and Joe were engaged two albums ago. The Sun ain’t getting an exclusive from her about this.
I think Lover hinted they had married. Either way, I agree with you.
Sure Jan
That’s my perspective too. I think they’ve been engaged or possibly married for a while. This seems to me to be another case of a tabloid stating something that is probable, and then acting like they got a scoop.
Spot on. Considering Taylor’s relationship with the media (outside of when she’s promoting an album) I do not get the sense that Taylor or her camp leaked this, and there is zero evidence that she has any sort of envy or resentment towards Tom and Zawe’s engagement or relationship.
Hell, she probably sent them flowers to congratulate them. That would be a very Taylor move.
Bwahahahahaha
She’s such a tw@t
What an enlighted opinion you’ve chosen to express.
Yet so very accurate
Does that bother you 🤣🤣
I can buy that they’re engaged, just not that the Sun has any actual confirmation of this.
Although having said that, the ‘elegant – like them’ comment is straight out of the CarolE playbook and makes me wonder!
Yeah, I’m guessing it’s 50/50 as to whether her people went to The Sun or if it’s reporters quoting other reporters who cover Taylor Swift. Someone wants to get a dig in and say Tom’s not the only one engaged.
It wouldn’t surprise me. But it also wouldn’t surprise me if they secretly got married ages ago.
That Kanye/Kim snake reveal years ago really did a number on her. She has really laid low,stopped bad mouthing her exes and i dont believe she does anymore blind item songs!? Either way needed to grow up and i think she has.
Except if I remember correctly, didn’t it come out like a year or two ago that Taylor had actually been telling the truth the entire time? That and that creepy video he had with her naked body next to him in bed, I don’t blame her for laying low 🤢
Yes, it did. It turned out Kummy Kartrashian put out an EDITED TAPE to make it sound like Taylor agreed. There is no level too low for that piece of garbage family to sink to.
^^YES!
🍿🤣🤣🤣
Aww, happy for Taylor. He was very very good in Conversations with Friends, I think he’s a wonderful actor.
I read a lot of reviews that said Joe was boring and lacked chemistry.
“If and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them…”
Right, and because of *simple* and *elegant*, they had to be vindictive, and run to The Scum a few hours after Vogue broke Zawe’s and Tom’s baby news.
Not like we first saw Zawe’s ring in September ’21, and their engagement was publicised after BAFTA, mid-March ’22.
Totally classy to be so envious.
Sad, really.
Their engagement had actually been rumored as early as February 2020 because Zawe was spotted wearing a large diamond in Atlanta before Loki filming shut down due to Covid.
I had seen those rumors too, but Ibiza was the first time there was photographic evidence of the ring, which I like a lot.
The sniping from T&J though feels out of place. Especially as there have been rumors for quite some time of them having gotten engaged long ago. And *wearing the ring around the house*? Everyone I know doesn’t wear rings at home, many not even at work – because of hygienic precautions.
Wrong
All. Of. This.
She hasn’t grown one iota.
She seems happy, and this seems like a story the tabs invent from scraps on a slow news day.
Happy for them, but I can’t tell them apart on Bahamas photos.
The jealously LOL. Also how private is it when someone went to The Sun about it? LOL. Why say her whole team and others don’t know and make it seem like they want their love to be private, but there you are spilling their business? LMAO
This too
What exactly is Taylor jealous of? She’s enjoying her own relationship privately.
Have some more Kool Aid
I don’t really follow Taylor Swift gossip but if Folklore is indicative of her personal love story and their life together, then good for her.
Are those swimming pics the “tons” the paparazzi got? There were like 5 and they were crap.
Just here to say that I have always loved Taylor Swift’s winter fashion. If you ever live in a similar climate and need inspo, I recommend GFY’s archives on Taylor out and about. Seriously cute sweaters and coats.
I have to say that I’m very happy for her, period. She was never my fave and her past behavior/comments/dating M.O./most of her songs for me were cringe (although I loved her folksy stuff a la Willow and Safe and Sound). So glad she’s grown up—five years is a good amount of time to know someone’s real intentions.
There’s a difference between secret and unannounced. If the engagement is true they told a bunch of people. Hardly a secret.
It really is two steps forward, one back for Tay-Tay isn’t it? She may no longer burn her exes on her albums, but she still can’t quite bring herself to refrain from trashing them in public somehow. Still, I suppose baby steps are better than nothing. Sigh.
Timing on this is interesting, but, Deuxmoi has been saying they’re engaged for months. And the Lover album was crystal clear that she feels like she’s found THE “One.” Congrats to them if it is true, but maybe don’t go so overboard about how private it is when briefing the press about it.
Completely unrelated but I love that blue jacket Joe’s wearing!