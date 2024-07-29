Jobson: Princess Kate ‘wouldn’t be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties’

Robert Jobson has a new royal biography out this week called Catherine, The Princess Of Wales. As I’ve said before, Jobson is an old-guard Charles & Camilla royalist. Jobson’s sources are mainly from the Charles and Camilla side of things, so his biography of Kate is more about the king and queen consort, and it’s more about how the institution of the monarchy has approached Kate over the years. Which would be an interesting thing to study and analyze without agenda, but Jobson’s agenda is pretty obvious on every page. The Daily Mail published some extensive excerpts from the book and here are some highlights about Kate’s lack of work ethic, her lack of interest in being a fashion plate, and as always, her ability to be the keenest lynchpin ever.
Will & Kate’s 2010 engagement interview: It was the first time most people had heard Catherine speak publicly and some were surprised to note that her accent was perhaps overly posh, even compared with William’s. Afterwards even members of her own family gently ribbed her about how upper-class it sounded. (Over time, however, her accent has become less clipped.)
Kate’s ground rules: Diana was always going to be a tough act to follow but, from the outset, Catherine has never tried to do so. Before joining ‘the Firm’, she wisely established some fundamental rules. She wouldn’t be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties and insisted on eventually having her full quota of maternity leave, away from the glare of the media and public. Her priority, she emphasised, would be to maintain a balance between her royal obligations and what she held most dear: a loving marriage and a happy family life. This didn’t mean that she wouldn’t carry out royal duties; far from it. But she wanted to offer her patronage only to charities close to her interests and delve into their purpose with in-depth study.
Kate was too lazy to even present her ground rules to QEII: These ‘terms’ were, in fact, presented by William to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in early 2015, when Catherine was pregnant with Charlotte. On her behalf, he explained that she wanted more space to grow into her role and needed more time to adapt to the peculiarities of royal life.
QEII monitored the Wales marriage: The Queen knew, too, that if this marriage failed, there’d be far more at stake than a broken heart. Since the early days of William’s romance with Kate, Queen Elizabeth had monitored it from a discreet distance. She didn’t interfere, but she was privately delighted by his choice. For understandable reasons, Her Majesty particularly liked the lack of drama that came with Catherine.
Prince Philip’s advice: He gave Catherine some sage advice: never to believe that the attention she’d receive as a member of the Royal Family was for her personally. It was for what she was supporting, he said. He also warned her against looking at the camera, as celebrities do. His advice chimed with her. She has also remained true to her resolution to stick to charities close to her heart — particularly those that deal with the early years of childhood — which means she has fewer royal patronages than Diana did, but can dig deeper.
Kate never complains, lmao: If Catherine has ever struggled to cope with the strains of royal life, she has never complained publicly — unlike Princess Diana or Meghan. True to her upbringing, she just gets on with it. Some have criticised her for being bland. The late novelist Dame Hilary Mantel went further, scathingly describing her as a ‘jointed doll on which certain rags are hung’. Nothing could be further from the truth. Although Catherine has learned to play the dressing-up game, wearing sumptuous designer gowns for formal occasions, she’s not interested in being a fashion plate.
The Wales marriage is fine, nothing to see here! With William, Catherine also enjoys playing competitive games of tennis or lolling on the sofa and watching box sets — including Homeland and Game Of Thrones — when ‘the kiddies are in bed’. They like their low-key lifestyle at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and remain very much in love.
The Keen Lynchpin! She may not have the starry allure of Princess Diana, but she’s brought stability, empathy, glamour and an enquiring mind to the royal institution. Commander Patrick Jephson, the former private secretary to Princess Diana, believes the monarchy needs ‘reassuringly conventional royal performers’ such as Catherine. She holds this royal dynasty’s future in her hands, he says, adding: ‘It helps that Catherine, like Diana, has that indefinable but essential royal quality: presence.’ In a way, she is much like the late Queen — quietly wielding influence without ever succumbing to the siren lure of celebrity. The King, say those close to him, has unwavering faith in Catherine, and sees her as a lynchpin for the modern monarchy.
Jobson’s book is so full of propaganda, I’m more convinced than ever that some serious sh-t has gone down in the past year. Basically, since the coronation, I’m convinced that there’s been chaos behind the scenes in the Wales marriage and drama between the two central royal couples, Charles and Camilla versus William and Kate. Anyway, some quick factchecks! Kate is absolutely a complainer. She absolutely wants to be a fashion plate but fails at it. She’s never been interested in working at all and that lack of work ethic didn’t just suddenly become an issue during her second pregnancy. And the Windsors actually showed this year that Kate is not the lynchpin. People wanted to know if she was okay, they were concerned that she disappeared for six months, but the Windsors actually proved that everything was perfectly fine without Kate.
No rules Kate does not want to do any work. I wonder if Carole helped out j o b s o n in writing the saint kate book. Kate is no lynchpin. I doubt Camilla appreciates her husband calling Kate a lynchpin when in her seventies she does a,lot more than the lazy one.
Clearly she ignored Philip’s advice, because there has never been a camera that Kate hasn’t found and stared directly into it or posed for it. And her latest Wimbledon appearance showed that she believed that the “adoration” was for her personally and she soaked up every bit of it.
Given how there’s no “there there” with Kate and never will be, what’s Jobson’s game here, if he’s really a Charles and Camilla supporter? Do they want to fluff her up so that William can’t dump her?
🎶 Surprise surprise! 🎶 kate setting rules not to work. And we’re supposed to believe that she doesnt want to be a fashion plate, when she like to have details on her back because she knows people are looking at her behind… yah right. The fake modesty is hilarious, and the lying word salad stems only from the fact that she lacks confidence, knows she could never, ever compare to Diana’s iconic fashion, personality, audacity, understanding & compassion for others. Pfff is more educated that Diana – fck off. Her gold digging years of education following a dude.
I don’t know if the forum is still around but it would find every photo of kate looking directly at the camera at engagements and without fail she was looking for the camera when the rest of the royals were obviously not searching the cameras out.
I’m going to go against the grain of the usual Kate read here and say that I really don’t have a problem with royal married in women wanting to be SAMHs when they have kids. I don’t think necessarily that makes anyone lazy either. In fact, a “slimmed down” monarchy could really just be the duties of the royal “blood” ones and I’d be fine with that. As long as Kate is provided for by William’s private funds and not the state, I actually would be totally for this. And why not? Dude is a billionaire (or will be shortly), he can afford to fully support his wife. I think the problem has always been that, for Kate to actually be a SAHM, *William* would have to be the “working” spouse, if for nothing else to justify his ridiculous tax-payer funding. And he doesn’t want to and never has. So, Kate has to at least pretend to work and do the bare minimum royal stuff. But, just as a concept, I really don’t have a problem with a spouse bowing out of the royal duties and doing their own thing, as long as the “royal” is doing their part.
Taxpayers pay for Kate. She has lots of time to stay at home since she does not have to put in 35 hour work weeks. She is a senior royal and the children are in school and she has lots of help. I think she likes the luxuries but not to work. Royal consort worked throughout history. Kates husband is lazy too.
As a general theory I think most of us would agree with you. The issue though is that this has not been what is traditionally expected of women who marry into the British royal family in the last century, and that Kate does receive a good deal of public funding, especially in the forms of housing and security.
So I think if a married in royal did not want to undertake royal duties, there would have to be some changes with how they are funded.
and then like you said the actual royal spouse would have to actually work, and neither William nor Kate want to work.
Yeah, I realize that the expectation is that married ins adopt the “service” (snort) of their royal spouse, so it would definitely be controversial and require a rethink (and funding scheme change), but I do think it should be an option. Not just to be a SAHM either, I mean obviously this isn’t Kate, but if a married in wanted to continue being a teacher, nurse, whatever, full or part time, I think that is also totally fine and should be accommodated. I realize there are limits to careers just out of sensitivity to the royal spouse’s role that would need to be discussed. But, just like political spouses, I think it’s a massive ask of women in particular that they not only abandon their own life plan whatever that may be, but also that they have to dedicate themselves to the same thing their spouse does. No matter how much I loved someone, the most I could give would be “I’ll support you in what you have to do/your job”, but I would never agree to also become a full time society patron, which is pretty much what Kate is supposed to do.
@LadyE I do think the BRF is starting to get there for the less senior royals – both the royals and married ins have jobs. And I think….the duchess of gloucester maybe? The duchess of Kent?….kept working as a teacher after marriage. But I think it would require a huge rethink for the wife of the heir (or the husband of the heir) to just go on being a doctor or whatever while receiving such significant public funding.
of course as it relates to Kate, she did not have a career to give up because all she wanted was to be a royal, so I don’t really feel bad for her lol.
Yeah, it was more just the concept of it in itself, not really Kate specifically. Not being British, I can only equate this to the tiresome First Lady debates I’ve lived through and what I truly find to be an unfair demand on almost exclusively women in terms of becoming an appendage of their husband’s life. I dislike Melania for many, many things, but I’ve never had a problem with her half-assing and noping out of a bunch of First Lady stuff. If she’d have stayed in NY, I would have supported that very specific act (and only that lol).
@LadyE I agree about the first ladies. At this point, many are giving up their own very successful careers when their husbands become president. I think with the prospect of a female president (and hopefully that’s not a one off) as more First Gentlemen move into the spotlight there may be a shift there. We will have to see.
This would be better for someone not in the direct line. But Kate knew what the job was when she pursued William. And while it’s an easier argument to make when the kids are not in school. Even there she has at least one nanny and housekeepers so she’s never going to be doing the work that a regular SaHM would do.
At this point all the kids are in school full time and with hired help to cook and clean, she’s not that busy.
The royal rota wouldn’t make money with Will’s photos though. No one is buying papers or clicking articles about an ugly man-baby. The media needs a young woman wearing dresses to distract the public. That’s what the royals wanted from Diana. Just a beautiful woman in beautiful dresses. They got what they wanted with Kate. People always say they never heard Kate speak and it is by design.
Kate is all on the surface no substance. With Diana they found she was much more than a woman wearing beautiful dresses. Both Alexandra and mary lived in an age where many women did not work. They worked.
Except it’s not William’s private funds because the Duchy is not land he inherited from his father but an estate that is gifted to him by Parliament because he holds the title Prince of Wales. The Duchies like the crown lands actually belong to the state. Although the Duchies are run like private businesses William and Charles do not own them. They just use them as a money making machine. William and Kate lazing around at the taxpayers’ expense is a big problem for me as a British citizen.
So what are PW’s “private” funds? What are any of their private funds if not previously stolen land and usage of what is supposedly really the public’s? And they also shouldn’t be comparing her to Di then either. Di had the empathy and desire to learn and help others.
Of course, but that has nothing to do with my comment. That’s about how the monarchy itself is funded, which I definitely disagree with but am not British so whatever not my issue. That is not the fault of married ins. And if you want to go down that path, where exactly do you think Diana’s money came from? Where do you think her family’s money came from? Harry’s inheritance from his mom? It’s not like the British aristocracy’s wealth is any cleaner than the royal family’s, much less so in fact given the significantly longer time that the Spencer family has been profiting off of their titles and all the property that came with that.
Di earned the money by putting up with Charles and by bringing more positivity to the monarchy. PH also did royal “work” without royal type pay. He paid back part of the money with refurbishing FC then having to pay rent on it. In the long run he didn’t get much of that inherited wealth undeservedly. None of them do outside of the direct heirs.
Excuse me, but you think the Spencer family’s wealth and all their land and properties are private funds and not “previously stolen land and usage of what is supposedly really the public’s”?
What have the Spencers got to do with it? The Earl Spencer inherited that estate, Diana didn’t. And Spencer at least had to pay inheritance tax.
One of the major differences between non royal aristos and the Windsors is that aristos have to pay taxes on their land. Charles and William get to choose to pay taxes on the duchies and even decide how much they will pay.
The royals also skip the inheritance tax that other aristos face. There is a reason why the aristos went and married the daughters of the American merchant class, it’s because they couldn’t hide their money the same way the Windsors can.
If said Royal wife was in a lower ranking position and received no taxpayer money, then fine, be a SAHM or a circus acrobat or an astronaut, whatever floats your boat. Like the woman that’s married to Lord Frederick Windsor, whatever her name is (I forget because she’s that unimportant)? Fine. No one cares…
But the Princess of Wales is a specific job, as is Queen Consort. Kate was in her thirties when she married and had been with William for years. You can’t be a SAHM and be the Princess of Wales! The consort of the heir to the throne? No way can you be “private” even if she was fully privately funded. If Kate didn’t want that, she shouldn’t have chosen it. Period.
Eh, if there’s a Prince of Wales (the blood one), maybe there shouldn’t be a Princess of Wales “job” or a Queen Consort “job”. I realize that is the way it currently is, but I don’t see any particular compelling argument that it has to be that way or even that it should. Like I said, if William were actually a super active and full time Prince of Wales, I think that’s more than enough and spouses shouldn’t be required to have predetermined “jobs” just because of who there husband is. And like I said, yeah the funding would have to change, but frankly chopping down the monarchy’s funding is needed anyway, so what’s the problem?
If you don’t think that the Princess of Wales or Queen Consort have a role in “leading” their country (whatever you think of the actual persons who hold those roles currently), then that’s a much broader question about what the monarchy should be.
Aside from the funding issues which others have eloquently raised, I think that the point of monarchy, if there is one in today’s world, is precisely NOT choosing to satisfy your own personal freedoms and desires over your duty to your people. Whether that’s on the married-in side or the by-birth side it should be the same because the entire idea is to represent and support your people, publicly, full stop. And not over freaking Zoom.
Let us not pretend that Kate ‘works’ as most of us do – 35-40 hours per week. This year has been an exception, but she usually only works only one hour or less at a time when not at a sporting event and then one or two times per week. Everything is organized for her and her transportation is provided. She literally has to get dressed and walk out the door for an hour one or two times per week. Most SAHM’s would spend at least that same amount of time running errands for the family. Given that the Wales staff last year was 66, let us also not pretend Kate is out running errands week in and week out.
You are too funny. What “private funds?” Can you please explain how someone who is living one hundred percent off the public teats gets to claim he has private funds? Also, I’m sure you would have been okay with the black duchess not working, at all? You would have been all over these internet streets defending her against all the trolling and hate? Right. The idea that the future queen should just be allowed to put her feet up is interesting. She is not just some woman who married into the family. She is going to be queen. If she just wanted to live the life of a rich stepford wife, she should have taken the path of her younger sister and just married any run-of-the-mill rich guy.
Kate has learned not to look into the camera and that the attention she receives is not for her but for her position in the institution or whatever the f I just read. Dear Robert, Kate apparently forgot all of prince Phil’s advice at his funeral when she made his funeral all about her with her constant camera gazes and her mafia wife get up she choose to wear.
Not only that, but during the Queen’s funeral procession, Kate can be seen stepping out of the line multiple times, so that she can be on camera.
Blah, blah blah. The usual Royal propaganda. I want to know how many Royal books does Jobson churn out per year? Didn’t he just realize a book earlier this year?
From the excerpts I’ve seen, it heavily lifts from Spare and Endgame. So he was gifted a blueprint from Harry and omid that likely made it a quicker write.
She follows no rules yet she is kept on the dutchy money now. Her job is to represent the royal institution and to do the appearances that come with it but she doesn’t want to. I too believe something horrible went down that is being covered up to protect the heir (Peg) and now she has some leverage and she will now continue to do what she wants.
Kate has brought no stability. Diana has been gaslit and the st Kate literature often say Diana is not stable. Diana was empathetic and worked on her charities Kate seems more like a stepford which perhaps some royal writers find comforting.
Kate ditched the Guards but was fine to attend the Trooping.
Then ditched the women’s tennis but attended the men’s final.
Kate only does what she wants.
Kate has no influence. Comparing her to the late queen is ludicrous and insulting. The late queen even wondered why Kate was jobless all the years she waited for the ring except for that very short time at jigsaw.
Honestly I’m shocked at how little is said about QE11 after ruling for seventy years, and she was suppose to be so beloved.
It’s not that shocking if you follow British history. No king or Queen since Victoria is really studied in schools. The importance of the monarchy is just temporary figureheads and tabloid gossip, once they are gone they are largely forgotten. The exception would be Diana who really made an impact on people. If all you do is give a few speeches and wear brightly coloured outfits your importance will diminish quite quickly because nothing you did was essential.
For one thing, Charles couldn’t get rid of her memory fast enough. Remember the smiling picture of the new king and new POW and spouses, taken before she was even buried? His very early announcement that he was selling her beloved horses she’d spent her lifetime breeding? I always thought from a PR perspective he should have held on to what he could of remaining fondness for TQ as his own reign got underway. In retrospect, it’s only one of the very many mistakes the new BP has made (e.g., I million plus for a brand new gilded carriage for his coronation, while the country was in economic crisis), so it’s probably just as well she’s been left out of it.
This book will be 50p at Aldi in a month.
i’m trying to imagine how the meeting went where William told his grandmother and father that Kate didn’t want to work even after being married to William for 4 years by that point.
Why is her lack of work so protected and excused by the royal family? Is she that mentally fragile? Is she that lazy? But why does the family protect her laziness to the extent that they do?
This has always been the million dollar question IMHO. Is it just what Willian wants Willian gets? Is she incapable? Is it both?
Let’s be honest, they all knew Kate did this because William was flagrantly cheating on her and this was her pushback. And the Queen knew this too, especially when the Verbier video came out.
“[QE2] didn’t interfere, but she was privately delighted by his choice. For understandable reasons, Her Majesty particularly liked the lack of drama that came with Catherine.”
Grandma to her grandson:
I am not so sure the queen liked Kate following William to st Andrews. I wonder what she thought of Kate modeling the see thru dress or looking worse for wear leaving clubs and being jobless. She did not meet Kate until much later around the time of peter Phillips wedding
TBH, its sort of believable if the Queen or anybody said that. None of them wanted another Diana. Come on…someone who has star power eclipsing the heir. Nobody wants it. When it comes to Monarchies and similar dysfunctional families, an monarch’s or heir’s wife is meant to compliment the monarch/heir, not be a substitute. Which is why pre cancer, Kate used to get benched from time to time. The windsors are boring and uncharismatic; Kate comes across as the only “young” / “glam” / “insert a fawny word here” member in the royal family for now. Because the bar is so fking low with these people, she looks good in contrast.
Sometime around the Oprah interview, someone tweeted “Kate Middleton is good for the Monarchy and it isn’t a compliment.”
Looks like Kate waited for the Queen to die to show who she really was. Controlling, manipulative, petulant, uncooperative, ungrateful.
The Queen was reported to be questioning what Kate did and said she took too many holidays. “But what does she do?” Was quoted in the papers and duchess Doolittle didn’t come out of nowhere.
The Queen wouldn’t tell William what to do because of his temper, but she never actually praised Kate either.
Kate digs deeper????
After her big shiny questions project she… presented someone elses research
She’s upset loving parents with her comments
And when doing a joint engagement with an actual knowledgable person (Jill Biden) she made a fool of herself, looking like a deer in headlights when asked a question, awkwardly laughing and then mubmling a half answer. A disgrace.
If Kate’s not a complainer what was the 2020 Tatler article? She’s stopped taking Philip’s advice because she now looks at the camera every chance she gets and she is definitely interested in fashion so much so that she’s cosplaying Meghan. The excerpts I’ve seen so far have been just source material from Spare, the Oprah interview and the docuseries.
Whatever happened to “we pay, you pose”?
I have no idea why the general public who supports these welfare wastrels hasn’t yet tried to get rid of these scroungers.
I am patiently waiting for the day when the rota are ready to admit that Kate is a complete failure.
Not only is she not intelligent, she’s barely average, see “can you test the smell by smelling it” as a question to a master of tea at Fortnum&Mason, or the even more brilliant “are they still being made” about Fabergé eggs to QEII — coming from someone who apparently has a degree in art history, although I have no idea how she ever graduated. Or, even worse, when she was in that IVF lab in Oxford, shortly after Meghan miscarried, and asked something about some thing being their best specimen while sitting at an electron microscope.
Or her Airrly Yarrs initiative, which still hasn’t moved forward, six years after it was announced.
Or her not speaking any language — besides English. Barely.
No one needs a book trying to whitewash her.
I don’t think I could stomach reading 314 pages of this 💩.. I am astonished that jobson could stretch the fluff to fill 200 pages.
Was Kate’s stare down of the cameras at Phillip’s funeral her special way of commemorating him, then? What a weird, specific falsity for Jobson to press. Almost like he wants to call attention to it.
“…the monarchy needs ‘reassuringly conventional royal performers’…”
Well, they have the reassuringly conventional part, it’s performer part that’s missing.
Even though William openly detests Kate, he will champion her laziness because it matches his own. Neither of them has a decent work ethic and the UK media is complicit in setting the stage for a future King and Queen doing hardly any of the basic, boring ribbon cutting type enragements.
I can’t see William even having enough discipline to work with the daily government briefings via the ‘Red Boxes’ and that’s where the danger to the monarchy will come into play. William is the institution’s weakest link.
@Mads neither W nor K are suddenly going to shape up when KC passes. My question is when they do become King and Queen and fail to carry out the basics are the Firm going to gloss over their laziness and is the BM going to cape for them?
Kate does not d i g deeper it took her years to get that pie charts. And Kate knows where those cameras are. I doubt williambs spends any time at adelaide cottage.
Princess Keen “wouldn’t be…carrying out…duties.” There, fixed it for ya’, Jobo.
The woman literally posed for pictures at PP’s funeral service in a mask that was too small to show off as much of her face as possible after weeks of Middleton-leaked stories about Keen being the royal peacemaker and the royal secret weapon/lynchpin. (Didn’t Willy publically snap at her when she tried to have a photo-op with Willy/Harry after the service?) The woman has tax payer funded world class medical care, childcare, transportation, household staff and housing. If she choses not to be pigeonholed with “duty” then the tax payers, who do not have world-class medical care, childcare, transportation, household staff and housing and manage to raise children, assist elderly relatives and live through medical emergencies should stop paying to support her lavish lifestyle.
Projection is all the RR seem to do, so is Kate actually unstable and mentally fragile? Is that why she does so little? In retrospect, Diana, facing all she did without a loving husband and institutional support, was incredibly strong. All she had were her own instincts to guide her.
BRB, gonna waltz into my boss’ office and announce that I won’t “be pigeonholed into carrying out particular duties” and see how that goes.
Has there ever been a more coddled person in the BRF? I’m just….blown away but the constant flood of British journalists pissing on our legs and telling us it’s raining. It’s disgusting and offensive to all of us who need to show up and do the work on a day by day basis no matter how hard life is. They are just straight up spitting in our faces at this point.
My family & I were in the UK the first half of July. When we were walking around Kensington, I snorted when I spied a JigSaw store (closed for renovations?) because all I could think of was how Kate took a “p/t” job and could not even hack that. 😂
Mmmm, Wagamama! Are they still around? I spent many a lunchtime there while working in London. Then ran upstairs to the Harvey Nicks and bought way too much expensive makeup 🙂
“The Queen knew, too, that if this marriage failed, there’d be far more at stake than a broken heart.”
Note the singular “heart.” Because there’s no way William would be left broken-hearted if that marriage ended.
If Catherine wanted to just concentrate on being a stay at home mother and completely focus on her children then she would not need Nannies Cooks and Cleaners would she?
That would be one way of saving taxpayer’s money
Ah, according to Jobsen, it’s not that Kate doesn’t work; she’s just insisting on having her full quota of maternity leave! Brits, does your parental leave usually extend for a full decade? Including the years before you even conceived? That’s quite generous.
Very interesting.
I have been wondering for a while why nobody has written a biography on Kate.
Interesting that Jobson, friend of Charles, has chosen to do it. It is definitely unauthorised but plenty of people have been happy to talk to him.
Charles and Camilla definitely have a low opinion of Willy and Katie and this book is an oblique reference to that.
Jobson knows a lot about the relationship issues between Willy and Katie and has said publicly that Kate seems happier and more confident doing solo engagements but appears on edge when on engagements with Willy. I don’t think Jobson is a fan of Willy.
I once directly told Jobson to stop writing nasty things about Meghan and he just rudely screwed his face up at me.