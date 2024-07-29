JD Vance on his wife: ‘She’s not a white person… but I just, I love Usha’

I’ve seen a lot of people compare JD Vance’s entrance onto the Republican presidential ticket to John McCain choosing Sarah Palin. Let me tell you something, kids – Vance is worse. Palin was an idiot and a catastrophe, of course, but Palin was enormously popular with the proto-MAGA voters. She gave a huge fundraising boost to the McCain campaign and she was a hit on the campaign trail. Vance… isn’t anything like that. He’s not popular with the base, he’s not a hit without donors beyond Peter Thiel, he’s awkward and weird on the campaign trail, his years of sh-ttalking is coming back to haunt him and his personal narrative is being attacked by both Democrats and Republicans.
As we discussed soon after Vance was added to the ticket, the white supremacists – who are Trump’s base – were really upset that Vance is married to an Indian-American woman and that they have three half-Indian children. When Vance was sent out last Friday to do damage control on all of his creepy, weird statements about “childless cat ladies,” Megyn Kelly also asked him about the white supremacist “backlash” to his Indian-American wife Usha Vance. This was his response:
This is what he said: “Look, I love my wife so much. I love her because she’s who she is. Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha. She’s such a good mom.” There are like twenty different angles to unpack here. First of all, I find it interesting that he even addressed it at all, given that Donald Trump bends over backwards to let white supremacists know that they’re all simpatico. Secondly, Usha Vance needs to file for divorce. White supremacists are attacking her and her children and her husband goes on Megyn Kelly’s podcast and he says “she’s not a white person BUT I love her.” The “good mom” thing is fascinating too, because up until the RNC, Usha Vance had a high-powered legal career… the kind of career JD Vance believes women should not have.
That is just… jaw-dropping. This is not “awkwardness,” this is straight up saying you love your wife IN SPITE OF her race and ONLY BECAUSE she made you babies.
Hideous, awful words. I feel very sorry for his wife (and his children who will have to read this someday!)…
I think you have interpreted the message well.
This.
I realize he’s a racist POS and that is supposed to be his appeal to his base, but I can’t get over the fact that he’s not aware of how he sounds to the rest of the world!
He actually said that he loves his wife as an exception and she’s a breeder of his kids. That’s horrible!
The white guy sounding like a white guy is less surprising or shocking to me than the brown woman choosing to marry a white guy who says things like this. I’m sure this isn’t the first time she’s heard something like this come out of his mouth. She worked with him on a “Won’t someone consider the white people!?! 😱” project in school; she’s not new to this behavior or mindset. It’s wild to me that she accepts it and decided to make more people to subject to it, though.
Usha Vance clerked for John Roberts. Admittedly Roberts isn’t one of the deep end Republican crazies, but it wouldn’t surprise me to find that she’s actually quite conservative.
It’s also wild to me that she was a democrat! Like I know back in the day democrats married to republicans was not that wild an idea but in this day and age it sure is.
This. He might as well have said “I know white is our party’s ideal, but…”
Exactly.
The key word here is “but”
It was awkward, because he was trying to avoid actually saying that.
They both know they can’t get elected without the votes from the racists. So, he is trying not to offend them. That is really just sad. She is probably thinking the money & power they are gonna get will protect them and their mix children. This guy was showing empathy to his trans friend and saying he hates police, Trump is the new Hitler. He changed into a man that he thinks conservatives will vote for. However, his wife can’t do that with her skin. It doesn’t matter how much she sh*t-talks about other minorities. She is always gonna be “not-white”.
I’m so glad people are finally talking about this! He doesn’t defend her vs the white supremacist and racist comments said about her, and THEIR KIDS WEREN’T ON THE STAGE WITH THEM WHILE TRUMP’S GRANDKIDS WERE CRAWLING ALL OVER IT
If that’s not the microcosm of the future the GOP has for people of color, then I don’t know what it
JD Dunce sold his soul to the devil.. Apparently, so did his wife because make it make sense: how do you go from being an accomplished woman who was a former Democrat less than 10 years ago to this? You can’t tell me Bernie or Hillary was THAT much of a deal breaker or turnoff that you decided to go red.
Make it make sense!
reminds me of Joel grey singing if you could see her though my eyes in cabaret
🎯
Presumably she wasn’t a mom when he fell for her, so that last was probably his ham-fisted attempt at placating the MAGA folks steeping in worries about being replaced by immigrants and non-white people.🙄
Vance: “she does have her faults – one of them is, she’s not White. In spite of this, I do love her mainly because, she’s given me offspring and is a good mom to them. So this adds to her value because we all know women who give birth have value.”
WTF. I just can’t. Seriously go to Rooms 2 Go and eff a couch.
Like the Ballerina Farm lady, women are complicit in diminishing their achievements to support White supremacy and their place in it even if that structure is meant for men only. Usha knew what she married and is willing to accommodate to assimilate.
Somedays all you can do is just shake your head and pray we make it to November 5.. I’m tired of this insane backwards party controlling our lives with fear and hate, not a single one deserves to be elected ever again.
They are all deeply disgusting.
That “but” is him apologizing to White World for marrying someone considered “inferior” by its ignorant hateful standards. Either “Vance” knew exactly what he was saying or his subconscious spoke his true belief out loud. I know his wife chose to marry that total ass, but I still feel sorry for her.
This is crazy.
I don’t know what Vance legitimately believes vs what he will say to get what he seems to really want: power. At his core, I suspect he isn’t a white supremacist and I bet he legitimately respects his wife for everything she accomplished – but he is willing to sacrifice *everything* in order to be on this ticket.
This is what it looks like to sell your soul – we are watching it in real time.
If I didn’t think Trump was a real and legitimate danger to our country, I’d find this interesting to watch – it’s too scary to be entertaining, but it is weird.
Watching this play out I’m asking myself which of those is worse and I’m not actually sure. I can argue it either way. The one thing I do know is that both are awful.
“she’s not a white person BUT I just love her” is a really weird way to defend your wife from white supremacist attacks.
Had he just said the first part – she’s not a white person, we’ve been subject to attacks from white supremacists and then talked maybe about how hard and scary that is or something and maybe said “its very scary BECAUSE I LOVE HER” not “BUT I LOVE HER” – lordy. He really keeps telling on himself here.
He can’t say it’s hard and scary, because he wants the hard and scary people to vote for him. Checkmate for this dumbass, and he walked right into it.
Gawd almighty. This guy has said a lot of offensive, stupid, creepy things, but this is next level. He is talking about his WIFE! The mother of his children!
Hey Ted Cruz and J.D. Vance, you know what you are supposed to do when someone says anything remotely rude or racist about your wife? You get your hackles up and shut that s**t down in the most forceful terms possible. It’s not complicated.
I agree that Usha should file for divorce. I don’t know her but she deserves better than this. She deserves better than being reduced to “Good Mom” despite her very impressive achievements. She deserves better than having her husband cower when confronted about her brownness on national TV. So do their children. JFC.
Also, his whole TONE is just …. not convincing. He says, “I just love her” like he’s talking about an old car or something.
I know. It’s giving “I adopted this dog at the shelter and even though she’s not a purebred I just love her – she’s great with the kids” energy.
If anyone was saying hateful things about my husband, who is Asian-American, and I was given a public platform to respond – I can’t imagine being so dispassionate in my response. Like how little humanity does this man have?
Don’t feel sorry for her. She knows exactly what she married. And she has been around people like that before. As Yup, me? said in a post above, she collaborated with him on a “Won’t someone consider the white people?” project when she was at university. She also clerked for Kavanaugh and another of the hideous Republican lawmakers. She’ll be just fine. She is where she wants to be, among “her” people.
Pray for their children though.
I missed this in my post above, but Reuters says that she clerked for both Kavanaugh and Roberts. (Kavanaugh before he became a SCOTUS judge, Roberts in the 2017-2018 term.) Those are some serious Republican connections. And the Republicans were obviously hateful by then. I’m with you – no sympathy for the woman who voted for the Leopards Eating Faces Party.
Source for Usha Vance’s clerkships: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/wife-trump-running-mate-jd-vance-is-lawyer-with-supreme-court-ties-2024-07-16/
Appalling, but she’s been with him for years and years, and other news stories have painted them both as ruthlessly ambitious, so presumably she knows who she’s married to and chooses to overlook everything he displayed on Megyn Kelly in order to advance herself eventually to the position of First Lady of the United States. Not new attitude, either. Look at what all Jackie Kennedy and Hillary Clinton put up with.
Thank you for this explanation. I’m really sitting here mulling over how an accomplished, well educated women would possible put up with this kind of mistreatment. But you’re right this is her ambition and ruthlessness too.
You never know what is going on in someone’s marriage, but honey, I would have my bags packed so fast, it would set a land speed record. And an excellent divorce attorney driving the getaway car.
Ladybird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Laura Bush…
You know he must be bad when maga women say they won’t vote for trump if he is on the ticket. He is worse than Sarah Palin and that’s saying something.
Have they said that? Where?
They have there was a video of a maga woman on YouTube saying just that and on instagram or tik tok and she got lots of comments saying they agree with her I think in the millions. She went off on him.
Yeah, making Sarah Palin look good is not a compliment. This guy is probably not going to last.
Supposedly, Trump has a little remorse also. Maybe he will fall out of a window.
But they are okay with the groper of women who wants to take away all of women’s rights?
right, @equality? i just don’t get it at all. but at this point, i’ll take anything that splits their vote and causes dissent and discord in their party.
Note the pivot from “accused” to “attacked.” What he was going to say is “We’ve been accused of … ” WHAT? A crime? Being an interracial couple? Being woke?
He FEELS it as an accusation, you know?
Wait. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL HELL???!!
😲🤷
I’m guessing that’s gonna go down REALLLLLLLLLY well with the Indian-American community. Sure. Let’s vote for the brain dead moron who just insulted a HUGE voting block. That’ll work. 🙄
(/s)
WELP good thing she’s such a good mom because SOMEONE is going to have to help their children navigate their identity in white society and it sure as hell isn’t going to be their father.
OMG
Wow. If my husband said that about me, I would be livid!!
OMG
Even though we all know that Nick Fuentes is garbage, what he said about Vance still shocked me:
”JD Vance also has an Indian wife and a kid named Vivek. All his kids have Indian names—so it’s like, what exactly are we getting here? And that’s not a dig at him just because I’m a racist or something. But who is this guy really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?”
HOW is this even in our national discourse? These cretins walk among us!
…says a Mexican guy named Nick FUENTES. 🙄. I got news for ya Nick – the party that hates Mexicans isnt going to give you an exception if all the hate you hope materializes and fantasize about happens. You’re still who you are and none of them will care…it wont protect you or Usha when you side with them.
It’s like he’s agreeing with the white supremacists that his wife being non-white is a problem. I’m wondering if he’s said racially insensitive things to her in the past and she’s just brushed off as him not knowing her culture or just a joke.
He admits it’s a “disadvantage” but adds so nicely that Usha “makes up” for it by being a good mom and whatever.
He is a moron. Or he is secretly a democrat and has no idea how to effectively talk like a trumpist (rambling like that must be a skill, I would not be able to).
As for Usha: people marry who they want to marry. She obviously is not some stay at home mom with no income and no options. She chooses to be with him and that says a lot about her. Especially that she has kids and is not an idiot- she must be fully aware what they will be exposed to and what they probably hear from their dad daily. So, won’t loose time feeling sorry for her.
Completely in agreement here. Usha has not been blindsided. She has been working for conservative justices for a long time and may have even been behind her husband running for office as a Republican considering her clerkships.
She doesn’t feel that leopards will eat her and her children’s faces, and so I can’t feel any sympathy for her.
I just can’t fathom knowingly bringing your own brown-skinned children into that environment.
Lady, there come a time when you just need to divorce your husband and that time has come long ago.
Can Trump change his VP pick ? I really want Vance to stay and make as much of a mess of this entire campaign as possible until november.
Trump’s got a 10 day window in which to choose another running mate, but I think any change of candidate will just add to his obvious lack of focus and continue to make the VP contest look like a bunch of keystone cops. Apparently it was Don Jr., a coke addict, and Erik, a moron, who convinced Dad to pick Shady. Sure Donald, take advice from Uday and Qusay.
She better get out fast before they end no-fault divorce.
That’s really bad, but there was no way he could answer that question without either sounding racist or offending people whose votes he needs. To me, what’s surprising is that Kelly even asked the question since she must know how tricky it is for the Trump campaign. Maybe more surprising is that Usha Vance is not searching for a good divorce lawyer.
Maybe she is anti-Vance and/or thinks he shouldn’t have married a POC? Or is she as clueless as he is and thinks that was a good response?
It doesn’t surprise me that Usha isn’t searching for a divorce lawyer and that Vance is married to her. There is an underlying issue of self rejection on both their parts. Vance mother was an addict, which he hated and his wife comes from a culture based on a caste system. As a Counselor it shocked me when I first encountered these issues. One rejects marrying the same race as the mother who hurt them and the other rejects their own race because they perceive white as better and don’t want their children to be a certain darker pigmentation. When they marry white, they believe that they have achieved a certain status.
I still can’t get over the fact that they met in college in what was essentially a “won’t someone think of the poor deprived white man” course!!!! Usha won’t get a divorce. She may be power hungry but there are other things at play here for a smart woman of color to be in this relationship.
Thank you for this explanation. I’m really sitting here mulling over how an accomplished, well educated women would possible put up with this kind of mistreatment. But you’re right this is her ambition and ruthlessness too.
Maybe that’s it? She’s a pretty lady too, why would she settle for this guy? He’s not even an attractive white man. His views are repulsive. And the way he spoke about her, my God.
He is educated…a lawyer and an author…he KNOWS the importance of words. This is so gross. I hope she and her child stay safe.
Being educated does not equate to being a good person, nor does being a lawyer and author. And apparently he doesn’t know the importance of words or he wouldn’t use insulting expressions like “single cat lady”. He doesn’t have one smidgeon of emotional intelligence, nor it seems does his wife. She’s 100% with him on this MAGA ride. BTW, he has 3 children and of course they’ll be safe. He may be a soulless monster in his politics but he loves his kids.
What he is willing to expose his wife & children to, in order to, what, be Trump’s right-hand man!?… it is just astounding. What a POS.
Someone on Threads wrote: “The way JD Vance thinks and treats his wife, white supremacists wanted Prince Harry to treat Meghan Markle the same. They cannot fathom that a Prince has gone to the extreme for a non-white woman.”
She is all in. Power, money. She is no victim. She is a Yale-educated lawyer, who had a career as a lawyer. She was a registered Democrat until a decade ago. BUT she clerked for Judge Brett Kavanaugh when he was an appeals court judge. She is not a powerless victim who needs to divorce her husband to save herself. She is in lockstep with him in his pursuit of power. They can both F off.
Totally agree. She’s along for the ride and those who portray her as a mindless, submissive stepford wife and mother are missing the point that she’s just as canny and determined as he is in their lust for power.
Usha Vance needs to file for divorce.
–Why? She knew what she was marrying and she’ll be doing cartwheels to get that MAGA crowd to love her. I don’t feel for her. I will reserve my empathy and sympathy for their kids. And they can’t divorce according to his beliefs that all couples should stay married for the sake of the kids, no matter how abusive, racist, misogynistic, and asshole-ish a partner can be. And Vance has proven to be ALL of that and Usha is STILL standing by his side.
When Trump first initially launched his campaign and spewing stupid shit, there was a lot of social media talk about freeing Melania — until she opened her mouth and started parroting her husband’s vitriolic rhetoric. Usha is aligned and party to her husband’s beliefs. They belong together. I’m more worried for women and families that will suffer should these cretins get elected.
“Hi, my name’s Usha.”
“Oh my God, your name’s Cushion? That’s so hot.”
“Um, no, it’s Usha.”
“Oh. Well…you’d probably be a good mom or whatever.”
lol @cc I just snorted my coffee out my nose. Thank you for that morning laugh 🙂
Can you imagine being one of the children from this union and hearing him speak like this? The lack of self awareness is astonishing, but the Republikkkan party leadership did have to remind their members not to use racial slurs to describe Kamala Harris. The Republican platform is to embiggen mediocre white men and demean women, LBGTQ, and people of color. Vote blue! Didn’t Clarence Thomas’s nutter wife say something along the same lines about him? When people tell you who they are, believe them the first time.
In this particular case, I think JD was just showing how inarticulate and unprepared he is. Obviously he would not have made it into the Senate on merit: Trump’s endorsement & Thiel’s money & influence got him there. Now they’ve gotten him on the GOP ticket.
From everything I’ve read, JD sincerely loves & appreciates Usha, and she loves him. They have a long history together. Most people their age have grown up more accepting of difference than past generations. He should have had a good answer prepared.
And this dangerous weirdo could be one heartbeat away from the presidency. Truly scary.
Wait.
Did he just put in writing, “She’s not white… but”?
>>> “She’s a credit to her race”?
Is that where he’s going with this misguided BS?
Usha and Vance are both extremely ambitious and hungry for power.
They’ll say and do anything to get ahead, like Buttigieg said.
“Secondly, Usha Vance needs to file for divorce. White supremacists are attacking her and her children and her husband goes on Megyn Kelly’s podcast and he says “she’s not a white person BUT I love her.”
I guess, but it seems as though she likes life with him. She lives with him, she watched as her husband morphed from a Never Trumper to calling him Hitler, to becoming DT’s biggest surrogate and VP pick. What a horrifying life she’s chosen for herself.
OMG! How is that not like saying: “she may have a giant boil on her face, but I love her any way?”
How about: “Usha’s an amazing woman (list her accomplishments, other than giving birth). ” Then add: “Others are entitled to their opinions, but I am the one who’s stepping up in class by marrying Usha, not the other way around.” As a right wing republican on a Trump ticket, there’s probably no good answer, other than disavowing her and disowning his children. Them’s the bed he’s made.
@Proud Mary
Exactly. An “I’m so lucky” answer.
@JKS
Usha parents are academics. She was a superlative academic. At Yale Law, that means Tiger Mom gets you good clerkships. That gets you a good law job. She may or may not be power hungry or even ambitious. I think she will “stand by her man,” and we may never know her politics.
Usha’s job **PAID THE BILLS** while JD hops around seeking the fame and relevance he so desperately seeks. She’s a great mom?? She’s the GD core of power and resources of that family.
I know I shouldn’t, ‘cuz I’m sure they’re swimming in Peter Thiel largess right now, but there’s a part of me that kinda feels sorry for women like her. I mean, you chuck away all your amazing accomplishment and talent for a (used to be gay) man, because what? More money, power? And he can’t even muster the nerves to tell Trump’s racist supporters about what a kick-azz accomplished person you are? But I supposed she knows what she married, and she’s okay with this.