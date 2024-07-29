JD Vance on his wife: ‘She’s not a white person… but I just, I love Usha’

I’ve seen a lot of people compare JD Vance’s entrance onto the Republican presidential ticket to John McCain choosing Sarah Palin. Let me tell you something, kids – Vance is worse. Palin was an idiot and a catastrophe, of course, but Palin was enormously popular with the proto-MAGA voters. She gave a huge fundraising boost to the McCain campaign and she was a hit on the campaign trail. Vance… isn’t anything like that. He’s not popular with the base, he’s not a hit without donors beyond Peter Thiel, he’s awkward and weird on the campaign trail, his years of sh-ttalking is coming back to haunt him and his personal narrative is being attacked by both Democrats and Republicans.

As we discussed soon after Vance was added to the ticket, the white supremacists – who are Trump’s base – were really upset that Vance is married to an Indian-American woman and that they have three half-Indian children. When Vance was sent out last Friday to do damage control on all of his creepy, weird statements about “childless cat ladies,” Megyn Kelly also asked him about the white supremacist “backlash” to his Indian-American wife Usha Vance. This was his response:

“Obviously she’s not a white person…but I love Usha, she’s such a good mom.” Honestly this is such a weird way to respond to white supremacist attacks on your Indian American wife. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/aC5BIOzm1D — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 27, 2024

This is what he said: “Look, I love my wife so much. I love her because she’s who she is. Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha. She’s such a good mom.” There are like twenty different angles to unpack here. First of all, I find it interesting that he even addressed it at all, given that Donald Trump bends over backwards to let white supremacists know that they’re all simpatico. Secondly, Usha Vance needs to file for divorce. White supremacists are attacking her and her children and her husband goes on Megyn Kelly’s podcast and he says “she’s not a white person BUT I love her.” The “good mom” thing is fascinating too, because up until the RNC, Usha Vance had a high-powered legal career… the kind of career JD Vance believes women should not have.