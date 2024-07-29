“Wait, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ made how much in its opening weekend?” links

Deadpool & Wolverine made $208 million in its opening weekend, and that’s just the domestic box office. It opened with $233.3 million internationally. [Seriously OMG]
A Dexter prequel is happening! Michael C. Hall is involved too. [Pajiba]
I’m calling it: Katy Perry is over. [OMG Blog]
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo were forced to go to the Paris Olympics as part of the advanced promotion for Wicked. [Socialite Life]
Zendaya & other celebrities went to Paris for the Olympics! [LaineyGossip]
Simu Liu’s boots are snazzy! [Go Fug Yourself]
Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber were in Paris too! [Just Jared]
Greta Lee’s high-fashion Canadian tuxedo. [RCFA]
Wedding photos from two Summer House stars. [Starcasm]
There are unsurprisingly so many Leos in Hollywood. [Hollywood Life]
What is the best “summer horror movie”? [Buzzfeed]
Greta Lee could look mesmerizing in a paper bag, I swear!
Greta looks amazing !
They are harmless and I don’t really care but Cindy Crawford and her daughter look nothing alike…I get the nepotism and all but why they try to pass Kia Gerber off as her moms duplicate is stupid.
I think that about Reese Witherspoon & her daughter (I forget her name)
The daughter is a small Ryan Phillipe.
The only think she looks like Reese is the hair.
But feature for feature she’s her dad.
I loved “Deadpool and Wolverine”! So many surprises! So many spectacular and unexpected cameos! 🙂
It’s been a long time since I’ve laughed that hard and that often in a theater. Reminded me of how much I loved seeing a film at a theater pre-COVID. I plan to remedy that.
@YVETTE couldn’t have said it better myself.
It felt like the old days again!!!
Can’t wait to see it! I need to laugh!
Life is a mystery
Everyone must stand alone
I hear you call my name
And it feels like home
I 100% AGREE!!!
So worth it going to the movies for! I just spent the whole movie laughing so hard.
It’s not exactly horror, but Twister is always a fun summer flick and we just saw Twisters last night and it was a blast!
There’s lots of talk about all the celebs at the Olympics. I’m wondering if Paris has changed the game on hosting and has done something to make the city money instead of losing the city money like so many Olympic host cities have in the past. Wonder if they’ve done something like offering exposure, promos, etc.?
I’m neither hard working or powerful🤭but August 4th is my birthday too.
Same! I used to be both and now I am a Leo that stopped caring about either.
It’s so weird for me because it’s like part of the hard drive of my Leo brain has been deleted since Covid. Oh well!
We saw Twister on Saturday afternoon and loved it so much we rewatched the original on HBO last night instead of GOT.
We’ve got tickets for Deadpool for Wednesday after work and I’m so excited!
MCU movies are always frontloaded. The question is not if it’ll make money in its opening weekend. The question is whether it’ll keep that momentum with positive word of mouth.
As a Marvel Comics fan that knows how amazing these stories are and how watered down they get by Marvel Studios (including how they keep whitewashing characters of color from the comics and casting white people to play them in the movies) I am saddened by this era of movie making where the audiences just want “look! I recognize that character from a movie I watched 10 years ago!”
I also really hate the trend of movies that just want to constantly point out they’re movies with meta references and jokes. No honesty, no real emotion or vulnerability.
I urge people to read Scorsese’s article on the MCU. He was very thoughtful and spoke the truth about the state of the movie industry.
Yeah for whatever reason I wasn’t enthused to see Deadpool 3. I’m just tired of the shtick. My husband is still excited but I’m really eh over it all.
Saw Deadpool & Wolverine this past weekend and LOVED it. Definitely the best one so far. And it has some AMAZING cameos in it.
Simu Liu is FINE!
That Beyonce video broke Instagram apparently! I re-watched it 3 times in a row. I also thought they did a real clever job of cutting YA-YA because the cuts happened before a “problematic” or “scandalous” lyric was about to drop.
In what world would you have to be forced to go to the Olympics? I mean, Ariana and Cynthia get to see Katie Ledecky the US women’s soccer team the US women’s basketball team the US women’s gymnast team and possibly Simone Biles in her last ever competition and they’re forced to do it and they’re upset, it’s not they’re dealing with traffic and all the other stuff they’re getting escorted around. I truly hope this article is not accurate because when they say the stuff about Ariana and it’s a consistent theme, I just remember why I dislike her so much because she’s just so selfish and spoiled if these things are true. Because honestly, what a privilege to get to go and see the world‘s best athletes special from our country for free, probably be paid for it, and you feel forced. It’s just it’s just a gross response.
I’m irate that I’m forced to watch interviews and promos for Wicked by NBC instead of covering the Olympic athletes and sports by NBC. Nobody asked for this!!!! Give me back my games!
I saw them yesterday and then when that was followed up by the dumb defying gravity/women’s gymnastics pseudommercial, I wanted to just scream. My nine-year-old niece didn’t quite get why I was so irritated. The whole thing just dirties up the games. And SO MANY commercials just generally, even during the ‘limited commercials’ part.
Same!! I want to watch the medal ceremonies and the athletes who put in the work not adds for that movie, starring that ungrateful twit!
Such an enviable privilege! I 100% wish I were in Paris right now watching our incredible athletes!!
I felt like you could really tell that it was forced for them too – the short interview that I saw with them (in the green/pink dresses) definitely felt forced with short, bored, unexcited responses, like they were just getting through it to check the box on a basic press event. Like wow, how jaded do you have to be to not be excited just an hour before the opening ceremonies of the first Olympics back since the pandemic, and in PARIS no less?!! They both came across as uninteresting and pathetic to me for that reason.
Imagine if they were even half as supportive and wholesome as Flava Flav or Snoop. They’d have all sorts of Olympic friends and new supporters to come out for their movie. But instead, you get milquetoast. Ugh.