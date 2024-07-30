Quinta Brunson says Abbott Elementary season four will have an ‘interesting crossover’

Embed from Getty Images

One of my favorite sitcoms, Abbott Elementary, had a strong presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year. They had a panel on Saturday, but a parking lot in the marina behind the convention center was transformed into a carnival called A.V.A. Fest (“A Very Abbott”). It was very cool. There were rides, games, swag giveaways, and fun picture opportunities. It was one of the attractions that was open to the general public (no SDCC badge required) and was hugely popular. The cast also had a prominent spot, with an ad for the show plastered across the outside of Petco Park, where the San Diego Padres’ baseball team plays. Abbott definitely had a big presence at the Con.

During their panel, Quinta Brunson spoke a bit about how happy she was to be at Comic-Con, what the past three years have been like for her, and where what’s in store for season four. She also gave a little tease for season four. They’re going to be doing a crossover episode! Not only is a crossover, it’s an “interesting” one at that. Hmmm…

“This was my dream to come to Comic-Con” Brunson said taking in the surreal moment and mentioning how incredible it was to see the cast’s “big ass faces” on a billboard the side of a San Diego hotel. In fact, she was so excited that she snuck into a panel to listen to Marvel chief Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics EIC C.B. Cebulski discuss what it takes to create good characters. “I was going to wear a Black Widow costume but I backed out, I chickened out,” Brunson told the laughing crowd. Asked what changed the most over the past three years, the Emmy winner admitted that this experience marked the first time she’s stopped to feel proud of herself. “The last three years have been kind of a blur for me, and I’ve had to learn how to take moments and in put my feet on the ground and look around,” Brunson added. “Getting to be a sitcom at Comic-Con — ‘Abbott’ was almost a cartoon, and it wound up being live-action, but we didn’t lose our cartoon roots — It’s just special to be here.” But before they took the stage, attendees were treated to a refresher screening of the Season 3 finale. The episode, titled “Party,” saw Janine (Brunson) throw an epic end-of-year bash for all of Abbott’s teachers. As if anyone could forget that the episode ends with the will-they-won’t-they romance between Janine and Gregory (Williams) moving firmly into the “they will” category, when the teachers finally kiss. So, what happened after Gregory shut the door on the mockumentary crew so he and Janine could make out in private? All will be revealed when “Abbott” returns on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30pm on ABC; the show streams next day on Hulu. The writers room is already hard at work on season 4’s 22-episodes — about six of the stories have been broken thus far, executive producer Patrick Schumacker said. Then, Brunson decided to break some news (surprising even some members of the cast): “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season,” she said, as the crowd gasped and cheered. “I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it.” (“House of the Dragon,” Walter joked.)

So what do we think this crossover will be? It’s got to be a show that’s also owned by Disney. When I first read this, my mind immediately jumped to The Bear, but only because it stars Ayo Edebiri, who plays Janine’s sister on Abbott. I know the location thing doesn’t work out. But, that would also certainly be interesting. A popular theory online is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which meets the proximity issue and ties into a tweet that Rob McElhenney made earlier this year. The tweet referenced the Wonka Experience disaster and jokingly described it as an Always Sunny/Abbott crossover. Did he will a crossover into existence? Or is it going to be something else entirely? I know y’all have some good ideas. My gut says that whatever the crossover is, it will be with another family-friendly show in the same vein as Abbott, but I’m also so bad at this game.

Quinta teases a crossover for Abbott Elementary this upcoming season… won’t say with what show but that it will “change television” pic.twitter.com/ba8FIPh5p5 — seth (@pqdres) July 27, 2024

