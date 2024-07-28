JD Vance tried to backtrack on the weird stuff he’s said about ‘childless cat ladies’

When Kamala Harris became the consensus Democratic presidential nominee, something wonderful happened with the now-Harris campaign’s communications. They instantly pivoted to a much clearer comms strategy when it comes to clapping back on the Trump-Vance campaign. For several days now, the Harris campaign has been sending out press releases every time Donald Trump or JD Vance open their mouths, and in nearly every press release, there’s something about “these guys are just incredibly weird.” Why give a long-winded response about why Trump and Vance are crazy men who want to control women when you can just drive home the point, day after day, that these are just really gross creeps and their whole political viewpoint is WEIRD.
Speaking of, JD Vance’s comments mocking “childless cat ladies” have really hit a nerve and changed the whole dynamic of the election. Even conservative women are not cool with Vance’s lack of empathy for people’s fertility struggles. Normal, everyday voters are turned off by Vance’s increasingly convoluted culture war against people who are not parents (or people who are stepparents). Even Jennifer Aniston – who rarely says much about politics – clapped back on Vance. So… the Trump campaign sent this couch f–ker to Megyn Kelly’s podcast to do some damage control. He made it worse.
Vance is trying to backtrack: The main argument Vance made during his Friday interview with Kelly is that the Democratic Party is “anti-family” and that his criticism was not directed at those who don’t have kids. “The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way,” Vance told Kelly. “I explicitly said in my remarks, despite the fact that the media has lied about this, that this is not about criticizing people who, for various reasons, didn’t have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child.”
He doesn’t have anything against pets: “Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats. I’ve got nothing against dogs. … People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not the substance of what I actually said.”
He’s just standing up for parents: “I’m proud to stand up for parents, and I hope the parents out there recognize that I’m a guy who wants to fight for you. I want to fight for your interests. I want to fight for your stake in the country. And that is what this is fundamentally about.”
On Jennifer Aniston’s comments: Aniston wrote on Instagram, “Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.” Vance said: “Hollywood celebrities say, ‘Oh, well, JD Vance, what if your daughter suffered fertility problems?’ Well, first of all, that’s disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.”
He believes in IVF now? Because he voted against the IVF-protection bill – a bill which would have helped couples access IVF services – and access to IVF is on the chopping block in Trump’s Project 2025. He also has some nerve to get indignant about HIS daughter… but no one else’s daughter. All of those girls and women who need reproductive care or IVF or abortion access… all of those people are “disgusting” and subhuman because they’re not directly related to JD Vance.
Since Vance wants us to go back to what he said in 2021, here are the exact quotes: “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” And don’t forget: “We are effectively run in this country … by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too. It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.”
JD Vance also cooked up this very weird scheme where parents (fathers) should get extra votes.
Good. Tag them with “weird”. Simple clear … and true.
1 week in on the Harris campaign and it could not have gone better. 14 to go.
Agreed – I liked the description of “weird,” too. It cuts through the BS and it’s like, “uh…these people are freaks.” You know Trump likes to think of himself as a winner and being called weird takes the wind out of his sails.
I could not be more thrilled that we FINALLY have figured out a formula for clapping back on the right wing’s incessant, baseless attacks. JD deserves every bit of backlash he’s getting.
I’m also fine with all the couch stuff (lol at Kaiser casually calling him a couch f^&$er) because all they do is make up shit, all day, every day. It’s been amazing to see them get a taste of heir own medicine.
100% agree — the framing of their views as “weird” is succinct and clear. Because these views ARE weird & are very bizarre! No need to get into the weeds with detailed refutations.
My Governor, Tim Walz, started the branding of them and their ideas as “weird”. Now, all the Dems are doing it, even VP Harris. Give this man his place on the ticket!
I agree that WEIRD is an excellent way to describe what Trump and Vance are spouting!
Sharks? Batteries? Hannibal Lector? Childless cat ladies? Lots of electricity?
It’s about time we emphasize that this is drastically not normal in any way, shape or form.
He can try to backtrack but it’s too late. He has even pissed off some maga women who said they won’t vote for trump with Vance as his VP. I saw them talking about it on YouTube. He is even making the maga base angry lol.
He did also seriously say that people with children should pay less in taxes. Why would that make sense? If they have more of a stake in the country, why wouldn’t they pay more taxes? People with children are also making more use of public services like schools and public health departments, so why should those without children be paying more? Could it be that they need the childless people to help pay for other people’s children?
& people who have children ACTUALLY DO pay less in taxes than people without kids thanks to the Child Tax Credit! Not to mention those of us without kids are paying for services we’ll never use, ie schools, which I am fully in support of because that’s how a decent society works – we all chip in to meet the needs of everyone.
Why is every Republican not screaming about Vance wanting to raise taxes on people?
People with children can claim them as dependents on their income taxes there by reducing the amount of taxable income. And everyone pays taxes to support schools even if you don’t have kids attending.
“ He doesn’t have anything against pets: “Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats. I’ve got nothing against dogs. … People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not the substance of what I actually said.””
First off “sarcasm.” You don’t use sarcasm when you respect someone. And the substance of what he said…we understood perfectly and that is his problem.
Second off, cats. If he thinks people thought the problem was that he might hate cats…then he’s seriously obtuse.
He’s not being obtuse. He’s being a dick. He knows what people are unhappy about
I saw somebody call JD Vance
“What you get when you put a Creed Cassette in a Teddy Ruxpin” and I believe that sums it up.
@crowhood – hahahaha perfect!
I have premonitions about people. Vance is evil. I wouldn’t believe one word out of his mouth.
I also believe he’s evil and have thought so ever since I read his sh#tty book that got so much unwarranted praise. He exploited his family and offered no substance or solutions., just complaints. He’s garbage.
Thank you. Glad to see someone else who wasn’t impressed by his book. I think the whole reason he wrote it was to attempt to make himself look good in comparison to his relatives. Someone who cared would have been helping not getting richer by exploitation.
I still have his mostly unread book and am trying to figure out what to do with it. I don’t believe in book burning but maybe it would make a great garbage can liner.
Someone sent me this:
Hillbilly Eulogy: How Childless Cat Ladies Ended my Career
@BrassyRebel – it might come in handy as toilet paper next time we have a pandemic
The comment about even though my wife is “non- white” is the next snafu as he was attempting to clean up on the cat issue. He’s bad at this.
JD Vance does make me really happy, though, because I was completely, 100% wrong on the effect he would have. I saw a younger guy with a beautiful family and feared he would gather support from younger voters. He’s a weirdo. I’ve never been so happy to be so wrong!
Two thoughts on this:
1. I think they looked at Biden, and after the debate felt positive Trump would win in November. They thought the best bet was to cater to the base and picked the most Trumpian VP to drum up enthusiasm.
2. Trump and Vance are scary and while Vance is clearly not endowed with Trump’s “charisma,” we don’t want him to become president. He’s bringing down the Republicans now, and I hope he continues to do this.
Caveat: I’m not sure if they can get rid of him. To me, there’s a great argument for mental decline for Trump, but not Vance. I think though, if they can legally switch him, he’s gone. Anyone else is going to be more competitive.
I saw a tweet (I think from Chris Evan/notcaptamerica) that was just like…..attacking Jennifer Aniston is not going to help you win suburban white women and I laughed because it’s true.
He can backtrack all he wants. He said it, it’s on video, and it was an awful thing to say. And he completely missed JA’s point which is that Rs are actively trying to limit access to IVF etc so if his daughter can’t have kids and needs some kind of help – it won’t be available for her.
I actually heard a Trump voter tourist say that the wrong Vance is Trump’s VP candidate—they thought Usha Vance would be better against Kamala Harris.
I…can’t envision this (racism is part of their identity), BUT if Trump supporters are openly talking about this in a foreign country, it means that Vance has very little support. At least some followers realize that they need a different kind of candidate against KH, so if it’s legal (I don’t know??), then there’s probably a movement to get rid of him behind the scenes. These guys at the cafe sounded like us before Biden handed his candidacy over to Harris.
He has had as many last names as Elizabeth Taylor had husband at this point and it sure looks like he will need a new one when this election is over.. there is something very wrong with this man, and we haven’t even heard the horrific animal cruelty he invests in. I get the same feeling about him as I have always had with Clarence Thomas, I’ve learned the hard way my intuition is pretty accurate.
Any political candidate who must say, I have nothing against cats and dogs, has seriously lost the plot and will lose the election.
Brassy Rebel, This douche is hyper aware of the fact that a former potential vice presidential candidate, Kristi Noem, essentially took herself out of the race by writing a book in which she describes assassinating her poor puppy! Of course he needs to defend himself from allegations of pet hatred, because the Republicans realized that this is one of the few things that resonates across the political spectrum. In a few months, the Republicans have become linked to animal abuse.
He doesn’t have anything against women who didn’t give birth, he just doesn’t want them to be in any leadership positions of political parties. That is the correction he made, good luck with that, dude.
I remember conservatives saying for years that they don’t want to pay taxes for other people’s children when democrats were discussing “paid leave” or any social program to help parents. What is this guy smoking? He doesn’t even know his own party’s position against people with children.
Exactly! I served in local government in the Tea Party era, which was a precursor of MAGA, and what he’s suggesting totally goes against the grain of what conservatives have been complaining about for ages. Clearly his overlords didn’t give him talking points on this topic. He’s a moron, albeit a slightly more articulate one than Trump.
I overheard Republican tourists complaining about this idiot at a cafe. SevenBlue, one of their complaints was that they felt like he wanted to raise taxes like you said. One guy was saying that Vance should have framed it as lowering taxes for families (already exists) instead of raising taxes on people who don’t have kids. So, this is pretty much what you said.
@ML, yeah it is weird he doesn’t know or ignore his own party’s years long attitude about this. Even if they just lower taxes for parents, I am sure the conservative men with no children or grown ones are gonna complain that why they should pay more taxes than other people who didn’t pull themselves up by their own bootstraps. What about black parents? Are single white people gonna be happy they are gonna pay more taxes than a black parent? Of course not. He is a total idiot.
Kendrick Lamar needs to drop a diss track on him.
He doesn’t like cats because they might scratch up the couch.
🤭
OMG, stop he is dead already 😭😭
I think Trump chose him when he thought he had the election in the bag. Now I am betting he keeps him on the ticket because Trump never admits he’s lost anything and he will always have to blame someone else. Vance is toast.
These people tell on themselves. Open mouth, and spew. ” Grab’s by the p***y”. We need to take back our strength and voice and stop them. Too far it has gone on. Too much abuse.
He is so blind. Democrats are “anti-family”? Yeah, and which party is refusing to give free lunches to students? Oh, Republicans? Yeah. Which party refuses to protect our children from being gunned down in their schools? Oh, Republicans? Yeah, starvation and death by gunfire are SO “family values”.
This guy is like a 4Chan candidate come to life. Re his wife- what did she see in him? I know in my experience with British BAME especially South Asian Tories – they will turn their ears against any racism because they want access and half white children. But at what cost?!
I would also like to discuss the “she’s not white, but” comments he made about his wife. WTH?!
Vance is clearly a joke. What’s not a joke is trump is old and overweight and Vance could be one heartbeat away from the president.