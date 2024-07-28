Donald Trump: ‘Christians, get out & vote, just this time… then we’ll have it fixed’

It will never be normal to me, to watch right-wing Evangelicals throw their feverish support behind a serial sexual predator, adulterer, twice-divorced, violent hatemonger. I grew up in an era where everyone knew that the American Evangelicals were a right-wing political movement built on hypocrisy, but it’s never been more flagarent than now, with their lock-step support of an unhinged, fascist cult of personality. All of which to say, Donald Trump spoke – by invitation – to the Believers Summit on Friday, and he told them to get out the Christian vote for the last time. As in, make the Christians vote for me this year and no one will ever have to vote ever again. Because America as we know it will be over.
In the closing minutes of his speech to a gathering of religious conservatives on Friday night, former President Donald J. Trump told Christians that if they voted him into office in November, they would never need to vote again.
“Christians, get out and vote. Just this time,” he said at The Believers’ Summit, an event hosted by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action, in West Palm Beach, Fla. “You won’t have to do it anymore, you know what? Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”
Mr. Trump, who never made a particular display of religious observance before entering politics, continued: “I love you, Christians. I’m a Christian. I love you, you got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”
Mr. Trump’s comments came at the end of a nearly hourlong speech in which he appealed to religious conservatives by promising to defend them from perceived threats from the left. Earlier in his remarks, he lamented that conservative Christians do not vote in large numbers, a complaint he had made repeatedly on the trail. “They don’t vote like they should,” Mr. Trump said of Christians. “They’re not big voters.”
As Aaron Rupar pointed out, this isn’t even the first time Trump has “mentioned” the idea that no one will have to vote anymore if he gets into the White House again. Trump absolutely means it. He’s meant it this whole time. Those were always the stakes of this election: if Trump gets into the presidency again, he will install himself dictator for life. He will cancel all of the elections. His Supreme Court will let him do it too. And he’ll enforce it too, with deadly results. Also: my skin crawled at “my beautiful Christians.” How are true people of faith not disgusted by everything that comes off of this dumbf–k’s mouth?
And here we are again, with very little coverage from the mainstream media. WTF.
Tbf, this is all over my feed from US and foreign news outlets. I don’t see it being ignored so much as so much has happened this past week that it’s one of several different news items. It is definitely making headlines though.
I’m definitely seeing it on my US media sources. And, even better, I’m seeing my liberal Christian friends post it on Facebook, saying, “WTF?”
Seeing it covered and center stage in all the outlets I follow, msm and indie.
Right? This should be the screaming headline of every media source. Why is American media protecting a fascist?
This is what Project 2025 will do – it will replace American democracy with a dictatorship and its something the GOP have been planning for decades. America WILL become Gilead if he wins – Vance and his pay masters will absolutely 25th amendment Trump if they get in. They will not only burn the US but the world with it.
He keeps telling us what he’s going to do – what will it take for people to believe it.
Apparently the plan is to keep it close and have Kamala finish right at 270. Then have the Maine and Nebraska vote not certified (each have trumpist Secretary of State), which throws the decision to the House, where it’s voted straight up and gone, one vote per state. And they win there.
And then they never have to vote again.
Learned this from X/twitter so take it for what it’s worth.
Duch, Who knows if it’s true, but we have to take it seriously. We watched what happened to the SC. We experienced Roe v Wade being overturned. January 6, 2021, anyone? So, yes, this is something we need to worry about and try to forestall.
Stacking the Supreme Court. Getting the Supreme Court to rule in Trump’s favor. Exhibit A, Overturning Roe v Wade. January 6, 2021…
Duch, True or not, we NEED to take that seriously.
Excuses for the double comment—the first one took a while to get past the filter.
I’m a Christian ,not religious but of the Christian faith. I would not and will never vote for Trump or any republican ever.
I’m amazed although I know I shouldn’t be at how the right wing Christian nationalist people have surged into this kind of power that is simply a political movement and nothing to do with Christian principles .
Watch Bad Faith on Amazon prime if you can it is terrifying and true.Its like 99 cents so very worthy of watching;unfortunately those who need to see it will never see themselves in it.
Check out The Family documentary- it explains ALOT and is terrifying
I figuratively thump my head against a wall every time I talk to someone who’s just like, “That’s just Trump.” We both hear weird isht coming out of his mouth, but only one of us remembers 2016-2021 and takes this seriously.
Tl:dr—TAKE WHAT HE SAYS SERIOUSLY even though it sounds silly!!!
As to Christfascists: Our country was founded on religion and capitalism. Trump gets these people what they want, and it’s so creepy and wrong. Morality disappears in these circumstances.
He is terrifying, yet people I know support him. Educated people, some belonging to my church. Why? What are intelligent thinkers missing?
They don’t actually understand what the changes in things like Project 2025 or the destruction of our government institutions will mean for them and their lives. Americans have never lived through the horrors of what will happen and don’t believe that Venezuela-like (and worse) situations can happen here. They think their lives will just carry on as they know it but even better because others will be getting hurt. That isn’t reality but they are so tied to their tribe that they can’t see it.
Yes, I’d also add that they consume biased sources that have normalized Trump (actually the mainstream media has done a pretty decent job of normalizing Trump, too), such as the Wall Street Journal op ed page, so they are able to rationalize the choice to support someone so disgusting.
“Mr. Trump, who never made a particular display of religious observance before entering politics..” This says it all. He is more akin to a cult leader than a Christian. Those following him aren’t Christians. They are cultists.
HERE HE IS SAYING HE WILL BE A DICTATOR AND HE WILL TAKE OUR VOTING RIGHTS AWAY. GET OUT THERE AND VOTE BLUE IF YOU WANT THE RIGHT TO VOTE AGAIN!!!!
Well he turned the Villages blue so hopefully people are taking his threats seriously. He will destroy the constitution, our country will collapse along with the economy if he is elected. He will keep saying these things, we can’t afford not to believe them. (In all the videos and transcripts I have seen it is clear he said he is “not a Christian”..)
I saw The Villages video this morning. It made my heart sing! They needed traffic cops. 😂
I am still shocked, in the best way.. I live in Florida and Trump voting neighbors don’t have signs in their yards anymore.. I know one is supporting VP Kamala Harris, hopefully the others are also.. either way I will be knocking on their doors soon canvassing the neighborhood.
I don’t get it. I think of myself as an empathetic person and try to put myself in someone else’s shoes, but this one baffles me. I am a Christian and I don’t understand how you can hear *anything* this guy says and think it aligns with your faith.
Evangelicals have always been false Christians. Jesus would denounce them. They simply use religion to further their political objectives…mainly the subjugation of everyone else. Thing is, they’ve been making a lot of inroads and progress towards their agenda. They’ve gotten a right wing majority on the Supreme Court and overturned Roe v Wade. They’ve been insidious and strategic using people’s inherent racism and sexism to advance their agenda.
The whole Project 2025 has its roots in the radical Catholic group Opus Dei : https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/26/kevin-roberts-project-2025-opus-dei
:
If you didn’t read that and became even more terrified you really need to start studying up on these radical extremist groups..
I’ve been wondering why Vance chose to convert to Catholicism so recently. This article explains a LOT. Thanks for posting it Midnight@theOasis.
In my eighth decade on earth, I have obviously seen dozens, if not hundreds, of presidential candidates come and go. I do not recall any of them saying, “Vote for me, you will never need to vote again; it will be fixed.” Why is this not the headline everywhere in the world, but especially here, Ground Zero in the fight for freedom? This weirdo (thanks, Governor Walz) has normalized fascism. We must shout this from the hilltops every minute of every day from now until November 5th. And when they try to portray the Vice President as “a radical extremist” remind voters who Trump has TOLD us he is.
@BrassyRebel. Its been all over social media, which means the mainstream media will pick it up for clicks. I saw it on MSNBCs’ and Reuters’ YouTube channels late last night so others (not named Fox) will have a hard time ignoring it. How apopros that Kamala is running her campaign on “freedom”!
When I watched this disgusting clip of the orange menace to society, I thought I heard him say “I’m not a Christian” and a couple of the YouTubers I watch heard it that way too. Since he was slurring, its difficult to ascertain but I don’t recall him ever claiming to be a Christian. Which is why it so interesting and hypocritical that the evangelicals basically worship him, a man who held a press conference holding the Bible upside down and is now selling Trump bibles.
It’s about time the media started reporting 45’s horrific plans for our democracy. This speech also showed how much Kamala has 45 panicking. He’s begging “the Christians” to vote for him one last time and revealed his and the Repubs plan to eliminate elections. This is another part of Project 2025, schedule F which would be an executive order allowing 45 to replace hundreds of thousands of career civil servant jobs with Trump loyalists (the law currently allows a Prez to replace about 4000 civil servants when he -or she takes office). He tried to put that plan in place but had lost the election to Biden before he could. The Repubs no longer wznt to make the govt small enough to drown in a bathtub. They now want to completely change the government as we know it (to serve the Prez and them) and make this country their horrific version of Christianity. There’s no “both sides are evil” nor should 45’s comments be excused away or given the benefit of the doubt. Believe them when they show you who they are!
The thing is, there are many passages in the Bible warning against exactly this kind of hypocrisy, these kinds of lying destructive “God” invoking con men and cults. Not quite as many as those that say “fear not” but still quite a few. But those Evangelicals, and other Xtians don’t care, they willingly line up to cheer him, pledge their votes to him, plaster his name everywhere.
They believe in the cult, not whatever faith they claim. They worship their cult leaders , those who preach violence, corruption and fear while lusting after power, riches and adulation and sometimes crow publicly how much they love the ignorant and the easily fooled.
It’s sad and yes, deplorable. And also terrifying because of all the suffering, destruction and death it will cause if Trump and the Project 2025 bastards get the reins of US power in November. (The damage Trump caused, the rollback of human rights he put in motion, the hundreds of thousands of preventable COVID deaths, natural disaster deaths that happened on his watch will seem like child’s play if he’s reelected and R’s get full control of Congress like they’ve got on SCOTUS.)
But, thankfully, over here on the “Vote Blue” side, we don’t only have fear of all that to energize and motivate us. We’ve also got a chance to elect someone who won’t just head off all that awful stuff, she can actually DO things to make many people’s lives better, create opportunities, plan for a better future. Biden and his admin turned the boat around, Harris is plotting a new course towards a better future.
Question: Once Kamala officially has the nomination, if Biden chose to step down, so that VP Harris becomes the President of the US — with the now-expanded powers given the President by the Supreme Court — is there anything that the new President Harris could theoretically do in the 3 months before the election to mitigate the damage that’s being planned?
@Chantal1
I heard “not a Christian” and thought maybe he meant to say “not a good Christian.” Pretty sure he was raised Presbyterian. Guess I misheard.
He definitely said “not a Christian.”
WOW 😮 I guess the mainstream media doesn’t care about this 😮😮
Well, people are still out there doubting Trump wants to end election 😮😮 so the man is repeating himself 🤣🤣
My husband went to a running camp as a young teen that was run by Evangelicals. It had some top-notch cc runners he got to train with, but the folks who ran it monitored the amount of toothpaste he used, the number of toilet paper squares he was allowed, and his consumption of water. The only “entertainment” was Bible reading. He came back looking like he’d been in a concentration camp; his mother fainted when she saw him. It’s not hyperbole — these people want to CONTROL EVERYBODY. Trump is in it for himself and the money, but he’s just a tool. We can’t let his puppet masters back in the White House.