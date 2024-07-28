Donald Trump: ‘Christians, get out & vote, just this time… then we’ll have it fixed’

It will never be normal to me, to watch right-wing Evangelicals throw their feverish support behind a serial sexual predator, adulterer, twice-divorced, violent hatemonger. I grew up in an era where everyone knew that the American Evangelicals were a right-wing political movement built on hypocrisy, but it’s never been more flagarent than now, with their lock-step support of an unhinged, fascist cult of personality. All of which to say, Donald Trump spoke – by invitation – to the Believers Summit on Friday, and he told them to get out the Christian vote for the last time. As in, make the Christians vote for me this year and no one will ever have to vote ever again. Because America as we know it will be over.

In the closing minutes of his speech to a gathering of religious conservatives on Friday night, former President Donald J. Trump told Christians that if they voted him into office in November, they would never need to vote again. “Christians, get out and vote. Just this time,” he said at The Believers’ Summit, an event hosted by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action, in West Palm Beach, Fla. “You won’t have to do it anymore, you know what? Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.” Mr. Trump, who never made a particular display of religious observance before entering politics, continued: “I love you, Christians. I’m a Christian. I love you, you got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.” Mr. Trump’s comments came at the end of a nearly hourlong speech in which he appealed to religious conservatives by promising to defend them from perceived threats from the left. Earlier in his remarks, he lamented that conservative Christians do not vote in large numbers, a complaint he had made repeatedly on the trail. “They don’t vote like they should,” Mr. Trump said of Christians. “They’re not big voters.”

[From The NY Times]

As Aaron Rupar pointed out, this isn’t even the first time Trump has “mentioned” the idea that no one will have to vote anymore if he gets into the White House again. Trump absolutely means it. He’s meant it this whole time. Those were always the stakes of this election: if Trump gets into the presidency again, he will install himself dictator for life. He will cancel all of the elections. His Supreme Court will let him do it too. And he’ll enforce it too, with deadly results. Also: my skin crawled at “my beautiful Christians.” How are true people of faith not disgusted by everything that comes off of this dumbf–k’s mouth?

