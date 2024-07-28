Celine Dion brought everyone to tears at the Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics held their opening ceremony on Friday, to mostly rave reviews. Even French people were like “WTF” at some parts of it, so you can imagine what Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning – NBC’s special Olympic commentators – had to say about it. I will say this, it was a great idea to have Kelly doing the opening ceremony because she was nerding out about all of the music. Kelly was such a cheerleader for Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and the French musical acts who were featured in the very long-winded and rain-soaked ceremony.
For the Americans (I think these videos are geoblocked), you can see Celine Dion’s performance on the Eiffel Tower here, and you can see Lady Gaga’s performance here (NBC is blocking the videos from being embedded too). Celine overcame significant health issues to be able to perform at the Olympics, and almost everyone who watched that was moved to tears. Her performance of Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” was so special. The French fans and all of the tourists in Paris have been giving Celine flowers and just showering her with love all week.
One of the craziest moments – and something which is still being discussed – is the whole “singing beheaded Marie Antoinette” thing. They really did that. Not only that, they had the “Marie Antoinette” thing staged at the Conciergerie, the real prison where she was held before she was beheaded. Apparently, Republicans are trying to turn “Marie Antoinette being sent to the guillotine” into some kind of culture war in 2024. They’re all online, calling it disrespectful to Christians? Hm. People might need to step back and think about all of this.
Personally, my favorite moments of the rainy opening ceremony were all of the parts using real Olympians. I loved that Rafael Nadal – a 14-time French Open champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed king of clay – got to carry the torch in some of the final moments on stage. I loved the boat ride with Rafa, Serena Williams, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comaneci. I loved seeing Zinedine Zidane, one of the most attractive Frenchmen ever, of all time. Honestly, there were so many cool parts of the opening ceremony.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Celine STOLE that opening ceremony – she was the highlight and like everyone else I was so moved by her performance, esp after watching her documentary. We all know how hard it was for her to get up there and sing.
While using the city itself as part of the ceremony was an interesting concept, the whole river and flotilla thing reminded me of QE2 Diamond Jubilee event where everyone sailed down the Thames with performers at certain locations – including the rain. There were parts that were great and others that were not – it was too long winded and didn’t really flow as well as it could have from a narrative/story telling PoV.
Am still traumatised by the almost naked blue signing man with this plastic fruit. That was some weird Papa Smurf kink.
Also I want to know who the amazing mysterious torch bearer was – the Assassins Creed reference was fitting as the gaming studio who makes it is based in Paris (its a French company).
The blue guy was a scene of Apollos feast with the gods (but I agree it was insane but also … expected?). I found the ceremony wacko but quintessentially french. Of COURSE there was a beheaded Marie Antoinette. Of course Joan of Ark was there. The people complaining that it was against “christian values” and other nonsense know nothing about the olympics, french history or anything else really. And yes I agree, Céline was perfection.
Oh yes – it was VERY French and they couldn’t have not mentioned the French Revolution. Like the UK France has a LOOOOOONG history and how do you fit that into a few hours.
My fave comment was about how only the French could out Eurotrash Eurotrash – you will only get this if you are a child of the 90s and remember the TV show.
I see a lot of MAGA very upset on twitter and of course the French extreme right wing 🙂 Just for this i am f**** happy.
@justine – Yes!! The French right are SO MAD that Aya Nakamura sang with the republican guards (by all accounts they loved her and they all partied together afterwards). Perfection
I loved Aya Nakamura with the guards. That was v cool.
I was sure it was Kylian Mbappé and that we will see his face at the end but I was wrong 🙂
I think a lot of people watched just to see if or when Celine would sing and she was worth the wait. Probably an iconic and historic performance to the level of Whitney doing the anthem in 91.
Overall I thought mixing up the performances in between the boat arrivals made the ceremony more interesting than usual because in the past the parade of nations just happens in one section and it’s long and boring.
And I really want to know who that guy with the torch running around Paris was. He just left at the end while I was hoping for some kind of reveal.
There is a documentary of how they set up the opening ceremonies and it’s very interesting. They included a lot of the city of Paris in this opening which was very smart.
And the irreverence was great. People getting upset about a beheaded monarch or claiming that a drag queen pose is offending Christianity are just right wing trolls.
The level of what they did here, even with the pouring rain, really showed a higher level of creativity.
Yeah they built him up only to disappoint us 🙁 Also what happened to those 3 kids – they disappeared. Are they hiding in the catacombs until the closing ceremony? So many questions.
Also seeing Zidane show up at the end wearing pure white trainers after supposedly being on the Paris Metro – I was like WFT, no way they’d still be white.
As a French, who was againt hosting the OG in our country, I am SO proud of this opening.
It was a call for diversity, for inclusivity. It showed our past and a glimpse of an ideal future where we stand together. Yes a lot of us are pretty republican even if with our political system we have a president powerful as a king, so I was very happy with the Marie-Antoinette and the cene’s act !
And the playlist was everything !!!
I quite enjoyed the 80/90s euro dance section – ah the clubbing memories.
Same 🙂 When I heard Free from desire of Gala I just jumped from my bed and danced alone
The whole ceremony was amazing. Quintessentially French and I loved all of it.
I remember seeing Zidane headbutt that Italian guy in the World Cup in real time. That was wild.
So my ex is French, my grown children are half-French and the ceremony is fully in line with my experience of French culture for 25 years. Namely brilliant aesthetics and a propensity to shock.
It was fine except for the Marie Antoinette visual. Let’s see, paean to political violence, and particularly violence against a woman (it was her husband who was the ruler, not her). And then to make it comical. Big no from me. Will just note it was a male director.
And yes Celine Dion was brilliant❤️ best part of the show. She and the Eiffel Tower were awesome !
Yeah, Marie Antoinette pics were weird to me too. Her husband was the sole ruler. Why are people still sh*tting on the woman, who didn’t have any authority politically? It feels like celebration not against a cruel governance, but for violence against a woman.
I was already in tears from the torch relay and the 100-year old athlete, and then the Jules Verne balloon cauldron and then hearing Celine’s voice before we even saw her…
I have to say that my TikTok brain was a bit impatient at first, but I decided to just relax and let it be an experience. And I loved all the little flashes, like the nod to The Trip to the Moon and The Little Prince and I think Moebius was in there somewhere.
The “disrespectful to Christians” thing wasn’t about Marie Antoinette. It’s about a tableau of drag performers who were staged to look like The Last Supper. It really did look like that, but whether or not people should be outraged by it is another thing.
The internets found a painting of Dionysus at a feast that resembled the pose, especially when the blue guy was on the table.
I was very impressed with those drag performers who kept strutting along despite the pouring rain and a very wet carpet – am surprised they were able to keep on their feet, it looked slippy and a bit dangerous. They were all soaked but loving it.
As others have said above – the ceremony was a real reflection of French culture and by most accounts it was well received by the country, except the right wing crazies.
The city of light shone even in the torrential rain.
Same. I just kept seeing the rain on the table and holding my breath. The performers were phenomenal.
I enjoyed the ceremony. I thought it was an interesting way to showcase the city and let Paris be the star. I liked the boats with the athletes somewhat – I thought it lacked the energy of the entrance at a stadium. But visually the whole thing was stunning.
Agreed – having lived in France and had a French Partner – this ceremony was VERY French, but in very different ways. It had something for every one in France and I loved that.
It was a fantastic way to show off the games which will only further drive tourism.
I especially loved Axelle Saint-Cirel’s rendition of La Marseillaise – wow just goosebumps. I fell in love with Paris all over again !!!
During the parade of nations on their boats, the main NBC feed was showing the king/queen/monarchy for each country. I loved seeing Jill Biden around at various events being enthusiastic and awesome yesterday. She really made the rounds.
I noticed Fred and Mary of Denmark, Albert and Charlene of Monoco, Felipe and Letizia of Spain and Phillipe and Matilde of Belgium. I didn’t notice if anyone was wearing anything notable, but I’m sure Maxima brought it if she was there and I missed her.
I don’t know if that was due to the BBC feed but the sound was crap and the footage kept jumping all over the place, esp at weird times. Not sure if the BBC had any control over that or if they were just going with the main French broadcasters feed.
As usual, no representation from the BRF. It’s not as if Peggy has anything else going on to attend and support our team.
I loved the Opening Ceremonies, and seeing Celine sing again was the crowning jewel of the show. Also it’s time to put civics, world history and mythology back into basic education again our ignorance is showing and it is just embarrassing at this point.
I was also a bit shocked by the beheaded Marie-Antoinettes and the Last Supper tableau. But, as one commenter in other site aptly put ‘bizarre’ and ‘avant-garde’ are terms we owe to the French. They had to be present in spirit throughout the whole ceremony.
Marie-Antoinette is a symbol of an elitist lifestyle that, at the end, was the visual reference that prompted masses to support French revolution. The Last Supper is many things at once, one of them an emblem for the need to unite in love to go forward, despite obstacles and differences. I think it applies perfectly to lgqbt+ community and the defense of an inclusive message.
At least for me, it was easier to understand the ceremony once I realized it was more about France’s nowadays vibe and aspirations, instead of a high-tech beret-acordion-cancan postcard.
Regarding the Last Supper, I am borrowing this from Reddit:
The Last Supper was the last painting completed by Leonardo da Vinci in Italy before he left for France. He died in France and is buried there, by his choice.
There are several reasons why he left his homeland permanently, not the least of which include difficult Italian politics, rumors of his homosexuality, and other restrictions imposed by the Catholic Church on his work. In France, he was widely beloved, fully supported by King Francis I, and lived out his remaining years doing whatever he wanted.
So when the French re-imagine the Last Supper (the painting, not the actual event) with a group of queers, this is not primarily intended to be a dig at Christianity.
Instead, this reference communicates a layered commentary about France’s cultural history, its respect for art, its strong secularism, and French laissez-faire attitudes toward sexuality and creative expression.
It’s a limited view of the painting to think of it as “belonging” to Christianity, rather than primarily as a Renaissance masterpiece by a brilliant (likely homosexual) artist, philosopher, and inventor, whose genius may have never been fully appreciated had he not relocated to a country with more progressive cultural values.
Unlike the English who seem to forget that they beheaded Charles I, the French have not been ashamed of removing their monarchy the way they did. They have had many revolutions, which is why many think Les miz was set during the French Revolution instead of the one in 1832. So showing beheaded monarchs or their consorts is not something they shy away from in their national culture.
The French people have no fear in reminding their gov of the power of ‘we the people’ – it has ended the career of many a politician.
Seeing Céline made us all cry, including kids and partners, as Mr Nanea is a neurologist who told us everything we didn’t even need to know about SPS, back when Céline went public.
I love how they accommodated her by transposing the song for her lower register to make it easier for C to sing it, as she simply isn’t able (right now ?) to breathe in in a way that she gets the amount of air into her lungs that she needs to be able to hit the high soprano notes.
It was wild to see the reactions of the right and far right people, mostly male, on social media.
Not only didn’t they like Aya Nakamura and the Garde Républicane, they also complained about Axelle Saint-Cirel singing La Marseillaise atop the Grand Palais.
The semi-educated misogynistic males like Andrew Tate complaining about a Satanic Ritual, making sure to let the world know they had never heard of Marie-Antoinette, or those complaining about Jeanne d’Arc or Olympe de Gouges because the don’t want to deal with Herstory.
Or those people screaming about the Last Supper, when Leonardo da Vinci was gay and a fierce critic of the Catholic church. A few minutes out of 4 hours.
And those extra special snowflakes who couldn’t deal with the first Black and Muslim German flag bearer, Dennis Schröder, calling the team woke, while forgetting that *he* captained the national basketball team to win the world championship, something that eluded Dirk Nowitzki way back when.
How could they not love Axelle’s version of La Marseillaise.
Celine has been singing since she was very young. It is incredible she still has her perfect voice after decades of singing. Knowing her illness, it was a really touching performance. Honestly she was just perfect as always.
Without a doubt one of her best performances. The song and the vulnerability showed were PERFECT.
There’s a moment before the final line where she just gazes at Paris and soaks it all in and it’s just beautiful and heartbreaking all in the same moment.
The dress was also fabulous.
Just fabulous all of it.
You could see on her face just how affected she was by the reaction of the city – she had them in her palm and you could hear them cheering her on. To sing a song written by a French musical icon in the heart of Paris – thats the kind of thing dreams are made of.
Well I thought it was one of the most interesting opening ceremonies I’ve ever seen. The right wing wants everything to be like a Hallmark movie, look into some of their plans for the movie industry when they “take over”. Celine was amazing, so good to see her back. But my favorite part was the lighting of the Olympic flame. Reimagining it as a hot air balloon was so unexpected. Vive la France!