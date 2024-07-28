Duchess Meghan attended the G9 Ventures Summit in the Hamptons on Friday

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen out and about again! That’s twice in one week’s time. On Sunday, July 21st, Meghan was seen having lunch with Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Montecito. Then on Friday, Meghan was in the Hamptons! She apparently flew via private jet to a summit for high-powered women. Unfortunately, this was not a “rich ladies for Kamala Harris” meeting, although I’m sure VP Harris was discussed. No, this was the G9 Ventures Summer Summit, with meetings all about business and brand-management. Apparently, Meghan wanted to pick up some tips for her new brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan Markle joined a host of high-powered women at a summit in the Hamptons Friday, sources tell Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended the G9 Ventures Summer Summit, hosted by power broker Amy Griffin. She’s believed to have flown in from Santa Barbara, California, by private jet with her close friend, make-up guru Victoria Jackson — and sources say she will be picking up tips for her new lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, which has yet to officially launch. The annual event is held at the sprawling home Griffin shares with her husband, billionaire hedge funder John Griffin, a huge estate valued at over $13 million. The line-up of guests expected at the event included another Markle BFF, designer Misha Nonoo, as well as Missy Robbins, the chef behind Williamsburg hotspots Lillia and Misi, make-up icon Bobbi Brown and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, whom we’re told hosted a lunchtime interview with Griffin. Weight Watchers CEO Sima Sistani was on the guestlist, joined by investor Kirsten Greene. Lady Goop herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, was believed to be there, alongside A-lister Reese Witherspoon, who heads up the billion-dollar brand Hello Sunshine, and Spanx founder Sara Blakely. Griffin helps guide early-stage startups and has coached brands including Goop, Athletic Greens, and Bumble.

It sounds like the kind of summit with invaluable networking possibilities. Those are the kind of women who want to invest in and support other women. These are exactly the kinds of summits Meghan should attend, and I hope she made even more contacts and perhaps picked up some interest and advice for ARO.

This photo of Meghan at the summit was posted on social media – she looks so rich and summer-chic. Y’all know how I feel about the beige, but she actually pulls it off here because it’s so light and because of the business-linen. Her hair is especially pretty here, I love the loose bun.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex with Misha Nonoo and Bobbi Brown in the Hamptons for the G9 Ventures Summer Summit ! 🌅 pic.twitter.com/Ei0dXNVMXD — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) July 27, 2024