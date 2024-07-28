Duchess Meghan attended the G9 Ventures Summit in the Hamptons on Friday

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen out and about again! That’s twice in one week’s time. On Sunday, July 21st, Meghan was seen having lunch with Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Montecito. Then on Friday, Meghan was in the Hamptons! She apparently flew via private jet to a summit for high-powered women. Unfortunately, this was not a “rich ladies for Kamala Harris” meeting, although I’m sure VP Harris was discussed. No, this was the G9 Ventures Summer Summit, with meetings all about business and brand-management. Apparently, Meghan wanted to pick up some tips for her new brand, American Riviera Orchard.
Meghan Markle joined a host of high-powered women at a summit in the Hamptons Friday, sources tell Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended the G9 Ventures Summer Summit, hosted by power broker Amy Griffin.
She’s believed to have flown in from Santa Barbara, California, by private jet with her close friend, make-up guru Victoria Jackson — and sources say she will be picking up tips for her new lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, which has yet to officially launch.
The annual event is held at the sprawling home Griffin shares with her husband, billionaire hedge funder John Griffin, a huge estate valued at over $13 million.
The line-up of guests expected at the event included another Markle BFF, designer Misha Nonoo, as well as Missy Robbins, the chef behind Williamsburg hotspots Lillia and Misi, make-up icon Bobbi Brown and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, whom we’re told hosted a lunchtime interview with Griffin. Weight Watchers CEO Sima Sistani was on the guestlist, joined by investor Kirsten Greene. Lady Goop herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, was believed to be there, alongside A-lister Reese Witherspoon, who heads up the billion-dollar brand Hello Sunshine, and Spanx founder Sara Blakely. Griffin helps guide early-stage startups and has coached brands including Goop, Athletic Greens, and Bumble.
It sounds like the kind of summit with invaluable networking possibilities. Those are the kind of women who want to invest in and support other women. These are exactly the kinds of summits Meghan should attend, and I hope she made even more contacts and perhaps picked up some interest and advice for ARO.
This photo of Meghan at the summit was posted on social media – she looks so rich and summer-chic. Y’all know how I feel about the beige, but she actually pulls it off here because it’s so light and because of the business-linen. Her hair is especially pretty here, I love the loose bun.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex with Misha Nonoo and Bobbi Brown in the Hamptons for the G9 Ventures Summer Summit ! 🌅 pic.twitter.com/Ei0dXNVMXD
— Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) July 27, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Our Meg out there networking with other important women to do some good and invest in other women and getting tips for her brand. She looked lovely.
It’s always lovely to see Meghan out and about especially among other women. I am genuinely curious about ARO, mainly because i had expected it to have been launched by now. But maybe she’ll launch it on her birthday?
On a superficial note:I am not too wild about her outfit. The beige actually doesn’t really bother me. It’s the fact that both the trousers and the vest seem to be too big. I feel like you can’t even label it as baggy, it’s simply one size too big.
Looks like the set up was for outside events and it would have been humid and warm. The other women seem to have loose clothing also. I think the idea was for comfort and not style.
@Chloe … I was thinking the same thing earlier this week. Like, enough of the tease! When are you gonna launch already? But then it occurred to me that she has to hire a top notch ARO management team, stock a warehouse with ARO merchandise, and hire the people who will operate and ship goods from the warehouse.
I’m giddy with anticipation! 🙂
I looked at this outfit at the selling site and it is made to be “oversized”, personally I don’t mind the oversized fit but would have liked to see the hem of the pants come up just a bit.
I love the oversized fit with the halter vest. Meghan is true to her style and she looks summery and cool. The long pants look great but I’d hem them just to keep them from getting dirty. But overall she looks fab and true to herself. The jewelry!
@harla: there is oversized and there is too big. It’s a little hard to explain the vest just doesn’t fit, not even in an oversized kind of way. I also feel like you can dress for comfort while wearing clothes true to your size.
I was so excited to see Meghan out and about with some pretty great women. I was also excited to see her Jamie Kern Lima who posted a photo of Meghan holding her arm and wrote some beautiful stuff about Meghan always showing up for her friends. It was so lovely to see that. It’s true – everyone who meets and interacts with Meghan just loves her.
Networking in the Hamptons, with people like Bobbi Brown and Misha Nonoo. And she knew them from *before*. Plus influential investors like Jamie Kern Lima and Amy Griffin.
How nice!
Proving once again that certain people on Leftover Island, like rota 🐀 🐀🐀 and Sick Note of Missington, couldn’t be more wrong when they insinuated that Meghan was after Lazy Bones McButton’s fashion contacts.
I had to laugh when I saw that Meghan’s outfit had only ONE BUTTON.
Yes, it’s awesome she’s invited to and attending such a prestigious event but how many bathrooms does the $13 million mansion have? I can’t believe they didn’t report that critical information!
This is the life Meghan is meant to have, she wasn’t born to be a second tier player in a morally bereft family, whose members lack decency, compassion, empathy and self awareness. A family whose sole interest is the preservation of their supposed superiority, their ill-gotten wealth and a lifestyle built on the backs of those less fortunate.
@Harla
I just HAD to pop in & co-sign your comment.
M is a born leader but is just as comfortable as a team player. So being in #thatfamily on Shithole Isle with its vagina-lottery hierarchy was a kink that she was perfectly willing to work with.
But, as H said of himself & the shitmedia: “They pushed me too far.” #Thatfamily FA and is still finding out that they bit off more than they can chew with their ill treatment of H&M. And they’re still in the FO stage.
She looks great, perfect summer outfit. She is living her best life and we love to see it.
I love her outfit.. the top is even on sale on the brands website. I love Meghan in a messy bun, if she is going to wear her hair up. Great to see her smiling, she sure deserves it.
This must have been a really interesting event on terms of networking.
I happen to like both beige and linen, and had she got the set in her size, I suspect it’d have looked too dated to the early 90s. She/ her stylist went for an uber oversized effect that particularly fights the top’s proportions. Pants look billowy as well.
lol. Isn’t that the style of it? It looks bigger, but it is probably her size, the model is supposed to look & feel comfy I guess. I have a similar type dress with similar looking material. It is the best business summer dress I have. It never makes you sweaty even in the worst weather and I like that it doesn’t fit all over my body. Also, I don’t think she has a stylist. That outfit is Meghan’s taste. A stylist wouldn’t pick that, since it isn’t a trendy style or anything.
This was what Meghan was doing before she married into that family and they tried to isolate her from the world. She was working on business, fashion, charity. I love that she went back to her old life, but of course she isn’t recording her life now on social media. So, we are seeing only crumbs of it. Love it for her.
These are the circles she was in before she met Harry. I’m happy everytime I see her doing what she wants to do.
It is lovely seeing her out and about, leading her best life and networking with other energetic and successful women.
Love the outfit. However – flying in on a private jet…not great for the environment
I had no idea Bobbi Brown was that tall. She is tiny!
I will never criticize anything positive Meghan does or wears. She is a trauma survivor who is still being abused by her tormentors even as she seemingly got away. Although Harry came around to seeing what was happening, Meghan was all alone at first in fighting her abuse. Harry would never have taken her on that weekend with his racist and sexist friends if he had been aware of the traumatic damage of his friends’ and family’s “jokes”. As Harry said the body keeps count. Imagine Meghan’s still increasing number.
Unlike other battered women who escape into obscurity and relative safety, Meghan and her children and her husband still live under death threats EVERY DAY. I will celebrate her EVERY DAY she tries to live a good and purposeful life. I will not add to her abuse. She has paid too high a price and has earned gossip immunity from me.