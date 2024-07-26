“Olivia Culpo responded to all of the criticism of her wedding gown” links

Olivia Culpo addresses the controversy over her very conservative wedding gown. The criticism was more about how she told Vogue that she “didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” which many people took as a personal attack or like she was being rather judgy about other gowns. [Buzzfeed]
Women really can’t win: Olivia stated what she envisioned for herself for her wedding day and everybody made it about themselves. And if she had worn something really skimpy people would have had a problem with that as well. Nothing she said was about anybody else. The projection is wild to me. I’m not a fan of hers but this whole backlash is just weird to me. People truly need to touch grass.
Part of the controversy is missing from this. It’s not just that she said she wanted her dress to be modest, but she also wore what was basically a bodysuit with a sheer hoop skirt at the reception. The complete opposite of modest. Plus a lot of the criticism was just that people thought the dress was ugly. I personally found the bodice and sleeves to be very unflattering and the fabric as well. But to each their own.
The critiques were always about the conservative and prescriptive comments Olivia made. It was always about the fact that Olivis talked about her “values” which were completely out of step with the designers that she publicly worked with and had an exclusive deal (advertising) with. That she’s bringing this up AGAIN and trying to claim it’s people being mean to her AGAIN is completely inconsistent with the idea that she’s just a poor little victim. It’s been about three weeks, most people have moved on, she’s not getting attention anymore, so what does she do? Brings it up again!
Frankly, I don’t think it has anything to do with a double standard for women. It’s one woman who wants attention and is running the most bog-standard conservative white woman “wahhhh I’m a VICTIM” play possible. To make it about a double standard that women, as a general population, face, is to uncritically buy into Olivia’s framing.
that’s categorically not true. You are either purposefully obtuse or just not.. oh well.
Totally agree @ameerah, she wore what she wanted to wear for the wedding ceremony. Period.
Nah, there was more to it than that. Both Olivia and her husband called a woman who made some mild comments about how dull the dress was “evil.” She was primarily talking fashion and they were the ones who blew it up by crying big ole fake victim tears. And Olivia talked about how her husband prefered her to be “covered,” which is a loaded word. She also choose to work closely with Dolce & Gabbana. So she leans in on the religious conservatism but has no problem working with a team that exudes homophobia, racism, and sexism. And she keeps bringing it up to continue to play the victim.
Of course it sucks when someone doesn’t like your dress, but when you are a public figure, you’ve got to suck it up sometimes. But luckily for her, she’ll use it to rebrand herself as conservative, trad wife and will have a solid following of fellow trads.
I must be missing a piece of this because from what I read in the link, that was merely her personal choice. Like this didn’t feel like Mayim Bialik’s judgey modesty rule shit. Plus from the posted photos she doesn’t have an issue wearing revealing clothing–this was just her preference for her wedding day, which is obvs allowed.
Also I don’t know who she is but she is truly gorgeous–she looks like a younger Rose Byrne…
Exactly. The other dresses (especially the third one) are showing skin. So I don’t get what people are upset about. If she chose to dress modestly for her actual ceremony, so what?
Right, she didn’t say all brides should wear this. Just that this was HER vision for her day. I don’t think it was judgy. I thought her dress was gorgeous.
She also said her husband finds her beautiful when she is covered. I don’t know other commenters, but CB commenters mostly talked about that.
In what context, though–religious or..?
Because that could be controlling which is definitely not fine or it could be what he finds sexy, which I think is fine.
She wore multiple dresses at the wedding and one of her reception dresses was a short bustier cage looking thing, I can’t even describe it. But it was definitely revealing and short etc. So its not like she never wears revealing clothes.
Yeah, it was the words she used, not if she wore something conservative or revealing. If she said I wore this revealing dress because my husband likes me naked, I am sure we could discuss that too 😂😂 I think, because of sensitivity against tradwife culture, the words she used led to the discussion.
I live in RI (not from here though) and it cracks many of us up how much play this wedding, and dress, has received on the national gossip stage because no one here seems to be interested or know why she is “famous.” And friends who live in Watch Hill said the security was OTT, like worse than when Taylor and celeb friends were in town for her 4th of July parties. But jealous they wed at Ocean House..property is fabulous and one of the best beaches in the state.
They got married at the chapel, right? That’s a small seaside non-denominational Chapel. I can’t even remember if it has air conditioning (although I’ve been in it often). Her comments about religious modesty are just so weird.
Emma! What are you wearing????
I’m a fan
Worst mistake I ever made at work: Two contenders: I put a folder inside itself (which should not be possible) and crashed the website for like 24 hours. I also edited a bunch of video for work and then some personal videos … and accidentally posted all of them to the corporate account. Somehow didn’t get fired.
1. Emma, Why???? 2. I have really been looking forward to the Olympics, but the icky 70 year old irrelevant white male lying campaigning Republicans appear to have booked all the ad time and I can’t handle the lies and open bigotry. Vote blue! 2. I love that Josh Hartnett seems to be embracing the mainstream. He is still handsome and has consistently worked for almost 30 years. I have followed him since he appeared in the US version of Cracker. I highly recommend O and The Virgin suicides. He was excellent in both. 4. SMG is a gorgeous woman. She can wear whatever she wants (but that dress is twee). I would probably walk around naked if I had arms and legs like hers though. Last time I wore a mini skirt the wind kept blowing my skirt up. My fellow customers got repeated eye fulls. I admire women who can wear short skirts and high heels without disasters ensuing.
Ppl are really metiches. What if Jennifer keeps wedding pics around HER house? Getting married to Ben was a personal & pop culture big moment.
She threw herself a birthday party that looked like a small-scale Bridgerton production. Not sure about how much time preparations and staging left for fun, but it’s her money and her birthday.
???? She said nothing wrong. Merely describing her style choices. And I LOVE her dress. There’s nothing I love more than a full length of all that sleek gorgeous pure white fabric – waterfalls of damask, cady, plain silk. I love the ball gown skirt. I would definitely wear her dress. The second one wouldn’t suit me but is super cute on her!
Would never heard about any of this on tiktok if she hadn’t Written underneath The woman’s video that she was evil. And then her husband got involved for some reason. She should have just ignored this honestly.