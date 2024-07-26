“Olivia Culpo responded to all of the criticism of her wedding gown” links

Olivia Culpo addresses the controversy over her very conservative wedding gown. The criticism was more about how she told Vogue that she “didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” which many people took as a personal attack or like she was being rather judgy about other gowns. [Buzzfeed]

Horoscopes for Leo Szn! Virgos, our horoscope is a lot about how hard we’re working and how we’re super-stressed out, which is true. [OMG Blog]

Ice Spice reveals that Matt Healy apologized (for saying racist crap about her) multiple times. Interesting, because he really downplayed it for months afterwards. [Just Jared]

Josh Hartnett is promoting Trap in NYC! [Socialite Life]

Comic Con and the Olympics at the same time?! [LaineyGossip]

Emma Corrin’s Deadpool fashion tour. [Go Fug Yourself]

What’s the worst mistake you’ve ever made at work? [Pajiba]

Jennifer Lopez still keeps photos of Ben in her Hamptons home. [Hollywood Life]

How do we feel about this dress on Sarah Michelle Gellar? [RCFA]

Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy celebrates Brat Summer. [Seriously OMG]

How many twins are in the Duggar clan? [Starcasm]