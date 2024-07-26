Prince Harry: ‘I won’t bring my wife back’ to the UK because of the danger

This week, ITV’s Tabloids on Trial documentary aired and the interviews are getting a lot of attention… in certain media outlets and not others. You can really tell which outlets are getting sued and which outlets don’t want any of the smoke from Prince Harry. Harry, Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church and many others were interviewed as part of the documentary, and this is Harry’s first on-camera interview about his lawsuits. Yesterday, we talked about some of the clips, where Harry addressed the “paranoid” tag given to him and his mother, and he broke down why that’s bullsh-t, Diana wasn’t paranoid and neither is he. In another part of the interview, Harry also speaks about why he will never bring his wife back to the UK:

When asked during the ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial whether the legal battles attract more attention, Harry said: “There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway. They pushed me too far…It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.” The duke was also asked about claiming in a High Court filing that Queen Elizabeth II “supported” his actions against News Group Newspapers (NGN) – publisher of The Sun and the now defunct News Of The World. Harry said: “I wish… we had many conversations before she passed, and this is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me and… she’s very much out there, going to see this through to the end, without question.” In a witness statement, he had claimed the late monarch had wanted the media mogul Rupert Murdoch to “apologise”.

[From Sky News]

In 2022, Met Police officials spoke out about how the threats against Prince Harry and Meghan are very real, and the threats are mostly coming from right-wingers and racists. This has always been at the heart of Harry’s security fight in the British courts too, with the police and royal apparatus gaslighting Harry for years about how he “doesn’t need” security, because of vague reasons involving Harry not knowing his place. Harry is saying it outright: I will never bring my wife and children to visit the UK in any capacity given the danger they face in the UK.

