Prince Harry: ‘I won’t bring my wife back’ to the UK because of the danger

This week, ITV’s Tabloids on Trial documentary aired and the interviews are getting a lot of attention… in certain media outlets and not others. You can really tell which outlets are getting sued and which outlets don’t want any of the smoke from Prince Harry. Harry, Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church and many others were interviewed as part of the documentary, and this is Harry’s first on-camera interview about his lawsuits. Yesterday, we talked about some of the clips, where Harry addressed the “paranoid” tag given to him and his mother, and he broke down why that’s bullsh-t, Diana wasn’t paranoid and neither is he. In another part of the interview, Harry also speaks about why he will never bring his wife back to the UK:
When asked during the ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial whether the legal battles attract more attention, Harry said: “There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway. They pushed me too far…It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
The duke was also asked about claiming in a High Court filing that Queen Elizabeth II “supported” his actions against News Group Newspapers (NGN) – publisher of The Sun and the now defunct News Of The World.
Harry said: “I wish… we had many conversations before she passed, and this is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me and… she’s very much out there, going to see this through to the end, without question.”
In a witness statement, he had claimed the late monarch had wanted the media mogul Rupert Murdoch to “apologise”.
[From Sky News]
In 2022, Met Police officials spoke out about how the threats against Prince Harry and Meghan are very real, and the threats are mostly coming from right-wingers and racists. This has always been at the heart of Harry’s security fight in the British courts too, with the police and royal apparatus gaslighting Harry for years about how he “doesn’t need” security, because of vague reasons involving Harry not knowing his place. Harry is saying it outright: I will never bring my wife and children to visit the UK in any capacity given the danger they face in the UK.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
He needs to go back even by himself ad little as possible.
2027 is going to be a challenge.
See it to the end Harry!
I’m confused. The invictus Committee had to know of the threats but still picked Birmingham? Why? You’re putting your patron and his family in danger…. Make it make sense
I totally agree but Harry I believe will be safe . He has friends in places who can and will make sure to do whatever it takes to keep him safe.
No one is ever 100% safe in crowds given the current world climate. Knowing what he knows about the threats and where they’re coming from means that he must take a proactive stand, and I would hope that thinking people in the U.K. would know that. He hasn’t turned his back on an entire country, just those elements that have explicitly expressed a desire to see him and his family harmed. And bravo Harry for making that clear…again.
I said on X that the fact that he very specifically said knife or acid makes me think there have been threats related to those things. I can’t imagine how terrifying that must be. And I feel like even if the threats are aimed at Meghan, she must be terrified when Harry goes to the UK even if she stays home.
and the hate is absolutely because of the media treatment of her and its not slowing down.
I agree that the harassment by British media is not slowing down but I feel it is loosing its effectiveness with the public. Whereas in the past there would be a massive reaction to attempts to drum up hatred it feels much more muted now. Of course the trolls are as loud and deranged as ever but outside of the Daily Fail comment section I feel more and more of the public are beginning to see it for what it is. It is hard to drum up intense hatred for a woman who was last seen going for a leisurely pasta lunch with a friend.
@julia I agree that the BS that the BM is constantly spewing against Harry and Meghan is slowly but surely losing its battle with the general public. That being said, the general public was never the real threat. Liked or disliked the average person wouldn’t take it as far as causing her harm. It’s the sick ones that are the threat and unfortunately I don’t think their minds have changed. Even if she got twenty years of sugar coated coverage like Kate, those people on the fringe would still be a threat. So I think she’ll always need high level protection regardless of the BM and if they change their tune.
Never underestimate the fury that some people have for women of color just living their lives.
Yeah, that is scarily specific! I’m glad he’s protecting his family but I hate that Harry can’t take Meghan to the UK because he fears for her life.
And the Deranger accounts are getting more hysterically shrill by the minute, creating the most idiotic stories out of thin air, like repeating again that it was Bulliam who initiated Leveson and similarly easily disproven lies — and posting them underneath Squad accounts.
Always the same people, always appearing everywhere, as if they have no job, no family, no friends, and no grass anywhere near that they could touch.
They are., everything Harry has done is attributed to Bully.
.
So William’s aid alerting the police to hacking in 2006 triggered Leveson even though the enquiry didn’t happen until 2011 and all the reports at the time said Leveson happened as a result of the hacking of Milly Dowler’s phone? Are they so desperate to attribute any kind of success to William that they are attaching his name to anything now?
No grass 😆
No grass! 😂😂😂
Derangers are going to derange like rota’s excrete rot.
Yes @Emily, Milly Dowler.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2012/nov/28/leveson-inquiry-report-essential-guide
Those were very specific things, I agree that they are just some of the threats they have received. The threat is and always has been very real and has been happening for a very long time the tabloids downplaying it is beyond evil imo. It’s scary to think about.
They play it down because they earn their living by stirring it up, and their readers lap it up,
Now we know why she didn’t even leave the airport. I cannot imagine living with such a threat over your head. And knowing well that this threat is specifically set up by your family. Will end for them at some point? Will it get worse with next king the bully?
when I heard his say that it made me want to cry. It adds context to Meghan’s obvious fearful and anxious demeanor at the walkabout after QEIIs passing.
I agree and can not help but remember how Kate behaved additionally.
Also the hand holding. They’re normally an affectionate couple, mind you. But something about how they were moving in almost unison and Harry did his best to shield her told me they had likely dealt with a threat. Meghan looked beyond terrified and I uber- loathed Kate in that moment for her abysmal behaviour.
@becks1, Remember the crazy deranger who was spouting on some board that she didn’t believe that Meghan was really pregnant with Archie and she was going to stab her fake belly to prove it? She ended up only a few feet from where Meghan was leaving her baby shower in New York city. She was detained by the police. So yeah, I’m sure there have been very specific threats leveled against both Harry and Meghan.
YES! that was horrible and scary.
Exactly. She is a public figure and those are 100% very real threats she could face and probably received explicit threats regarding those details.
So, it’s no longer Meghan doesn’t want to go back it’s Harry WON’T let her or the babies go. Good man!
I rarely look at the fail but after reading Harry saying that I was kinda curious..
I didn’t read the story but of course it was blaming Meghan and etc etc. It was obvious.
I love though he said that out loud. No one can be confused. Sure they can try and blame Meghan but these are Harry’s words.
The fail used to have a link to complain about posts. Sometimes they were removed sometimes not. There is no link to complain about an offensive post now so they stay in and are upvoted by bots and derangers.
For me, the most interesting part about this problem is that Charles still has the power to solve it.
Correct. And his utter refusal to call off the dogs tells me that Charles is absolutely comfortable with whatever harm befalls his son, Meghan, or his grandchildren. In Charles’ view, Meghan and the children are Black and have no place in the royal family and he will punish Harry for the unforgivable act of bringing them into this family where they are wholly unwelcome. I believe that Lili and Archie embarrass Charles by simply existing. He will never forgive Harry for putting the Firm in such an awkward situation.
I mean – Diana. It’s not hard to see why.
I think we now know a lot more about her death. Clearly M being out of the way would be equally convenient
Totally agree @Beverly. Charles does not care about Harry or the well-being of Meghan or Archie or Lili. I think he would “Diana” their whole family if he thought he could get away with it again.
At this point if something were to happen, Charles and the press would likely hold the attitude that they brought it upon themselves. That is probably how he feels. it’s barbaric but I’m sure they all feel their hands are clean. Bc they are unfortunately rather terrible people.
Yes, and at this point, I don ‘t even buy the narrative that they thought Harry would come back to the RF without Meghan. None of their words and actions seem to have been calculated to create a rift between Harry and Meghan. But they’ve certainly created a situation by which Meghan could be permanently eliminated.
That’s why the stories of “Charles wants to see his grandchildren” are utter bollocks. These grandchildren are a reminder his lineage is no longer white. The racism inside these people (and his wife’s exposed racism) is so internalized and entrenched.
If Charles is really interested in seeing his grandchildren he would but I don’t believe he cares about them so he will just toe the line dictated by the press and do nothing.
That will always be unforgivable to me, I hope he’s King Charles the Last, the monarchy is a deadly soap opera that cost the people of Britain far to much money imo it’s time to cancel the show.
Even if Charles did something about it, how much longer will he live? Probably not as long as his mother, and William sure isn’t going to continue any peacemaking efforts. I wonder if Harry will even be allowed to participate in his father’s funeral.
I don’t know if he can do that but he certainly can make it extremely hard, for example, making Harry stand with the “plebes”. If that happens, I’d like to tell Harry that his father’s cowardice and lack of love for him justifies not honoring his death and all that pomp and circumstance. I sometimes wonder if Harry has slight suspicions about his father and the convenience of Diana’s death.
I prefer to believe that he is too old and weak with chemo to resist his elder son and his wife, as I believe his mother was towards the end of her life. (Allowing Kate to put words into her mouth with the recollections may vary. ) Which was actually meaningless because it could mean anyone’s recollections. The press could interpret it any way they want and they did interpret it the way that Kate wanted.
There is no chance Kate came up with “recollections may vary”. She is a barely functional idiot. Some courtier or another is still patting themselves on the back for that one.
Eurydice, this is it in a nutshell. (Love your name) One can sin by not acting. Diana would still be alive if he had seen that she was taken care of: even the bare necessities. Charles’ neglect to act with regards to H&M is criminal. He can’t do good things for his son and family, and what good-hearted king would spend hundreds of millions on a coronation when his people were hungry and cold and in need, being shuttled to and fro in a gold effing coach. I still wish he had driven, had a brief ceremony, and made announcements that food and aid would be handed out at kiosks placed at intervals. His coronation should have been a gift to “his people”. Good things should be going out from him, not funneling into him. That’s why his reign is already setting off the stench of rot.
What I love about what Harry said is that “they pushed me too far”. I love hearing that, because that is a man who will act upon his principals.
Good for Harry. Protect her.
That’s why Prince Harry will always be the best.. Meghan and their children deserve to be protected at all cost, in a better world this would never happen to anyone or if it did, the abusive tabloids could be sued and held liable for the cost of the protection detail for life to keep them safe. Sadly we live in the world where the government won’t even open an inquiry/investigation after once promising to do so.
It sickens me that it has come to this for Prince Harry re his wife and children in his home country. But I am proud that he has the taken the bull by the horns by putting this in the public domain. His birth family has no shame but if they had any they should feel ashamed. The vile rhetoric they have authorized and allowed to go on is outrageous and as he has indicated is dangerous. This will not end well for his birth family. All the clown outfits they wear can not hide the stench.
Yes, being forthright about it is best! You would think that the actual UK government (as opposed to the mascot) would take some steps to protect them but I guess not?
To do so would mean telling the world that the British head of state is wrong. Mind you with the way things are going they look racist instead, wonder which is considered worse.
I was very “relieved” after reading that. I really hope Meghan doesn’t go to Invictus. This hatred the tabloids created won’t stop in 3 years. There are many women in UK who got attacked with acid and their lives changed completely even when they survived. One guy who did it to a famous woman was released from the prison a few years ago. The jail time for this crime is nothing. So, I am sure one of the racists doesn’t mind trying it. Harry knows the threats. I am sure Meghan and their children get more death threats than him, because at the end of the day, they believe he, a white man, got tricked by a black woman.
As of now, Harry’s comments confirm that she’s not going to be at Invictus in 2027.
I’m glad it was established early that Meghan and the kids will not be attending the Invictus Games 2027 in the UK. I hope the British tabloids fully understand now that Meghan and the kids are never coming back for them to abuse, period.
Well that settles it. Meghan and the kids won’t come back. Not for Balmoral, not for Charles’ funeral. Not for Wiliam’s coronation. Not for IG27. If Archie and Lili do come to the UK it won’t be until they are 18, where they would be of age and make the choice. Harry can’t take the kids out of the US without Meghan’s OK. The BM shot themselves in the foot with the smear campaign with these unintended consequences. The BRF is now on a tighter lease, especially the Waleses. They will have to roll out their kids more now and they will have to show up more.
I doubt harry would bring the children without their mother. The derangers want this and would clamor for harry and the children to stay in the UK without Meghan. There are horrible comments by derangers even about the children.
Willy’s coronation was never going to happen. Willy loathes them. And way would they? Willy has done nothing but lie and put their lives at risk.
But I agree she won’t be at Charles funeral. And I think she’ll be sad about that.. To some extent..
Based on how we’ve seen M operate and things she’s said that give an insight into her approach to life, I would bet that any sorrow she might feel at the time of chuckyTheTURD’s death, would be solely for her husband who I expect would feel as we all would feel at the death of a parent.
In other words, I dont expect chucky’s death to impact her any more than the death of any human being anywhere:…….as John Donne said: “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind.”
Heres the thing: based on what Ive gleaned about M, regarding how she treats people, including what her friends say about her and what we’ve heard her say and how we see her move in the world, I get the feeling that even after betraying her trust, M still gives people chances but when she is done with someone, she excises them out of her life with surgical precision.
Toxictom is excised.
chuckyTheTURD is excised.
The BRF (i:e the Institution) is excised.
And England – as a place she loved to visit and had interests there, long before she met her husband – is excised.
[Altho I expect that she will continue to help whenever and however she can, with the women of the Hub Community + Smartworks + Mayhew.]
Charles did nothing to stop the racial abuse of Meghan and Archie when they were still in Britain, she shouldn’t worry too much about coming to his funeral, he doesn’t deserve it, of course it will be more difficult for Harry without her here. It seems the media is running the country.
The best part of this news is that William can never use Meghan and the Sussex kids again to flex his wannabe power by restricting them from an event they never intended to attend. The toxic British tabloids weep.
So Charles won’t see Harry’s kids until he crosses over to “the great beyond.” He’ll have a great view looking up.
British journalism is very lazy. Harry didn’t claim the Queen supported him, literal correspondence was produced in court proving this. Why can’t they just report facts? And research for heaven’s sake.
Thank you for saying that. The Queen’s support of Harry pursuing justice regarding phone hacking is part of court records and is now fact. She supported him and made a statement confirming that and it is part of court records, but of course the media will do the usual of doing the bare minimum.
And rebekah brooks and her henchmen including her master rupert murdoch, dissed the queen not only by refusing her request but also in the manner of their refusal.
I guess the uk wants to pretend that didnt happen!
@JENNIFER, right! The British Tabloid Media cannot report facts. Facts don’t sell. Lies/sensationalism do. Sad, but true.
I’m in the US and am very happy to see 2 of our grocery stores dropping mags from tabloid.
The way the Sussexes have been and are being treated by the BM and BRF is just evil!
There you go BM – Harry just gave you your answer. So there’s no need to spend the next 3 yrs writing useless and stupid “will she/won’t she attend the IG” articles. Watch these clowns do it anyway…
Also no more lying stories about how poor Charles loves and misses his grandchildren, please.
He could fix the problem he cause if he wanted to, but he is too much of a racist narcissist to do so. Ditto for Huevo Feo and the whole rest of the lot. I will never forget the despicable way both Harry and Meghan were treated at QE II’s funeral. Never.
Absolutely. The team of mean girls and the rest ignoring them was absolutely low and vile. There’s nothing good about these people. They’re all living in the government’s teets and need to fawn over the king, the mistress, and the rageaholic heir.
I genuinely wonder if now that the UK government has been changed there will be any difference concerning the security measures for the Sussexes. Like, will Labour decide not to do anything and blindly follow orders from the royal family like the Tories did or will they be more open to actually make changes ?
I’m going to predict that there will be no change. It’s already been confirmed that Starmer agreed to not open Levenson 2 in exchange for an endorsement from the Murdoch papers.
Well that’s disapointing.
Murdoch rules that country. His demise could not come any sooner…although they always leave a copy behind, his son Lachlan.
His comments about not bringing his wife back to the UK should disturb every good person there. How awful and terrible that someone, especially a Prince, feels this way about their family’s security.
And it doesn’t surprise me, but it saddens me, that the RF has yet to realize their hate campaign unleashed monsters. Yes, today they would go after Meghan, but tomorrow, anyone else could be fair
game. Today they throw eggs at Charles, but tomorrow they could throw worse.
And yet it doesn’t seem to bother any of them! And the britshiz media blame her, as always.
It’s clownsville
Saw a GMB clip on itv and they were pretty much rolling their eyes and acting like Harry was over dramatic.
If something bad happens to her, the same people are gonna blame her for not being careful enough. Diana got chased to her death and people are still saying not wearing seat belt killed her. They are all shameless.
@sevenblue — and they neglect to mention that her seatbelt was conveniently broken. This is sickening — yet the vile relationship between the BRF and tabloids sanctions this harassing, threatening behaviour. It will not end until both Charles and William are pushing up daisies.
And that vehicle was scrapped and destroyed so there could be no independent examination of the wreckage by Mercedes-Benz who requested access and were told ‘Too late,’.
The RF knows their hate campaign unleashed monsters. They just don’t care.
I think of all the years Harry spent traveling the world in support of the U.K. and it makes me sick. The lazy heir and wife could not be bothered.
The way they turned on Harry for falling in love is grotesque.
Can’t imagine having to explain to young children why they can’t visit the place where dad grew up or their Spencer relatives or grandpa the king (who is, of course, so anxious to see them).
The Spencer’s unlike Charles have visited them from what I read.
It’s heartbreaking. Harry and Meghan could spend the entire summer vacation every year in the UK, so the kids wood be acquainted to their heritage. After this ITV interview, look at the silence of both the RF and politicians…not one saying they’ll offer them protection…it’s like the whole nation is sociopathic and has no empathy. Anyone from the UK here who can explain?
That answers any questions about M’s appearance at IG27. I do not blame her or H at all for their decision. A&L can visit the UK when they’re adults if they’d like and are able to make that decision for themselves. Their safety and sanity is more important. No need to expose herself and their kids to any more wretchedness.
The royal rota is very quiet about this interview. I guess that answers the question about whether Meghan will go to the 2027 IG. How long before the press starts bleating about Harry preventing Charles from seeing his grandchildren?
Charles could easily put a stop to this IF he wanted to. The Rota hopes that people will be too dumb to ask “Well why doesn’t Charles pay for their security like he does for Andrew?” 🤔
If the King can go on a plane to visit Australia he can do the same thing to see his grandchildren, it is only half the distance. He could even go and/or come back via California,
Charles and especially William need to get a grip. How sad for the UK to have these two as King and future King.
These two are going to stew over Harry’s upcoming appearance for three freaking years. It will probably cost William the rest of his hair.
I’m glad that Harry was so clear. He does not want his wife in the UK bc it’s unsafe for her. There have been so many asinine articles about how Meghan doesn’t want to go to the uk bc she’s afraid she’ll get booed. Please. That’s bs. They’ve been attacking her and saying she’s vowed never to set foot again in the uk. And once again, Harry is saying, no, it’s me, I don’t want my wife to visit the uk. It’s me, not her. Unfortunately, the rota is likely going to conveniently ignore this interview and his words and continue to slam her and not him for not visiting.
Charles gets booed all the time and has had eggs thrown at him twice. William was booed at the football but Meghan is afraid of being booed? No it’s the white supremacists who have been radicalised by hate in the UK media that Harry is worried about. Nobody cares about booing in 2024. Look how quickly Kim Kardashian moved on from being loudly booed at the Tom Brady roast.
Wait a minute, Harry! Meghan is not a sack of potatoes. She has agency and the right to decide for herself where to go. This talk of a man deciding for her rubs me the wrong way. I have thought that she doesn’t travel there because SHE has decided against it. The children, of course, are a different matter.
I feel they’ve both made it very clear they make decisions together. And if she decided she wanted to go he’d make it happen.
If harry goes without her he himself would put himself in danger. He has gotten a lot of the negativity by derangers.Regardless of what he says about Meghan being in danger it sets off some in the media saying it is all about her knowing she will be booed. Distorting harry s concerns about the danger in going back there.
That’s such an antagonist way to look at it. He phrased it that was for A REASON.
That’s just a bizarre take on the fears they have.
3 perspectives:
1. There has been an ongoing narrative that its Meghan who controls him and decides for both of them. So maybe he wants to counter that at the expense of him looking like a control freak.
2. Harry actually controls everything. Maybe he takes his husband role seriously and makes the ultimate decisions about his wife and kids.
3. Nobody controls anyone. Both are equal. But he does take the decisions regarding his wife and kids when it comes to any royal event because he knows stuff.
I’ll go with the third one.
If she wanted to go to the UK, I don’t think he could have stopped her. She used to go before the Queen died. If Harry’s afraid for Meghan’s safety then I don’t see what’s the problem with him deciding that she can’t go to the UK. It’s clear she agrees that it’s not safe for her to be there and I think the decision was made after the Jeremy Clarkson article was published in the Sun. I think you have to see it from Harry’s perspective who doesn’t want his children to lose their mother like he did.
I see what you’re saying but I think this was Harry trying to direct the ire at him. They’ve been slamming Meghan for vowing never to go the uk when she has publicly never said that. They’re putting words into her mouth. Here Harry is saying that he doesn’t e at her to go. He would prefer the press to slam him rather than her. In their private conversations, I would assume it is a collaborative choice and not just him telling her no.
Rather than say, I won’t bring my wife to the UK, I wouldn’t have reacted so viscerally if he had just said, my wife and I have jointly decided it’s best if she and our children do not travel here for security reasons. The wording was offensive to me. And I suspect it really was a joint decision. I have no idea why he referred to her in what was, to me, a demeaning way. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I assume if Meghan is aware of the threats against her, she probably is in no hurry to go to the UK. And Harry does not want her to go either.
It’s not about Meghan being a sack of potatoes. Its about her saying “these threats scare me” and Harry saying “they scare me too, I want you to stay home.”
It is also in general probably more triggering for him because of his mother.
@Brassy Rebel: Meghan spoke about the fear she feels from threats in the docuseries. If she didn’t agree with Harry she would be travelling to the UK with him. I think it’s clear to see that she’s ok with Harry saying that she not go to the UK.
@Brassy Rebel, my take on it is that Meghan told him she would be willing to go with him to the UK. Just like she said she was willing to stay in the UK if he wanted. Both times Harry said “No way, I will not have you be in danger”. He wrote in Spare how many times he woke up to her crying into the pillows about how she was being treated. So I don’t know where you get ” sack of potatoes ” from. I see two people who are willing to sacrifice for the good of the other.
Meghan is probably scared to speak out about not ever wanting to go back to the UK because that would increase the threat level ten-fold. Can you imagine the headlines if it this was reported by the tabloids? “Meghan snubs the royal family!”…”Meghan won’t let her children visit their sick grandfather!”…”Meghan has Harry by the balls!”. Nope, she’s doing the right thing by keeping schtum and it’s clear that both she and Harry make all their decisions together, not that Harry is somehow controlling her travel.
I have no idea why you would react so strongly towards a man saying that he would never bring his wife back to a place where there are credible threats of harm for her, him and their children. Nothing they do has shown that they don’t support and respect each other completely, so to take offense to what he said is really strange, especially in the context of what we know about them and how they are with each other. Its strange that you are more concerned that Meghan has to be publicly included in this decision, when in a strong and solid relationship, it would already be implied that their decisions are one and the same. Why do you need here to be publicly attributed to the decision? That’s what’s interesting to me because I just saw a husband being strong and direct to the interviewer, the media and public that his wife’s safety and life is his greatest priority.
That’s exactly how I saw it. A husband being protective. And something they both agree and have realized with time.
Being interviewed by any media outlet is a wall garden at the best of times, let alone one in a country where the press has been so relentlessly threatening to H&M both literally, like the NYC car chase, and in print. It’s a matter of Prince Harry putting forth his agenda clearly in ways that survive what editing ITV might do to the raw interview afterwards. That soundbite was crafted and relayed by Prince Harry as it was for media consumption in a hostile territory, not a comment on M’s autonomy as a woman or a spouse. It’s establishing certain facts in a finite amount of air time, presenting himself having assessed the threat risk, particularly to inform viewers who don’t follow closely and people who lap up BRF/KP anti Megan propaganda.
🎯
Can you imagine if she’d said, “I’m not bringing my husband to X, because of Y”?
This makes me feel weird. Am I on glue? The board unilaterally made a decision completely consulting him with his approval, as others have claimed, and yet the founder can’t even bring his wife to this country for moral support because of this?
Birmingham is a great city and I’ve been there many times. It would be a great host city, so it’s not about that. But I still find this decision unacceptable.
My opinion doesn’t matter honestly but I’m side-eyeing all of this a lot.
I would say they made the decision, regardless. That makes the decision even more powerful on Harry’s part.
It was obviously for invictus the right choice and yes, their founder and patron, based on the threats they’ve had, cannot bring his wife.
This is a human rights issue imo.
Others have aired concerns forces behind the scenes are trying to force him out of Invictus, which I dismissed at the time, but this bit of news makes me wonder honestly. We’ll see. I find it gross in any case but again my opinion has no bearing on it.
C, it’s only derangers who say that.. I don’t kmow who you are, or if you’ve posted here before, but that’s 100% a deranger talking point. There’s absolutely no way the invictus board would ‘force out’ they’re founder, patron and frankly 70%+ of their media coverage. They LOVE Harry. He also gets a lot of their funding. So no. It’s not true.
I don’t go to “deranger” sites. I am referring to this site where people have absolutely discussed this, I suggest you look at past posts.
Generally the people who hate him claim he never invented it in the first place, which is obviously not true.
“C” has been a regular poster here for years.
@wagiman, @c is right, I commented about pressures that may be exerted upon the board of Invictus (not by the board) to get rid of Harry from when the UK Ministry of Defense pushed out the charity that up to that point had been helping to prepare the UK athletes for the Invictus Games. I think this happened just after the Games in Germany. I didn’t feel comfortable about an arm of a government, that had been so hostile to Harry, taking over. For example, they have taken over the funding and training of UK athletes what would the board do if it threatens to drop that funding if Harry remains a presence at the Games? I know, sounds crazy, but the UK government has been acting crazy when it comes to Harry!
Just because you disagree with someone does not mean that they are a “deranger.”
Apologies C, I was wrong. I’ve been reading here for 5 or 6 years and don’t recall the moniker.
I do believe I understand your point. Why would they choose Birmingham given these set of circumstances.
I think it shows how deeply Harry and Meghan care about what’s best for invictus, VS what’s best for them personally.
It was best there not be another north America games and that it goes back to Europe. Harry’s not being ignored, he would have been part of the decision.
If UK was the better choice for the athletes and their families in terms of travel and cost, the board would of course choose it. I don’t think Harry would override their decision. Maybe, they are thinking that Meghan can go for limited appearances with the promise of government security. We don’t know what they negotiated. She wouldn’t go without a full security though and she shouldn’t.
We live in a world where people are getting threats and harassment just for having lunch with Meghan so I question most things like this these days is all.
C. Eugenie is vilified by some derangers for associating with harry and Meghan so the derangers extend the dislike to those who like the sussexes
In this case, what’s best for the athletes is the priority not the founder’s wife. Harry’s willing to face the threats but he’s not going to let Meghan’s life be in danger.
I think reducing this to “the founder’s wife” is a bit simplistic since his safety is in question as much as Meghan’s.
In any case it is a catch-22 for Harry who will not fail to spotlight the veterans and therefore will be there.
Meghan has no role in IG except being Harry’s wife. Her presence is a show of support and to bring attention to games but it can’t be at the expense of her safety. It is clear that Harry is unwilling for Meghan to be put in a situation where her life is under threat.
Yes. It should not have to be this way given his work for this organization etc. That is my point.
I get your point but I think it’s ok for her to miss the IG 2027. She been very supportive of the games since getting with Harry. She will be at the other games.
The Games will be fine without her. It’s NOT okay that there is a real prospect in 2027 that she will have to miss them because of fearing for her life. That’s just unacceptable. This isn’t a situation where she just decided she wanted to stay home.
She went to Germany, she will go to Canada, if she doesn’t come to Britain it will certainly make the point. It’s really time that the King took all those newspapers that are running the hate campaign off the royal rota.
He didn’t mention Invictus this interview. Nobody knows we what will happen in 3 years time. He was simply explaining why Meghan has not visited the UK recently. People taking offence on behalf of Birmingham or Invictus when Harry didn’t even mention them sound like trolls looking to stir up trouble. The villain here is the UK press drumming up hate not Harry protecting his wife.
Some in the media are out to distort anything the sussexes do or say no matter what. If Meghan does go or of she does go to the UK she would be criticized. Harry is now accused by some media people of so called Attacking the royals .when he talked about media culpability
This has nothing to do with “Harry not protecting his wife”.
I’m aware Harry didn’t mention it. I am mentioning it because this is my personal opinion. Invictus is not about Meghan or Harry but let’s not pretend that a lot of the representation of the Games is not tied up in gratitude or respect to its founder. Why else would Harry be getting awards for it like the Pat Tillman one? Because he organized it and deserves the accolades for that itself even as credit for the Games overall is due to the veterans. Not to mention even if Harry does not want to politicize it, it is getting politicized anyway by people who hate him. THAT is what I’m pointing out and I am not convinced the venue choice was 100 percent independent of that although I could be wrong. Nevertheless it is possible to agree that for various logistical reasons the choice of Birmingham is good and that also the establishment in fact that it is not safe for his family to accompany him is egregious and bad.
Harry and Meghan tend to make moves in silence so they probably have something in place. I don’t know them, they can do whatever they want.
Harry clearly stated he would not bring his wife to the UK because it is not safe for her. I saw no reference to Invictus in his statement
Well, yes, it’s not safe for her. I haven’t seen anything recently that challenges this statement so we can assume it’s still the situation and none of us can predict if it will magically get better in 3 years ( would be nice).
As much as I love Birmingham it’s uncomfortable for me personally to see this: when a country wants to host an event promoting goodwill and teamwork while many aspects of the country’s sociopolitical establishment are making the environment hostile and unsafe for the wife of the event founder (and the *founder himself*). It’s an impossible situation they have put him in, really because the other venue would have presented the same problems in reverse (not as good for participants but Meghan can be there to support him). As Harry still loves the UK I can understand that part of the decision too. But it’s truly wrong that these factors have put their family into these situations imo.
@C – yes, you’re on glue. Harry specifically mentioned acid and knife attacks so he’s not relying on unsubstantiated rumours but actual threats on her life reported by the Met. Would you bring a loved one into that kind of dangerous situation?
I don’t think you understand my argument. Please reread.
It also gives bad vibes. That Meghan is not good enough to be there as his wife to support him. Not that harry thinks that way or invict us participants do. But cities in the UK would pose a danger to Meghan because of media slamming her. So she can’t go because of the threats. I think the selection committee should have boycotted UK cities until some action is taken against these threats and the media who continue with this campaign against Meghan.
Invictus is not about Meghan it’s about the veterans and their community. Birmingham had the better bid.
Yes it is good for the veterans but what a bad world it is when someone can’t attend because of threats.
@Tessa: It is disappointing that Meghan can’t be there but unfortunately the Royal Family and the press’s actions have caused it be like that this.
Amy this is not just about Meghan it is the concept of threats that would keep an individual from traveling to a destiny or place.
What makes it so awful is that Meghan is a decent person who had done nothing wrong.
I would disagree in part with your statement that the Invictus Games is not about Meghan. It isn’t solely about Meghan but it is about veterans, which Harry is, and their support system and families who are part of their recovery and success after or during service. It’s unfortunate that Meghan and their kids are unlikely to attend due to real threats against them, especially in the UK. I believe that in a normal and more inclusive world, that Harry and Meghan would both want to be there with Archie and Lili. This hostile environment not only impacts Meghan’s attendance but also their children’s attendance and that is really sad considering how both Harry and Meghan are trying to teach their children to be upstanding and involved citizens.
I agree, Tess. Under no conditions should Britain benefit from the games as long as the press and his family is doing everything they can to have its founder killed. I do and don’t understand this decision.
This is where I am. I understand the reasons for Birmingham but this is not a minor thing we are discussing, like whether it’ll be awkward socially or something. Harry will support the Games no matter what, as he should, and Meghan will support him, but that doesn’t make this less messed-up.
At worst (I know people will probably give me sh*t for using this word lol) but I consider these kinds of threats, violence, and harassment keeping someone out of the country for fear of their own safety as a form of low-level terrorism honestly and it sets an alarming precedent to me. I hope things are less volatile in 2027.
Wow C your words were powerful and I’m not upset or bothered by your use of the word terrorism because it’s exactly what it is. A man’s family has publicly been terrorized for years now and no one is stopping this from happening or seeing the seriousness of it.
I do not see this as Meghan not being good enough. I see this as vile gutter gossipers both supposed professional, the royal family as well as trolls creating an environment where the founder of an organization that benefits so many veterans fears for his wife safety in the country of his birth. This is not on Meghan this is down to racism and jealousy.
Exactly.
I would think that whoever made the decision didn’t consider the impact on the founder’s family. There are many other places in the world to have these games.
Her protection has been the utmost of importance to him. Does that mean that Meghan won’t be at the Invictus Games in Birmingham?
Unless something drastically changes there, I think a safe bet would be no, Meghan and the kids aren’t going to Invictus 27.
Unless she gets better security in the UK or the threat level diminishes, I am going to assume she will not be at the games.
Or it could be an attempt to tamp down three years of media speculation. They could decide to have Meghan attend at the last minute with military security. I personally find this so ironic that the UK press shitted all over Nigeria about “Security!” and “Terrorists!” My how the turned tables.
I am sure that Harry and Meghan made this decision together about whether she’d visit England again. They seem like true partners.
But it’s possible that Harry doesn’t tell Meghan EVERYTHING about the threats made against her. I mean, we saw in the Netflix documentary how frightened Meghan was by the threats made against her life, worrying about whether her babies were safe. We saw how anxious Meghan looked in that walkabout with the Wales (when Kate was unforgivably aggressive toward her).
I’m just glad Harry — the king and soldier that he is — is protecting his real family.
How can anyone hear this and not just br absolutely disgusted? I’m done with this. It’s time for the good citizens of Britain to act. It’s no longer ok to say, “well, we don’t actually care about the royal family in Britain”. And claim apathy to wash your hands of this. The violence towards Meghan, whether it’s a knife, acid, or Camilla’s bro squad publicly calling for her to be stripped naked while you all throw sh#$ at her, is intended as violence towards all Black women. It’s intended to.send a message. A very racist, misogynistic and violent message. It’s not about whether or not you, your friend or you mum “likes” Meghan. It’s about whether or not you’re cool with white supremacy.
Thank you, slippers4life.
Charles is a disgrace to let this go on.
The weakest and most vile father and grandfather. Of course that joke Thomas Markle comes second.
Yes, thank you slippers4life
It’s sad that the guys over at Republic don’t care about Harry and Meghan. They don’t see how this is tied in with the immense privilege the RF has and their power over the entire media. Injunctions, really? Seems more like an absolutist monarchy.
It’s breaks my heart to hear Harry talk about this . I take for granted how I can just live my life and not worry about crazy deranged people trying to hurt me or my family for just existing . This is not the case for Harry and Meghan and their children. Every day this must be on their minds . Yes they are happy and together but this hatred towards them is so unnecessary. It’s so cruel and i cried for them hearing this . And every time I think how Charles could easily put a stop to this constant hatred and abuse and he won’t , it shows what an evil man he truly is . William is the worst . I pray god continues to protect Harry , Meghan, Archie and Lily.
That should put to rest the annual stories about whether they will come to Sandringham for Christmas and the stories about Charles missing his grandchildren. Read Harry’s lips tabloids, Meghan and children are never going to be exposed to the toxicity and danger that toxicity exposes them to in the UK. Is it any wonder that H&M do not release photos of their children?
I can see why the queen would support him. Her own grandfather George V sued for libel. While he was the monarch! A rag reporter named Mylius brought up old and nonsensical rumors George had married while stationed in Malta. Then when his elder brother died, he set his unsuitable wife and family aside and married a princess. The rumors had popped up in 1893 when he married and he wanted to answer them but Queen Victoria advised ignoring them and not giving them more attention.they mostly went away until his coronation in 1911 when Mylius brought them back up. This time the king wasn’t going to standby while his wife was basically called a whore and his kids illegitimate. And not because of succession issues. Unlike most royals George was faithful to his wife saying hers was the only bed he wanted to share. So he informed his government he was bringing suit and wanted to give evidence in the dock himself. The ministers, including a younger Winston Churchill, lost their minds at this. They couldn’t talk him out of suing but did keep him from testifying saying he couldn’t since court cases are brought in the monarchs name and thus the monarch couldn’t testify. George’s supposed wife was one of those who gave testimony and Mylius was convicted of libel. He was given one year in jail and then left the country. So Harry comes by it honestly.
I so wish he had phrased this differently: I won’t bring my wife back to this country” reeks of patriarchy and control. She’s not your luggage, dude. She’s a person; she gets to make her own decisions.
Also, this whole issue makes it clear that the Queen was largely impotent. When your Sovereign has less power, in your country, than some rando from the other side of the world, you know your country’s in trouble.