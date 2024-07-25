Jennifer Aniston claps back on JD Vance following his ‘childless cat lady’ comments

Several years ago, JD Vance thought it would be a good idea to repeatedly mock and disrespect “childless women.” Vance’s Christofascist argument was that “childless women” don’t have any “stake” in the future of America, and that the country is being run by “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” America should be so lucky as to be run by childless cat ladies – we are compassionate, we have disposable income and we have TIME. Anyway, Vance’s comments have been making the rounds again because Trump picked Vance as his running mate. Trump’s team barely vetted Vance, and Vance has gone down poorly in MAGA world and beyond. Those particular comments about “childless cat ladies” have become a real pop culture moment this week, so much so that Jennifer Aniston – a childfree dog mom – decided to chime in:

Jennifer Aniston is hitting back at comments about politicians who are “childless cat ladies” made by Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, which have recently gone viral. “The Morning Show” star, 55, on Wednesday took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a social media post in which Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the MeidasTouch Network, shared a 2021 “Tucker Carlson Tonight” interview clip with Vance. “JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are ‘childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,’ and have ‘no direct stake’ in America,” Filipkowski wrote alongside the 28-second clip. “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” Aniston wrote. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

[From USA Today]

This wasn’t even as hard as Aniston could have gone on Vance, given her own personal story. Aniston has been the subject of decades of womb-speculation, and Aniston has very strong opinions on men with opinions on her childfree status.

Meanwhile, this whole “childless cat lady” issue is a ticking time bomb for Republicans and I’m not sure they even know how bad it’s going to get. Taylor Swift’s fans are just waiting for her much-anticipated endorsement so they can unleash hell on Trump and Vance. There was this great clip from The View as well:

Former Trump aide @Alyssafarah: This JD Vance clip claiming childless people shouldn't be in politics is offending so many of my lifelong Republican friends. If you're a woman of my age, the most common thing my friends are dealing with is infertility. Miscarriages, those… pic.twitter.com/zNmFEXXkzw — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 24, 2024

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” “I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2024