Jennifer Aniston claps back on JD Vance following his ‘childless cat lady’ comments

Several years ago, JD Vance thought it would be a good idea to repeatedly mock and disrespect “childless women.” Vance’s Christofascist argument was that “childless women” don’t have any “stake” in the future of America, and that the country is being run by “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” America should be so lucky as to be run by childless cat ladies – we are compassionate, we have disposable income and we have TIME. Anyway, Vance’s comments have been making the rounds again because Trump picked Vance as his running mate. Trump’s team barely vetted Vance, and Vance has gone down poorly in MAGA world and beyond. Those particular comments about “childless cat ladies” have become a real pop culture moment this week, so much so that Jennifer Aniston – a childfree dog mom – decided to chime in:
Jennifer Aniston is hitting back at comments about politicians who are “childless cat ladies” made by Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, which have recently gone viral.
“The Morning Show” star, 55, on Wednesday took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a social media post in which Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the MeidasTouch Network, shared a 2021 “Tucker Carlson Tonight” interview clip with Vance.
“JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are ‘childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,’ and have ‘no direct stake’ in America,” Filipkowski wrote alongside the 28-second clip.
“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” Aniston wrote. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”
This wasn’t even as hard as Aniston could have gone on Vance, given her own personal story. Aniston has been the subject of decades of womb-speculation, and Aniston has very strong opinions on men with opinions on her childfree status.
Meanwhile, this whole “childless cat lady” issue is a ticking time bomb for Republicans and I’m not sure they even know how bad it’s going to get. Taylor Swift’s fans are just waiting for her much-anticipated endorsement so they can unleash hell on Trump and Vance. There was this great clip from The View as well:
Maybe this will open more eyes to how misogynistic the republican ticket is.
The women of America must send a clear message that we will not tolerate this disrespect. It’s sickening.
We’ve been outvoting men since the 1960s–fucking idiot wants to purposefully alienate the largest voting base. No wonder the GOP is having buyer’s remorse with this dummy.
@BrassyRebel…I totally agree with you and feel that a lot of women will move away from Trump but unfortunately there are a great deal of MAGA women that will gladly give away their freedoms to these men that want to turn back the hands of time. Go Kamala Harris
I’m telling every man I know (young and old) that if you love the women in your life, then get your ass out and vote blue. Those fascists want to destroy women.
Thank you for saying this. I think too many wrongly making this about JD Vance. This is about the Republican party and how far over the cliff they have fallen. Vance had to make outrageous statements like this to get elected. All the so-called moderates are being voted out of office.
Women are second class citizens to them, and they’re making sure the law treats us that way.
I’m a neighbor from the truenorth and man am I watching this from afar and wishing with my whole heart that the women and the men who live their grandmothers, mothers, wives, sisters to step up, go out and vote against these fckers and for VP Kamala.
Let’s be honest here, if “Grab ’em by the pu$$y” and “shoot someone on 5th Ave” and Jan 6th, and stealing nuclear secrets, and losing a rape case, and losing a business fraud case, and mocking the disabled, and giving Israeli code word intelligence to Russian operatives while yucking it up in the Oval office (remember that? We were so innocent then) and hydrocloroquin and overturning Roe v Wade and all the other truly heinous acts made by Trump hasn’t driven him out of politics…this won’t even be a blip. Those women will NOT peel away.
I would stay single until the end of time if all I had to choose from was Vance, Carlson, or anyone with the surname of Trump “shudder.* How have our politics gotten so screwed up that these disgusting idiots are even viewed as viable choices to run the country. SMH.
It is hilarious cos even some right wing women are speaking up against this insult. But, to quote them, Trump choose poorly…
Childfree crazy dog lady loves this backlash. (That’s me and proud of my decisions)
very interesting that it took Vance directly denigrating them for these Republican women to take notice. their party has had a platform that boils down to: we must go back to “traditional marriage” where husbands are king of the castle and women are SAHW/SAHM. Women in that traditional scenario are expected to get married and start having children as early as possible. It’s beyond me how those Republican women missed the (often hypocritical) message that their job was to manage their husband’s household and that if a woman insisted on going to college it was to get their “Mrs degree,” not to have a career outside the home.
Good to know, because trump is old, fat and doesn’t appear too heathy under all that makeup. No joke, a vote for trump is likely a vote for vance to be president.
Actually, if I was young and heard republicans talking about getting rid of no-fault divorce, I would take marriage off the table. Full stop.
Yeah, he’s single handedly turning voters away from the GOP and Dump – he won’t last long. Not even Theils much needed money will save him – esp given that Musk has now said he never promised to give Dump $45mill a day. The rich tech douche bro donors are jumping off the GOP ship!!
I for one cannot wait for Taylor to unleash the Swifties on them all. Please Tay endorse Kamala before the GOP dump Vance – the entertainment value alone would be worth it.
I am wondering if Trump will kick him to the curb. As for Elon, I think he sees Kamala has a good chance to win and he likes backing a winner – so he quickly pulled his promise of $45mil a month. And I am sure that stung Donald. Too bad I don’t have stock in ketchup, I am sure many bottles will be flying until the election is over.
There is only one choice in this election of you are a female. And I CANNOT wait until the Swifties unleash.
I’m really afraid that Taylor Swift is going to do nothing to endorse Kamala Harris. She will probably post a generic “Remember to vote, everyone!” post and that’ll probably be it. She hasn’t done anything for the Democrats since 2020. (I suspect she’s actually secretly a Republican.) In her documentary she talked about how she wanted & planned to be an activist, and then did….NOTHING in the years since then. She hasn’t said a word about Palestine or anything of much importance. She’s too afraid to piss off her Republican fans by endorsing Harris, because that might result in her making less money.🙄 I REALLY hope i’m wrong and that she endorses Harris. The support of Taylor & the Swifties could make a real difference.
Just because he “pulled back his promise” to give Trump $45 million dollars a month doesn’t mean he won’t still do it – he’ll just do it quietly.
@KPeace, I agree about Taylor.
. This could be a pivotal moment for her to flex the immense social capital she has. I fear she won’t…. generic instead like you shared. I hope I’m wrong.
Idk, maybe I’m naive but I think Taylor will say something. She made Biden/Harris cookies. She says F-the patriarchy at her concerts(yes, while simultaneously cheering with the royal patriarchy🙄). We have a real chance at the first woman as president. To support Harris, a woman she previously supported as VP. All the young girls go to her concerts and she’s saying F-the patriarchy. It would be wild if she didn’t say something. The opposition makes fun of cat ladies! Like I said, maybe I’m naive but it would be weird if she didn’t say something but maybe I’ll be disappointed.
I look forward to the GOP replacing him and the “Republicans in Disarray” headlines that (we wish) we’ll see from MSM.
I’m looking forward to the pretzel twists of logic considering they’ve been whining lately about how it’s ‘illegal’ for the Dems to swap out their presidential candidates; I mean, if so, shouldn’t it be ‘illegal’ for the Reps to swap out their vice-presidential candidates.
Between Swifties and the Beyhive……
Hell hath no fury…….
Dolly f*cking Parton, who does a lot of charity work, sends children books for years, donated to Covid vaccine, isn’t invested in the future of the country according to this dipsh*t just because she didn’t bear children.
interesting that their twitter clap back to women with miscarriages, infertility etc is that the vaccine makes them unable to have children so it’s still women’s fault. because no one ever had a miscarriage before that apparently.
George Washington didn’t have biological children. But hey! — Vance would have us disenfranchise the father of our country.
@FYI, excellent point!
@FYI, he is a man, so probably to him, he doesn’t count. He talked about women, not men who didn’t have bio children.
In their minds, it’s never their fault there were no kids. It’s always the women.
They aren’t very smart.
Okay, Martha Washington then. The point stands. Childlessness does not equate to not having a stake in the future. Just ask …
Condoleeza Rice (fellow Republican)
Betsy Ross
Queen Elizabeth I
Harriet Tubman
Angela Merkel
I could go on …
But George Washington did have stepchildren, just like Kamala!
But George Washington did have stepchildren, just like Kamala!
And neither did James Madison, Andrew Jackson, James K Polk, or James Buchanan…. And Warren G Harding had only one child, outside of his marriage, whose existence was not publicly known during his lifetime, so I would also count him as a childless president. So that is what, 9% of presidents have not had children…
Dolly and Bey should 100% team up for Kamala, it would be epic!
I would pay mooooney to see that!
It’s one more misogynistic diss on women from this woman hating crew because, let’s face it, the remark is directed at women, not men. And since Kamala Harris did not meet and marry the man of her dreams (and Doug Emhoff is the man of just about every woman’s dreams) until she was likely past childbearing, imagine what the fascists would be saying about her now if she had just gone ahead and had a child out of wedlock when she was younger. Vance and all of them are beyond disgusting. Let’s send them packing out of women’s lives come November.
Or what they would have said if she married, had kids and divorced. And she is a stepmother, they are pissing off a lot of women with these statements: Childless women, women with cats, women who are stepmoms and it’s going to backfire on them.
Vince and his ilk are why women favour bears. Thank goodness for VP Harris.
I’m sorry but the entire Party has to go.. they are owned by the Heritage Foundation. I lived in an extremely abusive marriage for 31 years, I will not vote to be abused by my government when I am finally free. Every woman should be speaking out and voting 🗳️ straight blue in November.
Vance even wrote the foreword for “Dawn’s Early Light” by Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, which is basically just Project 2025 in book format.
So if Trump wanted to try to distance himself from Project 2025 he’s absolutely f*cked with Vance as his VP.
>> Every woman should be speaking out and voting 🗳️ straight blue in November.
And beyond. It’s important for us to communicate that this is NOT a one-election crisis. This is what the right wants for America and they won’t stop if they lose in November. This is a long-term fight, likely a fight we’ll be in for the rest of our lives.
Well, J.D., all of those childless women and women who have children but who are so offended by the fact you reduced women to “a bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives” will show you and Trump how invested they are and how much they have a stake in the future of this country. Guess how they will show you? By their vote on Election Day.
He’s such a little twat!
The Republicans are a party of traitors and like all predictable morally and ethically compromised individuals, it is only a matter of when they’ll turn on their own people.
Typical JA. Only caring about herself and her situation. No regard for us who choose not to have children. But she’s never been a girl’s girl anyway.
HUH?! I don’t feel any kinda way about Aniston, but “not a girl’s girl,” seriously? What is that supposed to mean? She seems to have loads of female friends, and none of us have any idea what she’s like in real life. What a weird diss.
Personally, I think this comment is the best thing she’s ever done. She SHOULD be commenting on this asswipe. She is speaking from her own experience. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t care about other situations.
Thank you FYI for your charitable response to Steph. More than I can muster at this point in the morning.
I mean, she is allowed to speak from her perspective.
Like Kaiser said, people were on womb watch for JA for decades. There was very little consideration to medical issues, difficulties conceiving etc. Maybe she just did not want kids. But maybe there was something else going on behind the scenes.
And I think her point is valid – Vance seems to tie a woman’s value to her ability to bear children, so hopefully his daughter wants to have children and is able to do so because if not, he’s trying to block IVF as well and then she won’t have any value to society.
Your comment makes absolutely no sense, did you read what she wrote?
I chose to not have children and we have two cats. I am not even remotely offended by her comment nor did I expect to be included in her personal perspective, which might differ from mine. Your response is strange.
Nah, publicly criticizing this kind of comment when you rarely make political statements is a girl’s girl move whatever anyone says about her.
I don’t care what kind of girl she is. She is one with a lot of followers and is taking a stand on this.
What’s not clicking for y’all here? If someone ties a woman’s value into her baring children and someone else only defends woman who can’t bare children they aren’t saying shit. That’s saying the woman is valuable only bc she would if she could. They are both making the same point.
I think she was just pointing out that in addition to Vance’s odious statements, Republicans are actively working against women and people with uteruses who do want to have children but need the assistance of IVF. I actually like her comments because it reminds the public that Republicans are actively legislating against IVF.
Exactly, Grant–it was within the context of IVF so yeah, having children is relevant here.
I think its also a good reminder that we never know why a woman does not have kids. Maybe she’s childfree by choice, maybe there are other issues at play that meant she never had kids (medical, financial.) The Republicans are doing nothing to help those latter women and in fact are actively working against them.
She did not ONLY defend women who can’t bear children. She was speaking from her personal experience, which is valid here. She has said repeatedly — over and over and over — that a woman’s value is not based on bearing children or being married.
What’s also not clicking is the strange “not a girl’s girl” comment. Like, you really think she is not a feminist or something?
They aren’t at all! Also the republicans are trying to get rid of ivf which is wildly popular especially with a lot of their base so highlighting that is good.
@Steph, I actually see what you’re saying.
Personally, I loved JA’s comment and wish she’d spoken with a little more spice, but I do see what you’re saying: she didn’t go to bat for women who don’t need/want IVF because they are childless intentionally. Fair comment, but not JA’s wheelhouse.
Steph, I think I understand your position, but what I can’t agree with is division in the ranks of women. I think that’s what you’re doing here by slamming her comment because it doesn’t include all women. I never had children and I think it’s valid to speak to that specifically. I believe it’s valid for young women to speak to the things people say about them, etc. There are women’s rights which we all belong to, but that doesn’t mean that people don’t have different experiences.
What? First I think JA has always been described as a girls girl, not that it matters especially in this case.
This response was perfect because it was personal TO HER. You felt her pain and emotion of being called less then and disregard because something she wanted badly couldn’t happen to have some jerk go on tv and say she is unworthy and bitter, when no she made peace and made the best life for herself.
What about her statement says IVF is personal to her? As sometime said up thread we don’t know the reason she doesn’t have kids. It’s not our business. I appreciate people speaking up for IVF bc I everyone has a right to choose to either become a parent or not. But she isn’t speaking up for all of us. Her comment does nothing to remove baring children from a woman’s worth. She said “I hope your daughter can have children.” There was no “if that’s what she wants” caveat to it.
She says I hope your daughter can have children because you are also restricting access to IVF.
So my interpretation here is that she’s saying if you are tying a woman’s value to her ability to have children, you should be ensuring that every woman who wants to have children can. And instead you are doing the opposite.
But it also sounds like you just don’t like Jen Aniston, but in that case just come out and say it.
@Becks1–Yeah that’s it. Parsing her words into oblivion gave it away.
I don’t like JA. I’m not hiding that. @becks1.
@kitten I’m not parsing her words. She said what she said. It doesn’t need interpretation. She kept with the same message as Vance by tying worth with the ability to bare children.
Huh? The hell are you talking about? You might not be a Jennifer Aniston fan, but she’s always been a girl’s girl, backed up by the fact that she supports women and has more women friends than I can even begin to count. And she’s entitled to say whatever the hell she wants about HER situation, especialy given the fact that the tabloid media hasn’t kept their noses out of her womb for the past 20 years. I’ve noticed that women on this site who don’t care for JA tend to be diehard Angelina fans. Well, where the hell is her statement?
Any woman who speaks out about fertility issues/pregnancy loss deserves praise in the current political climate. The wingnuts are repeating absolute lies, like ectopic pregnancies can be replanted and abortion is never medically necessary. Somewhere the education desperately failed and a shining light needs focused on the absolute lies being repeated by the Republicans. Thank you, Jennifer!
Vance is so gross. I don’t feel the need to accept my self worth as a childless cat owner from a man whose greatest accomplishment seems to be getting everyone on Twitter to discuss his special relationship with furniture. I agree with Jennifer and all of the posters here…Go pound sand Vance. What a gross human
I’m sure Taylor will eventually endorse, probably around the convention or when she’s back stateside. In 2020 I think it was around the VP debate.
But the swifties arent waiting for her, @swifties4harris (I think that’s right) has over 42k followers and they’ve set up TikTok and Instagram, too. They’ve been commenting and posting all over the place. I’ve seen this particular clip a lot from them.
I keep seeing a rumor on X that Taylor and Beyonce are going to do a joint fundraising concert but I think that’s just completely made up. That would be awesome though if it happened.
I said to someone the other day, all of the really awesome women singers we have should do a group performance, either at the convention or a fundraising concert or something. Can you imagine Beyonce, Taylor, and a bunch of other superstar women all performing together?
I hope they do! I think it’s rumor now but def within the realm of possibility.
Beyoncé will likely do something especially since she gave permission for her song to be used in short order.
Taylor has said nothing and until she does, people need to stop wish casting.
I’m wish casting for Taylor to say something. To me, it would be wild if she didn’t. But like I said upthread, maybe I’m naive.
Thank you!! You beat me to my comment. I am sure Taylor will endorse there is even speculation she’ll be at the convention (personally iffy on that) but swifties for harris is on this- they are raising a ton with $13 donations think they are close to a million. They are organizing volunteers, providing platforms for first time voters to register and plan. And they are figuring out a get people to the polls caravan on Election Day.
At this point they are just waiting for Taylor to endorse to blow them up.
Sarah, that’s GREAT! I hope they also tell people to check and make sure they’re still registered and do it on a consistent basis. There are a lot of people who are finding out they’ve been ‘suspended’ until they update their information (which doesn’t need updating), or just purged from the voter’s list. Everyone should be watchful, so you aren’t allowed to vote.
This is excellent!
@saucy every post they have on Twitter has a link to vote.gov so yes they are
Personally, I hope Trump doesn’t dump Vance. Bc this is exactly who he and trump are and they need to keep reminding us of that until November.
He can keep him or dump him. Doesn’t matter. Anyone Trump picks can get this smoke. The nation has a lot of pent up energy looking for ways to take action and these bigots and bullies have nothing to run on except their same old simple minded misogyny, racism, sexism and classism.
After a few more weeks of their slut shaming attempts and DEI dog whistles, they’re going to realize it isn’t working and then will have to watch their own take down with horror.
Right? I want this jackass to keep running his mouth and Dump to continue being publicly psychotic, hopefully THAT will make the difference. If they chose another more appealing VP candidate, they might get more numbnuts’ vote. And they already have a ridiculously high number. Lotta dumb out there.
Same. I mean they didn’t hide it before, but their true, deep down looniness–‘just plain weird’ as that one member of Congress said–is somehow hitting differently & people are horrified. (I hope.)
Trump is stuck with Vance now, or with any other old MAGA white guy. Tim Scott can’t save him, not after the Repubs came out and called Kamala a “DEI hire.”
PS — Kamala was not hired. She was ELECTED. Four times (DA of San Francisco, attorney general of CA (twice), CA Senator).
PPS — Can’t wait to see if Tim Scott actually goes through with his wedding.
His name is already on the tea towels, so to speak, LOL.
Remember after Trump picked Pence, he basically almost immediately had buyers remorse and I think he wanted to dump him before it was even publicly announced (but after Pence had accepted).
I think this is just who he is. He’s never satisfied with anyone he picks for almost anything (how many secretaries of state? How many chiefs of staff?) because he has these certain expectations of “manliness” and “toughness” (that he can’t fulfill himself I guess?) and he just goes through staff like water.
I’ve been enjoying this joke all week: “Sorry Donald, you gotta carry him to term”
Yeah Vance is Trump’s Sarah Palin. Just like McCain didn’t fully vet Palin and only picked her because she was a woman, Trump has made the same mistake with Vance.
Yep, a one-time senator (too lazy to look it up, but he’s only held national office for about a year) while Palin was still in her first term as governor of AK.
It’s crazy how bad he is at this. I truly thought that he’d be much better but his instincts have been terrible thus far. His speeches have been flat, awkward and uninspiring. He is not charming or funny like Trump is (or at least how the base views him) and he’s just not very likable TBH. He comes across as inauthentic which is a giant problem for the GOP.
I don’t know if he’ll improve or hit a stride but so far it’s been a disastrous run for him.
I actually find it scary. It’s like divide conquer tactics: there’s ‘good’ women and ‘lesser’ women. Thin end of the wedge stuff. Hope I’m wrong!
I think only a certain subset of women are falling for that and they were going to vote for Trump anyway. They were at January 6th and they are “boy moms” who condemn other womens’ life choices. Frenemy type women. We’ve watched videos of them stomping around maskless, deliberately huffing on people during the pandemic. They act a fool and disrespect service workers and people they perceive as having less power than themselves.
Across the nation and across ethnic and age groups, women are registered to vote in higher numbers than men and also more likely to show up to vote. Trump and his personal ass licking echo chamber under estimated just how many women are pissed off by their antics in recent years.
They’ve been fucking around a lot.
And now it’s time to start finding out.
“When we fight, we win!”
Good for her. Brad and some in the media tried to shame jennifer because she did not have children. Even though there were reports she miscarried. Brad was mean to both his wives and kept on saying he wanted children when he left jennifer
He also said this when he thought he’s be debating Harris, but now he’ll have to debate whoever her running mate will be—likely a man—and his platform so far has only been character assassination.
I think this clip is actually from a few years ago, its not from the last month. He’s been attacking her for years.
There is a Greek proverb that says, “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”
The same is for anyone who betters society far beyond what they will benefit from.
Lets think about this now…childless cat ladies…a demographic with plenty of time, education, and money, yeah lets piss them off.
Yes. Child-free, 2 cats, disposable income, and time to volunteer.
Let’s go.
Trump and Vance clearly do not understand or care how women generally think and feel. I love the fact that someone who is generally apolitical in public admonished them!
I don’t know why Trump would be upset with Vance because he is just like him. Trump specializes in denigrating women so Vance is his spirit twin. I hope they both FAFO in November and are sent packing. Vote blue everyone for freedom! 💙💙💙
There are many conservative women that can’t afford to have children, thanks to years of republican rule in their state. I hope more people publicly call out Vance, he is despicable.
Thank you @kaiser for referring to women without children as childfree (as opposed to childless)! I do have children but his asinine comment that these women are “less” instead of “free” is utter bullsh*t!!!
I actually disagree with the use of the term childfree in JA’s context. She desperately wanted to have children but couldn’t. Describing her as childfree associates her with a movement of women who don’t have children by choice. As an infertile woman, I am not childfree, I am childless.
I wasn’t speaking to JA directly, but the way Kaiser used the term. I meant to broadly refer to women as childless is insulting because not every woman wants to have children. I do feel sad for any woman that wants children but is unable to have them. I’ve seen friends undergo IVF without success, multiple miscarriages etc. I mean no disrespect to women who can’t have children.
@Minnieder…Good reminder! Thank you!
What I find most ignorant about the Vance comment is that he assumes that women who are childless because they simply don’t want children .
He needs to meet women who are childless and hear their heartbreaking stories .
Yes their is infertile as in can’t conceive for various reasons .
But there is also women who can’t carry a child and unfortunately for financial reasons a gestational carrier is not an option .
Remember this saying Vance , stay in your own lane or you might just get run over . What a moron.
And there are women whose children have died. These attacks are BRU.TAL. to them.
Bravo to JA for calling out the threat to IVF. Someone should also point out that if JD’s daughter even wants to have babies, gets pregnant but miscarries, his party’s policies could kill her.
I experienced a fetal death at 18 weeks. Under the current climate, many of the interventions I needed would be questionably available – AT BEST. Making health care workers fear for their careers and freedom in case some right-wingers find out they intervened in a way that *might* resemble a technique used in abortion is going to kill women.
Not that they care.
I am so sorry, and thank you for sharing with us.
I understand Don Jr had a hand in choosing Vance for Trump’s veep. Supposedly they’re best buddies. And according to Page 666, Jr hopes to run as #2 with Vance in the #1 slot in 2028. So now the orange-faced maroon is saddled with JD because of Jr’s ulterior motives. Brilliant.
I love to see these jerks tripping over their own d*cks. Couldn’t happen to more deserving people!
Disappointing, not surprising.
If THIS is what offends republican women, then their failure to have the courage of their convictions is offensive. They are NIMBY apologists, who will tolerate all until it affects them.
I repeat: the leopards WILL eat your face one day. Their moral failures are not absolved because they finally reached a bridge too far.
How on earth is his wife married to this tool??? She’s very accomplished and used to be a registered Democrat. She must have imbibed a lot of his Rethuglican Kool Aid…https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c897483zpyeo
I mean, he’s very accomplished too: Yale graduate, NYT best-selling author by age 31, successful vulture–sorry, VENTURE—capitalist, Senator of Ohio by age 37 and now Republican VP nominee. Yeah he’s a gross and terrible person but he has an objectively impressive resume.
Perhaps that’s what they share in common: both are accomplished, successful and ambitious.
He has about five minutes of experience in POLITICS, which matters here. Harris has been elected to office four separate times. AG, Senator, VEEP, etc.
If you really look at his background, he is a failure at whatever he tried, but he had the backing of Peter Thiel, telling people to hire him.
He’s a loser and a liar, and the people he wrote about in his hillbilly book are bigly mad about his portrayal.
So, he may look good on paper, but, in reality, he’s been “put” into his places with out any skill, just the backing of a bazillionaire who wants his agenda pushed through.
Guys, guys, guys–I was simply making the point that ambitious people are often drawn to each other–nowhere did I say that he was immensely qualified to be VP. But since you brought it up, Obama had very little political experience and Trump had NONE so I’m not sure that shit really matters anymore.
And I’m sorry but having a NYT best-selling, largely acclaimed book when you’re in your early thirties IS an impressive achievement, no matter what you think of the guy. Take away Hillbilly Elegy and he would never have ascended to VP–that book was unquestionably the catalyst that led to his political career.
The difference is he’s a world-class liar and a flip-flopping hypocrite. He’s accused Biden of wanting to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, stating “how better than to target them and their kids with deadly fentanyl?” He founded a nonprofit supposedly to curtail opioid issues in Ohio, but it closed within five years and then an AP investigation showed that “the charity’s most notable accomplishment — sending an addiction specialist to Ohio’s Appalachian region for a yearlong residency — was tainted by ties linking the doctor, the institute that employed her and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin.” Once upon a time he was a die-hard “never Trumper”. I don’t care if he and his wife, who used to be a Democrat, did well academically and found common ground, and his book is riddled with falsehoods. He’s being funded by a truly evil, blatantly misogynistic/white supremacist Silicon Valley creep. Even really intelligent, ambitious people can be morally corrupt. Obama may have been inexperienced too but he was, at heart, a moral man.
Interesting that not many are mentioning the basic fact that whether to have children or not to have children is, first and foremost, a woman’s CHOICE. As is abortion, IVF, or any other CHOICE of what we do with our bodies. Having a child should not in any way be an assumption for a woman, nor for a man. Another choice? Whether to vote for a dolt like JD Vance.
What about women that are married to men that are infertile? There are plenty of those around. But of course, it is always the women’s fault no matter what. Men are always being left out of the equation. He needs to sit down and talk to women that want children but can’t conceive or carry a child to term for whatever reason. On the other hand that would be pointless. People like him would never understand the pain and hardship these women experience.
I’m the oldest of 5 kids and helped raise my younger siblings. I made the decision very early in my life that I do not want children. I have 3 stepchildren through my husband (32 years married this year), all grown now. I personally never regretted not having children.
I caught a lot of flak in my younger years being unmarried and childless. I didn’t get married until in my 30s. I was even told that I’m not a real woman because I don’t want children. Even in my late 30s I was told it wasn’t too late to have kids. I hate that we females are still only valued by the productivity of our womb by a certain fraction in our society.
@Finny–Same. Oldest of 6, always held responsible for my younger siblings. I decided as a teenager that I wasn’t having children. I have been the best Auntie, and am still incredibly close to my niece and nephews. I am 69 now, and still do not regret my choice.
You are Fierce, Wednesday. So proud of my fellow women.
Shout out to JA. It was well said. And hey JD I will be voting along along with my pussy. Cats.
Those Republican women might be offended, but chances are they’re still going to vote for Trump. Most of them are convinced the worst will never happen to them and will never have any empathy until it does. Let’s not get our hopes up thinking any of them will budge an inch on this.
Which is the basis for Handmaid’s Tale.
I would like to point out that Kamala isn’t childless, not that it would matter but I do find the complete disregard for the stepchildren she helped raise gross.
But Vance has also said women without children shouldn’t be allowed to vote so he’s clearly an idiot. (Nicest word
I use and what I want to call him could get me banned).
As for Aniston this comment is classy and restrained but packs a punch because we all know what she went through. But I need people to stop assuming about women with kids, maybe they don’t want them, maybe they can’t have them, or maybe they desperately want them and haven’t met the right person and can’t afford to do it on their own. Either way it is incredibly personally and no one should say anything.
Just throwing out red meat to their base – misogynistic white men. “Hey, guys – spinsters and lesbians are gross, am I right?” In the patriarchy women are only valuable if they’re young (“f-able”) and bear children for the men. This is what’s left of the Republican Party. There is not even a fig leaf anymore. The only women that will vote for these pigs are the ones who are married to them.
Unfortunately, we’d have to add Latino and Black women as they are switching to that side in droves. I guess when men fell powerless, the choose to sh*t on women. I am hoping that this pick will derail Trump altogether because imo Kamala is the better choice despite how it shook out to get her here. I dont watch the news but I realllly don’t want to see four years of this f*ckery…
Why are Republicans surprised Trump picked a weirdo?
I’m a child-less cat lady and very happy about it!
I was custodial stepmom to two kids for several years and they’re now in their late 20’s and each have a child. We remain close. Apparently, according to this JD clown, that doesn’t count… He can GF himself!
This comment has been on fire all week and it’s making a lot of women mad – hope that reflects in the polls and more women get out and vote!
Glad for Jen speaking up. She has a lot of fans in my generation, and has had to bear the brunt of speculation on her fertility for DECADES. It’s cruel, just like the GOP.
It’s really hard for me to not go nuts and curse but I am. F this guy. I am a 38 year old “childless cat lady.” Like that’s an insult? Also my mom went to the darkside during covid which is really sad. She was a liberal prior and was so open minded and now she’s in FL being someone she’s not. Constantly sending me reminders on how I messed up 4 years ago voting for Biden. BUT I’m the brainwashed one. F these idiots and Kamala Harris needs to win. <3
I never thought of people in terms of childless or not. But now that he brings it up why would it be an insult? I’ll tell you why, he doesn’t think women should have access to birth control so he is trying to insult all women who don’t have kids and he is a moron who didn’t think the position through to people who may not be able to have biological children. So, it’s not just insulting, it’s mean and hurtful to many people.
Joke’s on that ugly, couch f**king loser; I’m allergic to cats. 😁
I dont think Vance was joking about this. I think he wanted to make a point and thought he was being HIP. Trump will try and get rid of him. It will be funny. Trump probably feels the same way.
–
Cat-lady comments/jokes are only funny if a person is childless by choice. I have health-issues and found out later in life I have a narrow pelvis. The combination of that while pregnant would’ve been horrible. Its a good thing I never tried to get pregnant but I still would like a kid in the future. It probably won’t happen.
I’m at a point now where I’m sad about it. I have to monitor myself. Cat-lady jokes should be made about eccentric people not people who are childless because you don’t know why they are childless. Cat-lady jokes should only be made by other cat-ladies. I thought that was agreed upon ages ago.
Women are actually worst then men about this. They will just go on and on. They look for emotion responses. Then ask you to do something for them.
I have actually shied away from women with kids because of this. I just can’t take the little jabs at this point. It will pass but I have to be nice to myself.
No one deserves to be called derogatory names. The name calling and labeling has gotten so out of control. It’s so easy to just dismiss someone’s feelings or motivations by calling them a name. Cat Lady, Karen, etc. I resent being reduced to a meme. I am eccentric, and childless by choice. If someone calls me a “Cat Lady”, it will be offensive. It is not ok.
I’m sorry you are going through a difficult time. Please know that all women aren’t like the ones you encounter. You seem to be surrounded by very callous people. You deserve better. Toxic people will always try to bring you down. There are kinder people who would understand your feelings and not judge you.
Well said
I never ever ever thought of Kamala as “not a mother”. In fact, I didn’t even think about her womb once. I had read she was a step mom, but I didn’t think much further to it than that. I am one of those childless and unmarried 40 year old women. I got sick when I was 25, and the partner I had at 30 didn’t want to have a life with me because of said health issues. I dont even know if Im childless due to circumstance or choice. It kinda feels like it has been out of my control in some ways.
I just came here to say that I love Jen’s hair like that.
JD Vance has serious issues. He has changed his name from Bowman to Hamel to Vance. He used to believe he was gay, but now he hates the LGBTQ+ community. Someone this addled has no place in Government.
I too am a childless cat lady. So, to this I say….we FIGHT! Please, do not sit on the sidelines and just vent. Our voices really do make a difference, and we need to get out there and let companies know how we feel.
As far as Taylor? If she chooses not to endorse Kamala I understand. The MAGA crowd is unstable, and she may fear it puts her family and friends in danger, as well as herself. She also becomes a massive target. The weight of Democracy should not be placed on her shoulders.
Niall Ferguson (conservative economic historian) tried to argue the same thing about John Maynard Keynes – that because he was childless, he didn’t have an interest in reining in government spending and so allegedly the future of society. https://www.simontaylorsblog.com/2013/05/05/the-true-meaning-of-in-the-long-run-we-are-all-dead/
A really hideous perspective that assumes people are only self-interested in a genetic way and can’t possibly have a social consciousness and a genuine concern for people they’re not biologically related to as a parent, etc. But that’s conservatives for you.
I’m so glad to see this weirdo getting dragged. I also love that it’s killing trump that he made such a bad choice for a running mate. It’s not like I ever thought a republican man had any respect for women. Hopefully some republican women’s eyes are opened now. As for a ‘childless woman’ being miserable, LOL all day long. Decades ago, 1976, Anne Landers asked readers if they could do it all over, would they have children. “If you had it to do over again – would you have children? This is the question widely read columnist Ann Landers asked and 10,000 women answered. To her horror, seventy percent said that if they had known then what they know now, they would not have children.” Put that in your pipe, JD, and smoke it.
My god, is there no end to how much republican men want to stick their noses in women’s business?
Isn’t childfree as offensive as childless ?
Those words are not needed, no one should have kids if they don’t want to. No need to criticize anyone ‘s choices.
We just want to be able to choose, let’s not divide ourselves…
I need to go rent a cat that I can take a picture with and post it to Instagram and TikTok. Seeing I am a childless woman (by choice) who loves cats, perhaps I can encourage other women to do the same.. *cackles in aries*
What kind of an inane statement is that!!! Vance‘s wife should be lambasting him over such a misogynist comment. I have a child but prior to that, I would have been content to be childless. How backyard and disgusting. Trump apparently was sway d by his sons. Big mistake listening to those two imbeciles.