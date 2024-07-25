“Timothee Chalamet is really singing in the ‘A Complete Unknown’ trailer” links

The trailer for A Complete Unknown was released and that’s really Timothee Chalamet singing as Bob Dylan. You guys… this biopic might be the real deal? [Buzzfeed]
A rave review of AppleTV’s Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman. [Pajiba]
This year’s Venice Film Festival should be all about the A-list ladies! [LaineyGossip]
Olympians keep showing off their cardboard beds in Paris. [Jezebel]
James McAvoy & the new Speak No Evil trailer. [JustJared]
Oh, I didn’t know Daniel Craig would do all that. [Socialite Life]
What is Charli XCX’s “Apple” dance trend? [Hollywood Life]
Nickelback loves Ryan Reynolds. [Seriously OMG]
Madonna wore Saint Laurent to the Deadpool premiere. [RCFA]
Comedian John Early covers Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” [OMG Blog]
I just saw this trailer yesterday on youtube and I was wondering if he was singing because in the trailer it sounds like Bob Dylan is singing.
Who is he related to ? They are really trying to make him happen. He is young and can work on his craft but he is not the best young talent out there and keep casted in “give me youngest Oscar winner” parts again and again. He is ok at best.
I respectfully disagree. Timothee is really good at this acting thing. One of the best of his generation.
Correction, he’s already happened.
I am surprised it is him singing. I like Bob Dylan and when I saw the trailer I went to pull up the original song and thought they sounded a little different. Timothy has a nice voice if that is really him. I never watched the Johnny Cash Biopic simply because I hated that the lead used his own vocals instead of lip-syncing but Bob did not have a terrific voice and I enjoy the covers of his songs as much or more than the original versions. So this will work for me
Michael, if you can put aside the fact that it’s Joaquin Phoenix’s voice you will hear, I recommend the film. He and Reese Witherspoon are great together. I’m not a music/biopic fan, but I really liked this film.
Yeah, there’s something fishy going on with Timothy Calamities. He’s a mediocre actor and is coasting on his (debatable) good looks.
He may not be a Coppola or a Barrymore, but he definitely has powerful connections.
His mother is/was a casting person and his father is something. They have France/English/ American ins.
They really hit the ground running with him in terms of him being with famous people. He might be a good fit for this Dylan biopic but Dune should’ve definitely went to someone else.
His uncle is Rodman Flender, a director who worked with Conan O’Brien. Conan talked about meeting Timothee in a party through his uncle before he blew up. I think he has a lot of connections in the entertainment industry.
are you satire
I totally agree the powers to be are desperately trying to make him happen. I couldn’t finish watching Dune, I turned it off. I saw him in a role which he played a king and I just laughed. One thing the powers that be forget is if we don’t watch or buy tickets, the person never happens.
“yupyup” and “uh huh” seem like the same person unnecessarily dragging him.
Come on, Timothee is a very compelling actor. The final scene in Call Me By Your Name where he cries in front of the fireplace is so, so good.
He’s pretty middle of the road to me. There are certainly worst but I’ve seen better as well. I think the real problem is that Hollywood seems to just hire the same people over and over regardless of who else might be out there. They pick a few people to push hard, the PR machine kicks into overdrive, and the audience gets stuck with a lack of variety. I guess backing a few average horses is the better longterm strategy.
Do we really need a new Bob Dylan biopic? He has like four biopics already, right? Honestly, you watch Walk Hard and that’s basically all biopics ever. We don’t need more.
Benedict Cumberbatch really dodged a bullet with this one.
To clarify, Cumberbatch was attached to play Pete Seeger (Edward Norton’s role) not Dylan.
We absolutely do not need another biopic on Dylan especially another one that omits just how influenced he was by black female folk/country/blues singers so much so that he covered an black female artists song and doesn’t really credit her. He was a menace.
As a Baltimorean, I am enjoying Lady in the Lake. I think I need to rewatch the first two episodes though bc I started to lose track of characters. But its fun to hear references to these streets and neighborhoods where I grew up.
Nailed it
The cover of “Rock the Boat” is stellar!!!
@KD It really is! John Early has been bringing it lately! I’ll try to post a link, but in case it doesn’t work, do yourself a favor and search YouTube for “John Early Showgirls side by side.” I’ve watched that video at least 10 times in the past 24 hours. https://youtu.be/tivzc_nY04o?si=x3lcoAIKMI4oUbA9