“Timothee Chalamet is really singing in the ‘A Complete Unknown’ trailer” links

The trailer for A Complete Unknown was released and that’s really Timothee Chalamet singing as Bob Dylan. You guys… this biopic might be the real deal? [Buzzfeed]

A rave review of AppleTV’s Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman. [Pajiba]

This year’s Venice Film Festival should be all about the A-list ladies! [LaineyGossip]

Olympians keep showing off their cardboard beds in Paris. [Jezebel]

James McAvoy & the new Speak No Evil trailer. [JustJared]

Oh, I didn’t know Daniel Craig would do all that. [Socialite Life]

What is Charli XCX’s “Apple” dance trend? [Hollywood Life]

Nickelback loves Ryan Reynolds. [Seriously OMG]

Madonna wore Saint Laurent to the Deadpool premiere. [RCFA]

Comedian John Early covers Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” [OMG Blog]