‘Local author’ Duchess Meghan spoke at a bookstore opening in Montecito

The Duchess of Sussex made a quiet appearance in California over the weekend! She went to the opening of a local bookstore in Summerland, not far from Montecito. The bookstore is called Godmothers! Oprah was in attendance too, and both Oprah and Meghan made short speeches. Hilariously, Godmothers has a “local author” section and Meghan’s The Bench and Harry’s Spare were both featured prominently in that section.

Meghan Markle stepped out to support fellow authors at a bookstore opening in Santa Barbara. On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, spoke at the grand opening of Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, Calif., near Montecito — where she and husband Prince Harry have lived since 2020.

Meghan sported a chic, business-inspired look for the event. She wore a sleeveless navy blue tuxedo jumpsuit from Club Monaco, and kept her hair back in a ponytail. She completed the ensemble with a simple pair of diamond earrings.

In a photo shared by author Laura Lynne Jackson on her Instagram Stories, the Duchess of Sussex is seen standing onstage at the bookstore speaking into a microphone. Jackson captioned the photo: “Most light-filled evening of speakers…”

Also in attendance at the star-studded bookstore launch were Meghan’s friend and neighbor Oprah Winfrey, author Shaka Senghor, astrologer Jennifer Freed and the new bookstore’s co-founders, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson.

Although Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, 39, was not in attendance at the bookstore event, a display featuring books written by “hometown authors” included his 2023 memoir Spare. The display also included some titles by other famous local authors, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s It’s All Easy, as well as Meghan’s children’s book The Bench.

“We celebrate our hometown authors as if they were our hometown heroes, because to us they are,” Rudolph Walsh said in a video promoting the new store.

[From People]

This is the kind of thing I expect from Meghan – like, of course she showed up at a local bookstore opening. Of course the bookstore is called Godmothers. Of course there’s a section devoted to recognizing the literary and feminist godmothers who came before us. Of course The Bench and Spare are featured in the local authors section. It’s just perfect. And of course, there are already British commentators crying about how Meghan was outside on the eve of the anniversary of QEII’s passing.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “‘Local author’ Duchess Meghan spoke at a bookstore opening in Montecito”

  1. Lady Esther says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:25 am

    LOVE the jumpsuit…I’m sad it’s sold out, I was about to whip out the credit card!

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      September 9, 2024 at 8:53 am

      Meghan looks rich, rested and joyful. The BM and derangers are crying, throwing up and collapsing because she spoke at a private event and is not wearing sackcloth and ashes. Meanwhile the leftovers are barely registering with the public. The queen is dead. Long live the joyful queen.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      September 9, 2024 at 10:22 am

      It’s only available in tan, size 14. That’s all that’s left (I looked, too!).

      Reply
  2. 809Matriarch says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:25 am

    The eve of the anniversary.
    Y’all the EVE OF the anniversary? I just can’t.
    The eve…?

    Reply
    • Bad Janet says:
      September 9, 2024 at 8:28 am

      Seriously. Talk about a reach. How many muscles did they pull over this? Oh no. Not the evening before the anniversary of a person who died two years ago. Meghan has no soul, obviously.

      How long should their lives stop before each anniversary? Next year’s shocker: Meghan wears self bought designer dress and has dinner with friends only a week before the anniversary of QE’s death. Laughs at the monarchy while she laughs with friends.

      Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      September 9, 2024 at 8:29 am

      Why can’t she be outside on the eve of the anniversary, I’m British and I don’t even know the date she died, I know the date she was born, it was the same date as my MIL’s birthday.

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      September 9, 2024 at 8:30 am

      Haven’t you heard? Its a new thing, Date of Death Eve must be “honored” too. These lunatics with their moving goalposts kill me.

      Reply
      • sunnyside up says:
        September 9, 2024 at 8:45 am

        It was in the Daily Express, they are constantly finding any excuse to criticise Meghan, no need for it to be sensible.

      • Debbie says:
        September 9, 2024 at 9:57 am

        Isn’t that the event they wouldn’t allow Meghan to attend with Harry to support him in his grief? So, they want to restrict her actions but not allow her to participate as an actual family member? If they had their way, Meghan would get all the disadvantages but none of the benefits. That sounds fair. I think the Sussexes sacrificed enough by being with these people for longer than they anticipated when the queen died while they were passing through England, then they had to delay their projects for weeks.

    • Nanea says:
      September 9, 2024 at 8:36 am

      They’re so pathetic.

      Anyone remember the Left-Behinds last year standing next to a photo in the middle of somewhere? Harry actually went to Windsor to pay his respects in the crypt — after Well Child, on his way to Düsseldorf — catching everyone by surprise. And it only came out because tourists saw him. I’m sure overshadowing or attention-seeking was mentioned.

      Reply
    • Maxine Branch says:
      September 9, 2024 at 8:44 am

      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      September 9, 2024 at 8:52 am

      Date of Death Eve, hahahahah! And during the CANCER. How dare she? And then our girl had the gall to say something about it being a period of joy in her life.

      I guess M&H are supposed to put a black wreath on their door and stay home and cry. A second date will be added after Chuckles croaks. Queue the outrage. I hope they throw a party next year.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      September 9, 2024 at 9:06 am

      Yes she had the nerve to be seen outside her home looking like the true Princess she is and that truly twisted their panties on that Isle.. and they totally forgot the leftovers desperate for attention on the eve of the 2 year anniversary of the Queen’s death.. like the quarterly briefing article about how Bones 🦴 isn’t going to work anymore this year or the Tindall kids beating the crap out of each other in public and acting like undisciplined heathens for the world to see.. guess those things are all ok on the eve of the second death anniversary, good to know🤔..

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 9, 2024 at 9:44 am

      Ummm, there was a whole freaking story about Kate in the Times on Sunday from Roya Nikka. Shouldn’t they have held that story till after the queen’s anniversary then? If we’re going by that kind of logic. They can gtfoh.

      Reply
  3. equality says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:26 am

    This is right on brand for Meghan, supporting a small female-owned business. And so much for the “experts” who claimed Oprah was now snubbing H&M.

    Reply
  4. Nanea says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Jamie Kern Lima and Tracy Robbins were there too.

    It really looks like Meghan’s circle of friends in Montecito is quite close-knit and *very* successful. And rich.

    Reply
  5. MsIam says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:32 am

    Looking good Meghan! I’m sure it was an enjoyable event. Her happiness has got to be so, so painful for some folks. Good.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Was the Death Date Anniversary even a thing?

    Cute jumpsuit.

    Reply
  7. ML says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:49 am

    I love the fact that this local author among other things, who wrote a children’s book (enjoyed by kids during their early years), and is married to a fellow author among other things is surrounded by other local women and friends to support a local women-owned business!
    Go Meghan!

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    September 9, 2024 at 8:57 am

    I just love that Meghan is able to live her life now. Victoria Jackson is one her friends so I get why she wanted to be there. I think it’s hilarious that the press and royalists are upset that Meghan went to an event on the eve of the anniversary of the Queen’s death. These people are unhinged and still believe that they can control her life.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      September 9, 2024 at 9:08 am

      It’s such a reach to be mad about someone attending an event that was not advertised ahead of time and was private with no media present. Are they saying she must not leave her house, even to attend private functions because a woman died two years ago?

      Reply
      • B says:
        September 9, 2024 at 9:44 am

        Yes@ Julia on the surface that is what they are saying.

        In actuality the press just want to blame Meghan for the fact they will be breathlessly covering her attending a private book store opening instead of Betty’s death anniversary. Watch them make a meal out of a handful of IG videos and photos.

    • Jais says:
      September 9, 2024 at 10:32 am

      Yeah, I love Meghan going to a cute bookstore. I hope she is doing all the things she wants without the media ever knowing.

      Reply
  9. Roo says:
    September 9, 2024 at 9:09 am

    Wasn’t Egg out and doing things on the Death Anniversary Eve? Why is Meghan the only expected to weep in a dark corner at home? The RR are so pitiful. They really are starved of clicks and money, aren’t they?

    Reply
  10. Moniquep says:
    September 9, 2024 at 9:12 am

    How convenient that these people forget how gleeful they reported that Chuck told Harry not to bring Meghan to Balmoral because she was not family? Now she is supposed to not leave her house or even breathe because it’s the “eve” of the anniversary of Qe11’s death?

    Lord have mercy on these people, they have totally lost their frigging minds!

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    September 9, 2024 at 9:13 am

    She looked fabulous and I love that she is living her best life in a community where she has friends and is respected and treated well.

    Reply
  12. aquarius64 says:
    September 9, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Some rag sent Jan Moir to Monteceito and she missed this. Proves the neighbors don’t talk.

    Reply
    • Angelica Schuyler says:
      September 9, 2024 at 9:57 am

      I love the irony of this. After Jan went all that far…. to come home empty handed…

      And Meghan and Oprah were right there, in public! I love it!

      Reply
  13. Mel says:
    September 9, 2024 at 9:45 am

    So now we can’t go outside on the eve of the anniversary of someone who died two years ago? I’ll say it now, I don’t go to cemeteries to ” visit” dead people. I don’t remember the day my Father died and am only reminded when it pops up on FB. I guess I’m a terrible person . Oh well.

    Reply
  14. Athena says:
    September 9, 2024 at 10:11 am

    The official morning period for a grandparent is one year so Meghan was fine and let’s not forget her nod to the queen by wearing black.

    Reply
  15. L4Frimaire says:
    September 9, 2024 at 10:12 am

    This was a low key private event with other authors at a bookstore opening. Isn’t that the type of discreet, quiet event they want the Sussexes going to? Apparently these people are nonentities and Meghan is terrible for being in her joy era on the anniversary of the Queens death. What utter nonsense. She is out with her friends supporting her local community and it looked like a relaxed friendly gathering. That bookstore is gorgeous, like too perfect for reality.

    Reply
  16. swaz says:
    September 9, 2024 at 10:36 am

    I really do like these small intimate gatherings, Meghan looked happy and fabulous 😍

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    September 9, 2024 at 10:56 am

    I always have to remind myself that Meghan’s Victoria Jackson is not the other (formerly SNL) Victoria Jackson LOL.

    Meghan looks lovely … and that bookstore looks amazing. I’m happy she’s thriving and loved in her chosen community.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 9, 2024 at 11:46 am

      Yes defo not SNL Victoria J. She’s a complete right wing kook now.
      I don’t know who this V Jackson is. Can someone enlighten me please?

      Reply
      • tamsin says:
        September 9, 2024 at 1:20 pm

        I think she’s the make-up mogul. Seems to me that she and Meghan have been friendly for a while. I should check this, but I think she has spoken about Meghan and the children either in an interview or on the Netflix documentary. I think she was at the Hamptons meeting along with Meghan.

  18. VilleRose says:
    September 9, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    As someone who loves books with too many on my shelves, I loved she went to support the opening of a local bookstore! I’m sure Oprah asked her to come out too. She looks great.

    As for the whole being out and about two years on the eve of the queen’s death anniversary, the British media will always grasp at straws to try to make her look bad. The one thing they could nitpick in supporting the opening of a local bookstore which is pretty pathetic.

    Reply
  19. Sparky says:
    September 9, 2024 at 2:35 pm

    To clarify: Marking the anniversary of a loved ones death actually is “something” in Judaism. It’s known as Yahrzeit. People.light a memorial candle the evening before the anniversary and go to the gravesite the next day. Some people even fast. The observance begins at sundown the evening before the actual date because ALL Jewish holidays begin that way. That said, the closest these people (the Royals) even remotely get to Judaism is visiting with Holocaust Survivors. (That always makes me cringe because I can’t imagine my Survivor dad interacting with such insipid people.)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment