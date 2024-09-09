Taylor Swift wore an ecru Zimmermann to Karen Elson’s wedding: too pale?

Karen Elson was married to Jack White from 2005 through 2013. She remarried, and her new husband is Lee Foster, who is also in the music industry. Foster owns the Electric Lady Studios, which is where Taylor Swift has recorded several albums. The Electric Lady is one of her New York hotspots, and back when she dated Matt Healy, she was constantly hosting group hangouts and recording. Well, Taylor and Travis Kelce were obviously invited to Karen and Lee Foster’s wedding, which was held at the Electric Lady. These are photos of TNT entering and exiting the wedding.
Taylor wore a floral dress by Zimmermann for the wedding. Vogue is mad about it! That’s because it’s way too pale for a wedding guest, especially someone as high-profile as Taylor. Yes, it’s more of an off-white/ecru, and yes, the floral sort of saves it. But I do think it’s iffy to wear this to a wedding, right? Her purse is Vivienne Westwood and her heels are Louboutins.
As for Travis, there have been a lot of hilarious comments about his latest look, especially with the mustache. The photos of Travis at the Chiefs game last week definitely gave a vibe of “a cop who just got suspended for excessive use of force.” But in these photos, with his hair cleaned up, I have to admit that he looks pretty good? Like… the man has an aura. He looks like he knows how to lay some pipe.
It feels like a big deal that Travis made a point of being Taylor’s date to this wedding. Sources told Us Weekly recently that their friends “hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future” and that Taylor wants to complete her Eras tour and then focus more on her future and her personal life. She’s got some time off right now and she apparently plans to spend most of it with Travis.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused a buzz as they left Electric Lady Studios in NYC, exiting hand in hand and all smiles after attending Karen Elson’s wedding.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused a buzz as they left Electric Lady Studios in NYC, exiting hand in hand and all smiles after attending Karen Elson’s wedding.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused a buzz as they left Electric Lady Studios in NYC, exiting hand in hand and all smiles after attending Karen Elson’s wedding.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Karen Elson’s star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Karen Elson’s star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause fan frenzy leaving Karen Elson’s star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Tatiana / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause fan frenzy leaving Karen Elson’s star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Tatiana / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause fan frenzy leaving Karen Elson’s star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I didn’t like his hair longer, but it looks really good styled this way. I love his confidence. I love how his hands look like they’re catching something precious, like a football, or his girl, at all times. I’m here for it.
I don’t think the dress is too pale for a wedding. It’s covered in flowers!
I always thought the issue with wearing white or light colors to weddings pertained to wearing a dress that could be mistaken for a wedding dress. Maybe that’s not right, but yeah, this dress is fine, IMO.
Yeah, I think this might be a generational thing or a traditional vs. alternative wedding thing. This dress looks fine to me but then, most people I know wouldn’t care what a guest wears to their wedding.
I did not notice that people wore white at my wedding until I reviewed the photos, and mainly because someone else pointed it out. A couple of people wore white or cream day dresses to the ceremony. I wore a gown with full length lace sleeves, so I absolutely did not care about some white day dresses.
However, my SIL wore a white evening dress to the dinner reception, and I managed to not notice (unless I did and I just forgot??) until I was looking at the photo album recently. I’ve been married more than 15 years. I’m not mad, but I feel it must have come off as pathetic if anyone noticed at the time.
Tom Selleck vibes…
That dress makes Taylor look more round shouldered than usual. The print on the skirt is awful and overall, is très déclassé.
Wow, the dress looks much closer to white in the Vogue photo. That is so not ok!! All of Taylor’s money and she couldn’t NOT wear an off white dress to a wedding? Bizarre. I’m not a wedding-crazy person at all but off white, pale yellow, very pale pink – just don’t do it people!
It looks more beige to me, or yellow biege. It’s a meh color on her. They seem to be morphing into each other. Isn’t that funny how couples start to look alike? They both seem more football big like the people who come in a room and everyone looks up at even if they aren’t famous. We had footballers in my local town go to a local pub and everyone knew bc they took up space y’all, but were nice. I hope they’re happy and he treats her well. It’s nice to meet someone who likes you equal. The mustache is cute in that caricature way. Acting parts, like when spears and Timberlake wore denim outfits!
I see it beige too!
Is it possible that the Vogue photos were too airbrushed ?
Clearly a yellow summer dress, not a wedding gown. Cute outfit overall. Her antics with that Trump supporter are another story… so, yes to the outfit, no to Tay Tay’s recent lack of awareness.
This looks like a casual wedding, if you told me the bride wore white, I’d be surprised. If you told me that she gave a crap about the color of Taylor’s dress I’d be even more surprised. I hate this kind of nonsense. It’s obviously not a wedding dress and Brides who carry on about this are massively insecure. You are wearing “THE White dress”, everyone obviously knows you’re the bride, calm down.
Exactly! It was obviously a casual wedding and wearing a floral summer dress would be appropriate even in a light color.. must have been a slow day for gossip.
That looks like the perfect summer wedding dress to me, without the flowers it would be another story. I actually really like it, she looks great.
This dress is totally fine. It’s clearly not a wedding dress and this would not upstage the bride in any way.
The dress is fine, except that it’s ugly and badly styled. Taylor desperately needs a stylist because she isn’t a fashion girl by nature.
Obv it was a super casual wedding – Trav isn’t even wearing a jacket. I mean, sure he’s wearing designer clothes, but no tie or jacket = mega cas. I have no problem with Tay wearing off-white with a floral design to a rock star’s wedding.
My .02
It is pale but it doesn’t look like a bridal dress at all to me. I don’t know what the bride wore but I doubt she would mind this outfit on a guest. The flowers and the style make it just look like a warm weather ensemble. Vogue needs to calm down.
I agree. It doesn’t look like a bridal anything to me and the wedding looks super casual anyway with the way Travis is dressed. Its more lighter beige with flowers than white or off white.
I read that the guests were asked to dress in light colors-Lana also was dressed in a similar light shade.
I read the guests were asked to dress in light colors-Lana was also in a light dress. I think it’s fine.
ETA-maybe it was dark or light; Karlie/Linda/Rosalia went very dark. 🤷🏻♀️
Huh. Did Vogue say one word about Kate’s choice of a “primrose yellow” dress to Meghan’s wedding that clearly read as an off-white cream? Which was much worse than this imo. This has got florals and the wedding vibe seems more laid-back since it’s a recording studio. As opposed to a hugely publicized wedding that the whole world will see, ahem, cough, Kate. So yeah, I’m just not feeling outrage at this?
I highly doubt Kate made any fashion choice on her own for such a major occasion.
Yeah it would’ve been better in blue or red or with more flowers all over it. Travis looks like Errol Flynn with the mustache.
He’s giving a Clark Gable vibe, super hot! I think her dress is tasteful, beautiful, and well suited to a casual summer wedding.
I thought Tom Selleck but Clark Gable works as well.
My first thought was young Tom selleck too! This look he should consider keeping for a while! Taylor looked great too! Cute dress for a casual late summer wedding
I love Taylor and want her to live her best life. I don’t like that dress on her though. It doesn’t fit well on top and that girl has the worst posture. The whole time I watched Miss Amercana, her posture was bothering me. She needs to stand up straight and to stop pushing her neck forward.
Can’t even look at this Traytor.
How in this day and age, in the state of this world and politics and mayhem, does this nonsense even get published?
Ironically, because people click on the story and comment on the story.
Touche. Well played.
Because sometimes we need a break from the mayhem and chaos. It’s overwhelming at times so reading and commenting on a nonsense story about a celebrity possibly wearing the wrong color to a wedding is harmless.
BTW I think the dress vibe is okay. I don’t like that shade of beige against her skin but maybe it looked better in person? To each their own.
He’s a Tom Selleck for the 2020s, lol!
I think the dress is cute, but I do wish the print or embroidery (whatever it is) had extended to and continued to wind around the top, or the top were a solid color from the floral motif.
I’m thinking that if she has a chunk of time off, they may soon have a down low, small and private ceremony. And good for them.
Yes, I totally get Selleck vibes!
I hate the purse and his mustache. The dress is a bit bridal, but the flowers and cut out make it clearly not a wedding dress. My friend wore an off white nearly beige dress to my wedding, but it looked like she was ready to go to work in it. Did not care and didn’t even think about it until she apologized.
I’m hoping ridiculously made-up “outrage” click bait dies soon. That’s obviously a garden party sundress and looks nothing like a wedding dress to me.
How does Taylor Swift not upstage someone’s wedding? Whatever she wears is going to draw attention.
I like this dress — it’s like the dictionary illustration of pretty.
She looks fine. He looks fine. People need to get over themselves. She’s not wearing a white gown. No one cares (or they shouldn’t) and no one at the wedding is going to remember what she wore a month from now –
I think the dress is perfectly fine. It’s isn’t white, and has florals. Travis looks great here.
Everything about TS irritates me but I’m struggling to find the outrage here. It’s not white, off white, or bridal in any way. Wedding drama is out of control.
Sidenote: this is kind of a reddit question, but I trust the celebitches more-
Is a black and white batik pattern ok to wear to a wedding? It’s a silvery/greyish white and the pattern is mostly white in the middle, mostly black at the borders, pretty 50/50 split total. The white is shot through with black, bc batik.
Yes, but were her shoes white? IT’S AFTER LABOR DAY, PEOPLE, WE MUST STOP THIS SORT OF FASHION FELONY FROM EVER HAPPENING AGAIN. /s
I read the other day that it’s, like, 2024 already, did you realize?
Anything short of actually wearing a wedding gown (plus veil for added points) to somebody else’s wedding … actually, never mind, I kind of want to see that.
Ugh, I’m 62 and know old school wedding etiquette, and this doesn’t cross the lines. I was looking for a photographer when I got married and they asked if I was going to kick out my pregnant bridesmaids. Got a new photographer.
The “rules” have gotten out of control. Yes, it’s a little on the white side, but it in no way vies with what the bride will be wearing. People will look for things to get their noses out of joint and that is exhausting. Just learned you can’t wear red to a wedding because it means you slept with the groom. WTH?
I really like her dress minus the cutouts. If it didn’t have cutouts I’d want to wear it myself! Though to wear it to a wedding I dunno. It’s very casual but maybe that was the wedding dress code? I could see a bride to be wearing this at a welcome reception the night before her wedding, it’s the perfect dress for that. I think it’s okay for a guest to wear at a casual wedding, people are saying the dress code was wearing light colors?
Travis is also dressed very casually in his all black outfit and looks very hot though I am conflicted about his mustache lol. It kind of gives me Chris Evans vibes when he grew a mustache when he played a racist cop in that play a few years ago (sorry!!).
Nothing about this dress looks bridal. It’s casual and it’s ecru with flowers. Perfect for a casual late summer/early fall wedding.
The only problem that I have with the dress is that I don’t like it on Taylor. The color washes her out and the combination of the fit and her posture is not great. Says I, slumped in my easychair in yoga pants 😂
He looks like a 1970s porn director with the mustache. 🙂
Karen Elsons first wedding was done by a shaman on a boat on the Amazon River, I do believe (if I remember a Vogue interview correctly). She does not give a f*ck about Taylor wearing a light colored dress to her wedding and probably wore a black/dark red/dark purple dress as her wedding dress. She was a red headed model who shaved her eyebrows off and had a kind of goth vibe and was married to Jack White ffs. Am I the only one who remembers her?
Anyway. I’m old enough to remember this model and old enough to think dress cut outs are meh. I can finally see what Travis hair cut is supposed to look like and I do like it. Most of the time I think his personality is the most attractive thing about him, and then every now and then he’s extremely hot 😂
That is one hideous dress!