Taylor Swift wore an ecru Zimmermann to Karen Elson’s wedding: too pale?

Karen Elson was married to Jack White from 2005 through 2013. She remarried, and her new husband is Lee Foster, who is also in the music industry. Foster owns the Electric Lady Studios, which is where Taylor Swift has recorded several albums. The Electric Lady is one of her New York hotspots, and back when she dated Matt Healy, she was constantly hosting group hangouts and recording. Well, Taylor and Travis Kelce were obviously invited to Karen and Lee Foster’s wedding, which was held at the Electric Lady. These are photos of TNT entering and exiting the wedding.

Taylor wore a floral dress by Zimmermann for the wedding. Vogue is mad about it! That’s because it’s way too pale for a wedding guest, especially someone as high-profile as Taylor. Yes, it’s more of an off-white/ecru, and yes, the floral sort of saves it. But I do think it’s iffy to wear this to a wedding, right? Her purse is Vivienne Westwood and her heels are Louboutins.

As for Travis, there have been a lot of hilarious comments about his latest look, especially with the mustache. The photos of Travis at the Chiefs game last week definitely gave a vibe of “a cop who just got suspended for excessive use of force.” But in these photos, with his hair cleaned up, I have to admit that he looks pretty good? Like… the man has an aura. He looks like he knows how to lay some pipe.

It feels like a big deal that Travis made a point of being Taylor’s date to this wedding. Sources told Us Weekly recently that their friends “hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future” and that Taylor wants to complete her Eras tour and then focus more on her future and her personal life. She’s got some time off right now and she apparently plans to spend most of it with Travis.