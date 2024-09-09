‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #180: Brad Pitt’s face looks painful



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 4:15

I watched Thunder Force on Netflix and loved it. Chandra had to subscribe to ESPN+ due to DirectTV’s feud with Disney. She is watching In the Arena with Serena Williams. You can listen below or on YouTube!

Royals: Minute 4:15 to 21:00

The last time we recorded the Sussexes had arrived in Colombia. They pulled off that trip like professionals and the optics were amazing. Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez said that Harry and Meghan’s visit really highlighted tourism. We heard that it only cost Colombia less than $60,000 to provide security for them. The Sussexes did a great job making photos available to agencies. Emily Andrews let it slip that Buckingham Palace had talking points about this trip.

King Charles went to Southport last week to visit the families of children who were murdered in a knife attack. Charles has been staying in Scotland at his smaller home, Birkhall, while other members of the family stay at Balmoral. Kate was seen headed to church there on August 25th. There was a story in GB News that Zara and Mike Tindall were being asked to relieve Prince William and Princess Kate. There’s an undercurrent that William and Kate are incapable of doing their jobs.

Prince Harry made a secret visit to the UK last week to go to his uncle Robert Fellowes’ funeral. Harry stayed at Althorp with the Earl Spencer. You could tell that the Windsors were super mad they didn’t know about Harry’s visit ahead of time. The Windsors are mad at how much the Spencers support Harry.

There’s been a narrative in the British press that Harry wants to come back to the UK to do royal work. It’s clearly coming from William’s side. This narrative has been pushed by William for years. Chandra thinks this storyline is an attempt to distract from what’s going on with Kate.

Toward the end of this month Prince Harry is going to be in New York solo for UN climate week. He’s going to speak at the Clinton Global Initiative. Prince William will not be going to NY on behalf of Earthshot despite pathetically trying to copykeen Harry’s trip last year. We wonder why William and Kate didn’t do any events during the Sussexes’ trip.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Minutes 21:00 to 31:30

This week both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt premiered their movies at the Venice Film Festival. Angelina is starring as opera star Maria Callas in the biopic Maria. She is getting Oscar buzz for that and it’s coming out on Netflix. Braad is starring with George Clooney in the Apple streaming movie Wolfs. It was supposed to come out in theaters but that’s not happening. Brad Pitt made his red carpet debut with Ines de Ramon.

Brad and Angelina are covering People Magazine this week with the title “Brad and Angelina, their 8 year divorce, Can they Finally Move On,” as if Brad’s legal battle against Angelina is mutual. The whole narrative comes from Brad and it’s the same garbage we’ve seen from him for years as he uses legal means to continue to try and punish Angelina for leaving him after he abused her and their children.

Brad Pitt looks pulled and puffy recently. Here’s a link to the Instagram I mentioned about his face lift. Here’s a link to the Tweet I mentioned comparing Pitt, Cruise and Tim Walz. There’s been a shift in public perception about Brad Pitt, especially since Shiloh changed her last name.

Comments of the week: Minutes 31:30 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from It Really Is You, Not Me on the post about Justin Theroux’s engagement. My comments of the week are from HeatherC and Indica on Rosie’s post about Oasis potentially adding US dates to their tour. Here’s a link to the story I wrote about seeing The Cure and The Pixies.

Thanks for listening bitches!