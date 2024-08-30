Prince Harry made a secret visit to the UK this week for his uncle’s funeral

Robert Fellowes passed away one month ago. Fellowes was married to Lady Jane Spencer, one of Princess Diana’s older sisters. Prince Harry is very close to the Spencer side of his family, and there was a lot of talk in the British media about whether Harry would fly in for his uncle’s funeral. Two weeks ago, the Daily Beast reported exclusively that Harry would not go to the funeral, mostly because his security situation in the UK is still FUBAR. For what it’s worth, I believed the Daily Beast’s exclusive and I believed Harry would not make an attempt to go to his uncle’s funeral. I was wrong. Harry flew into England, stealth-mode, this week and the British media is only finding out now.
Harry and William were together yesterday to say goodbye to their uncle — but were not seen talking to each other. The princes both “discreetly” attended the funeral for Lord Robert Fellowes, who was their mother Diana’s brother-in-law.
They were said to have sat apart at the back of the church in Snettisham, Norfolk.
Sources close to US-based Harry, 39, had previously claimed he would not attend. But a close family friend said they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there”.
Another source told how they saw them only at the end of the service in St Mary’s Church.
They said: “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”
One local added: “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”
The brothers have barely spoken to each other since Megxit, when Harry and wife Meghan quit royal duties for a new life in the States. Harry and William, 42, went on a walkabout at Windsor after the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 but have not been in the same room since the King’s Coronation more than a year ago.
[From The Sun]
It’s honestly just as big a surprise to me that William went to the funeral too. This seems like just the kind of Spencer family event which William would have skipped. I would also assume that Harry’s presence at the funeral was not a surprise to the Spencers, who likely helped facilitate his secret trip. Harry might have even stayed at Althorp (the Spencer estate) while he was there for all we know. Oh God… I bet he did just that and paid a visit to his mother’s gravesite ahead of the anniversary of her death. He hadn’t been to Diana’s grave since 2022, when he brought Meghan.
As for all of this… the family friend is William, correct? He must have been so surprised to see Harry there. It strikes me that there were several announcements this week about Harry – the Spare paperback and his upcoming trip to New York – which were probably timed out as a distraction to Harry’s secret trip. The Daily Mail was throwing tantrums about New York and the memoir, and they completely missed “stalking the Spencers at a family funeral.”
I’ll bet William was incandescent when he found out he didn’t have the funeral all to himself, he’s been itching to pay Harry back for having the Spencer side at the Invictus service and gleefully telling the BM Harry would not be there.
LMFAO
Love, love, LOVE our stealth-mode Harry! LMAO at the crestfallen British press and the indignant/mortified/enraged second class other brother. 🤣🤣🤣
Funny you mention Willie wanting the funeral all to himself. I too see William presence, in the context of the presumed absence of Harry, as a way for him to get good PR against his brother.
Tee hee, great disinformation ploy, Harry! The Rota must be absolutely engorged with impotent fury, like a pus-filled cyst (sorry for the gross imagery but they are rancid). This also shows that Diana’s family has his back which I absolutely love for him and his family.
The Rota and 💩 british tabloids have no access and no control over Harry, even when he is on their turf.
Harry is buttoned up, efficient and effective while Will is not. Period. I’m sorry for the family and their loss.
Happy Harry was able to attend his aunt’s husband funeral. Also happy he was able to get into the UK undetected and leave safely.
Good for Harry that he could be there for his aunt and the Spencer family and that the event wasn’t stalked.
As to Harry’s brother — one can actively avoid talking to people one doesn’t want to acknowledge.
Stealth Harry strikes again. He made it to UK with none the wiser. I love that he was able to get here in his stealth mode lol. Happy he came for his Aunt!
I love how his love for the Spencers is mutual. His aunts in Archie’s christening pic(not in any of the Cambridge kids ones), them turning up to 10 years Invictus, and ofcourse them offering Meghan the use of the Spencer Tiara for the wedding(I so wish they’d accepted that offer)
Didn’t at least one Spencer aunt fly to CA for Lili’s christening as well? And in Spare it was only a Spencer mentioned actually going to Harry’s boarding school to check on him after Diana died. The Spencer’s seem to treat him like family regardless of the institution. I’m guessing he really appreciates that.
The source is definitely closer to William. Every source in this article. lol “a local”. So did the source AND “the local” both contact the Sun after a funeral?? Of course not. Willyleaks strikes again
I’m wondering if the “sources close to Harry” that the DB used for their exclusive was BP/RAVEC because Harry didn’t tell them a month in advance that he was coming so they could leak it to the tabloids. Any of the attendees could have told the press he attended the service because at that point, he had already come and gone with no harm done. I don’t think either leak came from the Spencers though because they would know more about his movements, when he got there, when he left, etc. and not just that he sat in the back.
I was just thinking what a wonderful way to test if BP/Ravec is leaking his movements thus increasing his danger levels. I’m so glad he was able to support the Spencers and his Aunt. They love him and aren’t afraid to piss off the Tantrum Toddlers with the HRH to show it
Ha! Yeah, I’m surprised William was actually there. Isn’t this the week of the balmoral summit when they all plot how to hurt Harry? Guess he helicoptered down. Was he wanting the story to be Willaim attends while Harry snubs the Spencers? He must have been SHOOK when Harry appeared in the church. Left that church a scrambled egg.
I’m not sure I buy William was there but we will see in due time.
Kate and William have never done a long visit to balmoral. They just make sure the press sees them once and then their court stenographers pretend they stay a long time. The church visit was likely the end of their stay.
@JAIS Huevo left the church a scrambled egg
Hilarious
Thanks for that
Haha Jais yes… a bland bald egg with no spices except too much salt.
LOL! I agree with Nic that their Balmoral stay is usually shorter than the press lets on, my guess is this was a stop before they go on their next vacation (together or separate) – but I think it would have been hilarious if the Spencers hadn’t told William beforehand that Harry was attending and William thought he could crow in the press about being so close to the Spencers and then bam, Harry popped up.
I am 99% sure he didn’t know beforehand, but if he did, I imagine the Spencers told him to keep his trap shut or else he wouldn’t be allowed in the church (because if only the Spencers knew H was coming, and they told W and he leaked it, they would have known who leaked it, you know? Kind of like Wagatha Christie but with less intrigue because William leaks everything.) Either scenario is hilarious to me – they didn’t trust William enough to tell him beforehand, or they told him but in such a way that they also told him they know how much he leaks to the press. I figure either scenario is embarrassing for the future king, lol.
‘Wagatha Christie but with less intrigue’.
I’m chuckling because it’s so harsh and so true. Since Harry pulled up the curtain and laid it all out we can see the workings of the machine and it really is very tawdry.
Yes, scrambled, boiled, poached, and generally cracked! All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put huevo together again.
Princess Diana would be so heartbroken if she was alive. She would be so sad to see what her eldest son has become: An uptight, lazy, arrogant, jealous of his younger brother Harry. The longer the two princes don’t work on mending their relationship the less likely it is that they ever will.
William physically assaulted harry. I don’t blame harry for being cautious
William also made trouble for meghan
Are we sure Harry has left already? If no one saw him arrive and the press didn’t know he was there until after the funeral how would they know he’s already left the country? I doubt he wants to stay on that island long but it wouldn’t surprise me if he stayed through Saturday with Diana’s family. Either way I’m glad he was able to be there; the Spencers clearly mean a lot to him and I’m still so moved by how they showed up to support him and Invictus in May. That smile on his face that day still warms my heart.
I was thinking the same. Also, Meghan and the children could be there. The Fellowes’ own Shotesham Park in Norfolk, a country estate with a large home surrounded by farmland. The Sussexes could have been there for a visit without the press knowing.
Love that he was able to go and do so stealthily! Must’ve been a huge shock to everyone who believed he wouldn’t go. I’m sure his aunt really appreciated him making the trip. When it’s just him, he has his ways of getting in/out of the country undetected. I’m sure that prospect drives some people nuts.
Seeing as how the funeral was in Norfolk, it would have looked bad for William not to attend at all. But also no mention of Kate attending which few are questioning but she’s minutes away and it’s her husbands uncle.
Great for Harry to spread able to attend without press interference. It’s clear William and KP have been the leakers here. Harry is in contact with his aunt and they knew his plans and didn’t say a thing.
I was confused that the funeral happened Thursday because I thought it was supposed to have been when Harry was in Colombia. But the Uk press is so bad at their jobs they never even got that basic info correct.
Yes, it would’ve looked bad but that hasn’t stopped him before😂. As to why Kate wasn’t there? Cancer, obviously /s.
Thankfully she did not show up with peacemaker spin.she tried this at Philips funeral and william told her to back off.
I initially had the same thought with it being in Norfolk but as he missed the memorial (that he was due to speak at) that was walking distance from his house it was by no means guaranteed.
This is so interesting. Who knew what and when? Is it possible for Harry to visit the UK without Charles knowing about it? And, if it is, that means the RF can keep their mouths shut if they want to.
Charles would only know about it if Harry put in an official request for security. Since it was a secret visit he probably didn’t make a request. That way preventing the royals from leaking to the press.
Yes, this makes sense. Harry can travel just like any private individual. I just feel like BP would get a call as soon as he got through Customs.
I think it’s possible if he doesn’t request security through RAVEC. Then Charles would have no way of knowing. He doesn’t have to ask 28 days in advance. Maybe he just used his own security since it was so stealthy. Still a risk though. Or maybe he did request through RAVEC and they actually kept it a secret from William? Except I thought William had people on RAVEC too?
I’m pretty confident RAVEC had no idea about this or of course it would have leaked.
I find this all a bit strange .for some reason .
I guess it’s true , but amazing it was kept so quiet .
I find it hard to believe William was there ,
I commented below that I think Pegs showing was basically pr. Imagine your reputation being so shit that people are surprised about Harry’s stealth trip then you showing up even though it’s your home turf.
I feel like Pegs only went so he could be like “The Spencer’s love me too!” or “Look, I’m Diana’s son too!” I doubt there was any genuine love or concern for his Aunt and Uncle in his decision.
Camilla is going to be fuming that BOTH of Diana’s boys attended a Spencer gathering. It won’t matter to her that it was a funeral all she’ll be concerned about is that Diana’s family still command a great deal of respect and influence over the Princes.
I would LOVED to have been a fly on the wall when William turned around and saw Harry entering the church! He must have been seething! Once again it’s clear to anyone with half a brain that there are NO leaks in Monticetio. As sure as eggs are eggs if KP or CH had received the slightest of hints that Harry would attend they would have notified the press and the funeral would have been a complete circus. I wonder how long it will be before we start seeing headlines “William snubbed Harry at Uncle’s Funeral”?
Fellowes was a former private secretary of QEII. Honestly it would have been a bad look if no member of the royal family attended his funeral. So William attending checked that box, wonder if he’ll count it as a work event…..
Well, well, well. Harry has become an expert at surgical strike visits to the UK. He really flummoxed the BTM this time! They are still trying to sell us on the fiction the Harry is “desperate” to reconcile with his shitty father. Put that to bed already, as he didn’t make any detours to Scotland.
The press will now bash Harry for not visiting his father in Scotland.
Oh and how Charles really really wanted to see the Sussex children.
Yeah, the family friend was more likely William himself or someone from his team. I’m surprised he went but he probably went thinking Harry wasn’t going to be there and that the press would bash Harry for not going. It’s good that Harry went. The Spencer’s have been very supportive of him and Meghan.
All I can think is how utterly exhausting Harry’s life must be. To have to go to such extremes – as well played as this whole situation was – to attend a family funeral.