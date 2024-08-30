“Cate Blanchett wore an Armani with a pearl surprise in Venice” links
  • August 30, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cate Blanchett wore Armani to the Venice premiere of Disclaimer. It’s kind of boring in the front, but there’s a pearl party in the back. [Just Jared]
Taylor Russell wore Loewe in Venice. [RCFA]
Spotlight on model Rayan Ricci. [Socialite Life]
A reminder – there’s so much enthusiasm for Kamala Harris. [LaineyGossip]
Greedy People is like Temu Coen Brothers? [Pajiba]
More Cate Blanchett! [Go Fug Yourself]
This is truly why Bette Midler’s true fans will never leave her. [OMG Blog]
Shohei Ohtani brought his dog to work. [Seriously OMG]
A Sister Wives’ house is for sale. [Starcasm]
An explainer for abrosexuality. [Buzzfeed]

Programming note: we’ll be off for Labor Day (unless some big story breaks) so have a good holiday weekend if you’re in the US and come back on Tuesday!

8 Responses to ““Cate Blanchett wore an Armani with a pearl surprise in Venice” links”

  1. Lizzie says:
    August 30, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    Sorry, Cate’s outfit is too gimmicky.

    
    • Eurydice says:
      August 30, 2024 at 1:25 pm

      Yeah, there’s something YouTube crafty about those pearls and I’m not happy about the Return of the Jumpsuit, but she always looks gorgeous.

      
  2. Ameerah M says:
    August 30, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    Cate and Taylor both look amazing!

    
  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 30, 2024 at 1:32 pm

    I think my favorite thing Cate has ever worn was a gray gown (to the Oscars I think) with a sheer back embroidered with flowers and birds. Let’s get a rewear of that! I don’t mind this in theory but I have a pet peeve when people wear winter gowns in hot weather and vice versa. No wool and velvet in the summer, no light cotton and linen in the winter. Let’s enjoy each season!

    
  4. Josephine says:
    August 30, 2024 at 1:54 pm

    Taylor Russell looked beautiful. The dress was interesting but her regal bearing was the real showstopper.

    
  5. Get Real says:
    August 30, 2024 at 2:47 pm

    ..you might want to rethink that headline

    

