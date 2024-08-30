Brittany Mahomes: ‘Honestly IDGAF about what people have to say about me anymore’

This week, the WHOOP Podcast released their interview with Brittany Mahomes. I have no idea when this interview was conducted, but it feels pretty recent and she talked about being pregnant (she’s expecting her third) and her marriage to Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback. The Mahomes fam is tight with the Kelce fam, and Patrick and Travis Kelce show up to each other’s events outside of football quite often. They are friends on and off the field, and it’s not surprising that Travis’s girlfriend Taylor Swift made an effort to befriend Brittany Mahomes. In fact, Patrick, Brittany and their kids were just in Rhode Island, vacationing at Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill mansion. That vacation came amid Brittany suddenly making several MAGA moves online, liking a MAGA Instagram post and then liking a “Trump-Vance 2024” comment. She’s absolutely a Republican and she’s absolutely a Trump supporter. Not only that, she doesn’t give a sh-t what you think, or at least that’s what she said on this podcast:
Brittany Mahomes has been in the middle of a social media firestorm since she appeared to like a Donald Trump post on Instagram containing the “2024 GOP platform” earlier this month. Mahomes has appeared to even defend herself with cryptic messages and liking comments of support amid the backlash she’s received, and if it seems like she’s been exuding a newfound confidence on social media, it’s because she is.
She recently appeared on an episode of the “WHOOP” podcast and said she’s leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback husband to get her through the whirlwind of attention that social media has brought her.
“Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot, because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff,” she said. “Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now.”
The best piece of advice she’s gotten? Block out the haters.
“I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’” she said. “And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f— about what people have to say about me anymore, and I think he has helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am, and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?”
I never get tired of MAGA morons’ martyr syndrome, that they feel the weight of history on their shoulders and they feel they’re being crucified for their beliefs. Beliefs like mass deportations, zero reproductive rights, white nationalism, cruelty, antisemitism, racism and a crashed economy. Brittany believes that she’s some brave truth-teller and that she has to block out the haters, haters who are like “oh, you’re voting for the ticket of hate, I didn’t know that.” The thing is, if Brittany was actually this bold, confident person, surely she would openly endorse Trump and Vance instead of playing these stupid social media games? Say it with your whole chest: I’m in a cult and I’m proud of it!
The Taylor Swift aspect of this… I find myself in the weird position these days of giving Taylor the benefit of the doubt, but here I go again. Taylor is stuck because Travis and Patrick are tight and they’re teammates. Do I think Tay should distance herself from the Mahomes fam? For sure, but again, it’s difficult because of Travis. Taylor is also dealing with a lot of other sh-t right now (terrorists were literally planning a huge attack at her concert). Maybe I’m delusional, but I believe Taylor will end up endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket at some point, even if her silence right now reads as complicity.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.
TS is going to play both sides of the fence because her wallet is her top priority.
That’s what all these rich white magats are about. They don’t care about policy or women’s rights or prejudice or anything that doesn’t affect them. All they care about is the bottom line.
Considering that 10, 000 people nearly got murdered at one of her concerts, I think she also cares about keeping her fans safe.
I think she’s legitimately concerned and that’s valid. I’ve also stopped believing TS is going to help us fight fascism. And if she’s not then I don’t even understand what’s the point of her. But as Succession taught us, at that level it’s all just a game. The socialist senator, the liberal campaign manager, the idiot brothers, and the billionaire mogul, all just playing for power. Because the actual policies don’t impact them at all.
This is what I believe her number one concern is. If you read the European news sights, it was a fairly advanced planned terrorist attack in Austria, which nearly took place. After what happened in England with the stabbings. Given these circumstances, I understand why she might not feel comfortable in saying anything.
Edit—Taylor Swift, I mean, NOT BM!
As frightening as it is someone was trying to target her concerts and as fortunate as it is, this plot was subverted… 10,000 lives pales in comparison to the number of marginalized folks and already vulnerable lives right here at home who will be targeted and lost under a Trump presidency and his policies, his Supreme Court, Project 25, the Heritage Foundation, and at the behest of billionaires who want to make us into pâté for their yacht cheese boards, under the banner of Christofacism and martial law…it chills me to the core that ANYONE who has the resources and means to do so, is not fighting for Harris with all their might and influence. Taylor could certainly afford the extra security at her concerts. She could shut down perimeters. She could have every officer in the city at her concerts. She could hire an army for every show if she wanted to… and yet, no endorsement, no word against Trump for even using her image, no endorsement for Kamala as it grows more critical by the day for celebs to mobilize fans and voters(?) I mean, she’s not doing it.
@JustJJ – ITA 100%!
Thousands of people were almost killed in a terrorist plot at one of her concerts. I don’t think she owes anyone anything at this point other than to safely complete her tour. If she endorses or says something, she’ll do it after the US leg of her tour ends, which would be right before election day.
I think at the very least, since the majority of her fan base is comprised of women and lots of LGBTQ+ youth… she owes them the acknowledgement of endorsing a candidate that doesn’t want to eradicate them and take away their rights. She 100% owes her fans who have supported her for going on 20 years the support of their basic rights considering she’s sold countless albums to them under the premise of being an ally and advocate for them. She does owe them.
She has openly come out against GOP candidates (Marsha Blackburn) and in support of Biden/Harris ticket. People who only care about their bottom line don’t give away $60 million of their own money in bonuses. Heck, Trump couldn’t even be bothered to pay for the work itself, let alone bonuses to random truckers, caterers and electricians.
Giving people bonuses is unrelated to this topic and it does not mean she’s doing the right thing now, when it actually matters.
Hey,👋 I’m a proud and open racist and hater, except I will scream that you all are just jealous if there’s a chance I might have to face consequences for the shitty stuff I do!
– BM
She really is just the worst, isn’t she? Ignorant and dumb as a box of hair. I really tried to ignore her as just another trashy and vacant wannabe influencer, even as she insists on literally hanging on TS whenever cameras are around, but now I’m hoping karma is real.
She reminds me of that quote “ It is better to keep one’s mouth shut and be thought a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.” She’s really very stupid, isn’t she?
She is, and if her husband were *really* helping her navigate this, he’d obviously tell her to keep her political views private (I mean, we know Mahomes is maga adjacent b/c of his mom, but he’s seemed to keep his mouth shut and kept his own views to himself). Maybe he has told her that, and she’s ignoring that advice. She seems dumb enough to do that.
Great quote, Giddy!
Yes, not only did she make her viewpoint crystal clear, she also managed to describe herself as a good wife who follows her husband in a tradwife manner. She said what she felt was right, and now she has issues in a rather polarized society when people who don’t share her views make that known. Her husband (considering he thinks for her) might have indeed done better by advising her to keep those views to herself, if she couldn’t handle criticism.
Ad I said yesterday, she’s gearing up for being a Gilead wife from top to bottom.
She’s vile.
No idea who she is.
I guess this woman is only famous locally
She’s famous for being in Tay’s orbit. And I’m so over the Tay global economy.
Ditto
If you are liking or supporting something, then you should be able to give logical reasons to do so instead of becoming defensive and using rude language.
exactly. That’s how you know she’s only a Trump supporter to be punitive. She just wants the people she dislikes to be punished.
Ah yes, the time-honored tradition of caring so little about something that you must announce it publicly so that everyone whose opinion you don’t care about will know exactly how hard you don’t care about their opinion… so confident. Much strong.
THIS!
LOL!
She cares what everyone thinks of her. No question.
Honestly I don’t give a fu*k that she thinks she’s all that and a bag of chips because she is not. Without the wealth and fame of her biracial husband she is just another dumb blond who bounces around in terrible clothing.
My brain can only see a roll of aluminum foil when I see her dress. And 99.9% of the time that you say you don’t GAF what other people say, you DO. The only exception I can think of might be Ice T. If he says he doesn’t GAF, I believe him.
A roll of aluminum foil that’s 3 sizes too small. She really is gross.
See, this is the thing right here. She is only ‘famous’ because of who her husband is, and the public doesn’t really know or care about her for herself or her own accomplishments. But I don’t think she gets that.
If Mahomes were to dump her, she would quickly be forgotten. If TSwift and TKelce break up, she’s not going to be hanging with Taylor anymore, because that relationship is totally transactional on both their parts.
and terrible makeup. NEVER forget the terrible makeup. That lipliner is straight from 2000. (I’ll never make fun of someone’s actual face/body, but that makeup is a choice that she made. Much like going MAGA).
Brit should understand the difference between folks hating on her and folks being disgusted by her. Hater in the way it’s used here denotes envy…that’s not what’s going on here. And even before this I doubt there ‘was hating’ going on.
She’s a liar. She defended her very guilty sexual deviant of a brother-in-law and she a Trump lover. She’s abhorrent. And she absolutely does care what people think.
Many of us have to deal with MAGA people in our lives, be they family, friends or neighbors. Everyone who knows me knows my political beliefs (progressive) because I live them and express my feelings about them. I still want to get along with many MAGA people. Our Country is divided enough without me hating others. I can hate their beliefs, not them.
Well I can’t speak to your own personal beliefs because I don’t know you, but I can’t say for myself the desire to get along isn’t there because what these maga supporters want isn’t a hypothetical for me. Their desire for install de jure discriminatory laws, as opposed to the de facto practices right now concern me greatly as a black woman. And while I’m sure that other progressive people who are not black empathize and may be disgusted it’s not the same. Same for people who are immigrants, LGBTQ, Muslims, and apparently those now without children it hits a little different when someone’s hatred is targeted specifically towards you. So yeah I don’t want to hate anyone either, but I can’t act like these people want a capital gains tax and I don’t and that’s the source of our disagreement. These people fundamentally think I am lesser than and should be treated as such. And I know it’s hard for people but the biggest problem is that people just don’t want to acknowledge that these maga supporters aren’t toothless hillbillies, they are their sweet nanas, they’re the awesome best friend of 25 years, they’re their kids godparents, they’re their spouses. And they don’t want to have the hard conversations.
Honestly we don’t have that luxury of just ignoring racism. Like James Baldwin said- “We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”
ITA w Dee 2 – this isnt a fight over if NAFTA was a good idea, these people are wanting to agree to disagree with everyone having civil rights and I wont be complicit. I cut off all my childhood friends over it and I dont regret it.
because if this is what they believe – they only like me because I meet their criteria, you change one thing about me such as race, religion, sexual orientation, then they would drop me like a hot potato.
ITA, @Dee(2) and @SharonA. I can understand if white people keep loving their close relatives, like parents or brothers & sisters or someone similarly close despite their white supremacist views, but dating/marrying someone who’s like that? Choosing to be friends with them? To me, that says white supremacy isn’t a dealbreaker to that supposed liberal.
It’s not like TS is obligated to invite her husband’s work friend’s wife and kids to stay at her house for the weekend. Surely there are lots of Chiefs WAGs who haven’t received such an invitation. She invites BM because Patrick and Travis are buddies, and she enjoys BM’s company. If she found BM’s views intolerable, she wouldn’t spend a whole weekend w her.
And we already KNOW she doesn’t find those views intolerable, bc she dated that Nazi and only dumped him when the Swifties revolted.
Thank you, Dee(2) I am in total agreement. I’ve had to limit contact with some toxic members of my husband’s family because of their proudly shared political/racial comments. And as the mom of a non-binary young adult, I live in fear of their safety every day. We are lucky enough to live in a very blue community, but who knows where their professional life will take them in the future. Hate to say that the future is limited by discrimination and hatred in certain areas of the country, as well as toxic @ssholes in our own family.
I just honestly don’t see how you can separate these people from their beliefs at this stage. From my perspective if someone has politically toxic beliefs, everything they do and say is viewed through that lens. The whole “let’s go out for a beer and agree to disagree” shit is not for me, knowing that these people are more than willing to metaphorically stab me in the back when they get to their polling station.
There are WAY too many good and caring people out there—folks who are invested in the collective, greater good–for me to waste time with MAGA types.
Yeah, I can’t be friends with someone who thinks that I have less bodily autonomy than a man, or someone who thinks that my husband’s trans cousin is “less than” or “unnatural,” or someone who thinks that their children shouldn’t be exposed to the idea in school that a family can have two moms or two dads because that would just ruin little Jenny’s life.
I used to think that Dems and Republicans wanted the same thing, we just had different ways of going about it – both sides want a healthy thriving economy, for example. Rs think less regulation and tax cuts are the way to that, Dems have a different view. Both sides want people to have access to healthcare, Rs think private industry is the best way to ensure that, Dems think the government has a major role to play. but I used to think that neither side had bad intentions.
I don’t think that is true anymore (if it ever was, my naivete as a 20 year old certain came through there, didn’t it?) its clear now that Republicans dont care about a healthy economy. They care about the rich getting richer. They don’t care about access to healthcare. They care about…..well, the rich getting richer in the healthcare industry.
(and that last one is kind of ironic because do you know what states have the highest percentage of population enrolled in Medicaid and SS disability? Hint: its not a blue state.)
So anyway I can be civil to Trump supporters if I have to for work purposes or if I’m at a friends party and I don’t want to start a fight. But when my MIL announced in 2016 that she was proudly voting for Trump, my husband and I both distanced ourselves a great deal from her. He sees her now about twice a year and I see her once a year and that’s about enough for us.
Your politics reflect your values. People who voted for Strom Thurmond had certain values. People who supported segregation had certain values (or lack of values). And so on. It’s always been that way. And right now, if you’re voting for Trump, that tells me our values do not align. at all.
Exactly, Becks.
Anecdotally, I used to HATE George W Bush with every fiber of my being–absolutely despised him. But I had the chance to hear him speak at a work conference 10 years ago and he was surprisingly charming, funny, and thoughtful. And it kills me to admit that lol but seeing him outside of the Oval without the Bush’s Brain monsters at his side humanized him in a very unexpected way.
But I digress, my point was that Bush, someone who I see as a war criminal and a disastrous president, still seems so damn NORMAL compared to the current incarnation of the Republican party. They have gone so far right–they’ve fallen off a damn cliff. And I really believe our reaction to their extremism should be more than just “we disagree but we’re all humans at the end of the day”. ROE is gone now and we’re staring down the barrel at Project 2025. We really are at breaking point and this is not the time to be shaking hands with people who want to continue to rob us of our basic rights. This critical moment calls for a take no prisoners approach–we must eschew and reject these people and fight with all our might.
I’m here for THIS. Beautifully said, beautifully put. And this is part of one of the hardest movements happening right now… people are losing their sweet Nana’s, their best friend, godparents and spouses. Reddit has several subs devoted to this. People are heartbroken. The abysmal pain of realizing a heinous truth can be debilitating. It’s not simply dividing the nation. It has ripped apart relationships.
We’re way past the stage of “is welfare harmful or helpful” that we were in early 2000’s. This is “do POC and women deserve to vote”. And that’s a whole other conversation.
Agree to disagree works, if you have a basic set of common values and agree on the basic facts you are discussing the solution to.
Eg. I can discuss for hours the best approach to stop climate change and mitigate the effects but I can not discuss it with a person who does not belive in science.
With MAGAs or their equivalents in other countries, this basis for any discussion or an agreement to disagree is not there.
Right. I used to debate with anti-choice people all the time until I realized that they think a fertilized egg is a human and I do not. There’s nowhere to really go in that argument when you can’t agree on when human life begins.
People saying “I have to deal with MAGA people all the time but let’s embrace them because our country is divided enough” are missing the point, we HAVE to deal with them because they are violent and disruptive, they are the ones dividing the country. I never saw any other party attempting a violent coup with zip ties in their bags during an inauguration. If you have to hold your nose for these in your life for various reasons, then fine, but nobody in this income bracket of friends group is being forced to be friends with anyone they don’t want to be.
MAGAs want to erase the existence of certain groups, including LGBT people. You can’t play nice when this is what the disagreement is about. So there is no coddling or playing nice with people like this.
Brittany Mahomes saying she doesn’t GAF is her admitting she *does* GAF.
100%
Yes. She cares very much.
I’m sure Patrick’s management team is working overtime to figure out how to deal with her BS because it will impact his likeability and marketing opportunities. She sounds like an immature teen, talking about “haters,” instead of the mom of three and spouse to a person with a high visibility career who has to be mindful of public statements and reputation. Dumbass.
She also sounds like DT, an immature egomaniac, talking about “haters” instead of a President whose decisions and words affect real human lives and he DGAF. Brittany’s “likes” on sm track.
This, full stop.
She’s always given me the ick, but I’m from Texas, so I know her type well.
You’re so right, and I had not thought about that aspect of it. A professional sports career only lasts so long. They rely on endorsements and their marketability to bring in those other income streams.
Side note: that picture with the silver dress and crimped hair just kills me every time. Were they going to an 80s throwback party??
Long before this I found her to be trashy and tacky. Let’s add stupid to that list. Sketch people play sketchy games.
You do you, Brittany. But I’ll remember this forever and you and your husband can shill for whatever you like, but you’ll never see a dime from me. If enough folks feel the same you’ll eventually know what it’s like to live without all that wealth and privilege. May you live to learn humility and compassion.
So she DGAF what people think? Good. Then stop complaining about people being grossed out that you’re a trump supporter. People are allowed to be disgusted by people who vote for Trump. But she gets defensive about it. Agree with Kaiser. She should say it with her whole chest. Get out there on Fox News and do your thing. Go sit front row at one Of Trump or Vance’s rallies. Organize a swifties for trump fundraiser.
It’s baffling. Patrick Mahomes is a smart, funny, articulate guy – not just for a football player. Yet his wife is trash, his brother is trash, his mother is awful, and his father (albeit a great baseball player) is a recovering alcoholic who has multiple DUIs. The relationship between Travis and Pat is delightful, and I will be beyond horrified if he turns out to be a Trump supporter.
He’s the weird thing, though. Brittany condemned Trump on Twitter back in 2016 and has followed Democratic politicians on social media – including Biden. So to now be an out-and-proud Trumper when Taylor openly hates him – and likely served him with cease-and-desist orders for the AI “endorsement” BS – is just strange timing.
The other thing I don’t understand is that for all Taylor Swift’s faults, NO ONE – in a nearly 20-year career – has ever accused her of being impolite, snotty, belligerent or rude to ANYONE… not to fans, journalists, service workers or random strangers. Yet that describes Brittany Mahomes (and now Blake Lively) to a t. Ugh.
I don’t know about Patrick. I think Brittany is right in saying that Patrick is very good at handling the media/public scrutiny. He comes across how you said, yet he chooses to be married to an immature, self obsessed, sexual assaulter-defending MAGAt. I think he really absorbed his media training but at his core he is just as bad as she is. He can’t choose his brother or mom but he chose Brittany.
@Sue completely agree. She is the way she is because as long as she is latched to her husband’s coattails as a billion dollar athlete she knows she is insulated from the effects of a Trump presidency (money and fame) are the only currencies Trump respects and she has hitched her saddle to it in her husband. It really does make me wonder about Pat Mahomes that he is ok with her shenanigans tarnishing his brand when he has gone out of his way to cultivate this affable, low key, everyman sort of persona.
People can say well they go way back and have been dating since high school, but if partner was doing things that I disagreed with that were hurting me, my brand given that our livelihood depended on it, you best believe I wouldn’t be able to sit on the sidelines. I mean he’s a quarterback after all. Unless he was fine with it, and something tells me he isn’t if only because of that viral meme of her and Patrick where the lip reader catches her say Patrick M says no more resting B-face and then she makes this cringe smiley expression.
Even smart athletes who believe in the maga propaganda know this is a dangerous route because the country is so divided. What was the infamous saying that was attributed to MJ that even republicans buy shoes when they asked him about why he didn’t take political stances on certain issues (I think he tried to say later on that he didn’t say it). This would be like if Michael Jordan was letting his wife Juanita give interviews about not caring about the haters after putting her political stance in print then thinking oh it’s fine this won’t rub off on me. Nike’s Jordans’ certainly wouldn’t be Jordans because he wouldn’t have such widespread marketability or been able to appeal to everyone. No one is that naive or foolish. He has to know he is going to take a hit for this.
Sue and Layday, it will be interesting to see what Patrick and his team do. His PR team and representation, just like TS, are the best of the best. He’s renegotiated his contracts to make room in the salary cap for the team to afford other great players. He is looking and investing real money on being the best of all time with an eye on his legacy. Are they going to let his wife’s divisive tantrums derail those plans by alienating half the country when he has avoided controversy successfully for years? Brittany’s behavior makes no sense at all if they are actual partners in the business that is Patrick Mahomes.
I wonder if there are relationship issues and she is acting out for attention? She’s been snotty in public before (see “resting bitch face clip” from a couple years ago for example).
Here’s the thing: Pat is a George Zimmerman supporter and Travis was caught liking pro Trump posts on Instagram, too. They’re in complete sympathy with Brittany.
Stop giving her oxygen. Her adjacent fame doesn’t make her interesting and the attention only provides more opportunities to discuss DJT.
I think Taylor will endorse as well. Also Kylie Kelce likes a ton of Kamala posts so I think that fam leans a certain way which probably aligns with Taylor. I know the mother of a Kelce relation who met Taylor at that first game last year, and she works hard for Ds in a deep red area… The other thing about this – my guess is Brittany says none of this shit to anyone’s face. The fact that she liked and unliked posts tells me she keeps this shit to herself and isn’t out and proud to the people around her, esp not to Taylor Swift who has been pretty vocal about Trump, so I’m not sure how anyone is supposed to know beyond guessing. I personally have no reason to give Brittany Mahomes the benefit of the doubt (she’s not my friend), but I don’t really think there’s much reason to suspect Taylor had talked politics with her and knew. She gives off MAGA vibes to me, but again, I don’t hang with her personally and I think if you hang with someone and they don’t express those beliefs to you, you don’t assume they are a MAGA asshole until they actually say it. Football locker rooms probably also don’t try to introduce politics either for obvious reasons.
The funniest thing about this to me is that she spent all last year cleaning up her image only to like & unlike hate posts (imo). Messy messy messy. What a dumbass. If you’re gonna be hateful, at least say it with your whole chest, be Brittany Aldean then!
MAGA is our Nazi party. They are weird fascists who want to harm others to further their own power. So Brittany is a Nazi, for all practical and ethical considerations. As others have pointed out on this thread, it’s not easy getting rid of the MAGAts in your life. But it can be done, and I’ve done it, with great pain. Yes, you may have to work with them, but you don’t have to INVITE THEM INTO YOUR HOUSE. Looking at you, Tator.
“Haters” is what MAGAs routinely label anyone who calls them out on their fascism and white supremacy bs. It’s the ultimate projection.
Frankly, calling someone a “hater” because they’re standing up for their basic rights and their right to exist as well as the basic human rights of others; when they’re also standing up against white supremacy, fascism, cruelty, and oppression… is the biggest gaslighting campaign ever. Drumpf’s calling card. And just exposes the complete delusion and depravity of his cult members.
Brittany Magahomes is a trashy-looking showoff who gets attention only due to her husband’s sports prowess. I suspect he’s a Maga on mute because otherwise he’d shut her down. Without her husband, nobody would give 1 cent what she says or does.
Fun story: A patient where I work told us that her daughter once saw Patrick Mahomes in a club kissing a woman…who wasn’t his wife. She took a picture.
Did the patient say this expecting it would not be repeated? HIPAA violation? Maybe yes, maybe no.
Definitely no, has nothing to do with their medical record/PHI or personal identifiers.
LOL – I am not talking about her health nor disclosing her name so no that would not be HIPAA.
It’s been my personal experience that most professional male athletes can’t resist the temptation to stray even if they’re in a relationship. They’re on the road a lot, and have sports groupies throwing themselves at them constantly.
She’s a racist white woman. Full stop. She sounds like Megan Kelly and the rest of the blondes on Fox news. I wish people quit acting like she’s not saying what she’s saying.
She obviously does care what people think and this is getting her all kinds of attention so she’s going with it.
So .. sad
I agree with Kaiser on everything EXCEPT that I don’t think Taylor will come out with BELLS AND WHISTLES RINGIN’ to endorse Harris/Walz. She might put out a statement, but that’s about it. She didn’t really do much more than that when Trump was running against Clinton and Biden despite her desire to (at the recommendation of her team to not get ‘loud’ about it). Which we can surmise is due to fans (or their parents) being MAGA so money…everything always comes back to money. Always. Which I’m not necessarily faulting her or anyone else for, but that’s the reality. I would imagine she probably will distance herself from BM in the ways that she is able (not have her in her girlfriend gatherings in NYC and other places, etc). She knows Travis and Patrick are tight and she doesn’t want to come in between that. I get that.
I think the missed opportunity for Taylor was not AT THE VERY LEAST offer voter registration at her US shows. It’s not taking a side, but rather encouraging people to register to vote and encourage future voting. That would have been an easy thing to do, but likely a logistical nightmare since her shows are so enormous. Surely there’s an online way to do it that could have been promoted at her shows? IDK.
Yeah. I’m confused by all these people holding out for her endorsement in October. I predict it’s not going to happen. She might make an IG post or throw some confetti about something something first woman president but she’s not going to give a whole ass endorsement. And she should. And she could be doing much more to encourage her fans to vote. And she’s… hanging out with Brittany Mahomes and Blake Lively instead. Look, I want it to be true that she endorses and very soon but I have zero faith it will happen. Early voting is already starting. We’re closing in. She needs to do something if she’s ever going to, in my opinion. The window is closing as far as her ability to make the most impact and mobilize her fan base.
Many uber wealthy will vote Republican to protect their wealth. Taylor Swift is an uber wealthy American.
I don’t think she’s MAGA herself, at least I hope not. I just think she knows what Trump supporters are capable of and is using extreme caution approaching her US tour dates. However, if she waits to endorse until her US your dates are over, it will be too late. And this is an unprecedented circumstance where she can absolutely afford the extra security at her shows if need be… but we’re talking about a moderate Dem versus a wannabe despot and convicted r*pist, who is going to sellout what remains of our democracy and place us under the martial law of the Heritage Foundation and Project 25, whose election will result in the countless deaths of women, LGBTQ++ folks, and people of color, who wants to hand what remains of Palestine to Netanyahu and hand Ukraine to Russia his first day in office, who will eradicate any rights women still have… If I were her, I would go ahead and make the statement and put my billionaire money and support towards saving the country and countless lives domestically and abroad, and at the same time, spend the difference to increase security at all domestic shows. If she really wanted to, she could do this. I just don’t think she will at all, and that’s disappointing, as is the company she’s kept recently. I just think every vote counts and she could be doing much much more than she is and that’s telling in these circumstances.
I don’t think she’s MAGA herself, at least I hope not. I just think she knows what Trump supporters are capable of and is using extreme caution approaching her US tour dates. However, if she waits to endorse until her US your dates are over, it will be too late. And this is an unprecedented circumstance where she can absolutely afford the extra security at her shows if need be… but we’re talking about a moderate Dem versus a wannabe despot and convicted r*pist, who is going to sellout what remains of our democracy and place under martial law, whose election will result in the countless deaths of women, LGBTQ++ folks, and people of color. If I were her, I would go ahead and make the statement and put my money and support towards saving the country, and at the same time, spend the difference to increase security at all domestic shows. If she really wanted to, she could do this. I just don’t think she will at all, and that’s disappointing, as is the company she’s kept recently.
I think if she endorses it will be fairly lukewarm, much like her previous endorsements were. She might push for voting registration but in many states that will be too late.
And that’s not because of Vienna. it wasn’t like she was campaigning hard for Biden before that. I know it sounds better to say “she’s not endorsing because of security concerns” but again, she didn’t endorse Biden back in June or July or whenever.
Even taking the endorsement out of this, does Taylor have any lgbt friends? Were they at this house party with that massive bigot present? It’s not being much of an ally if you willingly let poisonous people like that in your private space.
My understanding is they were high school sweethearts. She saw his potential early, latched on quick (’cause god knows she has no real talent), and rode that to where she finds herself now. The classic “I got mine, you can go eff yourself,” just like every other entitled jerk who really didn’t get there on their own.
IIRC it’s actually worse: he was into her and she totally ignored him until he started showing signs of potential. She’s a get ’em in early type of golddigger.
She doesn’t have the face to not care what people think.
LOL
Given that other performers or their families (Foo Fighters, Isaac Hayes, Celine Dion, ABBA,…) have all threatened Trump with legal actions to stop him using their music, the fact that Swift has not reacted to Trump using AI images of her is baffling. I’m pretty sure she thinks that having a MAGA like Mahomes in her group of friends makes her look like she’s opened to other people’s point of views but it didn’t work when she dated Healy. There is a point when your silence becomes complicity.
TS has a troop of highly experienced lawyers to take care of this stuff, she doesn’t have to shout it from the rooftops. She’s always been very careful not to not expose herself and frankly doesn’t have a dog in this silly race so no, she’s not complicit in anything, she’s diplomatic and any opinions she may have about this idiotic woman she keeps to herself and is letting Brittany dig her own grave.
I am not surprised at all.
I suspected this would happen when she didn’t care about Butker referencing her.
Celine Dion and other non-Americans felt strongly enough to condemn him, and Taylor, an American with an interest in her own country, has nothing to say.
Which, fine, she can do what she wants. Just says a lot about her and her brand.
(they felt strongly enough to condemn Trump, I meant)
I wonder if Taylor is waiting to publicly endorse until closer to election day to conserve momentum for Kamala. If Taylor doesn’t endorse, I will be very disappointed — especially after all of the (performative?) LGBTQ+ activism she presented during the Lover era.
Considering the fact that she says fuck the patriarchy at her shows and then there’s all the misogynistic things that Vance and trump have said, yeah it would be a disappointment. My feeling is she doesn’t owe anything. It would be her right not to do so. It would also be my right to feel very disappointed. I’d imagine there’s a fair amount of trump supporting swifties who would be disappointed if she backed Harris. But oh well. All she has to do is bake some more Vote Harris cookies. Ideally, make some cat-shaped cookies this time😂
Props to whomever selected this photo of BM where she has clearly used too much spray tan, leaving her looking quite “orange”. I see what you did there! Chef’s kiss!
People dug up old tweets of bm hating on ts. Wonder if ts saw them
In my experience when anyone says that, they care so so so so much lol
It’s a complete lie that she doesn’t care. It’s actually the opposite or she wouldn’t be galavanting around in her loud and very flashy fits.
If she was smarter you see, she would acknowledge the attention and exercise grace.
If she was smart, she would take the opportunity to express pleasant/nice manners and gestures.
But she doesn’t have manners/grace, just that noisy MAGA look at me/please envy me till the cows come home.
Oh, and also her FU attitude is another clue she absolutely loves the attention.
She is a living sponge 🧽 💃🏽
Why would should anyone expect BM to be anything that what she is….a female who sacrificed her existence for the money, attention,& fame her relationship gave to her. Her identity is being the MRS. She’s an wake riding Texan bone bag but give her the mic and the cord and let her mouth do the rest
But if she’s constantly posting on social media, doesn’t that say otherwise? That she really does GAF about what others think of her? Why post, otherwise? Isn’t the point of posting really to get Likes? Oh, Brittany…if you really didn’t care, you wouldn’t live your life so publicly and consistently post your (vapid) thoughts so everybody can see them. It’s like she needs something constructive to do because her nouveau riche lifestyle seems very empty in so many ways. I do wonder about her reaction IF Taylor Swift endorsed the blue vote, though.
She would lock herself in a tanning bed for a week with a case of Coors Light.
Taylor needs to say something or at the very least leave an Easter egg. Right now she’s agencent MAGA and it’s a horrible look. I am loosing all respect I kinda had for her as a non-swiftie
I specifically listened to TS’s catalogue this summer after watching so many clips on line of the Eras tour.
I wanted to understand her music as well as her reach/popularity.
Her songwriting, expression and singing is unbelievable.
She’s the real deal up there with The Beatles, Elvis, Michael Jackson.
It’s a dumb, trite saying that we are the company we keep, but it’s true.
I live this and I know many others do too.
BM and BL are the snakes TS sings about.
And not just casual snakes.
Extra mean, cruel, snotty, privileged, arrogant and grossly self involved.
It will be interesting to see if she continues these friendships or if she will slowly back away.
Taylor doesn’t owe anybody anything beyond ensuring the safe completion of her tour. Some of you forget very easily that she has endorsed democrats multiple times. Nothing will be enough for you guys. Kids died during a dance party with her theme, people tried to blow up her stadium concert that had thousands of people inside….she should live her life as best she can and make safety of her staff, employees, concert crew, family, friends, fans and herself top priority like a normal human being. If people find too unacceptable, don’t buy her songs, albums, merch….Case closed. Some of the demands on her in here is just brazenly ridiculous. Like she technically only promised music, performance to you and if that’s not enough so be it and leave.
Nah, she’s used her platform many times before and is only avoiding it now bc of who she’s associated with. People with that much reach (and that much money to reinforce those beliefs through donations, lobbying etc. See also: JK Rowling) do owe it to us to let us know where they stand.
Thank you! All of this. She’s used her platform a lot and now chooses not to. It’s that simple.
She sells a lot of albums to women. There is one presidential candidate who is a woman and one presidential candidate who assaults women and wants to eradicate their rights and create Sharia law. She vocally stands for the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community and she has used this stance to promote her music and promote the sale of her music in the past. Women are under attack in this election. The lives of the little girls who look up to her will be impacted. She owes her fans an acknowledgment that she’ll continue to stand up for their rights when it matters. Innumerable assailants will be emboldened under a Trump presidency to carry out even more attacks on women and girls. Women will die due to Trump’s draconian healthcare policies. If she stands for feminism truly, she owes the women who support her, this basic support in return is all we are saying. She’s hanging out with MAGA people instead. It’s a gross look. Case closed.