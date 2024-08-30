Brittany Mahomes: ‘Honestly IDGAF about what people have to say about me anymore’

This week, the WHOOP Podcast released their interview with Brittany Mahomes. I have no idea when this interview was conducted, but it feels pretty recent and she talked about being pregnant (she’s expecting her third) and her marriage to Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback. The Mahomes fam is tight with the Kelce fam, and Patrick and Travis Kelce show up to each other’s events outside of football quite often. They are friends on and off the field, and it’s not surprising that Travis’s girlfriend Taylor Swift made an effort to befriend Brittany Mahomes. In fact, Patrick, Brittany and their kids were just in Rhode Island, vacationing at Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill mansion. That vacation came amid Brittany suddenly making several MAGA moves online, liking a MAGA Instagram post and then liking a “Trump-Vance 2024” comment. She’s absolutely a Republican and she’s absolutely a Trump supporter. Not only that, she doesn’t give a sh-t what you think, or at least that’s what she said on this podcast:

Brittany Mahomes has been in the middle of a social media firestorm since she appeared to like a Donald Trump post on Instagram containing the “2024 GOP platform” earlier this month. Mahomes has appeared to even defend herself with cryptic messages and liking comments of support amid the backlash she’s received, and if it seems like she’s been exuding a newfound confidence on social media, it’s because she is. She recently appeared on an episode of the “WHOOP” podcast and said she’s leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback husband to get her through the whirlwind of attention that social media has brought her. “Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot, because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff,” she said. “Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now.” The best piece of advice she’s gotten? Block out the haters. “I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’” she said. “And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f— about what people have to say about me anymore, and I think he has helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am, and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?”

[From Fox News]

I never get tired of MAGA morons’ martyr syndrome, that they feel the weight of history on their shoulders and they feel they’re being crucified for their beliefs. Beliefs like mass deportations, zero reproductive rights, white nationalism, cruelty, antisemitism, racism and a crashed economy. Brittany believes that she’s some brave truth-teller and that she has to block out the haters, haters who are like “oh, you’re voting for the ticket of hate, I didn’t know that.” The thing is, if Brittany was actually this bold, confident person, surely she would openly endorse Trump and Vance instead of playing these stupid social media games? Say it with your whole chest: I’m in a cult and I’m proud of it!

The Taylor Swift aspect of this… I find myself in the weird position these days of giving Taylor the benefit of the doubt, but here I go again. Taylor is stuck because Travis and Patrick are tight and they’re teammates. Do I think Tay should distance herself from the Mahomes fam? For sure, but again, it’s difficult because of Travis. Taylor is also dealing with a lot of other sh-t right now (terrorists were literally planning a huge attack at her concert). Maybe I’m delusional, but I believe Taylor will end up endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket at some point, even if her silence right now reads as complicity.