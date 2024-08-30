Gen Z is mocking Millennials for making large purchases on computers instead of phones



Last week, my husband came home from work and told me that his Gen Z coworkers were making fun of some of his more Millennial traits, like watching TikTok videos on Instagram instead of the TT app. Our 10-year-old heard us talking about being “old” and started dropping phrases using Gen Z/Gen Alpha vernacular and I was just completely lost. My husband, who was more familiar because of his younger coworkers, had to explain it all to me. I responded using Millennial speak and everyone just rolled their eyes.

Each generation just has their own way of doing certain things, and so far, Gen Z has come for older generations by canceling skinny jeans, ankle socks, and side parts. There’s also the Great Top Sheet Debate from earlier this summer. I did not realize that this was controversial, but apparently, one of those things that we Millennials are now being made fun of for doing is making large purchases on our computers. I guess buying expensive items through your phone is all the rage nowadays.

Gen Z is at it again. First, they came for your skinny jeans. Then, they blasted your side parts. They even had the audacity to cancel your sweet, sweet ankle socks! And now, they’re coming for “laptop purchases.” In case you didn’t know, there’s a widespread belief that big purchases must be made on a laptop. Examples of “laptop purchases” are plane tickets, hotel rooms, expensive electronics, or furniture. For clarity’s sake, let’s say a “laptop purchase” is anything over $300. As [one] person said, “The millennial urge to make a big purchase on a laptop instead of a phone is very real.” Well, I’m here to tell you that Gen Z apparently doesn’t agree with the “laptop purchase” mentality. A tweet from Jessie Frazelle says, “Apparently, Gen Z is making fun of older generations for never buying big ticket purchases on their phone and always using a desktop.” The generational divide is real. “How are you gonna open multiple tabs and carefully cross-compare offers??” [one] frantic millennial asked. Another millennial said they needed a “real keyboard for this serious business.” And [another] person straight up said the anti-laptop purchase mentality was “wrong,” explaining, “Sometimes, websites are not properly designed to show all of the information you need to make a purchase on a phone.” Other millennials seem to agree with Gen Z. “I use my phone all the time to buy stuff,” this person said.

Umm, I absolutely prefer to make big purchases from my computer. One exception is if I’m buying concert or show tickets. Even that is on a case-by-case basis, which is generally if tickets go on sale at a certain time and I just am not going to be around a computer and have no other choice but try to navigate Ticketmaster’s app on my phone. Like, how do you so confidently buy plane tickets or book a vacation without having multiple tabs open in a regular browser AND an incognito browser just to make sure that you’ve got the best price? Or don’t mess up something innocent like a date of birth and not notice on your tiny phone screen? I agree with the Millennial that pointed out that a lot of websites aren’t designed to show you all of the info you need to make a purchase through the phone.

Have I had to occasionally book a hotel room for a night through the Hilton Honors app? Sure, but it’s not my preferred method of doing things. Apps are for social media, playing music, and nosily looking at the inside of a house that’s for sale in your neighborhood. Bah, the thought of making a big purchase on my phone is honestly stressing me out right now. Team Laptop Purchases all the way!