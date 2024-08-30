JD Vance compared Kamala Harris to MAGA-supporting Miss Teen South Carolina

Kamala Harris sat for her first TV interview since becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. She not only did her first interview since late June, she folded it into the “first interview with her running mate.” MAGA dumbasses were trying to make that into a thing, like VP Harris couldn’t handle being interviewed solo, except that running-mate dual interviews happen every election cycle. They’re so common that Donald Trump and Mike Pence did a few back in 2016, years before Trump sent his cult members to hang Pence.

The interview itself was nothing special from CNN and Dana Bash. Bash used MAGA talking points as her guideline for questioning Harris and Walz, and Harris and Walz handled everything very well. The interview was conducted a few days ago, I think, and CNN hyped the f–k out of it. MAGA-ville hyped it too, so much so that JD Vance thought this tweet would land:

That’s the infamous “such as/the Iraq” clip from 2007, where Miss Teen South Carolina Caite Upton completely malfunctioned during the interview portion of the Miss Teen USA pageant. After that disaster, Upton was soon signed to Donald Trump’s modeling agency. These days, Upton is a MAGA Republican and an anti-vaxxer, at least according to online reports. Nevermind the fact that the Republican vice presidential nominee suggested that the sitting Democratic vice president was as dumb as a MAGA Republican pageant princess – this is simply how Trump and Vance see all women. They see women as jokes, as bimbos, as pieces of ass and as breeders. That’s it. It’s wildly misogynistic.

Here’s a long clip from Harris & Walz’s CNN interview:

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap from CNN.

6 Responses to “JD Vance compared Kamala Harris to MAGA-supporting Miss Teen South Carolina”

  1. Clove says:
    August 30, 2024 at 8:04 am

    This man really has no morals. He gets worse each day and I cannot wait for Tim Walz to debate him. I want to know how his wife can stomach him

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    August 30, 2024 at 8:05 am

    He has nothing so he resorts to name calling. It’s a shame he can’t think beyond name calling but what does one expect of lovers of screwing couches.

    Reply
  3. Louise177 says:
    August 30, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Kind of wonder how Upton is feeling about this. Not only as a Trump supporter but also this has been forgotten years ago.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      August 30, 2024 at 8:15 am

      If she continues to be MAGA after this, it will be a sure indicator that she hasn’t learned anything since that point.

      Reply
  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 30, 2024 at 8:13 am

    He really is such a pathetic and disgusting misogynist. He hates women more than he likes supporters. His wife has made her choices but I feel very sorry for his children.

    Reply

