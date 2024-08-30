JD Vance compared Kamala Harris to MAGA-supporting Miss Teen South Carolina

Kamala Harris sat for her first TV interview since becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. She not only did her first interview since late June, she folded it into the “first interview with her running mate.” MAGA dumbasses were trying to make that into a thing, like VP Harris couldn’t handle being interviewed solo, except that running-mate dual interviews happen every election cycle. They’re so common that Donald Trump and Mike Pence did a few back in 2016, years before Trump sent his cult members to hang Pence.

The interview itself was nothing special from CNN and Dana Bash. Bash used MAGA talking points as her guideline for questioning Harris and Walz, and Harris and Walz handled everything very well. The interview was conducted a few days ago, I think, and CNN hyped the f–k out of it. MAGA-ville hyped it too, so much so that JD Vance thought this tweet would land:

BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/c6nfcJrFJy — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 29, 2024

That’s the infamous “such as/the Iraq” clip from 2007, where Miss Teen South Carolina Caite Upton completely malfunctioned during the interview portion of the Miss Teen USA pageant. After that disaster, Upton was soon signed to Donald Trump’s modeling agency. These days, Upton is a MAGA Republican and an anti-vaxxer, at least according to online reports. Nevermind the fact that the Republican vice presidential nominee suggested that the sitting Democratic vice president was as dumb as a MAGA Republican pageant princess – this is simply how Trump and Vance see all women. They see women as jokes, as bimbos, as pieces of ass and as breeders. That’s it. It’s wildly misogynistic.

Here’s a long clip from Harris & Walz’s CNN interview:

It's genuinely really heartbreaking to think about Miss South Carolina—who is a Trump supporter—finding out that Trump's campaign running mate is using her most embarrassing moment in life to mock and attack his opponent. It's just misogyny with a side of gratuitous cruelty. https://t.co/IupoKDikaP — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) August 30, 2024

This is exactly what they have in store for women. Belittle us. Ridicule us. Reduce us to second class citizenship. A candidate for VP who says this should be removed, but it's precisely what Trump thinks too. pic.twitter.com/gvt4ec6Q2l — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 29, 2024