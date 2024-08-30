Angelina Jolie wore Tamara Ralph & wept during the 8-minute ovation in Venice

Hands on your knees, Angelina Jolie! Angelina stole the show and perhaps the hearts of all Italians last night in Venice. Pablo Larrain’s Maria got its splashy Venice Film Festival premiere on the second night, and the reception was rapturous. Every critic who watched the screening has raved about the film and Angelina’s performance. If the critics have their way, she will be guaranteed an Oscar nomination and she’s likely the front-runner to win. They’re calling it a career-best performance from Jolie. They’re saying she’s the only one who could have played Maria Callas. They’re saying Angelina is one of the few movie stars left in the world.

Angelina’s look at the premiere was dramatic… for beige. Truly, the most dramatic beige I’ve ever seen. Angelina’s gown is a custom look from Tamara Ralph, one half of Ralph & Russo. Jolie used to wear a lot of Ralph & Russo back in the day, and I kind of love that she went back to Tamara Ralph. She paired the gown with a faux fur stole and Cartier jewelry. Earlier in the day, she wore a Cartier brooch, a vintage piece which once belonged to Maria Callas. Perhaps her brooch at the premiere also had a Callas connection. I would assume that Angelina’s blood-red lipstick is courtesy of Tom Ford Beauty, since she recently became the face of the beauty company.

After the premiere, Angelina and Pablo Larrain received an eight-minute standing ovation. Angelina cried, she was so moved by the reception. The critics have been moved as well – I’ve seen a couple of critics admit to weeping at parts of the movie. Basically, Angelina has fully achieved goddess status this year. Italians camped out overnight for a glimpse of her. One man sang in Italian to her at the photocall. Journalists were asking for her autograph. One of her fans has brittle-bone disease and he asked to be transported by gurney to the premiere so he could possibly meet Jolie. She dutifully stopped, knelt down and spoke to him. She really is Saint Angelina now.

9 Responses to “Angelina Jolie wore Tamara Ralph & wept during the 8-minute ovation in Venice”

  1. Anonymous says:
    August 30, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Well, those lips stood out against the beige so Tom Ford made the right choice in getting her to rep the lipstick😂 She was lovely and glam.

  2. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 30, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Oh my, she looks like an angel with her fan. This is all just the best. I’m really looking forward to seeing this movie.

  3. Ohwell says:
    August 30, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Too washed out. She wore a similar look to Cannes many moons ago and looked much better. The blonde hair makes her looks sickly.

  4. Mrs. Smith says:
    August 30, 2024 at 7:59 am

    What a triumph for Angelina!! Good for her!

  5. Clove says:
    August 30, 2024 at 8:01 am

    When I saw the young lady say to her, “you deserve it”’, I teared up. She really is the last of what is known as a movie star
    The way that she commanded the carpet was brilliant.
    I loved her look and I’m glad she iwore Tamara Ralph. I’ve been a fan since Gia and I can’t wait to see this movie.

    • Mireille says:
      August 30, 2024 at 8:05 am

      It was sweet to see her cry after someone said that. I keep thinking about what she’s been through in the last years dealing with her ex and the tab media hating, judging her. Here she’s surrounded by people who appreciate her talent and efforts.

  6. Mireille says:
    August 30, 2024 at 8:02 am

    She’s genuinely sweet and appreciative of her fans. I remember the one incident in NYC when a fan was overwhelmed by a crowd trying to get an autograph from Angelina. Angie went over to see if she was OK, bent down, gave her an autograph and took a selfie with her. I love this look BTW. Not always a fan of beige, but damn does Angie pull it off here. And to top that, those red lips with THAT FACE. Looking forward to seeing this film.

  7. Cali says:
    August 30, 2024 at 8:03 am

    Living well is the best revenge.
    She conquered Venice, she looked amazing, and they loved her performance.
    So delicious that she is the super movie star adored by all and Wolfs went straight to streaming.
    Karma.

