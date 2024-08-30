Angelina Jolie wore Tamara Ralph & wept during the 8-minute ovation in Venice

Hands on your knees, Angelina Jolie! Angelina stole the show and perhaps the hearts of all Italians last night in Venice. Pablo Larrain’s Maria got its splashy Venice Film Festival premiere on the second night, and the reception was rapturous. Every critic who watched the screening has raved about the film and Angelina’s performance. If the critics have their way, she will be guaranteed an Oscar nomination and she’s likely the front-runner to win. They’re calling it a career-best performance from Jolie. They’re saying she’s the only one who could have played Maria Callas. They’re saying Angelina is one of the few movie stars left in the world.

Angelina’s look at the premiere was dramatic… for beige. Truly, the most dramatic beige I’ve ever seen. Angelina’s gown is a custom look from Tamara Ralph, one half of Ralph & Russo. Jolie used to wear a lot of Ralph & Russo back in the day, and I kind of love that she went back to Tamara Ralph. She paired the gown with a faux fur stole and Cartier jewelry. Earlier in the day, she wore a Cartier brooch, a vintage piece which once belonged to Maria Callas. Perhaps her brooch at the premiere also had a Callas connection. I would assume that Angelina’s blood-red lipstick is courtesy of Tom Ford Beauty, since she recently became the face of the beauty company.

After the premiere, Angelina and Pablo Larrain received an eight-minute standing ovation. Angelina cried, she was so moved by the reception. The critics have been moved as well – I’ve seen a couple of critics admit to weeping at parts of the movie. Basically, Angelina has fully achieved goddess status this year. Italians camped out overnight for a glimpse of her. One man sang in Italian to her at the photocall. Journalists were asking for her autograph. One of her fans has brittle-bone disease and he asked to be transported by gurney to the premiere so he could possibly meet Jolie. She dutifully stopped, knelt down and spoke to him. She really is Saint Angelina now.

Angelina Jolie weeps through an 8-minute #Venezia81 standing ovation for ‘Maria,’ which will be a major Oscars contender. pic.twitter.com/PMiu4RWJ09 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) August 29, 2024