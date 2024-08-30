Prince Andrew’s friend: Andrew can ‘sit tight & run out the clock’ on King Charles

King Charles apparently decided to cut off Prince Andrew’s privately-funded security this month, and Charles basically announced that to the British media (via the courtiers) as a way to deflect from Charles being a terrible father. He was like: no, I’m also a terrible brother, pay attention to that too. The reaction from Prince Andrew’s side has been especially funny, because it’s always been clear that Andrew knows where the bodies are buried and he’s constantly threatening Charles to get his way. Soon after Andrew’s security was cut off, one of Andrew’s “friends” told the Daily Beast that Charles is childish and jealous of Andrew, and that Andrew still isn’t planning to move out of Royal Lodge, since that is the latest “thing.” Now Andrew’s “friends” are saying: no, really, Andrew will not move out and he’s simply going to outlive Charles. Ice cold.
Prince Andrew will defy his brother King Charles’ insistence that he moves out of Royal Lodge, the 30-room historic Windsor mansion he has called home for the past 20 years, a friend of the prince has told the Daily Beast. The friend told The Daily Beast: “Andrew can sit tight and run out the clock.”
Asked if they were suggesting that Andrew thought Charles might die before he could evict Andrew, the friend said Andrew simply intended to stay in the property, which he is legally entitled to do, having a lease on it that will not expire for over 50 years and can be bequeathed to his children, until his brother accepted he had the legal right to stay there.
They added: “Andrew wants his brother to live long and prosper. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy. But it’s not exactly a state secret that Andrew is more than a decade younger than his brother, and that Charles has cancer. Quite why Charles wants this distraction at this moment in his reign is a great mystery to Andrew’s friends. It looks childish and vindictive as I don’t think anyone except Charles would give a damn where Andrew lives if they stopped briefing the newspapers about it.”
It was recently reported that Charles has told Andrew’s 10-strong security team, which he pays for privately, that their contract will not be renewed this fall. He believes this will put pressure on Andrew to move. A friend of King Charles, who is 12 years older than Andrew, said the monarch remains “utterly determined” that Andrew will be obliged to vacate Royal Lodge.
The friend of King Charles scoffed at Andrew’s defiance and said, “It’s been compared to a siege and that is accurate in one respect because Charles will starve Andrew out. Security is just a first step. He will cut all financial support if he has to. It’s Andrew’s choice how this goes. Charles is the king, and if he wants Andrew gone, Andrew will be gone in the end.”
The fresh insight into Charles’ renewed efforts to kick his brother out of Royal Lodge, a 10-bedroom home in Windsor Great Park that was once the home of the famously extravagant Queen Mother, came days after Sarah Ferguson suggested she and Andrew would not be vacating the property. Sarah told an interviewer for HOLA TV not to believe media reports that they were moving to Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. “Don’t always believe what you read,” she said, when asked if it was accurate that they were moving, adding: “I take every day as it comes.”
A former courtier told The Daily Beast: “The whole thing is a mess and arguing about it publicly is not helping the king. Ultimately, Andrew will have to be given something to surrender the lease.”
That last part is what shocks me too – if it’s so important to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge, surely Charles could move some money around and buy Andrew out of his lease. Various royal sources have said the same for the past year – it’s not that Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge, it’s that he refuses to vacate with nothing in exchange. Which makes me believe that this is all about Charles using Andrew as a convenient target to deflect from larger royal issues. It also seems like the Windsor brand IS punishment, targeted harassment and childish beefs. The stuff about Andrew outliving Charles is… particularly nasty work. Then again, Prince William’s mindset is basically the same, actively rooting for the king to keel over.
If the goal for Andrew is outliving Charles, Andrew’s mess becomes William’s problem. You know Andrew will have dirt on William.
That’s what I wondered. Why isn’t Andrew concerned about William pushing him out of RL when Charles is gone. Not only that, Charles seems to be giving Andrew money for living expenses. Is William going to take over paying Andrew’s living expenses? And if he does, then yeah, we have to assume Andrew is essentially blackmailing William with something.
Andrew can wait until Charles dies, and William can wait until Andrew dies.
A viper’s nest.
Paedrew likely has something on William, though KC’s younger brother is not the sharpest tool in the shed. It is possible that he feels that he has a decent relationship to William and doesn’t believe W would ever cut off his money/ security. However it’s just more likely that he knows too much for W to dare to force him out. Something odd and seemingly sinister happened to K after Christmas that no one is talking about and W wasn’t behaving normally at all last winter and spring.
I also wonder what will happen if Andrew does outlive is brother. I could honestly see William throwing him under the bus really quickly.
That was my initial reaction but on reflection I’m sure he has way more dirt on William (that may be what he’s holding over Charles too).
Maybe he has a complete file on each of William’s mistresses, who knows.
Does Camilla want royal lodge? Is that why Chuck wants him out so badly? Rather than PWT who will just move into Windsor when Charles passes.
I think if Camilla wanted Royal Lodge, Andrew would already be out. Camilla is nothing if not effective (see Harry’s room turned into her closet).
She has Raymill and I imagine a significant trust fund set aside for the future. The only thing she might want it for would be her kids and I think there are many other properties she can grab for them without any headlines.
I secretly think KP might be planting some of these stories to keep pressure on BP/KC3 to evict Andrew. William may not want the house anymore but he hates not getting his way. William would absolutely evict Andrew and leave the house empty just because he’s mad he couldn’t do it earlier.
I would have thought that an enormous house in a bad state of repair would be the last place that an elderly lady would want to live, besides she has her own home somewhere else.
What makes you think it is in a bad state of repair?
Consider the source of the “news” you read.
Cam has her place outside of the royal compounds. She likely won’t want to give PW any sort of power over her lodgings, etc.
Let them fight! I enjoy when the left behinds quarrel in the press. So petty, while also being so ineffective!
They are all ridiculous and dumb as a box of rocks.
They are like the Gallagher brothers minus the charm and discretion.
Also minus the talent.
I think this is performative and Charles is using Andrew to distract from Harry and Meghan. It’s not a coincidence that the latest threat issued via the Sun was made on the last day of Harry and Meghan’s trip to Colombia. Charles doesn’t believe that Andrew did anything wrong and in his eyes Andrew’s been loyal to family.
Um…I doubt it! Charles has proven himself to be an equal opportunity petty man with various family members from time to time. I mean just this year he allowed Karen and Bill to help bring the very credibility of the monarchy itself into question with their photoshop antics, before ultimately taking control. In my view he did this just to demonstrate that he might currently look like the grim reaper’s favorite cousin, but his heir apparent would have trouble managing the local McDonalds let alone the monarchy. And, least we not forget the years he spent gaslighting his ex-wife in the press for the crime of being more popular than he. I think at this point in life, he’s personally decided that his legacy will be with be with the various trust and foundations he created while Prince of Wales as opposed to the ridiculous “grandfather to a nation” theme his staff pushes and he’s free to be his regular grumpy, small minded self!
Charles had controversial mentors like Van Der Post, I doubt he will force Andrew to leave under the circumstances.
I’m surprised Andrew hasn’t had a fatal “accident” yet.
Came here to say this. Horse accidents can be as easy to create as car ones, I’d be sleeping with one eye open.
What must it be like – to be the dimmest, pettiest, most unaware bulb in the box, that you literally become King of a country and the best you can imagine to do with that power is to concentrate everything into making anyone related to you as miserable as possible.
I’m assuming his co-conspirator sarah-can-be-bought has the goods and can act on them if something happens.
It is weird that they aren’t just paying him off, but I guess they think they shouldn’t have to.
This is exposing their tactics as routine though, so saying Harry was lying will again not work when it’s very obvious there is a playbook. So much for gold standard advisors.
Speaking of “paying him off,” I have been wondering if Andrew has been angling for a freehold outside of Windsor Park and money for upkeep. Something that he can leave to his daughters without fear of it being yanked away from them. Which would be ridiculous because the Queen gave them, as an outright gift, a large house in Windsor and after their divorce the Queen gave Fergie a beautiful country home. They ended up selling both of them.
This tea is so 🥵 that when i sipped it, it burned my little toe 🤭
Andrew out plotting his kingly brother by refusing to move and outliving him? These two deserve each other.
He has a friend?
Maybe one of his teddy bears spilt this tea? After they don’t want to be crammed in Frog more Cottage if they can help it!
On another thread earlier in the week Bageshot Mansion was described in much more desirable terms than RL: its bigger, well maintained and financially renumeration. Ed has a 125 year lease but why should FK and consort settle for pokey RL. Doesn’t Will DESERVE the best when he is the heir? Domino effect if Chuck “evicts” Pizza man shove Ed and missus into RL to enable Will to grab Bageshot mansion?
If I were the Edinburghs I would be nervous. Which would explain why both Anne and Edward are said to be against Charles’ pushing Andrew out of Royal Lodge. Bagshot Park also comes with monies for upkeep as they sublease out part of the property.
The press is telegraphing again that Chuckles is not long for this world.
That is one of the more valid takeaways from this article
This is like the final scene in Jurassic Park (spoiler alert) when they’re surrounded by raptors and you think they’re about to be eaten, then…seemingly out of nowhere, the t-rex jumps in and grabs a raptor. I mean no offense to raptors and t-rex’s, but I’m cool to escape and just watch while these FBI wanted pedophile racist, misogynistic colonial a holes eat each other!
What kind of family is this? Kicking each other out of homes, awaiting the death of your own brother so you “win”, talking about your sick father’s funeral as a way to punish your brother (William trying to punish Harry), leaking to the press through “friends” and “sources”… Harry and Meghan were so wise to run.
Isn’t ‘sit tight and run out the clock’ the business model for the royal family?
Mic drop! It is (in the immortal words of Mona Lisa Vito) dead-on-balls-accurate.
I also don’t think Camilla wants RL for her or her kids, so what is the point here? Stand your ground Andrew, play your cards and write your book. We are amused and waiting.
Can someone in the UK explain why Harry and Pedo can be removed from their homes if the queen gives it to them? I have been trying to understand how this happens since Frogmore,
The Queen didn’t give them the homes, she allowed them to rent the properties. The leases were different, too. Andrew’s lease is through Crown Estate, has 50 more years to go and can be transferred to his heirs. H&M’s lease was short term and it wasn’t renewed.
Thank you, @Eurydice! That makes sense to me now. For some reason, I thought she had given both properties they lived in. I appreciate you spelling it out for me!
Charles is sitting on a big pile of money because the royal family has being giving it from monarch to monarch to avoid inheritance tax. So Charles should be happily footing the bills for all his siblings and shut up about it instead of using money to control them the way he used it to control his kids.
Past generations like Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary dispersed their private jewels among all their children. If Andrew had received just a share of that, he’d be set for life even with the inheritance tax.
A pox on all of their houses …
The media harps on Andrew’s to continue the false narrative that Harry and Andrew are one and same and because while Andrew remains “unpunished” Charles cannot really go after the Sussexes without looking very bad.