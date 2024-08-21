King Charles is cutting off Prince Andrew’s £3 million-a-year security

Many believe that Queen Elizabeth II tried to protect, shield and enable Prince Andrew as much as possible because she knew that King Charles would do the most to strip away all of Andrew’s social and literal protections. I still believe that a big deal was struck in early 2022, a deal which saw QEII “loan” Andrew the money to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre. In exchange for Charles giving “permission” for those Duchy of Lancaster funds to be used, QEII in turn “gave her permission” for Camilla to be referred to as “Queen Consort,” which is something both Charles and Camilla had long sought. I also believe that QEII sought and received assurances from Charles over “looking after/protecting Andrew.” For a while, Charles followed through: he picked up Andrew’s security costs – something between $3-5 million annually – through Duchy of Lancaster funds. Then Charles changed his mind. He’s currently seeking to push Andrew out of Royal Lodge, and as part of the maneuvering behind the scenes, Charles has apparently cut off Andrew’s security.
Disgraced Prince Andrew is under new pressure to quit his Royal Lodge home after the King laid off its ten-strong security team. Charles, 75, has told the detail they are no longer needed from the autumn. This weekend he and Andrew are both staying at the Balmoral estate in Scotland as tension over the Duke’s mansion intensifies. The King has been funding private guards at the 31-room Windsor pile since Andrew’s £3million-a-year armed cops were removed in 2022 amid the US sex abuse case.
A Palace insider told The Sun on Sunday last night: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away? They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”
It is unclear what will happen to the team after they leave.
In May it emerged Charles was turning up the heat on Andy in a stand-off dubbed the “siege of Royal Lodge” — warning his brother’s life will become “increasingly cold and uncomfortable”. Charles could even cut off the £4million a year he pays to keep the Duke afloat.
[From The Sun]
We’ve heard the “Charles could even cut off the £4 million a year he pays to keep the Duke afloat” line before, and I thought that number was being conflated with Andrew’s private security costs, because how is Andrew getting £4 million a year IN ADDITION to Charles picking up the tab for Andrew’s security? In any case, Charles absolutely loves to cut off his family members’ security as a way to manipulate and control those family members. Charles also loves to go back on his word – I’m sure he made assurances to QEII about Andrew AND Prince Harry. Less than two years after QEII’s passing, Charles has evicted the Sussexes from the home given to them by QEII, and he’s trying to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge (despite his sweetheart-deal lease), and now Andrew is having his security removed. Charles is such a crotchety old king.
Prince Andrew is a slime but I would welcome him going scorched earth on Charles and Camilla if they try to FAFO.
I’m definitely NOT Team Andrew but I am ABSOLUTELY Prince Andrew Goes Scorched Earth.
Andrew and Fergie, now is your time! Start slinging that mud and spilling all the tea for cash and clicks! 🍿🍿🍿
You can do better than waiting for the crumbs that Chuck and Camz drop from their table, and it’s only going to get worse with selfish Willie and Kate who demand it all for themselves.
Hahaha SAME, I am here for scorched earth Andrew. I can see him doing it, too.
Yes yes yes!
^^This^^. I’ve long thought Charles kept paying Andrew to keep him quiet. If Andrew has no money coming in, then he will write a book, do some sort of tell all, and Andrew WILL tell all. He’ll throw his dead mother under the bus if he has to do so to make a buck. And then there’s Fergie. Talk about a wild card. I love this for Charles.
I wonder if they got Andrew to sign a NDA as a condition for paying what he owed Virginia Giuffre. If Chuck was being strategic, he would have gotten that done so there is no way that Andrew can write a book.
Exactly! Not a fan of Andrew, but not a fan of Chuckles either! Go ahead, ChucklePutz, make Andy write that book, lol! FAFO!
Chuckles really doesn’t like his family members. I think the pedo deserves what will be dished out. He is disgusting and should probably be rotting in a prison.
Charlie’s is doing what his mother should have done. Andrew is a disgrace and a criminal, why should Charles shell out $8 million a year to keep in him luxury?
Andrew has receipts on Charles that I thought Charles would pay Andrew handsomely to keep out of the public’s knowledge.
Charles throwing his weight around w/ his family comes back to bite him in the arse every. single. time. You’d think Cluck would have worked that out by now. He really is thicker than a warehouse of planks, lordt.
Abuse and Evict the only son that loves him? Congrats, you can’t control him anymore.
Pull funding from the previous generation’s Spare? Force him out of Royal Lodge, take his security? Just like Cluck did with his own son? Hoooboy, get ready for “SPARE 2: Andrew’s Got Somethin’ To Say About Chucklef-ck.”
I hope it runs to 1000 pages, sells out everywhere, ruins Cluck’s Shiny Hat Reign, and every human being ever victimized by Andrew sues him for a cut of it.
And if Andrew had been plain Mr Smith of nowhere in particular he would have been shipped off to stand his trial.
This is why the situation has me torn. Andrew deserves to have security removed, housing removed, etc. Harry did not but it happened to him anyway. It’s clearly less about behavior or character or morals and more about control. Charles wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge, so he’s going to use security to force the issue.
William must really hate Adelaide, huh? Or Charles really hates having William crash at Windsor Castle when its his turn with the kids…..
He’s going after the Spares. Last four generations of Windsors the Spares have outshone the heirs, have you noticed?
George VI vs. Edward VIII
Margaret vs. Elizabeth
Andrew vs. Charles
Harry vs. William.
The Windsor Jealousy Gene is a Thing and Charles has a heaping dose of it, as does William.
What about his daughters? They aren’t pedophiles. Why have a lease at all if it’s not really a lease when one person throws a fit and decides it isn’t one anymore? Move him. Do the repairs, move him back. Let him figure out from the 5 million he gets a year if he wants security & how much he wants to pay.
Leave the lease intact and get back at him by moving g or hiding all of Andrews teddy bears around BP.
Yeah, I’m Team No One here.
Andrew is disgusting. Charles is appalling in his own special way.
I’m sorry, but I don’t believe any of this at all. Yes, I do believe that Betty used all her leverage to protect her favorite child. But I don’t believe that Charles will remove Andrew’s security. It seems every time Charles needs a bit of good PR, here comes the “he may or might remove Andrew’s security.” I’ll believe it when I see it. I also do not believe that Betty used one ounce of leverage to negotiate anything on behalf of the Sussexes, at all. It was all about Andrew. But I think she was not smart enough to know just how angry and craven Charles is. Turns out, he didn’t even need her permission to name his houra queen. He just needed to use her popularity, while she was alive. As soon as Betty kicked the bucket, Charles immediately altered their agreement by removing the word “consort.” And camzilla show has been acting like a co-monarch since.
Same. He spoke fondly of Andrew in his authorized bio. I don’t think he would ever punish him or Anne. Besides, it would be highly hypocritical given that Charles was close with Savile.
Ditto to you both. He also knows if he broaches removing things from the Sussexes the majority will point to nothing happening to PA. Of course, a major difference is his more acceptable skin color. If PA keeps quiet, chuckles is only nominally taking anything, for show. If PA throws a fit, I’ll believe any of this is real.
If Andy is cast out like Chaz did to Harry, Andy is going to pen a tell all that won’t hold back on Bishop Ball, Jimmy Saville, and all the rest of it.
Harry just wanted a quiet life, doing good works, and for the press to leave him and his wife alone.
Andy wants to be treated like a pampered Prince till the end of his days and if he isn’t, he’ll take the monarchy down with him.
Charles better not play games w/ Andy unless Charles enjoys being hoisted by his own petard. Andy isn’t as kind as Harry.
Well if we’ve learned anything it’s that Charles will strip away security for his fam to force them to heel.
Andrew is trash tho so wouldn’t mind seeing him tossed out tbh…
I guess I don’t understand the security system at Windsor. Isn’t there general security for the entire complex? Why would Andrew need 10 security guards to live in an area that’s already secure? And why would this mean Andrew would have to leave Royal Lodge?
Royal Lodge is outside of the “automatically given security” zone of Windsor Castle.
If this is true, it’s about time KC took Paedrew’s security budget away. If he’s serious about going through with it, either he’s not afraid of what his brother might say in retaliation or his health might be affected to the extent that KC no longer cares.
Ah, ok – this makes sense, thanks. This seems to be a part of the Balmoral Summit, doesn’t it? The one where the #1 topic was supposed to be stripping H&M of their titles.
Andrew’s would have to go first, Andrew is even more unpopular than Meghan and Harry. Harry is actually the most popular royal among black people.
Not sure I believe this story. Why would Charles care this much? He’s King and is going through cancer treatment I’m sure this isn’t top of mind for him. Honestly I was surprised at how much Andrew has been front and centre at stuff so I really don’t think Charles is that mad at Andrew. Is he just being cheap and doesn’t want to have to spend his own money? Or is this William still wanting Royal Lodge? I honestly can’t believe Brits put up with this silly system.
I’m betting William is demanding the royal lodge. Adelaide Cottage must feel very cramped with three children, dogs, staff (we know they’re there, at least during the day, even if W&K suggest otherwise), and of course the Middletons. If Andrew loses his funding, with his temper and the Windsor vindictiveness, the rest of the royals better watch out for all sorts of leaks etc to the press.
I doubt Willnot is living at Adelaide Cott. He’s holed up in palatial rooms at Windsor or KP and takes the kids to Anmer when he has them on weekends. AC is Kate’s separation living quarters and likely spends much of her time with the Midds at Casa Bucklebury when she’s not playing nerf contests with her kids and avoiding work.
@lizzie, that is my guess, that Charles really does want him out and the prime motivation is that William wants Royal Lodge for some reason. Perhaps not for their entire family, I could see Kate staying at Adelaide cottage, but for William so that the kids can have scores of acres to roam around in. Contrary to some here, I don’t think that this makes Charles look good. His pulling these tricks, if true, comes across as underhanded and petty in an attempt to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge.
What’s funny to me is that usually these attempts at pushing a leaseholder out have worked with not much fuss. For example, Kate and William kicked a couple out of Anmer and a charity out of apartment 1A quite easily. Andrew is putting up a fight and this is not something, I am sure, that they expected.
As gross as Andrew is I am actually rooting for him on this one!
I do wonder what kind of an effect this is had on the family gathering at Balmoral, if Andrew is even invited, and how it makes the rest of the royal family members feel – knowing that even though they threw their lot in with Charles, as against the Sussexes (to remain on the good side of Charles and William), that their loyalty in the end will mean nothing to him (or William).
So, this story to me sent a couple of messages:
1. The Balmoral “summit” wasn’t actually about Harry at all, it was about Andrew. Anne and Edward have always resisted completely cutting off and/or punishing Andrew, but it appears that that has changed and now Charles has the go-ahead
2. Charles by yanking Andrew’s security REALLY throws a spanner in the UK government’s defence of RAVEC in Harry’s lawsuit, because it proves what Harry has said all along is true: the monarch/his staff on RAVEC have full control over who gets security and who doesn’t in the RF. Charles can no longer run to the press to claim he can’t do anything about Harry’s security either.
3. Andrew will have to leave Royal Lodge not only because of his failure to make repairs but because from October he will be open to security threats. Royal Lodge because of where it sits on the Windsor estate has its own fixed security cordon (I was amazed to read that involves something like 20 security people full time on the property!). If he moves to Frogmore for example, then there is something called “roving” security for all the estates and he’ll be covered there, unless he travels (which he can’t because see FBI).
4. I’m most interested to see what Andrew does next, because the only leverage he has is to blab for money. Is he willing to blow everything up to preserve what he has? Time will tell!
I think we both had our radar senses tingling about the supposed “Balmoral Summit”.. my thoughts went in a different direction… that this is a move about removing titles. I think the King is that petty to urge parliament to change the letters patent to formalize the slimmed down monarchy. It would have implications for Charlotte and Louis’s children but I think Charles sees the smaller monarchy as his legacy.
Charles can issue new letters patent whenever he wants regarding HRH etc. He could issue new ones tomorrow removing HRH from Charlotte and Louis and indicating that their children will not be HRH either.
The Ducal titles are different though.
It is bizarre to me from a legal point of view that what the monarch only may confer [royal dukedom], only the parliament can remove. There must be some ancient tradition and law as to why this is so.
Sorry, I just posted this above without scrolling down to see your comment. I love the thought of Andrew “blabbing for money.”
It makes one wonder if Charles isn’t trying to call Andrew’s bluff on the blabbing threat. There’s no question Andy would get a big payday but once he says his piece there nothing left to sell. 7 million a year adds up in a hurry and given the Windsor genes, Andrew could live another 15-20 years with no insider connections or new stories to sell.
It would be kind of genius to set up Andrew to blab… when William ascends. Charles peaces out (literally) and William gets to manage the blowback.
So when he was a “working” royal, just Andrew’s security was 3 mil? Add in all the other “workers”, including some with probably higher security like W&K and C&C and it comes to a good amount. And the UK taxpayers never think all that money could go toward something far more helpful?
It never fails to baffle me that no one ever tallies the security costs for these awful people. Wake up! You are paying for all of this!
Too busy tallying the costs of Meghan’s clothing and jewelry.
Ah yes, Jasper – the clothing and jewelry that the palaces never paid for – all that came out of her own pocket. As did most of the renovation money for Frogmore – since they never gave Harry enough money. If they had he wouldn’t have been buying his clothes at TK Maxx.
Ha! I WISH. The U.K. government and media are all very mum on what money goes to the royal family. If only we could get a bulleted invoice and then vote on whether we fund the royals over say… the NHS just like they allowed for a vote on the EU!
Maybe Boris Johnson should plaster how much money we spend on the royals instead of the NHS on the side of a bus. At least this number wouldn’t be a lie.
Years ago, I recall reading that the estimated annual security costs for the BRF was well into nine figures. One reason they always refuse to admit the actual amount is because they want to keep up the lie that they don’t cost the public much money.
Whatever. I’ll believe this when I see it.
Odd that Charles made special steps to show Andrew (and his ex wife) were back in the fold, both of them being invited to family events. I still don’t think Andrew is going to leave.
Perhaps Charles made these overtures when he still believed that he could control Andrew more easily and get him out of Royal Lodge? I am curious to see what happens going forward on this. Will Fergie still be invited to family events?
There is no dignity left in the RF shenanigans… except maybe for Anne.
How sad that it’s all like a tawdry soap opera in full sight.
So glad Harry and Meghan are breathing fresh air in California
@wolfmama… DIGNITY! LMAO, that tawdry family think of dignity as being the bowing & scraping they think they’re owed, not the true meaning of the word as in being WORTHY of honour or respect. 🙄🙄🙄
Anne was smart enough to work with her momma to ringbark her finances in such a way that she would be self-sustainable when her brother took the throne. Her biz doesn’t cost him money, that’s why he likes Anne so much.
This is so messed up, they want you so dependent on them , it’s so easy to turn your back when you’ve inherited a massive amount of money. I reckon Andrew would have made different decisions to shore up his future if he knew this is what would happen when his mum died. In the same vein Harry is trying to secure the future for his family and Charles hates him for it.
Part of me wonders if this is a result of that supposed “Balmoral Summit” that was intended on happening to strip the Sussexes of their titles. I can see Charles encouraging a new act of parliament to formalize his idea of a “stripped down” monarchy. Andrew would be collateral damage… because optics (not because they think Andrew has committed any wrong doing). We have not heard much “insider” tea about this.. so I wonder.
Then he would have to remove Bea and Eugenie titles and leave titles only for William’s children. Now if he submits this will Parliament take the bait. This is a Labor led government and not Tory. Who wants to be the ones in the Labor government signing off on removing the titles of the mixed race grandchildren. I seriously don’t think anyone in the Labor government wants to be involved in that. They would see it as spiteful as most people do. Particularly after all of the fascist race rioting that went down on his watch. He should have done it when the Torys were in charge.
very good points all around. All pointing to Labour thinking wisely about image. we know the royals are incapable 😀
Also it opens up a can of worms about what the royal family costs the taxpayer. Not happening.
Chuckie better leave that man alone. He knows where the whole families bodies are buried and people with nothing to lose do what they want. Keep paying the security….. Keep paying for his living expenses. Silence is often times golden…. In this case.
Remove security and that $4M yearly payment from Andrew and Andrew will probably go back to his old habit of seeking funds from less desirable people again? Is he already looking for another Epstein type? Someone who will bankroll him for the proximity to the Crown?
Why are we pretending Andrew is poor? Do we really believe that TQ Phillip left him nothing in their wills?
He’s poor by royal standards because he has no independent source of income (unless various shady people are slipping him cash…I don’t know why they would though, Andrew doesn’t have the access or pull he once had).
And yes, I fully believe that TQ and Philip wouldn’t leave him anything because of the sacrosanct principle of leaving everything monarch to monarch to avoid paying taxes. There was reporting about it in the DM after the Queen’s death when Andrew was whining that Charles was failing to honor promises to allocate money from the Queen’s will after her death once Charles had inherited it all. That quieted down, presumably because Charles agreed to both security and private funding for his lifestyle. Apparently Charles wants to change the bargain now.
Philip doubtless had enough to worry about allocating money for Penny and his other girlfriends/alleged offspring…it was only 40 million pounds, after all! /s
One of the sex offender’s problems is that he is a greedy loser who can’t handle his money. His momma paid cash money for a brand new built mansion and estate for him to own outright when he and Fergie got married. Yet he couldn’t keep it up and had to sell it in a dodgy deal to some foreign oligarch type. It’s never enough money to keep him and his ex satisfied. Folks laugh at Ann for holding onto wardrobe items from 50 years ago, but she ain’t the one out here having to suck up to all and sundry to maintain a flashy lifestyle.
Hmm. Guess we’ll see. Will Andrew actually end up at Frogmore Cottage? Will he actually pay market rateas the Sussexes were? Market rate for FC, despite substantially less rooms, is probably more than he paid for his sweetheart deal at RL. At this point, Charles is paying either way so it’s whatever.
In no way do I think that Andrew deserves to live a life royal privilege. However, Charles absolutely cannot be a happy person. He can’t stop trying to control and punish both Andrew and Harry. How he must long for the days when a monarch could send an enemy to the tower, or have them executed!
That’s the part that gets me. Charles spends so much time manipulating, punishing, negotiating, and fighting for power WITH HIS OWN FAMILY.
What a terribly sad life that your children, siblings, and even your own mother are nothing more than chess pieces and advisories in your endless battle of influence.
This is next level sibling-bullying, but Andrew deserves every bit of it let’s be honest.
I am not defending Andrew or the Queen’s protection of him however if this story is actually true (this time) it shows Charles in an incredibly bad light. As do most of the stories that come out about him. Does he really not see, or care, what us lowly commoners think of him?
A lot of the anti Harry stories also show William in a bad light.
Absolutely. I mean almost all the stories out there right now focus on either William or Charles hating and trying to punish someone. Petty tyrant really isn’t what I’d expect someone to want on their tombstone but here we are.
My take: Charles days are numbered. And William is pushing the King to clean up these loose ends before he dies, so that William doesn’t have to deal with these unpleasantries as he ascends. For this reason I absolutely believe they’ll remove the Sussex titles. William will not live in a universe where they have any royal benefits.
William cannot do a thing to Harry and Meghan. I hope he goes to Parliament who then questions the use of titles (and it backfires) at at the very least asks why William’s younger two children have titles. At at most ask why William and his family need them.
Charlotte and Louis having titles from birth was a gift from the late Queen, now as grandchildren of the King they are entitled to them just as Harry’s children are entitled to be Prince and Princess. This was all sorted out by George V.
Nancy, well, to remove the titles it would have to go through Parliament. I wonder what the House of Lords would think of that and how they would vote?
The way in which “titles” are removed is not uniform. This could refer to, among other things, honorifics, like HRH, dukedoms and princedoms (is that a word?!).
To remove a ducal title, I believe they would need to go through their parliament. However, to remove an honorific (if not lost through divorce) they could just issue a Letter of Patent.
A princely title may be removed by Letter as well. Indeed, Letters are not absolute and the George V Letter sought in part to reduce the number of princes and princesses and limit them to fewer descendants of the monarch. There were a few that lost their princely titles.
Queen Elizabeth has also revised them to add princely titles, such as in the case of Charlotte and Louis who otherwise would not have been a princess and prince upon birth.
So, charles, on his own, could remove Archie and Lily’s princely titles as well as Harry’s. The problem there is that if it is not done uniformly then it would look racist. For example, if they say only male-line grandchildren of a monarch, in the line of succession (children of an heir or heirs heir) is accorded a princely title then it would be unfair to remove Archie and Lili’s titles without also removing those of Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice and Alexandra, Prince Michael and the Duke’s of Gloucester and Kent for example.
This is what Meghan was referring to, in part, during the Oprah interview. It was a bit garbled, but she indicated both that new Letter would not be issued to make Archie a Prince, like the Queen did for Charlotte and Louis, but also that Charles planned to change the Letter so that Archie and Lili would never be deemed a prince and princess.
Also, let’s say Charles removes them so that even William’s non-heir grandchildren (like Louis’ children) would not have titles, William can just change it back when he is King by Letter.
Further, if Charles were to remove Harry’s princely title that would be saying that only male line children or grandchildren of an heir would be a Prince. In that case, Princes Andrew and Edward should lose their title.
This is why Charles has not yanked Harry’s and or Archie and Lili’s titles yet. Because without taking away other Royals’ titles, it would appear to be what it is: vindictive and racist. I will also add that they could argue treason as a reason to remove a title but that would just be plain stupid under the circumstances.
So, remember that there are different types of titles and ways that they can be removed. There are also other considerations that Charles would need to take into account before he implemented any removal by Letter.
Andrew is going nowhere and this is all for show . Anything to get some of the shine off the Sussex tour . Only way chuck would put the squeeze on Andy is because wank is putting the squeeze on chuck to get that house sooner than later. These people all make my blood boil.
May Andy, chucky and the wank all rot together in hell .
The late QEII did not need Charles’ permission to use the Duchy of Lancaster income. It belonged to her as monarch.
If you believe that she was possessed of all of her faculties toward the end of her life and that Charles wasn’t actually running the show.
I will also add that any last vestige of the Queen’s Independence, control and being fully apprised of what was going on around her ended when Charles (and Andrew?) pushed Geidt out of office.
No, she had professional advisers, not Charles. My point is that she did not need Charles’ permission to access funds from the Duchy of Lancaster. The Prince of Wales only has access to income from the Duchy of Cornwall. I see no reason that EII was not of sound mind. Charles is a ditherer.
When Geidt was removed, Edward Young, Charles’ preference, stepped in. I will never believe that Charles did not exert more influence upon the Queen through Young. Charles could not have gotten away with that with Geidt.
Remember, Young was her aide that wouldn’t let Harry meet with the Queen (and Harry was concerned about the people around the Queen) and who didn’t want the Queen to watch the Oprah interview before a statement was issued thereon by her (???!). The Queen had to insist on watching the interview. That to me says that they were controlling much more what the Queen did, what she knew and to whom she had access.
Edward Young absolutely helped Charles interfere w/ Harry’s relationship w/ his grandmother the Queen. He’s also a member of RAVEC… so guess who he takes his order from there on the issue of the Sussexes’ security…
I thought they ALREADY took away Andrew’s security away when he was forced to stop “working” because he is a rapist. At least, that’s what we were told, to prove Harry wasn’t being singled out. We knew those were all lies, but here’s the proof.
Andrew lost his state funded security when he stopped being a working royal, the King has been funding private security for him.
Yeah but I am pretty sure that the security that Charles has been paying for is armed. Basically, what RAVEC is saying Harry can’t have – even if he pays for it himself.
Remember that Charles also kicked Angela Kelly out of the house the Queen gave her (life estate) because Charles didn’t want her living at Windsor anymore.
If we believe this, King Snubby just let everyone know that Randy Andy won’t have security sometime in the Fall onward. That’s a security breach, isn’t it? Do I believe this? No. This isnt the first time that security for RA has been an issue.
If this was really going to happen, they wouldn’t publicize it–idiots. It’s one thing to tell the world RA doesn’t have security, it’s another if people get onto the property. Once on the property can’t they get closer to the buildings that have ‘roving’ security?
I don’t believe it.
Good point.
@saucy, I absolutely do believe that Charles would do something to threaten Andrew’s safety to try to get him to tow the line. He did that to Harry and Meghan. One or more of the palaces divulged their location on Vancouver and then Charles made much, publicly, about his yanking their security. I also think Charles was behind the Canadians refusal to provide them with further security. I am convinced that Charles did this to try to get them running home (UK) scared. So yeah, I think Charles is fully capable of endangering Andrew to get his way.
Good. Let the dogs take him.
I find it hard to believe that one of the richest woman in the world left next to nothing to her favorite son and expected her least favorite Somme to be fair to family members. QEII knew exactly who Charles was and would not leave her other children at his mercy. Offshore accounts, trust funds, property in the name of a trust with income going to Andrew. The rich know how to pass on wealth secretly. I don’t buy this for a minute that Andrew is broke or financially reliant on Charles. Every few months they rehash this same story and next thing we’ll see is Andrew riding on a horse on royal grounds. They think they’re playing people for fools.
I think the Queen’s love and concern for Andrew was outweighed by her desire to be a tax cheat. I also think she seriously misjudged Charles’ intention to honor any promises he made to her.
After her death it was reported that there was malcontent amongst the Royals because Charles refused to comply with the Queens requested division of funds and property to some of her relatives.
That is how the Queen would avoid inheritance tax on any bequests to relatives. The Monarch leaves it all to their successor and then that successor distributes any inheritances. That way, if the new Monarch lives longer than 7 years there is no inheritance tax on the division.
This, of course, is dependent upon the successor implementing the prior Monarch’s wishes.
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Queen left instructions for beaucoup bucks to be given to Andrew and Charles did not comply.
@Mayp. Why should she pass it on it to Charles to pass it on to Andrew. Couldn’t she have given her children money in her70s, 80s? As long as she lived 7 years after the gift there would be no inheritance tax. If she opened an offshore account in his name, who is going to know. Rich folks are paying zero taxes because they know how to circumvent the laws. I doubt the queen and for that matter Prince Philip were going by the books.
Then he will also withhold Prince Harry’s inheritance? So he can’t fight the corrupt UK press much longer?
@athena, If the Queen were smart she would have done it the way you suggest. I just don’t believe that she was. Also, she seemed to rely on a lot of other people to make decisions for her, like her aides and Charles. Additionally, she struck me as the kind of person that would do things as they had been done in prior generations. If Charles had really wanted to screw Andrew over, which may be coming to the fore now, he could have said: hey Ma just leave it to me and I’ll take care of it! For whatever reasons, she appears to have left her entire estate to Charles.
I assume this is the case because, clearly, Andrew would have difficulty coming up with the amount of money he would need to live in the style that suits him, maintain Royal Lodge and pay for his security himself. If he didn’t, Charles would not have that leverage over him.
Finally, I will also add that for someone that wants to control others through promises of bequests or the threat of yanking them, it would be best to not have things clarified until shortly before they died. In other words, if the Queen had more than seven years before her death given away bequest to people, there may have been no incentive to kowtow to her. Just a thought. Lizzie was all about control.
What horrible and vile humans both Chuck and Andy are. I don’t care what happens between them truthfully, but the constant Royal drama is just ridiculous, take it away or don’t because at this point Chuck is not long for this world (statistically cancer patients at his age …) so far his legacy is going too be one of a jealous petty king who destroyed the monarchy all for a lover that would mother him. History will not be kind, because chucky and his mistress wife never were. What a joke he has turned the entire institution into in the eyes of the world.
*Son* not somme
I’m not entirely sure what Charles is expecting him to do? Give it up and move to St. James’ permanently? Move to Fergie’s flat and pick up the tab for just two security people?
If the story is true in the first place, for it all to be raked up again now makes me wonder if some alternative accommodation has finally been found for Andrew that’s acceptable to him and his ego.
Talk has been of Frogmore Cottage, what if it’s Frogmore House itself? It may be in occasional use for their functions, and remedial works may be necessary, but it’s large and very grand.
Something like that, and with a serious financial sweetener, may be what’s actually going to happen. The driver being, as has always been the case, that W&K can move into both wings of Royal Lodge to maintain the illusion of staying together……
Don’t really care at this point because they’ve openly supported Andrew for so long . The only reason he’s even doing this posturing is to justify his egregiously unfair treatment of the Sussexes. All the current monarchy do is in-fight amongst themselves. They are embarrassing.
I think he’s suicidal and in a normal family that doesn’t produce spares, his brother would do everything he could to help him sort out and work through his mental health. But there’s always the king and the heir to the throne … Andrew, for all his own guilt, is a victim of this morbid, decadent structure that demands nothing but subservience and false secrecy. This family really has big problems. And no one can, wants to or is allowed to help.
Interesting, when these public tussles about Royal Lodge first came about, there were reports that Andrew was in a “fragile” state. Don’t know if it was true but Charles did back off a bit.