Prince William ‘will not be foolish enough to exclude’ Harry from his coronation?

It’s really revolting to watch Roya Nikkhah’s big Sunday Times exclusive play out across the week. Nikkhah’s story was supposedly about Prince Harry’s upcoming 40th birthday. But the piece was so clearly engineered and sourced by Prince William and his unhinged cronies. I mean, who would have thought that the biggest headlines from a “Harry’s turning 40” article would be: “William won’t invite his brother to his coronation” and “William is still incandescent with rage at Harry” and “why isn’t Harry falling out of pubs anymore” and “Harry is angry because he lives in a huge mansion in California with a beautiful wife and two healthy children.” William is nowhere near as slick as he imagines himself to be. Anyway, the thing about William not inviting Harry to his coronation has been a discussion point for bored royal reporters throughout the week. Christopher Andersen chimed in with his thoughts:

Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital he remains hopeful that William won’t shut Harry out on his big day. “Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation,” said Andersen. “Things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now,” Andersen explained. “William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that.” “I really don’t think Harry and Meghan would be making what looks like royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia if they thought a thaw in the relationship was possible,” Andersen shared. “Everyone knows how angry the king and Prince William get every time the Sussexes behave as if they are still working members of the royal family.” “That being said, we have to remember that William is carrying a very heavy psychological burden at the moment,” Andersen continued. “He is deeply upset that his wife and his father are battling cancer at the same time. He must keep a brave face not only for his three young children but also for the sake of the monarchy.”

[From AOL]

“William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling…” Wanna bet? William is exactly that foolish. These same people have spent the past six years trying to gently convince William to stop acting like an angry, violent brat and he keeps screaming “NOOOooOO I’ll do what I want, I will be king!” Besides, this whole thing is so typical of the Windsors – they believe that their plans and schemes are the only factors in any situation. William is clearly plotting some new “punishments” for Harry once their father dies. Little does Huevo know that Harry does not give a f–k. Harry barely cared enough to go to Charles’s coronation, you think he gives a sh-t about his deranged brother’s coronation?