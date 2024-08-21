Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second anniversary

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. She filed on their second wedding anniversary of their second wedding. In the summer of 2022, J.Lo and Ben first “eloped” in Las Vegas in July, then they had a second wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022. Two years later, Jennifer pulled the plug after waiting until Ben and Jennifer Garner moved Violet into her freshman dorm at Yale, which happened last weekend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are calling it quits — again. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, more than two years after the couple married in July 2022, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ first reported the news. Lopez filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed April 26, 2024 as the date of separation. She filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and is technically self-represented. Although they married in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, Aug. 20 marked the second anniversary of the traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia. The singer did not say if there was a prenuptial agreement, and sources told TMZ there is none. “She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken,” a source tells PEOPLE of Lopez. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

[From People]

Yeah, TMZ’s reporting says there’s no prenup and J.Lo filed pro per (without a lawyer). She listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. Which checks out – in February, Jennifer did the big rollout for her album (This Is Me… Now), plus the musical film and documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Ben supported her through that promotional blitz but you could tell that he was checked out of the marriage, especially given that the documentary revealed that J.Lo shared all of Ben’s love letters to her friends, music producers and songwriters. By May of this year, that’s when In Touch Weekly was the first to report that Jennifer and Ben had separated. Looks like that report was right on the money. Sigh… I wish this had turned out differently. I’m sad about this.